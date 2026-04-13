Denver Broncos 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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DENVER -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Denver Broncos are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 62 selection (coming in the second round on Friday night).

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of the Broncos' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Denver Broncos 2026 draft picks

Round 2: No. 62 overall

Round 4: No. 108 (from New Orleans)

Round 4: No. 117 (from Miami)

Round 5: No. 170

Round 7: No. 246

Round 7: No. 256*

Round 7: No. 257*

Top three needs: TE, LB, DL.

Other than the trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos' approach to free agency has been to re-sign their own free agents. Denver re-signed 17 of their 21 unrestricted, restricted or exclusive rights free agents. But that means the biggest needs they went into free agency with are still their biggest needs -- none bigger than tight end and linebacker.

Denver's tight ends combined for three touchdowns last season and none averaged more than 9.8 yards per catch. The Broncos also released linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who played 348 snaps despite sitting out more half the season because of injuries and a one-game suspension.

The Broncos have just one pick before Day 3. They need to find a starter at ____.

Tight end. Perhaps not the starter, given coach Sean Payton's comments about liking the group with Evan Engram (50 catches last season) and Adam Trautman returning, but Denver certainly needs more impact. The Broncos' tight ends combined for three touchdowns last season, and none of them averaged more than 9.8 yards per reception. With no first-round pick after the Waddle trade, the Broncos have spent plenty of time with tight ends on the predraft circuit, including top-30 visits with Max Klare (Ohio State) and Justin Joly (NC State).