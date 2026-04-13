Las Vegas Raiders 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 1 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Raiders' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 1 overall

Round 2: No. 36

Round 3: No. 67

Round 4: No. 102

Round 4: No. 117

Round 4: No. 134

Round 5: No. 175

Round 6: No. 185

Round 6: No. 208

Round 7: No. 219

Top three needs: QB, WR, DT.

The Raiders have only one quarterback on the roster, Aidan O'Connell. But that's expected to change after they select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. The real question is what's next? The Raiders using their Day 2 pick on either a wide receiver or a defensive tackle makes the most sense. Las Vegas is developing a nice support system for Mendoza, with center Tyler Linderbaum, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. They have speedy receivers in Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker as well.

We know who the Raiders will draft at No. 1. What's the best approach with the remaining picks to help Mendoza?

The best approach with the remaining nine picks would be bolstering Mendoza's support system. Even though Las Vegas took two wide receivers in last year's draft (Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech), it wouldn't be surprising for them to grab another pass catcher, especially if Denzel Boston (Washington) falls to pick No. 36. Reuniting Mendoza with Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) would also be ideal, and a running back on Day 3 could be a possibility. Defensively, the Raiders need to improve their safety depth and could draft multiple players there. Taking a defensive tackle like Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) or Christen Miller (Georgia) in the second round is also realistic.