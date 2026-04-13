San Francisco 49ers 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make six of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 27 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of 49ers' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 27 overall

Round 2: No. 58

Round 4: No. 127

Round 4: No. 133

Round 4: No. 138

Round 4: No. 139

Top three needs: S, edge, OL.

The 49ers filled enough needs in free agency with the likes of wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, so they should be able to lean toward a "best player available" approach. But they could still use an upgrade at safety and more help off the edge to complete their defensive makeover.

On the offensive line, they need more competition for the left guard job vacated by Spencer Burford. And it wouldn't hurt to be forward-thinking at tackle or center.

How much does the Trent Williams contract situation impact the 49ers' draft plans?

Not as much as Williams' age does. Williams will be 38 in July and the Niners don't have an obvious long-term replacement on the roster. Selecting a tackle in the first few rounds is a real possibility if there's one with starter potential available. It's worth noting the Niners have drafted an offensive tackle in the first round only once since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over in 2017. The ideal prospect to be the second would be one who could push to start at left guard right away and eventually move outside.