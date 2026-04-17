2026 NFL mock draft: Scouts, execs predict the top 10 picks

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This is the heart of mock draft season, with the 2026 NFL draft set to begin April 23 in Pittsburgh. My own final set of projections drops Wednesday. But did you know NFL teams conduct their own mocks in preparation, assigning staffers to rival teams in Round 1 to try to project what could happen at each pick? For the third year in a row, I'm doing the same.

I asked 10 anonymous scouts from around the league to each serve as the decision-maker for a team picking in the top 10. I'm letting them make the pick based on the roster needs of the team they were assigned and their own personal evaluation of the 2026 class. (Here are my previous scouts mocks for 2024 and 2025.)

A couple rules:

The scouts are unaffiliated with the teams they were assigned. In fact, none even work for a franchise in the same division as the teams they were assigned, and in most cases, we gave them a team from the other conference. They were asked to make selections based on how they'd approach that pick and who was already off the board in this scenario.

Because the scouts are anonymous and did not collaborate on the exercise, we didn't allow any trades.

Here are how things played out in the top 10, starting with an evaluator from the AFC East making the (easy) call for the Raiders at No. 1 overall.

Jump to a team:

LV | NYJ | ARI | TEN | NYG

CLE | WSH | NO | KC | CIN

AFC East area scout's pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

There was no surprise at the top of this mock draft, as the AFC East area scout assigned to pick for the Raiders made the chalk pick of Mendoza.

"The Raiders really don't have a choice but to draft the quarterback with how the roster is structured now ... and the fact they didn't make any moves for a young quarterback in free agency points to this being the selection," the evaluator said.

When asked to sum up Mendoza, the scout had high praise for him. "He's a lot like Matt Ryan was coming out of Boston College. Super accurate, super poised, doesn't get rattled. Got better every week it seemed like."

Mendoza was unstoppable in 2025, leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated record on the way to winning the national championship and taking home the Heisman Trophy. He paced the nation with 41 touchdown passes and a QBR of 90.3 while throwing just six interceptions.

AFC South area scout's pick: Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State

With Mendoza off the board, the Jets must decide how to best build a roster that needs a franchise quarterback without one being on the board. Our AFC South area scout took one look at Aaron Glenn's defense and selected Reese, a high-upside pass rusher.

"The Jets need a quarterback, but we'll wait until 2027 for that," the scout said. "I'm going Reese. In the 3-4 defense the Jets are employing, Reese's first-step quickness and ability to live in space make him the better prospect. It's an added bonus that he has experience as an off-ball linebacker since he'll be asked to drop into space and make plays in coverage in that base defense."

With 2026 being a rebuilding year for the Jets, the choice of Reese over Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey is likely to be popular, despite Bailey being seen as a more pro-ready prospect. Reese had 6.5 sacks last season in only 97 pass-rush reps and wowed with his violent hand use and his speed to chase down quarterbacks.

NFC general manager's pick: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

"Can I trade this pick?" was the question posed by the NFC general manager when looking at the board, but deals aren't allowed in this mock draft. The Cardinals will find themselves with a decision on Day 1 of the draft, with several talented players available and a team like the Dallas Cowboys potentially willing to make a splash move up the board.

When forced to stick and pick, our evaluator went with Bailey, a polished pass rusher.

"You know exactly what you're getting with Bailey, and they have a need for an outside rusher that can consistently force the edge," they said. "Pairing Bailey with [defensive tackle] Walter Nolen [III] and [cornerback] Will Johnson would give Arizona a foundation of youth to build the defense around. But man, you'd love a quarterback here."

Bailey's lone season at Texas Tech after transferring from Stanford was fruitful, as he led the nation with 14.5 sacks in 2025. He also collected 10 forced fumbles in his college career. Bailey has a quick first step and is relentless in pursuing the ball carrier.

NFC West area scout's pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

No. 4 could be another prime trade-out spot in the first round, but the Titans could also look at the board and pick the best available offensive playmaker in an effort to build around second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

In selecting for the Titans, our NFC West area scout made his pick faster than every other scout in their respective spots.

"Love. Done deal. Happily. We'll take the best offensive weapon in the class to take pressure off Ward," he added. "You have to think about receiver here, and I considered even looking at [Ohio State safety] Caleb Downs because he's a blue-chip player, but don't overthink it. Love is the guy to take this offense to new levels."

The Notre Dame running back is universally loved after back-to-back seasons with more than 1,100 rushing yards; he compiled 40 total touchdowns in that time span. Love projects as a back who could gain more than 2,000 yards of total offense in any given season. He's similar to Bijan Robinson or Saquon Barkley in terms of predraft grade and what he can be at the next level, and he is the No. 1 prospect on my own final board.

play 1:06 Jeremiyah Love's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

AFC college scouting director's pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Love is off the board, but the Giants have every wide receiver and offensive lineman available to them. Those are two positions of need for a team that likes where it's at defensively. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is also going to get matched with New York a lot, but the Giants added free agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to an already stout group.

"It's hard to pass on Styles and Downs here," the AFC college scouting director said, "but I have to build up the talent on this offense. Tate is, at minimum, a really good WR2 but has the route-running ability and sure hands to emerge as a go-to X while freeing up Malik Nabers to move around and find matchups."

Tate was never the WR1 at Ohio State, but the 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass catcher scored nine touchdowns on 51 catches last season. He runs the type of smooth-moving routes that have teams seeing him as a lock to be selected in the first 10 picks.

NFC East area scout's pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The No. 6 pick is one of the hot spots in Round 1, as the Browns could go any number of directions, including trading out to a team angling for one of the remaining top defensive players in the class.

Where do the Browns go? Our NFC East area scout went back and forth multiple times before picking Mauigoa.

"This was a tough selection. The team has needs at quarterback, wide receiver, tackle, edge rusher opposite Myles Garrett and could use a third cornerback," the scout said. "You're tempted to go 'best player available' when a roster needs that much help, but Mauigoa is the top tackle in the draft and immediately solves the right tackle spot."

When asked about the Browns taking a receiver here, the scout added that it could be addressed with Cleveland's second first-round pick, which it acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars during Day 1 of last year's draft:

"At No. 24 overall, you're going to like one of the receivers available while probably not finding a plug-and-play starting tackle," he said.

Mauigoa was a rock-solid, three-year starter at right tackle for the Hurricanes, allowing only three sacks combined the past two seasons despite playing in 29 games. Mauigoa might not have the movement upside of other tackles in this class, but he's experienced (42 starts over the past three seasons) and would be an impact blocker from Day 1.

AFC East area scout's pick: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Another pick, another scout preferring to trade out. That was the desire of the second AFC East area scout we enlisted for this exercise when given the Commanders.

"The Commanders don't have one glaring need, and in a draft light on blue-chip talent, it's tempting to trade back and get more capital instead of debating between a non-premium position or maybe drafting a third cornerback. But I have an idea," he sent back after some pushback on the no-trade rules.

"Dan Quinn knows the value of a linebacker with range and playmaking ability, it's why he signed Bobby Wagner. Styles has that athletic ability, but he's 6-foot-5, eliminates passing windows, and he's a capable blitzer, too."

Styles was everywhere in his three seasons as a starter, notching 235 tackles with nine sacks, nine passes defensed and an interception. He was the Buckeyes' team captain last season and earned first-team All-America honors while leading OSU in tackles with 82. Styles' upside is remarkable, with comparisons to Fred Warner often made when discussing him with NFL teams.

AFC South area scout's pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Saints' remaining top three needs are edge rusher, wide receiver and cornerback, and New Orleans comes on the clock with talented players available at each position. The job of making this pick fell to a second AFC South area scout, who didn't hesitate to take McCoy.

"Rarely do you find true blue-chip cornerbacks, and when one falls to you, it's an easy decision to take them off the board," the scout said. "So I'll take McCoy with the belief that his knee is good long term and that he'll be back to the player we saw in 2024, when he was the best cornerback in the nation."

McCoy tore his ACL during a training activity in January 2025 and missed his entire junior season while rehabbing. McCoy didn't participate at the combine but worked out at his pro day, where he impressed with a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash. The 20-year-old cornerback has lockdown qualities and drew a comparison to Christian Gonzalez in my final report.

AFC North area scout's pick: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

The Chiefs will pick in the top 10 for the first time since 2017, when they traded up to select Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection. They're hoping this pick works like that one did.

Our stand-in GM for Kansas City is an area scout in the AFC North, and he loved how the board fell for the Chiefs, who also have the No. 29 pick after trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I can't believe the other scouts let the board fall this way, but we will gladly select Bain and look to grab a defensive back with pick No. 29," he said.

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When asked why Bain over the other prospects on the board, the scout added: "Bain is a powerful edge with great leverage, a great motor, and he was unstoppable in the College Football Playoffs when you're seeing the best versus the best."

Bain posted 20.5 sacks in his three-year career with 33.5 tackles for loss. He was a freshman All-American in 2023 and a consensus All-American in 2025 while leading the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff national title game against Indiana.

NFC South area scout's pick: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The final pick in this mini mock belongs to the Bengals, with their mock-draft GM coming from the NFC South. This was the second-fastest pick made in the mock, with the area scout making the selection two minutes after I put Cincinnati on the clock.

"We'll take Caleb Downs. This might not be the biggest need, and safety isn't a premium position, but Downs is a premium player who is a culture-setting winner with the football IQ, work ethic, playmaking mentality and drive to be great," the scout said. "The Bengals need homegrown talent on defense that can set the standard, and that's Downs."

Downs was a Freshman All-American under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2023 and won a national championship with Ohio State in 2024 after transferring. His three seasons of college ball resulted in three straight All-America honors thanks to his versatility as a defensive back and punt returner. He's my No. 3 overall player in the class thanks to his range, physicality and coverage traits.