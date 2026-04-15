2026 NFL mock draft: Kiper's pick predictions for Rounds 1-2

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I have one more set of projections for you ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, which kicks off April 23 in Pittsburgh with 32 first-round picks before continuing with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25. But my final mock draft for this cycle will be a little different than the three editions I did earlier this year. This time, I'm going two full rounds.

To make these predictions, I'm leaning on team needs, evaluations and what I'm hearing in conversations with execs, coaches and scouts around the NFL. This isn't what I would do; it's what I believe each team will do once on the clock. We know the No. 1 pick will be Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but things get interesting very quickly from there. You'll notice some surprise late risers in both rounds. And to shake the picks up even more, I projected two in-draft trades -- including one in the top 10.

For more on these projections and this class in general, watch "NFL Draft Daily" on ESPN2 (3 p.m. ET every weekday) and listen to the "First Draft" podcast. And be sure to check out the final update to my personal Big Board rankings when the top-150 list drops next week.

Let's get going with my NFL mock draft 4.0. Here are my predictions for the first 64 picks.

More on the 2026 NFL draft:

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Round 1 | Round 2

First trade | Second trade

Round 1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Las Vegas could theoretically turn the draft card in now and start celebrating the landing of its new franchise quarterback. Mendoza is accurate with the football, can pick up the sticks with his legs when necessary and is able to execute any NFL-level throw. Considering the Raiders have been among the bottom five in QBR over the past five seasons (44.8), there's no reason to overthink this. Let's get to the Jets at No. 2, where the draft really starts.

David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech

I get the sense the Jets will take production over potential here in the great Bailey vs. Arvell Reese debate. New York was 31st in sacks last season with 26. It was 27th in pressure rate at 28.8%. Something has to change, and bringing in a player who led the FBS in pressure rate (20.2%) and tied for the lead in sacks (14.5) last season could do the trick. Bailey would be an instant-impact player off the edge for the Jets.

Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State

New coach Mike LaFleur will want some foundational players on his defense, and Reese has a sky-high ceiling. He has extended experience at off-ball linebacker and off the edge, and Arizona could use him at either spot. His future is probably rushing the passer, though, and he had 6.5 sacks last season. The Cardinals -- who were in the bottom five in pressure rate (28.5%) last season -- need someone such as Reese opposite Josh Sweat in a division that features quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Will the Titans take the plunge? We haven't seen a running back go this early since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 eight years ago, but Love has the goods to come off the board in the top five. And while the case could easily be made that Tennessee has other, more important holes to fill on its roster, it'd be a mistake to look at Love solely as a traditional running back. He's a playmaker who can put a jolt in the Titans' offense in the backfield with quarterback Cam Ward. Love will break free for home runs, he will haul in tough catches when flexed outside, and he will power over defenders to extend drives.

With both of the top edge rushers off the board, we could see a new No. 1 running back ahead of Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter in Tennessee.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

If things fall this way, the Giants will have a tough call to make on three Ohio State prospects. I could see Carnell Tate as the team's No. 2 receiver opposite Malik Nabers. I could certainly see Sonny Styles quarterbacking the defense from the middle linebacker spot. But I keep coming back to what Downs could do from the back end of this secondary. Next to Jevon Holland, his incredible instincts would pop in this defense. Downs would be the first safety taken in the top five since Eric Berry went to the Chiefs in 2010, and he'd be worth it.

Projected Browns-Cowboys trade

Let's have some fun here. Dallas and Cleveland each have two first-round picks coming into the draft, which gives those front offices some ability to maneuver. With an elite prospect still on the board, I have Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calling up Browns general manager Andrew Berry to try to make something happen. In this scenario, Dallas would trade pick Nos. 12 and 20 to Cleveland for Nos. 6 and 39. That means the Browns suddenly have three first-round picks. And it means the Cowboys can add ...

6. Dallas Cowboys (via projected trade with CLE)

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Dallas wasn't stopping anyone last season. It allowed 6.1 yards per play, second worst in the NFL. It allowed 30.1 points per game, worst in the NFL. And it was far and away the league's least effective defense by EPA. We've all wondered whether the Cowboys would use both of their first-round picks on defense this month, but this trade up the board might have a greater impact, even if it means sacrificing one of those Day 1 selections. Styles is my No. 4 prospect, and he is explosive (43½-inch vertical jump), rangy (4.46 in the 40-yard dash) and productive (77 tackles last season).

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Commanders need defensive help, and Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. would have to get a look. But they also have their pick of the receiver class. Tate is currently my No. 2 receiver behind Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, but he's atop a lot of receiver boards around the league and doesn't come with the same injury questions that Tyson does.

Paired with another Ohio State product in Terry McLaurin, Tate would bring clean route running, reliability and some big-play ability. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch last season en route to 875 yards and nine trips to the end zone. Considering the Commanders would be relying on Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown behind McLaurin, this makes sense.

play 0:50 Carnell Tate's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Ohio State's Carnell Tate.

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami (Fla.)

If the Commanders were to select Bain at No. 7, Tate could be the pick here. The boards in Washington and New Orleans might look similar in this range. But with Tate gone, there should be solid receiver options in Round 2 to fill the void opposite Chris Olave (spoiler!), so Bain fits. The Saints' defense is getting a bit of a refresh this offseason, and regardless of whether defensive end Cameron Jordan comes back, they need more youth and juice on the edge. Bain might have short arms for the position, but he also has immense power, plenty of explosion and the deep pass-rush toolbox to beat offensive tackles with consistency.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

As Patrick Mahomes works back from his torn left ACL, the Chiefs' offense is seeking playmakers. Tight end Travis Kelce is back, but he's 36 years old. Veteran receiver Hollywood Brown is gone to the Eagles. Third-year wideout Xavier Worthy has flashed but scored only one touchdown last season. Where are the real difference-making pass catchers beyond Rashee Rice? We can't ignore Tyson's durability concerns, considering he missed a third of his possible college games because of injuries, but we also can't ignore his fantastic skill set when he is on the field. He makes tough catches in traffic and had 711 yards last season. I'm already picturing Mahomes buying time in the pocket and firing 50-50 balls to Tyson in the end zone.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

This has become a pretty popular mock draft match, and it makes sense. Cam Taylor-Britt signed in Indianapolis, and the No. 2 corner spot opposite DJ Turner II is up for grabs in Cincinnati. The Bengals have to do something on defense to catch that unit up to the offense a bit; it allowed 7.8 yards per pass attempt in 2025, fourth worst in the league. Delane is technically sound, and he can make plays to get the defense off the field and put the ball in quarterback Joe Burrow's hands. Over four college seasons -- including three at Virginia Tech -- Delane had 27 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)

The Dolphins entered this mock draft with 11 total picks, including seven in the first three rounds. They need them as they continue to make big changes under new leadership. One of the key components to a successful rebuild is shoring up the offensive tackle spots. Patrick Paul takes care of the left tackle spot, but there are questions at right tackle after Austin Jackson missed 11 games in 2025. Miami figures to have a run-heavy offense next season behind mobile quarterback Malik Willis and talented running back De'Von Achane, and Mauigoa would plow open some rushing lanes. If the Dolphins preferred, they could kick him inside, where I think he has a Pro Bowl ceiling.

12. Cleveland Browns (via projected trade with DAL)

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Cleveland is on the clock with the first of three Day 1 picks after the projected trade down. The two positions often associated with the Browns' early picks are wide receiver and offensive tackle. With the way the board fell, that probably means Proctor, Utah lineman Spencer Fano, USC receiver Makai Lemon or Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr. would be in the mix. Fano's future might be at guard, and the receiver class has more value in the early 20s, where the Browns pick two more times. So I'm going with Proctor.

He has been buzzy this month, and while his tape is a little inconsistent, the traits are all there. Proctor could lock down the left tackle spot for an offensive line undergoing big alterations.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

You might see Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the Rams' depth chart and question them using a top-15 pick at receiver. But Adams turns 34 late in the 2026 season and is in the last year of his deal, and the receiver depth falls off dramatically after those two standouts. Besides, the Rams are again in win-now mode with quarterback Matthew Stafford on a year-to-year status at this point. General manager Les Snead has never shied away from going for it, and adding a tough-as-nails competitor with sure hands out of the slot could put this offense over the top in the team's quest for another Super Bowl.

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

Taking Fano here would give Baltimore options. He could stick at his traditional position and become a swing tackle in Year 1 behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten before eventually taking a starter role. He could kick inside to guard and replace Andrew Vorhees. Or he could even be the team's next starting center after Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders; Fano took snaps at the combine to show teams he could handle the pivot. No matter where he lines up, Fano has the size (6-foot-6, 311 pounds), agility and technique to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson's uniform clean. Fano didn't allow any sacks last season.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

There's a chance we see more two-tight-end sets in Tampa Bay with coordinator Zac Robinson's offense coming to town and the loss of receiver Mike Evans in free agency. So, I'm not sweating the Cade Otton re-signing as a major deterrent to the Bucs looking at Sadiq as an option in the middle of Round 1. Sadiq is the clear top tight end in the draft class, and he was one of the biggest winners of the combine, running a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at 241 pounds and leaping 43½ inches in the vertical. That explosion is obvious on the tape, too. He had 560 receiving yards last season, and a lot of it came after the catch.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

After going defense at No. 2 with David Bailey, the Jets should take a look at the receiver class at No. 16. Just look at the depth chart. There's Garrett Wilson (coming off a knee injury) and then ... Adonai Mitchell? Isaiah Williams? No one on this team hit 400 receiving yards last season, and the Jets still haven't added another receiver this spring. It won't matter if it's Geno Smith, Ty Simpson or Joe Namath under center if the Jets can't find more pass-catching threats. Cooper had 937 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling has a huge 6-foot-7, 315-pound frame and long 34¾-inch arms, and he can erase pass rushers with his quickness and handwork. His 18 starts of experience might worry some teams, but I'd bet Detroit would be happy to land Freeling in this range. He has a ton of potential, and the Lions were 31st in pass block win rate last season (55.5%). Because Freeling played left tackle at Georgia, Penei Sewell could stick on the right side, too. Freeling would replace Taylor Decker at LT, with new signee Larry Borom also getting plenty of reps. It'd be a key move in getting this team back to the postseason.

play 0:39 Monroe Freeling's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Georgia's Monroe Freeling.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Along with many evaluators, I've been projecting Thieneman to Minnesota since before the combine. There's still uncertainty around Harrison Smith's status, but it's sort of irrelevant because the Vikings have to start planning for the future at safety whether or not Smith is back there in 2026. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores would have Thieneman lined up all over the place to create havoc. He can create turnovers (eight career interceptions), too.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Carolina might decide to use this pick to help quarterback Bryce Young on offense. The 2023 No. 1 draft pick took a step forward last season, but the offense was still 25th in ESPN's Football Power Index. Even so, getting an impact safety to pair with Tre'von Moehrig behind the Panthers' really solid cornerback duo could be the team's next savvy move on defense after signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. And drafting McNeil-Warren would actually help Young -- by getting him the ball more often. McNeil-Warren had five interceptions and an incredible 10 forced fumbles over four seasons in college.

20. Cleveland Browns (via projected trade with DAL/GB)

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Whether it's two or three first-rounders for the Browns, they have to leave Day 1 with a new receiver. Their receivers caught four touchdowns all season in 2025. But put Boston opposite Jerry Jeudy, and things are looking up. After all, Boston had 11 touchdowns himself last season. His dependable hands and ability to box out defenders with his strength make the quarterback's job a lot easier.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

I'm working off the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will be in black and yellow once more next season, but frankly, No. 21 is too early for Ty Simpson -- or any other QB -- regardless of what the depth chart looks like on April 23. I think it's more likely Pittsburgh takes a signal-caller on Day 2. Instead, the Steelers can use this pick to beef up the protection in front of their to-be-determined passer. Ioane plays with pure power, wrenching defenders out of the way. But he's also pretty swift on his feet at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds. He would be an easy swap for Isaac Seumalo, who left in free agency.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

That sound you hear is the Chargers' brain trust collectively slamming the war room table when the Steelers snagged Ioane one pick before they came on the clock. Los Angeles gave up 60 sacks last season, tied for the second most. A lot of that had to do with the injuries to tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, and the Chargers did make a few moves on the interior in free agency, but that still has to be a focus for the team at the draft.

Let's pivot, though, to the interior on the other side of the ball. The Chargers signed Dalvin Tomlinson, but he's 32 years old. Woods could be a long-term fixture at 3-technique. He's as strong as they come, and he'd help plug the middle against the run and try to tap into his pass-rushing potential as he gets acclimated in the pros.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Eagles don't typically let future needs become current problems. General manager Howie Roseman is tactful in how he keeps the roster stocked with depth and future replacements. The question here, though, is whether Roseman will add the next in line behind receiver A.J. Brown (trade candidate) or offensive tackle Lane Johnson (turning 36). The value is better for the latter in this projection, and Miller is a perfect fit after playing over 3,500 snaps at right tackle in college.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

This could be a good draft day for Cleveland. Proctor and Boston would tick the two biggest need boxes, and finding McCoy -- one of the top cornerback prospects in the class -- at No. 24 would be the cherry on top. Of course, McCoy hasn't played a football game since 2024; he tore his ACL in January 2025 and sat out all of last season. But the tape is really good, and his ball skills (six interceptions in two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee) are tremendous. Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell and McCoy would form a solid trio at the position.

Zion Young, DE, Missouri

The Bears' attempts to give Montez Sweat a running mate off the edge have fallen short, but Young could finally be the answer. He piled up 6.5 sacks, 46 pressures and 18 tackles for loss last season, showing a mix of power and quickness. The Bears are suddenly legit contenders in the NFC, but their 35 sacks last season tied for seventh fewest in the league. I mentioned this in my last mock draft -- in which I also had Young to Chicago -- but it's worth repeating: The Bears haven't used a top-50 pick on an edge rusher since Leonard Floyd went ninth in 2016. It's time to get a little more aggressive at the position during the draft.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

Would the Bills consider another first-round cornerback after going with Maxwell Hairston in 2025? Would they continue to hammer the receiver position? Would they even consider a trade back if another team started seeing Ty Simpson fall?

All valid options for a perennial contender. But I have Buffalo taking a chance on a prospect with a ton of impressive physical traits and upside. Faulk is scheme-versatile, and he can make an impact in the pass rush and against the run. His production didn't take the expected jump last season (he went from seven sacks in 2024 to only two in 2025), but getting him in the building with Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb could unlock his potential.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The 49ers are still working toward a resolution with Trent Williams on his contract situation, but this pick works regardless of the outcome. The legendary left tackle is turning 38 during training camp this summer, meaning San Francisco has to think about the future no matter what. Iheanachor started 31 games in college, has long 33⅞-inch arms and is quick out of his set. But he's also relatively new to football, having never played before 2022. He could use a little time to develop before eventually becoming the guy.

play 0:56 Max Iheanachor's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Arizona State's Max Iheanachor.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

An already elite defense gets better. Houston can put Miller next to Sheldon Rankins on the interior to push the pocket and create more pass-rush opportunities outside for Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The other option would be considering an offensive lineman, but it'd be a slight reach to go get someone on the interior. So, let's keep this defense strong and replenished.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

After opting for offense at No. 9, the Chiefs can use one of the picks they got back for Trent McDuffie to replace him. And after also losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, this cornerback room is really hurting for talent. Hood is long and physical, and he had 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. Kansas City could still add to the position beyond Hood with one or two of its seven remaining picks outside Round 1.

Projected Dolphins-Cardinals trade

It's getting late in Round 1, and all of the non-Mendoza quarterbacks are still on the board. The Jets have the 33rd pick to kick off Round 2, so I wouldn't be surprised if one of these QB-needy teams tries to trade back into Round 1 to get ahead of New York and also secure the fifth-year option on Ty Simpson. In this projected deal, the Cardinals send Nos. 34 and 65 to the Dolphins for Nos. 30 and 94. The Dolphins would then have five total picks in the top 75 and still be able to get an impact player early on Day 2.

30. Arizona Cardinals (via projected trade with MIA/DEN)

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Kyler Murray era is over, but I'm not putting a lot of stock in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew being anything more than bridge options. The Cardinals could absolutely wait until 2027 to find their next franchise QB, and this small trade up at the end of Round 1 wouldn't keep them from doing so anyway. But there's an opportunity for Arizona to land a talented passer at good value.

You might have heard that Simpson has started only 15 games, and that lack of experience is a concern. But he is also accurate, mobile and smart in the way he dissects opponent defenses. He threw 28 touchdown passes to only five interceptions last season. Why not take a swing at the most important position in the game?

Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is supremely talented, with 12.5 sacks, 58 pressures and 11 run stops in 2025. But he's also 25 years old and has some injury history over his long six-year college career. If the Patriots are comfortable with the durability risk, they could absolutely use his production. Their 35 sacks tied for seventh fewest last season, and swapping in Dre'Mont Jones for K'Lavon Chaisson was the team's main change on the edge this offseason. Mesidor could quickly become a feared disruptor in the AFC East.

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Seattle has to make every pick count, with four total selections (least in the league) and picking at the end of each round. I originally considered projecting Arizona to trade up into this spot simply because the Seahawks would welcome any additional draft capital, but I wasn't convinced we'd actually get an in-division trade like that involving a quarterback pick. Instead, Seattle stays home and closes out Round 1 with our second running back off the board.

Kenneth Walker III signed in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet is working back from a torn ACL. Price might not have been the RB1 at Notre Dame, but he can be one in the NFL. He's powerful and fast, averaging 6.0 yards per carry over his career and scoring 11 touchdowns last season.

Round 2

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is a three-down 'backer who always seems to be around the ball because he anticipates so well. He racked up 97 tackles last season and flashed as a blitzer with 3.5 sacks. The Jets brought in Demario Davis this offseason, but he's 37.

34. Miami Dolphins (via projected trade with ARI)

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle since this time last year, the Dolphins will be sizing up this receiver class. Bernard has underrated speed (4.48) and superb hands, and new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik could get creative in how he uses him. Bernard had 862 yards and seven TDs as a pass catcher last season, but he also ran for 101 yards and two scores.

Malachi Lawrence, OLB, UCF

There's certainly a chance Lawrence is off the board before Round 2 -- he has risen the board quickly over the past month or so. He had seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season, showcasing real closing speed. Tennessee still has a need for edge rushing help, even after trading for Jermaine Johnson.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The final player from my current top-25 Big Board, McDonald can plug the middle at 6-foot-2 and 326 pounds. He had 17 run stops last season. But he's more than just a run stopper; McDonald added 3.5 sacks and has some untapped potential in that area. He emerged in a big way during the 2025 season, and he could do wonders for the Raiders' defense.

Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

The signing of Daniel Faalele shouldn't keep the Giants from adding to their interior offensive line. Rutledge started 43 games in college and gave up only two sacks. He could slide into a starter's role as a rookie.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Here's that interior lineman Houston badly needs. Bisontis played 1,300 snaps at left guard over the past two seasons, and he plays with an edge at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. Aireontae Ersery provided decent early returns as a second-round pick last year, and Bisontis could do the same for Houston on the inside this year.

39. Dallas Cowboys (via projected trade with CLE)

T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson

Here's the final pick involved in my projected Cleveland-Dallas trade. I love Parker's speed-to-power and how he plays to the whistle. His sack count dipped from 11 to five in 2025, but he knows how to cause problems for opponent QBs, with 114 pressures over the past three years. The Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary, and they can continue cleaning up the pass rush with this promising prospect.

R Mason Thomas, OLB, Oklahoma

The Chiefs' 35 sacks tied for seventh lowest in the NFL last season. Chris Jones (seven) and George Karlaftis (six) were the only players to have four or more sacks, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah -- who is penciled in as the starter opposite Karlaftis -- sat out the season because of a hamstring injury. Thomas can pitch in here. He had 15.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

Cashius Howell, OLB, Texas A&M

Bengals fans will see "Texas A&M edge rusher" and have flashbacks to last April, when the team took Shemar Stewart despite his 4.5 sacks over three seasons with the Aggies. Stewart ended up with one sack as a rookie. Howell wears the same uniform but is on the other end of the spectrum. He had 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season. That's big-time production for a Cincinnati team that just lost Trey Hendrickson.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Saints are clearly trying to give second-year quarterback Tyler Shough the tools for success. They signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards. But they are still lacking on the WR front behind Chris Olave. Concepcion is elusive and could slot in as the new No. 2 wideout after 919 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

play 0:47 KC Concepcion's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Texas A&M's KC Concepcion.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Johnson has 4.4 speed and posted four interceptions and nine pass breakups last season. He is probably going to be my CB3 in the class when my final rankings drop next week, so this could end up being a steal for the Dolphins. They would love to find a starter in the middle of Round 2; they are in particularly rough shape at corner.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Jets aren't much better in that CB department. After all, they intercepted zero passes last season. I like Cisse's awareness in coverage, and he's fast to the football. He had only two interceptions in college, but he did have 12 pass breakups.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Isaiah Likely is now with the Giants, and though Mark Andrews is back on a new deal, he is turning 31 in early September. Stowers caught 146 passes over the past three years, including 11 touchdowns. And he piled up 769 yards last season.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Lavonte David retired this offseason, ushering in a new era at linebacker for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay signed Alex Anzalone, and now it can add a true tackling machine. Rodriguez ranked second in tackles in the FBS over the past two seasons (252).

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

With no first-round pick this year, the Colts should be watching the linebacker board very carefully. They signed Akeem Davis-Gaither, but they don't really have another viable starter at the position. Hill was getting top-10 buzz last summer, but he's firmly in the Day 2 mix now after an uneven season. He can cover a lot of ground at the second level and ran a 4.51 at the combine at 238 pounds. But he also has upside as a pass rusher, and there's a chance he plays on the edge in the pros. He'd be a good fit in Lou Anarumo's defense.

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Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

There are five teams with fewer than seven picks, and one of them also lacks its first-rounder -- the Falcons. It's not the best situation. Atlanta might use the first of its five selections at receiver, perhaps with Georgia's Zachariah Branch. It could also bring in Avieon Terrell to not only shore up the cornerback room but also team him up with his older brother, A.J. Terrell Jr.

But Atlanta gave up 4.6 yards per rush last season, 25th in the league, so the interior defensive line is an issue worth examining. Hunter had a ridiculous 52 run stops and 33.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons and could be an answer.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason are on expiring deals, and Washington's 4.33 speed would add another element to the offense (which also now features Kyler Murray's mobility under center). Washington ran for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and he added 28 catches out of the backfield.

Derrick Moore, OLB, Michigan

Detroit is still taking swings on edge rushers opposite Aidan Hutchinson. After going offensive line in the first round, this is good spot to take another cut. Moore had 10 sacks last season. And like Hutchinson, he comes from down the road in Ann Arbor.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Panthers don't have a glaring need at offensive tackle with Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker. But Lomu represents good value and a chance to add depth to a room that lost Ekwonu in the playoffs to a ruptured patellar tendon. Lomu -- who played left tackle at Utah -- is solid in pass protection, but he really pops as a run blocker. His ability to get to the second level is all over the tape.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell is dealing with a hamstring injury at the moment, but he is a consistent man-to-man corner with plenty of speed. He makes plays on the ball, and he had eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons, including five in 2025. He could potentially start for the Packers in Year 1.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

The Steelers have speed and strength on the outside in DK Metcalf. They have a middle-of-the-field chain mover in Michael Pittman Jr. But where is the quick-game specialist? That'd be an important part of the offense if Aaron Rodgers returns; he got the ball out quicker than any other QB last season (2.59 seconds on average). Enter Branch, who might be undersized at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds but plays the game like Zay Flowers and is explosive enough to take a quick slant for a big gain.

play 0:56 Zachariah Branch's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Georgia's Zachariah Branch.

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Dallas Goedert is back for one more year, but the Eagles need more options at tight end, not to mention a succession plan for the 31-year-old if he doesn't return in 2027. Delp's stats aren't going to wow you (20 catches for 261 yards and one TD in 2025), but he's effective with the ball in his hands and has some potential to his game. And the Eagles love the Georgia pipeline.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

The Chargers might have missed out on Ioane in Round 1, but they get their interior lineman here on Day 2 -- one of only five total selections for general manager Joe Hortiz. Pregnon can move defenders off the ball with his power and sustains his blocks really well. He can lock out defensive tackles.

Jaishawn Barham, OLB, Michigan

The Jaguars don't have a first-round pick, but they do have 11 total selections. So, they have the chance to attack some needs. One of them is edge rusher, as they ranked 27th in sacks last season (32). Barham is an intriguing player to watch on Day 2, and he could be a good fit in Jacksonville. He had four sacks and 23 pressures last season.

Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

This offseason has brought a full line change at safety in Chicago: Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis in, Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III out. But it's still a need, and Stukes could step in for Lewis. The Bears have an opportunistic defense, leading the NFL in takeaways (33) and interceptions (23) last season. Stukes fits right in; he had four interceptions last year.

Gabe Jacas, DE, Illinois

The Niners were down Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams last season, and their respective returns will do wonders to the edge rush. But there's no getting around the team's 20 sacks last season, by far the lowest total in the league. Jacas had 11 sacks last season; he would at the very least provide depth in case starters go down again.

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D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

The Texans like Jalen Pitre in the slot, and for good reason. But this is a value play on a prospect with solid ball skills (seven INTs over three seasons) and an explosive skill set. Good luck to any team trying to throw the football against Houston next season.

Logan Jones, C, Iowa

The Bears quickly found a new center in Garrett Bradbury after Drew Dalman retired, but Bradbury is a free agent after this season. Jones has started 51 games, all at center.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Offensive line could be worth consideration. Maybe Florida center Jake Slaughter? Perhaps Iowa lineman Gennings Dunker? The value might be better in Round 3. Instead, let's get defensive coordinator Chris Shula another linebacker behind Nate Landman. Trotter had 183 tackles over the past two seasons.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Welcome to the draft, Denver! With a pretty deep roster, the Broncos can afford to take a little bit of a risk. Banks' talent is more in line with Round 1, but he is dealing with yet another foot injury, which could keep him on the board until the middle part of Day 2. Banks is a disruptive presence on the interior, and he can stuff the run at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds. With John Franklin-Myers leaving in free agency, coordinator Vance Joseph could use someone like Banks on the inside.

The other position to watch here is tight end; Evan Engram is entering the final year of his deal.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

It's still possible that the Patriots trade for A.J. Brown, which would obviously take the wide receiver room to another level. Even so, Brazzell ran a 4.37 at 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds, and he finished last season with 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 16.4 yards per catch. New England should be eager to add pass catchers with physical traits and production like that, as third-year quarterback Drake Maye needs more playmakers.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

The Seahawks brought back Josh Jobe, but they let Riq Woolen walk in free agency. Muhammed has 4.42 speed and broke up 10 passes in 2024. He could be a rotational player for defensive coordinator Aden Durde.