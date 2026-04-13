Green Bay Packers 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks starting with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Packers' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

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Green Bay Packers 2026 draft picks

Round 2: No. 52 overall

Round 3: No. 84

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 153

Round 5: No. 160

Round 6: No. 201

Round 7: No. 236

Round 7: No. 255

Top three needs: edge, CB, OL

After trading Rashan Gary and losing Kingsley Enagbare in free agency (and with Micah Parsons unlikely to be ready for the start of the season), the Packers might need multiple pass rushers. At cornerback, they signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, but his relatively modest contract (two years, $10 million) suggests they don't view him as a permanent starter. Also, they basically swapped him for Nate Hobbs, who was released, in a position that was already thin.

Though their starters on the offensive line appear set with Jordan Morgan taking over for Rasheed Walker at left tackle, they need depth across the entire front.

With a lot of lost production and no first-round pick, which position groups will the Packers focus on early?

New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon needs help at several positions, but chief among them is cornerback. And don't be surprised if the Packers pick more than one. GM Brian Gutekunst has never been afraid to double or even triple up at a position in the same draft. The Packers still like Keisean Nixon, but they need another equally -- if not more -- effective player to pair with him. The Packers could also use a defensive lineman or two who can play right away.