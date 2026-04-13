Carolina Panthers 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks starting with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round on Thursday.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Panthers' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Carolina Panthers 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 19 overall

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 83

Round 4: No. 119

Round 5: No. 158

Round 5: No. 159

Round 6: No. 200

Top three needs: S, WR, edge

The Panthers re-signed safety Nick Scott, but he still has coverage deficiencies despite 111 tackles last season (second most on the team). Carolina also needs a more impactful receiver behind 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Despite signing Jaelan Phillips in free agency and taking Nic Scourton in the second round last year, finding another impactful edge rusher to develop also remains a need. As general manager Dan Morgan has said repeatedly, you can't have too many pass rushers.

What's the Panthers' best strategy early: Fortify the defense or get QB Bryce Young more help?

GM Dan Morgan spent free agency fortifying the defense but still could use an upgrade at safety. Although there should be plenty of safeties available at No. 19, there is temptation to improve the talent around Young. That could be the play if the best TE in the draft, Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), falls to Carolina. He could bolster Young like wide receiver and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan did last season.