Tennessee Titans 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks starting with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round on Thursday.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Titans' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Tennessee Titans 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 4 overall

Round 2: No. 35

Round 3: No. 66

Round 4: No. 101

Round 5: No. 142

Round 5: No. 144

Round 6: No. 184

Round 6: No. 194

Round 7: No. 225

Top three needs: edge, WR, C

The Titans still need to incorporate an impactful edge rusher with Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers despite trading for Jermaine Johnson. New coach Robert Saleh said he views Oluwafemi Oladejo as a legitimate defensive end, but he's only in Year 2 and missed most of last season due to injury.

The WR room is mixed with young players Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, veteran Calvin Ridley and free agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson. Tennessee could use another young playmaker for Cam Ward -- maybe running back Jeremiyah Love? Center is also a question as free agent Austin Schlottmann is set to take over despite only four starts with the Giants last season.

Will the Titans take the leap and draft Jeremiyah Love at No. 4? What are you hearing?

It's very possible. The idea of adding a playmaker who can help Cam Ward and the offense score more points is intriguing, especially with Love being a three-down back who the Titans feel fits the mold of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

But although Titans coach Robert Saleh has preached the importance of a strong running game for a young quarterback, he's a defensive-minded coach who loves to rotate the defensive line. Tennessee needs an impactful edge rusher in that rotation, which makes David Bailey (Texas Tech) an attractive option. One wild card to look out for is linebacker Sonny Styles (Ohio State) because of the length, speed and playmaking ability he brings to a defense.