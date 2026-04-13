Atlanta Falcons 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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ATLANTA -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to make five of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 48 overall selection in the second round.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Falcons' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Atlanta Falcons 2026 draft picks

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No. 79

Round 4: No. 122

Round 6: No. 215

Round 7: No. 231

Top three needs: LB, WR, DT.

New president of football Matt Ryan and new coach Kevin Stefanski have both noted this version of the Falcons is one that will want to run the football and stop the run. To do that, Atlanta must replace Kaden Elliss at inside linebacker and David Onyemata on the defensive line. Both left as free agents.

Stopping the run was the weak point of coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's defense last season even with those two players, and Atlanta is also still searching for a true No. 2 wide receiver to complement Drake London.

What can the Falcons do to maximize their five picks?

Do not be surprised if the Falcons find a way to trade down or even trade a player for more picks. New general manager Ian Cunningham has been very clear about his affinity for more selections, noting that Bears went from five picks to 10 in his first year working for Chicago. Atlanta's offseason has not been meat and potatoes, as it has built depth and elevated the team's floor with an eye toward future flexibility. Expect more of that strategy in the draft.