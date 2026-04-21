2026 NFL Nation mock draft: First-round predictions

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It's the season for mock drafts, so what's one more? Our NFL Nation reporters shared their expertise by making first-round selections for their teams as we close in on the opening pick of the 2026 NFL draft Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) in Pittsburgh.

There was no surprise who would go No. 1, but how things unfolded thereafter is the mystery NFL fans have been waiting for -- especially with six teams now holding two first-round picks after the Cincinnati Bengals traded the No. 10 pick to the New York Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II over the weekend.

So, how many quarterbacks went in the first round? Which pass rusher ultimately came off the board? Stay tuned to find out.

You can watch the full mock draft here, but without further ado, here are the picks:

Ryan McFadden's pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Las Vegas is ushering in a new era with coach Klint Kubiak and second-year general manager John Spytek. There's no better way to do that than by taking the Heisman Trophy winner who can solidify the future of the quarterback position. Mendoza's accuracy and decision-making will mesh well with Kubiak's system. More importantly, the coach wants winners on his team, and Mendoza is fresh off leading Indiana to the national championship. Time will tell whether Mendoza will be the Week 1 starter or if that role will go to Kirk Cousins. One thing is certain: The Raiders will have a short- and long-term answer at quarterback, something they haven't had in quite some time.

Rich Cimini's pick: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Jets spent most of their free agent money on their defense, but they still need a dynamic presence in the front seven. Bailey, with 14.5 sacks last season, can be that player. Arvell Reese will draw strong consideration because of his tantalizing potential, but Bailey gets the edge (no pun intended) because he's more pro-ready.

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Josh Weinfuss' pick: Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

The Cardinals have other needs they can address, but with so much uncertainty about the future of the quarterback position, Reese makes sense because of his ability to be not only an impact player but someone who can transition to the NFL seamlessly. He'll be joining a crowded pass-rushing group, so decisions will have to be made, but pairing Reese with Josh Sweat up front could give Arizona a potent one-two punch up front.

Turron Davenport's pick: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Middle linebacker is a premium position for Robert Saleh's defense. Now Saleh gets a player often compared to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who ascended under Saleh to become one of the league's top defensive players. Styles, a converted safety, has the traits to man the middle of the field and clog passing lanes. Adding a defender might not seem as if it helps Cam Ward, but improving a defense that gave up 28 points last season will take some pressure off of the young quarterback.

Jordan Raanan's pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

He's still available? That is what the Giants are thinking if Love is still on the board. Perhaps the top player in this entire draft being there for the fifth pick makes this an opportunity new coach John Harbaugh can't pass up. The idea of a versatile playmaker who can create mismatches with opposing defense is enticing. It's why general manager Joe Schoen recently said Love is more than a running back. He's an offensive weapon. The Giants need more of those.

play 1:35 Giants take Jeremiyah Love with No. 5 pick in NFL Nation mock draft Giants reporter Jordan Raanan selects Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the fifth pick of the NFL Nation mock draft.

Daniel Oyefusi's pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

With two first-rounders, the Browns could add a tackle or wide receiver here. The natural left tackle options might be too rich, and a similar argument could be made for wide receiver; a trade back would be ideal. Mauigoa plays right tackle, but GM Andrew Berry said he wouldn't typecast tackle prospects by their college position. He also named newly acquired veteran Tytus Howard as an option to play left tackle, which could make this pairing work.

John Keim's pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Commanders added plenty of help on defense in free agency, particularly in the front. But to help the pass rush, they need stronger corner play. Last season, they ranked 31st in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.6) as well as in opposing QBR (52.9). Delane's versatility -- he can play man or zone -- would allow new coordinator Daronte Jones to better disguise coverages.

Katherine Terrell's pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

There are a few position groups the Saints could consider reinforcing at No. 8, but wide receiver is a big priority after they didn't sign a top pass catcher in free agency. With four defensive players gone in the first seven picks, this board fell in a way that allows the Saints to take arguably the best receiver in the draft. This selection would give second-year quarterback Tyler Shough an immediate upgrade to an offense that lacked receiver depth at the end of last season.

Nate Taylor's pick: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

The previous eight picks are all reasonable, leaving the Chiefs with the best pass rusher still available in Bain. The Chiefs need a new starter on the opposite side of George Karlaftis, and Bain has the talent to quickly develop in such a role for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Another reason the Chiefs should covet Bain is that he will be in support of Chris Jones, who had the burden last season of trying to uplift the pass rush despite often facing two interior linemen.

Raanan's pick: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

This is another one where the Giants are just pinching themselves that Downs is still available. He's one of the best defensive players and safest prospects in this draft. The Ohio State standout can be the Kyle Hamilton or Ed Reed for Harbaugh. He might not fit the same physical profile as Hamilton (6-foot-4, 220), but there is nothing that Downs (5-11, 206) can't do well.

Marcel Louis-Jacques' pick: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

There's a growing belief across the league that the Dolphins will address the trenches with the No. 11 pick, and with general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan proclaiming Miami's interest in versatile offensive linemen, Fano fits the description. He can play right tackle or guard, and the Dolphins probably would need him to man the guard spot for at least a year. Usual starting right guard Austin Jackson is in the final year of his contract and has struggled to stay healthy. Fano provides a succession plan if Miami decides to move on.

Todd Archer's pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

If things start to fall this way, I would look for the Cowboys to move inside the top 10 and make sure they get one of the premier defensive players with a trade. But if they remain at 12, Tyson becomes an interesting name to watch. What about George Pickens? All the Cowboys are guaranteed with Pickens at the moment is one more. This does nothing to solve the defensive issues, but it does make the offense more explosive for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Sarah Barshop's pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Rams don't know how much longer quarterback Matthew Stafford will play, so they're focused on making the most of however long that might be. By drafting Lemon, the Rams add a third receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Adams has only one season left on his contract, so by taking a receiver at No. 13, the Rams are also preparing for the future.

Jamison Hensley's pick: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

With Baltimore looking to improve the pass protection for Lamar Jackson, this decision was a no-brainer. The Ravens select the best interior lineman in this year's draft in Ioane, who didn't give up a sack in his past two seasons. This would mark the first time the Ravens have drafted a guard in the top half of the first round. But Baltimore needs to make this type of investment after last season, when Jackson faced a pressure rate of 37.1% (the second worst in the league in 2025).

play 0:45 Ravens take Olaivavega loane with No. 14 pick in NFL Nation mock draft Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley selects Penn State guard Olaivavega loane with the fourteenth pick of the NFL Nation mock draft.

Jenna Laine's pick: Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

The Bucs haven't had an edge rusher with double-digit sacks since Shaquil Barrett in 2021. General manager Jason Licht has been very open about this being a position they have not had great success in drafting. Mesidor gives them the production they've needed -- 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles in his final college season -- and coach Todd Bowles indicated he would not have a problem selecting a player who is 25 years old.

Cimini's pick: Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

Garrett Wilson needs a running mate at receiver, so the Jets grab one of Mendoza's top options at Indiana. Cooper's run-after-catch ability will help an offense that lacked explosive plays last season. Don't be surprised if the Jets trade up for one of the other receivers.

Eric Woodyard's pick: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Lions' offensive line certainly wasn't up to par last season, as it had the second-worst pass block win rate (56%). Detroit is considering moving All-Pro Penei Sewell from right tackle to left but could certainly benefit from adding another elite prospect on the offensive line. Freeling, who has a prototypical frame for an offensive tackle at 6-7, 315 pounds, could improve the pass protection around quarterback Jared Goff. Freeling's experience at Georgia was primarily at left tackle.

Kevin Seifert's pick: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Vikings haven't given up on the return of longtime starter Harrison Smith, who is contemplating retirement. But Smith is off the roster for now and, in any case, Thieneman is too good and versatile of a prospect to pass over. Interim general manager Rob Brzezinski has made clear that he won't overthink draft decisions. This one is obvious to many.

David Newton's pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The best safeties in the draft were gone, so Carolina gets the elite tight end it hasn't had since Greg Olsen almost a decade ago. This gives quarterback Bryce Young another option to take his game to the next level the way drafting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan helped last year.

Archer's pick: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood was only a full-time starter for one year, but it was a highly productive year at his third school in three years. It came against top-notch competition. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker has had success with high picks such as Pat Surtain II, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Hood has some growing to do, but the upside is there.

Brooke Pryor's pick: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

After reinforcing the trenches in three consecutive drafts, the Steelers add a skill position player here. Though the team already added a bona fide No. 2 receiver behind DK Metcalf by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. in March, the position still needs depth. Concepcion also adds versatility, with a speedy skill set that complements Metcalf and Pittman. Coach Mike McCarthy says he values wide receivers who can do more than one thing, and Concepcion's prowess as a dynamic returner checks that box.

Kris Rhim's pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

General manager Joe Hortiz and first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary would be jumping for joy if the draft played out this way. A right ACL tear probably would be the reason for McCoy dropping to 22, but he is still one of the best players in this year's draft. Cornerback isn't one of the Chargers' top needs, but he's the kind of talent L.A. wouldn't just pass on despite having holes elsewhere. Last season, he recorded four interceptions, seven passes defensed and 44 total tackles for the Volunteers.

Tim McManus' pick: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

With trade winds swirling around A.J. Brown all offseason, the Eagles are likely to be moving on, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, from one of the greatest receivers in franchise history. They have done some work to account for his potential departure by signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore to one-year deals before trading with the Green Bay Packers for Dontayvion Wicks. But general manager Howie Roseman will not be shy about adding more playmakers to complement DeVonta Smith if the draft-board value lines up.

Oyefusi's pick: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

A late run on wide receivers leaves the Browns empty-handed in Round 1, so the pivot is to McNeil-Warren, a playmaking safety. Cleveland has used three-safety lineups at a high rate, so McNeil-Warren could slot immediately into an interchangeable and versatile role alongside Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, neither of whom is signed past the 2026 season.

Courtney Cronin's pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The fact that Proctor was still available at No. 25 settled the debate of drafting an offensive lineman over a pass rusher. Chicago had the best pass-blocking unit last season, but there's uncertainty at left tackle because of Ozzy Trapilo's knee injury. Despite being a rookie, Proctor would shoot to the top of the list of options to start day one. And whenever Trapilo is able to return, the Bears would have the option to move Proctor inside to guard.

Alaina Getzenberg's pick: Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Howell represents a pass rusher for the future under new coordinator Jim Leonhard. Though his short arm length is a concern at 30¼ inches, Howell brings the speed -- 14.52 mph while rounding the corner in a pass-rush drill at the combine -- the fastest pass-rush speed by any DL prospect since Will Anderson Jr. (14.9 mph) in 2023, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The only hiccup is if the Bills decide to trade back here given the lack of a second-round pick.

Nick Wagoner's pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

With the run on receivers and safeties, the 49ers probably would trade down in this scenario. If they make a pick here, offensive line or an edge rusher makes the most sense. In a close call, Lomu gets the nod ahead of Arizona State's Max Iheanachor because of Lomu's safer floor versus Iheanachor's higher ceiling. His experience on the left side would make him a logical heir to Trent Williams, who signed a two-year extension this week, when he's ready to retire.

DJ Bien-Aime's pick: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald can develop into how coach DeMeco Ryans envisions the structure of his defense in 2026: playing more light boxes. This way, the Texans can keep a two-high safety shell to protect against explosive plays in the passing game. Houston had the fifth-fewest snaps with light boxes against the run in 2025 as it preferred neutral or loaded boxes, according to Next Gen Stats.

Taylor's pick: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The ideal scenario for the Chiefs is that one of the top receivers is still available. Since that's not the case, adding another defensive lineman would be wise. The Chiefs need depth behind Chris Jones and Omarr Norman-Lott. Woods is an intriguing prospect who should be more than capable of contributing in a rotational role.

Louis-Jacques' pick: Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

With most of the wide receivers off the board, the former Auburn Tiger is the pick here. Faulk is a high-character player who should be able to defend the run right away considering his strength and size (6-6, 275 pounds). He's still developing as a pass rusher, but he could form an exciting tandem with Chop Robinson on the edge.

play 0:52 Dolphins select Keldric Faulk with No. 30 pick in NFL Nation draft The Dolphins select Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk with the No. 30 pick in NFL Nation mock draft.

Mike Reiss' pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

This is a best-case scenario in terms of value matching up with need. Will Campbell (No. 4 pick in 2025) returns as the starting left tackle, and 35-year-old Morgan Moses is back as the starting right tackle. The 6-6, 317-pound Miller could fill an immediate void as the swing tackle while developing as Moses' potential future replacement. Miller started 54 games at Clemson, and scouts view him as durable and having a pro mindset.

Brady Henderson's pick: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

With a league-low four selections, the Seahawks probably will look to trade back. But in this scenario, they go with a replacement for Riq Woolen by taking Johnson. Jadarian Price was also a consideration given Kenneth Walker III's departure. But Seattle's offseason has been defined by disciplined decisions; GM John Schneider sticking to his board to take Johnson would be another one.