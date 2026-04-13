Cleveland Browns 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

Daniel Oyefusi gives the top storylines for the Browns as offseason workouts get going. (0:42)

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CLEVELAND -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 6 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Browns' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Cleveland Browns 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 6 overall

Round 1: No. 24

Round 2: No. 39

Round 3: No. 70

Round 4: No. 107

Round 5: No. 146

Round 5: No. 149

Round 6: No. 206

Round 7: No. 248

Top three needs: OT, WR, QB.

The Browns spent the first wave of free agency upgrading their offensive line, but they still have a glaring hole at left tackle; Dawand Jones is coming off his third consecutive season-ending leg injury and is more comfortable at right tackle. Cleveland also needs a playmaker to lift the league's least productive receiver room in 2025. And though the Browns haven't added another quarterback and will miss out on Fernando Mendoza, this new staff could be compelled to draft at the position.

Let's say the Browns do go WR/OL with their two first-round picks, as many analysts are predicting. Which position is most likely to be targeted first?

GM Andrew Berry has preached a best-player-available philosophy, so Cleveland is open to several approaches depending on how its draft board evolves. One interesting dynamic is the Browns specifically needing a left tackle in a draft where most of the top tackles play the right side. Berry's comments at the NFL league meetings indicated that he wouldn't typecast a tackle prospect based on what side he played in college. That could put players such as Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano, who both lined up primarily at right tackle, in consideration at No. 6.