Indianapolis Colts 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 47 overall selection in the second round.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Colts' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

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Indianapolis Colts 2026 draft picks

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 78

Round 4: No. 113

Round 5: No. 156

Round 6: No. 214

Round 7: No. 249

Round 7: No. 254

Top three needs: Edge, LB, WR.

The Colts made revamping their front seven with "younger and faster" personnel a key part of their offseason plan. They've begun that process, but with departures that include linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive end Kwity Paye, they haven't adequately replaced the production they lost.

The Colts' underwhelming record of drafting edge rushers is inescapable, especially in a year when they lack a first-round pick. Their history of discovering linebacker gems is much more encouraging, and they'll need a couple of hits given the serious lack of depth there. At receiver, the trade of Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers has eroded depth at a key position.

The Colts don't have a first-round pick this year (or next year). Where should they focus to lessen the impact of those losses?

It's not ideal, but the lack of a first-round choice feels manageable because the focus of this draft should be about building depth. Injuries buried the Colts last season, and the draft provides an opportunity to select backstops at positions like edge rusher, cornerback and offensive line. The Colts still need impact players on defense, but building depth is a more reasonable goal in 2026.