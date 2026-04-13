Houston Texans 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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HOUSTON -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Houston Texans are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 28 overall selection in the first round Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Texans' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Houston Texans 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 38

Round 2: No. 59

Round 3: No. 69

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 141

Round 5: No. 167

Round 7: No. 243

Top three needs: IOL, DT, CB.

The focus for Houston is finding emerging players who could become starters at the interior offensive line and defensive tackle. Right now, Houston has a guard duo of Wyatt Teller and Ed Ingram, along with Jake Andrews at center. Ingram just signed a three-year deal, but Houston needs a long-term answer on the left side.

Since coach DeMeco Ryans arrived in 2023, the Texans have rotated through starting defensive tackles. It's time for a long-term answer to pair with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. off the edge. With cornerback, it's more about depth, just in case Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr or Kamari Lassiter suffers an injury.

The Texans have to go heavy on offensive line in this draft, right? Right???

Houston doesn't have a choice because it needs long-term answers at guard and center. The Texans plan to draft offensive linemen to have young, cost-effective talent that can develop over time. The Texans have veteran starters in right guard Ed Ingram, right tackle Braden Smith and guard Wyatt Teller, but none of their deals prevents Houston from replacing them as early as this season if the rookies show immense promise.