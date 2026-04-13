New York Jets 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The New York Jets are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 2 overall selection in the first round Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Jets' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

New York Jets 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 2

Round 1: No. 16

Round 2: No. 33

Round 2: No. 44

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 140

Round 5: No. 179

Round 7: No. 228

Round 7: No. 242

Top three needs: WR, QB, Edge

The bulk of free agency was devoted to the defense. Now, it's time to get a playmaker to complement wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The receivers not named Wilson have combined for only two career TDs -- both by Adonai Mitchell. The low-cost acquisition of Geno Smith provides a Band-Aid at quarterback, but the Jets need to add a young arm to the mix. They could add a developmental QB on Day 3, waiting until 2027 to make the big splash -- when they have three first-round picks.

They signed Joseph Ossai to replace Jermaine Johnson (traded) on the edge, but there's still a glaring need for a speed rusher opposite of Will McDonald IV.

Fill in the blank: The Jets will draft a quarterback in the __ round.

Fourth round. Keep an eye on Drew Allar (Penn State), who recently had a private workout at the Jets' facility. He's a developmental prospect with great size (6-foot-5 ,228) and arm strength. Of course, this becomes moot if they pick Ty Simpson (Alabama) at No. 16 or 33.