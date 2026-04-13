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          Green Bay Packers 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

          Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst got contract extensions this offseason and are tasked with avoiding another late-season collapse in 2026. Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire
          • Rob DemovskyApr 13, 2026, 10:00 AM
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              Rob Demovsky is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Green Bay Packers. He has covered the Packers since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2013. Demovsky is a two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the NSSA.
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          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks starting with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round.

          During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

          A full list of Packers' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

          NFL draft coverage:
          Latest expert mock drafts
          Kiper's Big Board | Team needs
          Consensus rankings | More

          Green Bay Packers 2026 draft picks

          Round 2: No. 52 overall

          Round 3: No. 84

          Round 4: No. 120

          Round 5: No. 153

          Round 5: No. 160

          Round 6: No. 201

          Round 7: No. 236

          Round 7: No. 255

          Top three needs: edge, CB, OL

          After trading Rashan Gary and losing Kingsley Enagbare in free agency (and with Micah Parsons unlikely to be ready for the start of the season), the Packers might need multiple pass rushers. At cornerback, they signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, but his relatively modest contract (two years, $10 million) suggests they don't view him as a permanent starter. Also, they basically swapped him for Nate Hobbs, who was released, in a position that was already thin.

          Though their starters on the offensive line appear set with Jordan Morgan taking over for Rasheed Walker at left tackle, they need depth across the entire front.

          With a lot of lost production and no first-round pick, which position groups will the Packers focus on early?

          New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon needs help at several positions, but chief among them is cornerback. And don't be surprised if the Packers pick more than one. GM Brian Gutekunst has never been afraid to double or even triple up at a position in the same draft. The Packers still like Keisean Nixon, but they need another equally -- if not more -- effective player to pair with him. The Packers could also use a defensive lineman or two who can play right away.