2026 NFL draft: Jeff Legwold ranks the top 100 prospects

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the NFL draft that could challenge the math. The top of this 2026 board is filled with players who carry the highest grades but also bring questions about positional value. Running backs, safeties and off-ball linebackers inspire a lot of debate this year.

"Especially early in this draft, we're all going to be presented with positional value and the football grades," an AFC director of college scouting said. "The best players on this board, for the most part, aren't quarterbacks, they're not left tackles. You've got high-value edge players and really, really good players at other positions."

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the No. 1 pick Thursday night when the draft opens at 8 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh (ESPN, ABC and the ESPN app). But players such as Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs will test the value charts early on Day 1.

With those factors in mind, here is my annual top-100 list. This isn't a mock draft, just a pure ranking of the top prospects without positional value in mind. Thanks, as always, to all those around the league who took the time to chat and answer piles of questions about this annual project.

Note: Listed 40-yard dash times are best verified or electronically timed.

See more NFL draft rankings:

Kiper | Miller | Reid | Yates

1. Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 241 pounds | 40 time: 4.46 seconds

An electric player with the brightest of futures, given he won't turn 21 until August. Reese is a dynamic rusher who has shown burgeoning counter moves that are already difficult for opposing tackles. He also has the bend of the best pass rushers, sets a forceful edge when needed and can be impactful off the ball. Reese is a rare player with elite versatility.

2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 212 | 40 time: 4.36

It is one metric among many, but Love ran the same 40 time at the combine as Lions Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023, and Love was 13 pounds heavier. His run skills, vision and explosiveness -- eight plays of 20 yards or more, and he forced more than 50 missed tackles last season -- are enough to put him here. But Love's route-running/receiving skills will force plenty of evaluators to consider taking a running back this high on the board.

3. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 251 | 40 time: 4.50

Since the start of the 2023 season, Bailey led the FBS with a pressure rate of 21.6% over that span, higher than any player with at least 25 games played over those three seasons. He's active, sudden and presents a problem for blockers on every down. Bailey tallied 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 2025.

4. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 244 | 40 time: 4.46

Styles is a former safety who is quick and decisive to the ball in run defense. He's also a quality tackler who can match slot receivers as well as tight ends in coverage. His 40 time, 43½-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-2 broad jump were eyebrow-raising exclamation points. His 12-tackle day in the Big Ten championship game was circled by many scouts.

5. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 206 | 40 time: Did not run

Some say Downs' traits are not elite, but his best trait might be that he's the best football player on the board. He understands what offenses want to do from snap to snap, makes his team better, and is a high-end tackler and productive blitzer. He can play the nickel, safety or dime linebacker.

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 182 | 40 time: 4.38

Delane's game is NFL-ready, given he's far more adept at affecting the release of opposing receivers than most prospects and has top-end speed with man or zone versatility. He doesn't allow much separation at the top of the route, and he has faced some of the best receivers in this draft. Delane was credited with 27 pass breakups in his career.

7. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 236 | 40 time: DNR

The top quarterback on the board and the expected No. 1 pick. Mendoza's game is built on precision, with no red zone interceptions over the past two seasons and plenty of big-moment production. He consistently hits his receivers in stride. He quickly recognizes and attacks defensive mistakes. The courage he showed to absorb significant hits at times -- see: Big Ten championship game -- will be an issue as a pro if his limited pocket mobility doesn't improve. Scouts also say he rarely throws over the middle.

play 0:39 Why Fernando Mendoza is Field Yates' top prospect in the 2026 draft Field Yates and Ben Solak discuss what makes Fernando Mendoza the top player in the 2026 NFL draft.

8. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 327 | 40 time: 5.14

All 42 of Mauigoa's career games were starts at right tackle -- 2,709 snaps -- and he projects as a long-term starter in the league. Some see a future guard, but his intelligence, power and footwork in pass protection suggest an immediate starter at right tackle. He allowed a pressure rate of just 1.1% this past season in 525 pass-block plays, easily the best of any player with at least 450 chances.

9. Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 263 | 40 time: DNR

There has been plenty of discussion about Bain's arms -- 30⅞ inches at the combine -- and history has said that is not the profile of a first-round pass rusher. But his play demeanor and ability to disrupt as well as the separation he creates with the power and speed of his hands make him a potential mismatch in the pass rush and an every-down NFL option.

10. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 192 | 40 time: 4.53

Any consternation about his timed 40 is alleviated by his repeated abilities to separate from defenders, track the ball smoothly and make contested catches. He is one of the most polished receivers on the board and understands the power of leverage. Tate averaged 17.2 yards per catch this past season, though he missed three games with a calf injury.

play 1:14 Carnell Tate discusses NFL draft process with Rich Eisen Ohio State WR Carnell Tate chats with Rich Eisen about the teams he has visited so far leading up to the NFL draft.

11. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 192 | 40 time: 4.40

McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with an ACL tear, so NFL medical staffs will have substantial input about where he'll ultimately be drafted. But his work in 2024 was first-round-worthy. As a prep athlete, McCoy was a Texas state champion in both long jump and triple jump, as well as an all-state baseball player. That full-body athleticism and movement shows up in his play. He had six interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 25 career games.

12. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 203 | 40 time: DNR

His selection likely depends on the comfort level teams find with an extensive injury history that includes a torn ACL, MCL and PCL, as well as a fractured collarbone and a hamstring injury that derailed his 2025 season. At full strength, Tyson can line up all over the formation, is a 50-50 ball wizard and has vast WR1 potential.

13. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 311 | 40 time: 4.91

He started at least one season at both tackle spots for the Utes -- the past two at right tackle -- and smoothly took snaps at center for teams at the combine. Because of that, some evaluators believe Fano has five-position ability. He's likely a quicker fit for a zone scheme team with his athleticism.

14. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 352 | 40 time: 5.21

Proctor's 11-yard reception on a screen pass against Georgia last season was a mark-it-down play for a prospect with his size and movement skills. His weight will be monitored closely in the league -- scouts believe he played at more than 360 pounds in 2025, while he was 352 at the combine and 358 at his pro day. He has plenty of rough edges to smooth in technique, but the power, movement and quickness at his size are rare.

15. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 241 | 40 time: 4.39

There is an array of NFL playcallers who will see the possibilities of a well-rounded route tree for Sadiq, who is bigger and/or faster than virtually all of the defensive backs or linebackers he will face in coverage. He had 260 of his 560 receiving yards in 2025 after the catch. Sadiq had a smattering of drops (seven over the past two seasons), but he will be a high-volume receiver the moment he walks into an NFL facility.

play 0:30 Ben Solak: Kenyon Sadiq can be a 'George Kittle-style' TE unicorn Ben Solak breaks down Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq as an NFL draft prospect comparable to George Kittle.

16. Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 274 | 40 time: 4.68

The lure of potential is big here, as Faulk is one of the youngest players in the draft -- he'll turn 21 in September -- yet has three seasons of SEC experience. While scouts believe his 2024 season was better (seven sacks) than his work in 2025 (two), there is maturity and skill in how he rushes the passer. Faulk should be effective as an inside rusher in nickel looks as well.

17. Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 320 | 40 time: DNR

Ioane is the top-rated interior lineman, with 32 starts over the past three seasons. He played with slightly more quickness in 2025, as he was a bit lighter than he had been in previous seasons. Ioane is a powerful drive blocker in the run game who makes it a long day for the power pass rushers on the interior. He also has the reach to keep the defenders at bay.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 213 | 40 time: 4.52

Some might see some limitations for McNeil-Warren in the space-and-cover world of the NFL, but he is consistently around the ball with one high-impact collision after another. He forced eight fumbles over four seasons at Toledo.

19. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 194 | 40 time: 4.53

With the suddenness and fluidity in his game, Lemon projects to have immediate impact as a high-volume slot receiver. He could face issues against more physical cornerbacks near the line of scrimmage, but his ball skills, ability to adjust to throws and route precision are NFL-ready. He had the fewest drops -- one -- of any WR prospect coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2025.

Which teams could draft Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon? ESPN

20. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 199 | 40 time: 4.42

Though Cooper frequently played in the slot last season for the national champions, he showed productivity on the outside in previous years -- his 21.2 yards per catch in 2024 ranked fourth highest in FBS. Cooper is a forceful runner after the catch who can also line up to carry the ball from scrimmage.

21. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 201 | 40 time: 4.35

Thieneman has quite the résumé, with at least 95 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He showed up over the rest of the stat sheet too, with 14 pass breakups, eight interceptions, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks in his career. Thieneman has range in coverage, plays the run with fervor and diagnoses quickly.

22. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 315 | 40 time: 4.93

Freeling was a full-time starter for just one season -- 13 of his 18 career starts were in 2025. He has difficult-to-find physical traits, while his pass-protecting ability specifically showed vast improvement by season's end. He has work to do in technique, but there's so much potential.

23. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 193 | 40 time: 4.44

There were moments when Hood flashed as the best player on the field during Senior Bowl workouts, and defensive back coaches who prefer physical, matchup press cornerbacks will favor his style. Hood played at three schools in three seasons -- Auburn, Colorado and Tennessee -- and scored touchdowns on both an interception and fumble recovery in 2025.

24. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 238 | 40 time: 4.51

Hill is a linebacker who doesn't waste time or steps sorting out a play. He projects as a three-down option, with high-end movement skills after 32 collegiate starts. He presents some intriguing scheme options as well, posting 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles in his three-year career.

25. Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 259 | 40 time: DNR

Mesidor had 18 sacks combined over the past two seasons, as well as four forced fumbles in 2025. He had surgery to repair ligaments in both feet in 2023, and teams have taken a long look at a foot injury suffered earlier in his career. He's a high-effort, powerful and refined pass rusher who finished with 35.5 sacks and 52.5 tackles for loss in his career.

26. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 196 | 40 time: DNR

Drops are a concern at times (seven last season), but Concepcion is one of the most explosive players on the board. He offers some impact in the run game as well as a punt returner (18.2 yards per return in 2025). Concepcion had arthroscopic knee surgery last month, but he is expected to be ready for the regular season.

27. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 253 | 40 time: 4.59

Howell was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He carries the same concern as Bain does in terms of reach and arm length, but Howell was consistently productive in college. He has the flexibility around the corner with first-step quickness and has already shown proficiency with counter moves.

28. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 313 | 40 time: 4.99

He started 24 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, and his rate of pressures allowed (1.7%) was among the best of the left tackle prospects. Lomu will need to add more strength, but his movement skills and pass protection technique are more refined than most on the board. That should give him a head start for immediate playing time.

29. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 186 | 40 time: 4.58* (injured during run)

Terrell suffered a hamstring injury in his only 40 attempt at his private workout, but his game tape shows a player consistently smooth in coverage who should be able to line up outside or in the slot. Terrell has nine tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons, showing that he's an active and willing tackler.

30. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 212 | 40 time: DNR

Boston has made the decision to largely let his game film do the talking in his evaluations. He passed on the 40-yard dash at both the combine and Washington's pro day; he did not do position drills at his pro day despite some drops in combine position drills. However, Boston's ball skills and play-to-play toughness are easy to see -- as were 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

31. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 326 | 40 time: DNR

McDonald is a good enough athlete to play three snaps as a fullback in the Cotton Bowl as a freshman. He had one full season of high-end production and needs work in pass-rush situations, but he should be an instant fit in the middle of an NFL defense. McDonald's 7.8% run stop rate (which measures tackles at or behind line of scrimmage) was best among FBS defensive linemen in 2025.

32. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 321 | 40 time: 4.91

Iheanachor has so much promise given he didn't play organized football until he got to East Los Angeles College in 2021, and his work this past season as well as at Senior Bowl showed how far he has come. His athleticism, along with an 83¼-inch wingspan, are exactly what evaluators want. He projects to be a high-end starter in time.

33. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 203 | 40 time: 4.49

Jeremiyah Love might have provided some public camouflage for Price's work. Notre Dame's No. 2 running back had 24 runs of at least 10 yards last season in 113 carries (21.2% of his rushes) and scored a rushing touchdown on 9.7% of his carries, ending with 11 in all. Price fumbled three times in '25 but has elite vision with fluid movements.

34. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 193 | 40 time: 4.40

Johnson will be a fit in plenty of schemes given his comfort level in a variety of looks, his consistent footwork in coverage and penchant for finishing tackles with purpose. He finds the ball as well, given he returned two of his four interceptions for touchdowns last season. He also has 13 pass breakups in the past two seasons combined.

35. Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 253 | 40 time: 4.52

Lawrence's game is awash in potential with plenty of NFL-ready work in the pass rush, but it is still a work in progress in terms of consistency. His game tape shows an array of counters with chase-down speed as well. He had 28 tackles for loss and 20 sacks over the past three seasons.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 263 | 40 time: 4.68

Parker is a bit of a riddle, given his 2025 season did not have the same luster as his work in 2024. Two seasons ago, he had 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles as compared to five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in '25. He had a quality week at the Senior Bowl, however, and his speed/power combo is enticing.

37. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 327 | 40 time: 5.04

Banks had multiple foot injuries last season to go with another fracture at the combine that was surgically repaired in March. He has some long stretches in games when he doesn't make an impact, but he has rare length (85¾-inch wingspan) and power with a lot of room to grow his game.

38. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 198 | 40 time: 4.37

Brazzell is one of the best contested-catch receivers on the board and has big-play potential in every route he runs. He was one of two FBS receivers last season with at least 14 air yards per target (14.34) who also had at least nine touchdown catches. He had just two drops in 2025.

play 0:47 Joey Aguilar throws 52-yard touchdown pass to Chris Brazzell II Joey Aguilar airs it out for 52-yard touchdown pass

39. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 321 | 40 time: DNR

Miller has started 24 games for the Bulldogs over the past three seasons. He's a powerful player who consistently wins at the point of attack with the ability to keep his eyes on the play and shed blockers.

40. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 318 | 40 time: 5.18

Hunter is a powerful interior player and showed his potential over the final six games of last season as well as Senior Bowl practices. Hunter had eight of his 10.5 tackles for loss over the last six games of the season, and his seven-tackle, two-TFL day against Oregon in the Orange Bowl was his best work.

41. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 192 | 40 time: 4.40

Bell's receptions (101), receiving yards (1,278), receiving touchdowns (13), receiving yards per game (98.3) and yards after catch (833) all ranked in the top three in the FBS last season. Bell has elite acceleration and can flourish in all areas of the field. There is some discomfort in his drop rate, though his four last season was a vast improvement over his 10 in 2024.

42. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 206 | 40 time: 4.48

Bernard is a tough, physical receiver who lined up in the slot, outside, at running back and as a Wildcat quarterback last season. Forty of his 64 receptions in 2025 went for first downs and he has a comfort level with everything on a route tree, as he led the Crimson Tide in receptions in each of the past two seasons.

43. Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 267 | 40 time: 4.75

Young the look of an every-down edge player. He will likely need to develop a bigger menu of pass-rush options in the NFL, but he plays with a fiery edge and led the Tigers with 16.5 tackles for loss last season. He also had three forced fumbles over the past two seasons. Teams have quizzed Young on a December arrest for suspicion of DWI.

44. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 317 | 40 time: 5.04

Miller was an iron man, with 54 consecutive career starts (53 at right tackle, one at left tackle) and a school record for snaps played. NFL offensive line coaches see a player who is too upright at times, which will be an issue against pro pass rushers, but he plays with an awareness and toughness that are difficult to ignore.

45. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 231 | 40 time: 4.57

Rodriguez looks like a long-term starter at inside linebacker, with two 100-tackle seasons in a career filled with production, play awareness and the ability to finish. He has 13 forced fumbles over the past four seasons, with seven of those coming last season (led all FBS players). Rodriguez also had six career interceptions and 12 passes defensed.

play 0:33 Jacob Rodriguez leaps over defender after pick Jacob Rodriguez jumps over a Houston player following his big pick.

46. Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 220 | 40 time: 4.53

Some see Louis as a future safety, but no matter whether he plays safety or linebacker, he should be coveted due to his ability to quickly diagnose, react and finish plays all over the field. His work in coverage at Senior Bowl practices was elite, and Louis has 10 sacks, six interceptions and 24 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

47. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 230 | 40 time: DNR

Allen plays with consistency and was able to keep the Bulldogs organized pre-snap thanks to his pro-ready preparation. Allen is a high-quality tackler who doesn't surrender many yards after contact. His issue might come in coverage, especially in man-to-man.

48. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 177 | 40 time: 4.35

Branch needs to smooth some rough edges in his routes, and much of his work at Georgia came on passes thrown to him behind the line of scrimmage, but his return abilities and his big-play capability are top-shelf. Of his 811 receiving yards last season, 636 came after the catch.

49. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 239 | 40 time: 4.62

Golday's play-to-play explosiveness results in one knock-back tackle after another. He finished with 105 tackles last season, and special teams coaches around the league will see an immediate contributor. He was asked to play as a drop linebacker in coverage often as well.

50. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 298 | 40 time: DNR

Woods' preseason ranking was far higher for many evaluators, but his results were spotty despite his consistent power and high effort. There is a toughness in his game, and Woods often wins late in the down because of it, but blockers can sometimes mute his rush, especially when he doesn't gain an early advantage.

51. Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 315 | 40 time: 5.02

He started games at left guard, right guard and right tackle for the Aggies. Bisontis' combination of power, technique and effort projects as a future starter on the interior. He is effective against both speed and power when he maintains his poise in pass protection.

52. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 211 | 40 time: DNR

Simpson is undersized and inexperienced, with only 15 college starts (all coming last season). A son of a coach, his footwork and throwing mechanics are clean, and he usually processes the field quickly. How things go in the NFL will likely hinge on improvement in his anticipation and eliminating his penchant to hold the ball in the pocket when his first options aren't available.

53. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 239 | 40 time: 4.51

Stowers is a former quarterback who also played some wide receiver in college before settling at tight end. He should contribute immediately as a receiving threat given his length and athleticism (he had a 45 ½-inch vertical jump at the combine). His 386 yards after the catch last season was second among FBS tight ends.

54. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 239 | 40 time: 4.51

Thomas missed three games last season after he was injured against Tennessee, but had 22 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in the last 23 games of his college career. His bend on the corner, overall play flexibility and ability to turn speed to power against bigger tackles should make him a quick pass-rush contributor.

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 180 | 40 time: 4.37

Ponds led the national champion Hoosiers with 10 pass breakups last season and showed big-moment mojo, winning the defensive MVP in the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl. Despite his size, Ponds projects to play outside and in the slot because of his down-to-down tenacity, the quality of his technique and high-end movement skills.

56. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 246 | 40 time: DNR

He isn't the classic two-way receiver/blocker tight end, but teams in search of passing-game impact won't care. Klare showed plenty of athleticism, especially when working out of the slot, but teams are comfortable he could produce with a full menu in the passing game thanks to his high-end run-after-catch potential. Seven drops over the past two seasons are the only hesitation.

57. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 210 | 40 time: 4.40

Kilgore played the "star" position in South Carolina's defense, where he showed the agility to cover out of the slot and the physicality to get down the alley into run defense. In 33 starts in three seasons, he had 21 pass breakups and two seasons with at least 54 tackles (76 as a freshman). Kilgore's testing numbers at the combine were elite, as his 10-foot-10 broad jump was the best among safeties who worked out. He also leaped 37 inches in the vertical.

58. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 191 | 40 time: 4.37

Scott will turn 25 in August, so his ability to contribute immediately is part of his draft equation. He plays with the physicality of a box safety, but projects as a nickel corner who could also get a look in the middle of the field in dime packages. Scott is a sure tackler with high-end change-of-direction skills, and his coaches at Auburn and Miami have raved to scouts about his leadership.

59. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 218 | 40 time: 4.61

Quarterbacks will gravitate to Fields in tight moments and spaces because he consistently wins in contested-catch situations and is comfortable making plays on the boundary. He showed his physicality against some of the draft's best defensive back prospects at the Senior Bowl. Thirty-three of his 64 targets last season were contested targets in which a defender was within an arm's reach upon ball arrival.

60. Keylan Rutledge, G/C, Georgia Tech

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 316 | 40 time: 5.05

He recovered from a car crash in 2024 to start 13 games that season and 13 in 2025 -- all at right guard for the run-heavy Yellow Jackets. Rutledge punishes defenders in the run game and plays with athleticism that makes him a fit in an NFL offense. He'll push to be an immediate starter if he can improve his pass sets.

61. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 261 | 40 time: 4.68

Jacas is a physical finisher who's forced six fumbles over the past two seasons. A four-year starter for the Fighting Illini, his play strength is consistent from the first snap of the game to the last. Jacas will need to refine some aspects of his pass rush, but his raw power will get him on the field quickly.

62. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 237 | 40 time: DNR

Trotter has had some knee issues, including arthroscopic surgery before the Gator Bowl and a torn ACL in 2023, so medical evaluations will likely determine when he hears his name called. He did play in 24 games (23 starts) over the past two seasons. He's a high-effort, high-energy player who consistently makes plays at the point of attack, as shown by his13 tackles for loss last season.

63. Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 255 | 40 time: DNR

Moore didn't run or do drills at the combine or Michigan's pro day due to a hamstring injury. He projects to make an early pass-rush impact given his power and length (a left tackle-like 81¼-inch wingspan). Teams want to see more down-to-down consistency, but Moore should at least have a situational pass-rush role right away.

64. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 189 | 40 time: 4.46

Cisse has plenty of distance to travel on the learning curve, but there is plenty to work with. His athleticism is easy to see and he tackles more like a safety, so patience from his coaches and roll-up-his-sleeves technique work from him could produce a consistently impactful cornerback with early special teams value. He had 10 pass breakups over the past two seasons.

65. Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 314 | 40 time: 5.21

Pregnon started 51 career games (39 at left guard, 12 at right guard) for Wyoming, USC and Oregon over the past four seasons, so his résumé is filled with experience. He's a walk-in contributor who plays with power and quality technique.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 215 | 40 time: 4.52

Haulcy is not hard to find on tape. He had four consecutive games with at least 10 tackles last season and had a 24-tackle game as a true freshman at New Mexico in 2022. He was second on LSU's defense last season with 88 tackles and also led the team with three interceptions. Haulcy led the Big 12 with five interceptions in 2024 while playing for Houston.

play 0:36 AJ Haulcy comes up with interception for LSU Marcel Reed's pass is picked off in the red zone by AJ Haulcy for LSU vs. Texas A&M.

67. Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 251 | 40 time: 4.63

There is an element of potential over production in Barham's evaluation. He played off the ball plenty for Michigan and some teams will likely see that future for him, but his pass-rush potential is worth a long look. His pass-rush reps on the way to four sacks last season offered a glimpse of his pro potential in that role.

68. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 207 | 40 time: 4.36

Stribling had back-to-back 800-yard seasons (2024 at Oklahoma State and 2025 at Ole Miss) after missing most of the 2023 season with a fractured wrist. He is far more adept down the field than he is in the short and intermediate areas right now, but his speed and work after the catch are NFL-ready. Wide receiver coaches consistently point out Stribling's willingness and effectiveness as a blocker, too.

69. Treydan Stukes, CB/S, Arizona

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190 | 40 time: 4.33

Stukes is a former walk-on who returned from a torn right ACL in 2024 to start 10 games for the Wildcats last season, finishing with 54 tackles and four interceptions. He had 29 career pass break-ups and has consistently shown his awareness for the game in interviews with teams during the predraft wind-up.

70. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 321 | 40 time: 5.17

Some might push Orange down the board because he doesn't offer enough as a pass rusher, but this is a get-it-done player on early downs who wins snap after snap. He wins with rare power and consistently manhandled double teams in Big 12 play. He played in 50 games in his career, starting 19 of the last 25.

71. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 310 | 40 time: DNR

Lew suffered a torn ACL in October but is the best center prospect on this board despite the injury because of his strength and flexibility. He plays with power and the type of awareness needed from a center. Lew is little light on experience -- 25 starts in three seasons -- but is ascending.

72. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190 | 40 time: 4.42

He has started 27 games over the past two years. Muhammad is smooth in coverage and fluid as a pattern matcher. His change of direction is among the best in this class because there isn't a bobble or loss of speed. He needs additional strength to battle bigger wide receivers, but he'll fit with a zone-heavy team quickly.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

73. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 223 | 40 time: 4.33

Betting on Washington's current improvement arc could yield a high-value player who has gone from 625 yards rushing at Buffalo in 2022 to 725 at New Mexico State in 2024 to 1,070 at Arkansas last season. He has a rare size/speed combination and is improving as a receiver. Washington needs to run with more zest inside and his nine fumbles over the past two seasons (two lost) are cause for concern.

74. Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 253 | 40 time: DNR

Crawford didn't play organized football until his senior year of high school, so he has more room to grow than some on the board. His 9.5 tackles for loss last season were a career best. He played from a two-point stance much of the time in 2025 and consistently showed promise as a pass rusher, especially in terms of his flexibility around the corner and improvement with his hands upon first contact with a blocker.

75. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Height: 6-8 | Weight: 323 | 40 time: DNR

Tiernan started games at left and right tackle, logging 43 starts in 52 career games, though some in the league see him potentially moving to guard if he can't keep taller rushers from negating his punch. When he does lock on, Tiernan's strength is evident, and he moves with confidence.

76. Bud Clark, S, TCU

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 197 | 40 time: 4.41

Clark is an older prospect, as he played six college seasons and will be 24 years old when the season starts. But he's the type of safety NFL defensive coordinators want, one who can line up against a slot receiver, play with depth and cover like an outside cornerback. Clark has a nose for the ball, with 15 interceptions and 21 pass breakups over the past four seasons. He has special teams value and was a three-time team captain.

77. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 187 | 40 time: 4.41

Williams' production dipped a bit last season as part of Clemson's greater offensive struggles, but his 2024 season showcased his potential (75 catches, 11 touchdowns). He figures to get early snaps in the slot, where his quickness and run-after-catch abilities can flourish. He also has 25 career rushing attempts and returns punts.

78. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 188 | 40 time: 4.48

Play to play, Abney is as competitive as any prospect in his draft. He has the ability to play outside or in the slot and has been productive, with 21 pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles the past two seasons. He has a tendency to bail out receivers with penalties, which will need to be addressed.

79. Gennings Dunker, OT/G, Iowa

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 319 | 40 time: 5.18

Of Dunker's 38 college starts, 37 came at right tackle. But some scouts feel he will flourish at guard in the NFL because of his play strength, especially in the running game. Dunker did not allow a pressure that resulted in a sack last season.

play 1:13 Gennings Dunker is obsessed with Culver's Take a look at NFL draft prospect Gennings Dunker, the Culver's loving offensive tackle from Iowa. Amy Lombard for ESPN : IG @amylombard

80 Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 243 | 40 time: 4.73

Josephs has a frame that includes an 83⅞-inch wingspan -- which makes him a tough task for opposing tackles. If he can put in a little work to expand his rush portfolio, most notably developing a counter or two against more powerful tackles, his best football is ahead.

81. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 222 | 40 time: DNR

Bell tore his ACL on Nov. 22 against SMU, so he hasn't done any on-field work. But he did attend the combine and went through the full allotment of interviews and medical checks. Bell said in Indianapolis that doctors have told him that he's on track to play as a rookie. When he does play, he's a physical receiver with the long speed to create run-after-catch opportunities.

82. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 207 | 40 time: 4.55

Some evaluators are concerned that Sarratt's amount of contested catches are a result of him not getting enough separation from defenders. But he does win contested catches and clearly had the trust of Fernando Mendoza, given Sarratt's 13 end zone targets last season were the second most in the Big Ten.

83. Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 239 | 40 time: 4.64

Even in the transfer portal era, Height playing at four schools in six years (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech) is rare and likely impeded some of his development. He'll need to add considerable strength, but his production last season provided a glimpse of what he could become. Height had 11.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles -- all career bests.

84. Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 238 | 40 time: DNR

When watching Rolder's work last season -- he led the Wolverines with 73 tackles along with seven tackles for loss and two sacks -- it's curious that he only started 11 career games. He is one of the most technically sound tacklers in this draft and possesses the walk-in ability to play right away on early downs.

85. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 206 | 40 time: 4.42

There are some in the league who have Hurst ranked much higher because of his speed, run-after-catch potential and size. He was tied for the FBS lead in contested catches last season, which accounted for 32% of his 71 receptions. He averaged 17.1 and 14.1 yards per catch, respectively, over the past two seasons.

2026 NFL Draft Day Predictor simulator Our mock draft simulator allows users to act as the general manager of their favorite team, giving them the opportunity to make picks in all seven rounds and conduct trades throughout the draft.

Draft Day Predictor » | Simulator »

86. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180 | 40 time: 4.30

Burks recovered from an injury-marred 2024 season to grab 57 receptions in an inconsistent Sooners' offense that ranked 12th in the SEC last season. His routes are precise and his footwork is advanced, but he'll need to be more aggressive at the catch point and find a way to keep the more physical cornerbacks from shoving him off route.

87. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 194 | 40 time: 4.41

Davis started seven games in his only season with the Huskies due to injuries (rib and hamstring) but had two interceptions, three pass breakups and 19 tackles. Some might see him as a deep safety because of his body type, but he has more snaps in press coverage over the past three seasons than many cornerbacks on the board (more than 260), which shows there's a lot to work with as a CB.

88. Trey Zuhn III, G/C, Texas A&M

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 312 | 40 time: 5.03

He has plenty of experience, with 48 career starts at left tackle to go with two more at center. Some teams will likely give Zuhn an early look at tackle, but many evaluators see him moving to guard or center. There's a maturity in his game, as he's shown a comfort level with his hands in pass protection and quality footwork.

89. LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 287 | 40 time: 4.87

Overton might not have the initial explosiveness of some of the other edge players in this draft class, but there is a power/effort/reliability combination in his game that has a role in an NFL defense. He had back-to-back 42-tackle seasons for the Crimson Tide.

90. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 315 | 40 time: DNR

There is so much untapped potential in Jackson's game -- he had seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in the past two seasons combined -- but he flashes immense power with a massive reach advantage (86-inch wingspan) on almost any blocker he faces. His technique is spotty and he plays with his pads too high too often, but Jackson could flourish if he is willing to do the work and finds the right teacher.

91. Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss

Height: 6-8 | Weight: 330 | 40 time: DNR

Harris had right foot surgery last month for a condition that was flagged during the combine medical exam. He also has off-the-field issues that teams have investigated and discussed with him, with a DUI arrest in 2023 and a domestic violence arrest in 2024. He'll make an immediate impact as a run defender who can provide an interior pocket pass-rush push. Harris has also blocked six kicks in his college career.

92. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 256 | 40 time: 4.63

Dennis-Sutton put on a show at the combine, with a 39½-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-11 broad jump that was the best among edge players. He had seven forced fumbles over the past three seasons to go with back-to-back 8.5-sack years. He does not have the flexibility of other edges and struggles to attack the outside shoulder of tackles, but there's a rugged nature and play-to-play competitiveness in his game.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

93. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 204 | 40 time: 4.34

Trey Lance's younger brother went from one catch for 7 yards in 2023 to become the first Bison player ever with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He added 25 touchdown catches in those two campaigns, with his 17 TDs in 2024 leading all FCS players. He has top-tier speed, but Lance's pro success will ride on how precise he becomes as a route runner.

94. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 189 | 40 time: 4.34

He is the availability king with 53 career starts -- 10 at Ole Miss in 2022, 43 with the Buckeyes the past three seasons. Igbinosun gets involved in run defense and makes it difficult for receivers to get quality releases. He also has the speed to match fleet-footed wideouts. But Igbinosun's pro potential will hinge on whether he can avoid penalties -- he had 16 in 2024 alone.

95. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 203 | 40 time: DNR

He was slowed last season with an abdominal injury he suffered in fall camp, which Nussmeier described as a "stabbing pain." That helped reduce his production from 4,092 passing yards with 29 touchdowns in 2024 to 1,927 passing yards and 12 TD passes last season. Nussmeier is undersized and too often puts the ball at risk (17 INTs in his two seasons as a starter). But he showed quality arm strength at his best to go with good pocket awareness and movement.

96. Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 299 | 40 time: 4.90

Jones started his career as a defensive lineman before switching to the offensive line after his redshirt freshman season. He then started 52 games at center. He is a high-effort player who is technically sound, but Jones will have to adjust to increased pass protection work in the NFL.

97. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 245 | 40 time: DNR

Joly's two seasons at NC State resulted in back-to-back years of 43 or more receptions. He projects as a move tight end in the NFL, as his pass catching is ahead of his blocking. He's physical at the catch point and isn't bothered by contact. Joly finds open spaces and should be an immediate red-zone target.

98. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 293 | 40 time: 4.82

Halton never started more than seven games in a season for the Sooners, but his quickness off the snap gives him a lot of early wins in the rush. He's at his best when attacking gaps, and his 25 pressures from defensive tackle last season were 11th best in the FBS.

99. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 202 | 40 time: 4.65

Wheatley is active and plays with awareness. He understands the route combinations he sees in front of him in coverage and where the danger spots are. He breaks decisively to the ball and is quick to close in run defense. Wheatley had a combined 170 tackles in his two seasons as a starter.

100. Febechi Nwaiwu, G/C, Oklahoma

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 319 | 40 time: 5.36

A former walk-on at North Texas who said he received "no offers'' out of high school, Nwaiwu started games at right tackle, right guard and center in his college career. Last season, he played 623 snaps at right guard, 140 at center and 50 more at left guard. Center might be Nwaiwu's best fit in the NFL, but his effort and versatility are already pro-ready.

My No. 100 isn't always the 100th-best player on my board, but someone who I feel deserved a little more attention. Past No. 100s have included Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall, DE Malcolm Koonce (a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2021), OL Andrew Vorhees (selected No. 229 by Baltimore in 2023) and LB Mohamed Kamara (selected by the Dolphins in the fifth round in 2024). Commanders WR Nick Nash was last year's No. 100.

Close, but not quite: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky; Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State; Genesis Smith, S, Arizona; Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State; Carson Beck, QB, Miami; Sam Roush, TE, Stanford; Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC; Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan; Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M; Brian Parker II, C, Duke; Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke; Kamari Ramsey, S, USC; Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri.