2026 NFL draft: Latest Kansas City Chiefs updates, intel, buzz

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Kansas City Chiefs will pick at No. 9 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

The Chiefs have nine total picks: Nos. 9, 29, 40, 74, 109, 148, 169, 176 and 210. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the front office and coaching staff?

Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. (We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.)

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Chiefs host a top edge rusher

Friday, April 10: One of the Chiefs' most important pre-draft visits occurred Thursday. The team hosted Rueben Bain Jr., the talented Miami defensive end. Bain could be the best option available at No. 9 to fulfill one of their biggest roster needs.

Last season with Miami, Bain was a constant presence in rushing the opposing quarterback. He recorded 9.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, an interception and a forced fumble. Entering the draft, the Chiefs don't have a logical starter on the edge opposite of veteran defensive end George Karlaftis. If the Chiefs draft Bain, he could learn and play alongside star pass rusher Chris Jones.

"I love it; I think this would be a dream outcome for Kansas City, quite frankly," ESPN analyst Mina Kimes said Thursday on "NFL Live." She later added: "They really need pass rush. Last season, their highest-ranked edge rusher in pass rush win [rate] was George Karlaftis, who ranked 25th at the position. They need juice there -- and juice is exactly what Rueben Bain brings to the table.

"His get-off is extremely explosive. He plays with violent hands, the way he converts speed to power is special. His motor also runs hot versus the run. And for Kansas City, he fits their timeline. This is a team that should be competitive every year, including next year, and he's a pro-ready player."