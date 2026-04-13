Cincinnati Bengals 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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CINCINNATI -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 10 overall selection in the first round Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Bengals' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Cincinnati Bengals 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 10

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: No. 110

Round 6: No. 189

Round 6: No. 199

Round 7: No. 221

Round 7: No. 226

Top three needs: DT, OT, WR.

A perfect draft could look like this for Cincinnati: interior defensive lineman (preferably a pass rusher), an offensive tackle who could fill in as a swing guy and a slot receiver. Cincinnati will have a good draft slot in each of the first three rounds to add depth at each of those spots. Of course, if a player who could be an immediate starter at slot cornerback or an elite edge rusher is available at No. 10, that seems like a no-brainer. Otherwise, Cincinnati should take advantage of its poor 2025 record and take players at premium positions.

What would be the best approach for the Bengals to boost their defense in this draft?

The Bengals need a Week 1 difference maker with their first pick, and Cincinnati is in a great spot to take one at No. 10 overall. There are plenty of immediate-starter options, especially in the secondary. If the board falls in the Bengals' favor, that rookie could join the big free agent additions (edge rusher Boye Mafe, S Bryan Cook, DT Jonathan Allen) and the ascending players on rookie deals (CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner II, edge Myles Murphy).