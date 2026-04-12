2026 NFL draft risers: Seven prospects climbing boards

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During a discussion last season about putting a scouting staff together, Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters revealed the timetable on how an NFL draft board is constructed.

"You're building it, essentially, for a year every year," Peters said. "From the spring to the season to the combine, pro days, visits and back around to the next spring, when the scouts are looking at the calendar to see the first places they're going to go. The real movement for players and grades in that time probably comes long before people might think it does."

That makes the concept of a March "riser" rarer than a no-doubt franchise quarterback. The actual rise of a prospect up draft boards is a multi-month process that consists of on-field production and predraft work.

With the 2026 NFL draft less than two weeks away, we identified seven players who have gained the most ground since the beginning of the 2025 season. Last year's list included two first-round offensive linemen in Armand Membou (No. 7, New York Jets) and Grey Zabel (No. 18, Seattle Seahawks). Here are the top risers in 2026, starting with one of the best offensive tackle prospects in this class.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 14

How far he climbed boards: Freeling opened his first season as a full-time starter labeled as a potential Day 2 pick by many scouts simply because of his measurables (6-foot-7, 315 pounds). But he's now a solid first-rounder after making 13 starts last season, holding up well against SEC pass rushers and presenting some high-quality work in the predraft windup.

Turning point: Scouts who monitor the SEC said they could see Freeling's pass-protection technique improve in real time. His hand placement got better throughout the season against some of the most explosive defensive players on this draft board. Games against Auburn and Texas last season are frequently mentioned by evaluators.

Why he rose: Some of it is physics. He has rare fluidity in his lower body for a player his size and should be able to add more strength since he won't turn 22 until July. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.93 seconds, has 34¾-inch arms and moves like a tight end in space. Freeling also showed quality ability to react to inside counters from rushers, recover, get his feet right and win the play.

What they're saying: "Honestly, yoga just really helps with injury prevention. It's huge on getting comfortable, just being flexible, and also the mindfulness part. Being mindful of your body and how you feel is really important on how you stay twitchy and play fast on the football field." -- Freeling on how his training routine has helped him improve

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 20

How far he climbed boards: There are a few players in every draft with an extensive enough body of work to make league evaluators comfortable. Then there are the players who shake things up a bit at the Senior Bowl or the combine, forcing evaluators to take another look. Thieneman fits into the latter bucket and has likely moved from a mid-to-late Day 2 pick into the first round as part of a sturdy safety class.

Turning point: Thieneman has an extensive résumé as a three-year starter (two at Purdue, one at Oregon), with 302 tackles and eight interceptions in his career. That's a significant sample size. But then he uncorked a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical at the combine at 6-foot, 201 pounds. That makes folks circle back.

Why he rose: Along with the statistical production, Thieneman displays excellent instincts. The best example of that came in the win over Penn State last season, as his interception of Drew Allar in double overtime sealed a Ducks win. Thieneman fits the NFL game with his frame, reach and plus-level athleticism.

What they're saying: "I just felt like his eyes are in the right spot and he doesn't lose that eye contact. Guy understands what routes can be run out of what the offense is in and what he can eliminate. And he can move." -- AFC area scout

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 41

How far he climbed boards: Iheanachor has likely moved himself into early Day 2 consideration as a projection player who has improved quicker than expected. He moved to the United States from Nigeria as a teenager and did not play football until he enrolled at East Los Angeles College before transferring to Arizona State.

Turning point: The 6-foot-6 321-pounder started five games in his first season at Arizona State in 2023, but it's his complete résumé of 26 college starts that shows how far he has come. Scouts took note of Iheanachor's one-on-one work against Texas Tech's edge players last season, and he was consistently impactful in Senior Bowl workouts.

Why he rose: For some, the draft is about potential over production, and Iheanachor is still an ascending player who needs to smooth out some rough edges. But with his size, mobility (4.95-second 40) and 83¼-inch wingspan, he has the qualities offensive line coaches want in a tackle.

What they're saying: "I would mainly say [playing] defense, for real. Like, the slide in, boxing out, all that stuff. I feel like, as an offensive lineman, you need good feet ... I mean, that's one of the biggest standards." -- Iheanachor on how basketball helped transition to football in junior college

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 71

How far he climbed boards: Hurst has worked himself from a late Day 3 player to one who could hear his name on Day 2. A three-year starter -- one at Valdosta State and two at Georgia State -- after being a zero-star recruit as a prep player, he has been a regular on the top-30 visit circuit in recent weeks.

Turning point: It has been a steady rise, as his play caught up to his 6-foot-4, 206-pound measurables. Hurst had 1,004 receiving yards in a season that Georgia State had 3,049 passing yards; in other words, he accounted for about one third of the Panthers' passing offense.

Why he rose: With a 4.42-second 40 at the combine at his size, Hurst presents as an intriguing option for offenses. What teams must figure out is how he will fare against professional defensive backs, while Hurst must learn how to implement his size to win the ball in tight places.

What they're saying: "You'd like to see more against the best corners, but I like the arc. He's got a lot of good football waiting for him." -- NFC general manager

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 146

How far he climbed boards: It varies among evaluators, because there are some rough edges to Caldwell's game and his route tree needs be more robust. But he has likely shown enough in one season at Cincinnati (after three seasons at FCS Lindenwood) with his high-end measurables to potentially move from late Day 3 into early Day 3 consideration.

Turning point: Folks noticed Caldwell's final season at Lindenwood in 2024, when he averaged 19.5 yards per reception with 11 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top FCS player. He flashed in his season with the Bearcats -- his six touchdown catches came in five games -- and his work at the combine was hard to dismiss.

Why he rose: Offenses in search of matchup wins in the red zone will always notice Caldwell's size/speed combination. He was the tallest receiver at the combine at 6-foot-5, and his 4.31-second 40 was the second fastest among receivers who ran.

What they're saying: "I look at the board, and you don't see many guys with that kind of length who run like that. He needs work, he needs coaching, he needs to attack the ball, but the traits are there." -- AFC director of college scouting

Eric Gentry, Edge, USC

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 222

How far he climbed boards: There is a smattering of evaluators who said they could see the 6-foot-7, 228-pound Gentry sneaking into the late fourth or fifth round. The biggest questions are what his body will look like after going through an NFL strength program for a year or two and where he would fit. And that might take significant crystal ball skills.

Turning point: Gentry had 12 starts for the Trojans last season a year after playing only five games due to multiple concussions. He returned for USC's bowl game to close out the 2024 season and had no issues in a 75-tackle season in 2025.

Why he rose: He worked out with the defensive linemen at the combine, and his measurements are tempting for teams that feel he can add strength and additional mass to improve his ability to get off blocks. He has an 86¼-inch wingspan and ran a 4.6 in the 40 at his pro day (some scouts had him in the 4.5s), which presents pass-rush options. Gentry was also productive, with five forced fumbles last season and nine in his college career.

What they're saying: "He's a unique body type, but he's played a lot of games (52 over five seasons), has some sacks, knocks the ball down, gets the ball out. If he'll put in the work, there are snaps for him, [he has] the kind of wingspan to attack the ball." -- AFC defensive coordinator

Barika Kpeenu, RB, North Dakota State

Scouts Inc. ranking: Unranked

How far he climbed boards: Kpeenu exploded as a senior, with 1,005 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season, to emerge as a potential priority free agent. But some in the league say he has the potential to squeeze into the draft late on Day 3.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Turning point: The Bison are known for producing offensive linemen who give running backs a tidy yards-before-contact cushion, but Kpeenu averaged 5.3 yards per carry over his career. That type of production always gets a look from scouts, and evaluators like his consistency and willingness to pass protect. He also had seven games last season with at least two rushing touchdowns.

Why he rose: While his 4.68-second 40 at North Dakota State's pro day will cause some to pause, Kpeenu gained 10 or more yards on 17% of his runs this past season. He had two 100-yard rushing games last season in which he carried the ball fewer than 15 times (14 carries for 116 yards against Illinois State and 10 for 107 against St. Thomas). Teams also liked what they saw and heard from him at the American Bowl.

What they're saying: "I'd take a flyer, he's strong, finishes runs, tough and will commit in pass protection." -- NFC running backs coach