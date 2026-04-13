Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks starting with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round on Thursday.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Buccaneers' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 15 overall

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 77

Round 4: No. 116

Round 5: No. 155

Round 6: No. 195

Round 7: No. 229

Top three needs: edge, LB, TE

Signing Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year, $4 million deal doesn't preclude the Bucs from drafting an edge rusher, even with his production (11 sacks) last season. The Bucs did sign both Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom at inside linebacker ahead of Lavonte David's retirement, so there's some wiggle room there. And with coordinator Zac Robinson's frequent use of 12 personnel, they need to add another tight end who can serve as a big-play threat.

Call your shot: How many defensive players will the Buccaneers draft in April?

Edge rusher, inside linebacker and cornerback are needed, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them doubling up at corner again. But the Buccaneers are also doing a lot of work on this year's tight end class, have looked at a lot of interior offensive linemen for depth and would not pass up a best-player-available situation at a non-need position. So, I'd say as many as five defensive players will be selected.