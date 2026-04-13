Minnesota Vikings 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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MINNESOTA -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks starting with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Vikings' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

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Minnesota Vikings 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 18 overall

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 82

Round 3: No. 97

Round 5: No. 163

Round 6: No. 196

Round 7: No. 234

Round 7: No. 235

Round 7: No. 244

Top three needs C, S, WR

Ryan Kelly's retirement left the Vikings without an obvious replacement at center. Backup Michael Jurgens started three games last season, and the Vikings converted guard/tackle Blake Brandel to start five more, but it's unclear whether either is a long-term answer.

The Vikings are also considering how to replace veteran safety Harrison Smith, who at age 37 has yet to decide whether he will retire. And though their top two receivers are set with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, they have no proven depth after Jalen Nailor's departure to the Raiders. Tai Felton, a 2025 third-round draft pick, played only 46 offensive snaps last season.

How will the GM-less draft work for the Vikings? Who is making the calls?

Interim general manager Rob Brzezinski, elevated by owners Zygi and Mark Wilf after the firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, said this spring that he has the authority to break ties and/or make final draft decisions. It is a highly unusual arrangement, but Brzezinski said he hopes to engender "complete and total collaboration" between the coaching and scouting staffs. Coach Kevin O'Connell will have significant influence, but the Vikings were team-building from a coaching-centric perspective for much of Adofo-Mensah's tenure.