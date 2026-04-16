2026 NFL draft: How all 32 teams can ace their picks, needs

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Have you ever clicked on an NFL draft grades piece, scrolled down to your favorite team and been stunned by the terrible grade given to your squad? Doesn't the analyst get that all these picks will hit?!

Well, I have the solution for you -- a draft grades file comprised of only A+ marks! Never again will you have to worry about your team's likely busts or bad trades, because they did everything right this time.

Of course, to achieve such a piece, I had to write it a week before the NFL draft and make all the draft strategy and trades myself. This isn't a mock draft -- I don't make every pick for every team. Instead, it's a rubric each team should follow to address their particular short- and long-term needs while acknowledging their likelihood of competitiveness in 2026 and beyond.

It's a fun exercise made totally null by April 23, when one surprising faller can shake up the entire board and all the draft strategies hit the fan. Until then, this is how every team get "A" grades from me when the dust finally settles.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

NFC EAST

Picks: Nos. 12, 20, 92, 112, 152, 177, 180, 218

The Cowboys fielded the league's worst defense last season (by EPA per play, explosive plays allowed and points per drive), but an A+ draft class should change that.

Let's start in the trenches and work backward. They need an additional pass rusher badly, as Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku are useful players but not every-down dominators. Could the Cowboys package pick Nos. 12 and 20 to move up into the top five for Arvell Reese (Ohio State) or David Bailey (Texas Tech)? Or would they instead play the patient game, either to wait for Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) or go another direction in Caleb Downs (Ohio State safety) or Sonny Styles (Ohio State linebacker)?

The Cowboys' linebacker need cannot go overstated. Dallas is kicking Marist Liufau to 3-4 outside linebacker in Christian Parker's defense, which leaves their off-ball LB room with third-year pro DeMarvion Overshown (still recovering from a major 2024 knee injury), 2025 fifth-round rookie Shemar James and 2025 UDFA Justin Barron. That's ... it. I cannot imagine Dallas is willing to take CJ Allen (Georgia) or Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) at No. 20, but both will be gone (and many more linebackers with them) by pick No. 92. Should Styles not make it to No. 12, the Cowboys might need to move back from 20 in order to get a starting linebacker at the appropriate value. (Of course, they could also trade up for Styles, as well.)

This brings us to the secondary, where things are ... better? The Cowboys added veteran safety Jalen Thompson from the Cardinals and corner Cobie Durant from the Rams. Thompson and Malik Hooker are an acceptable safety duo, but CB is mighty thin. Durant was given a one-year deal worth a maximum of $5.5 million -- not guaranteed starter money. Dallas can go for either a nickel corner (to keep incumbent starter DaRon Bland outside) or an outside player (to kick Bland back inside), which is reflected in their predraft visits. The Cowboys brass has met with expected boundary players (Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood) and slots (Avieon Terrell, D'Angelo Ponds, Keionte Scott). They're going after the secondary.

Because the Cowboys have two top-20 picks then no selection until 92, how they address their needs is highly conditional on the players and trades available. They should be an active trading team, and whether it be up or down depends on how the board falls.

The bottom line: Be flexible with trades and address the board as it comes to you. Defense, defense, defense.

Picks: Nos. 5, 37, 105, 145, 186, 192, 193

The Giants were active in free agency this offseason and have been for the past few years, so many of their positions are set in the short term. The remaining glaring need on offense is at right guard, where Daniel Faalele was just signed as another Harbaugh follower -- but ask Ravens fans how it feels to have Faalele start 17 games. The Giants have fine-to-strong starters at all other positions along the line and shouldn't faff around with the fifth pick here accordingly. They draft too early in the first round, but No. 37 is a great spot for guards in this draft, including Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) and Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M).

Neither wide receiver nor running back need big additions, but don't be surprised if either Carnell Tate (Ohio State) or Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) is the pick at No. 5. Cam Skattebo and Darius Slayton are not deterring John Harbaugh from taking a blue-chip talent if he sees one.

Defensively, there are more gaps. CB2 is a need after the departure of Cor'Dale Flott in free agency, and LB2 has been a big need for a while as Tremaine Edmunds has swapped in for Bobby Okereke. Again, neither spot is in so dire a need that it must be addressed early, but I'd expect the Giants to get a potential contributor at each spot. Like WR and RB, the Giants can let the board fall to them.

The true must-get: a defensive tackle with run-defending ability. The Giants' defensive line is oriented toward penetration and pass rush, and they suffered with easy yardage on the ground accordingly. Even if Dexter Lawrence II stays, adding a rotational nose tackle is a wise proposition -- but with Lawrence's trade demand on the table, the need becomes even bigger.

The bottom line: Plug right guard and add to the defensive tackle room (especially if Lawrence might really leave). Go "best player available" otherwise.

play 1:02 Giants view Jeremiyah Love as 'offensive weapon' Jordan Raanan reports on how the Giants view Jeremiyah Love ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

Picks: Nos. 23, 54, 68, 98, 114, 137, 178, 197

The driving force behind the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win was their offensive line, and that unit is suddenly in jeopardy. Left guard Landon Dickerson and center Cam Jurgens are both returning from injury-hampered seasons; right guard Tyler Steen is in a contract year; right tackle Lane Johnson is coming off an ankle injury and was reportedly mulling retirement. The Eagles need to invest in multiple offensive linemen to start in 2027 or earlier.

Because Jeff Stoutland is no longer the O-line coach, the Eagles' preferences at the position may have changed. But supersized tackles like Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Monroe Freeling (Georgia) and Blake Miller (Clemson) would all be good picks. Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) is also the classic late bloomer to the position that Stoutland used to develop well. After No. 23, players like Austin Barber (Florida) and Markel Bell (Miami) make sense at tackle. The Eagles have also loved their tackle-to-guard converts, so Gennings Dunker (Iowa) and Kage Casey (Boise State) are two good middle-round names to watch.

Of course, that isn't the biggest need on everyone's mind. The Eagles should take a receiver to eventually replace A.J. Brown, but not in the first round. With DeVonta Smith waiting in the wings as a budding WR1 and good depth in recent additions Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown, the Eagles need only a middle-round prospect with a high ceiling -- think North Dakota State's Bryce Lance or UConn's Skyler Bell. They could also elect to solve the problem of Brown's departure and the incoming void at tight end (Dallas Goedert is a free agent in 2027) by drafting Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq at No. 23.

Defensively, the Eagles need a starting edge and starting safety, as both Jaelan Phillips' and Reed Blankenship's departures were met with meager depth additions. If this feels like too many needs for one draft to solve ... it is. Whether the Eagles go O-line heavy or need-heavy will tell us if they're vying for a Super Bowl in 2026 or setting up for a stronger push in 2027.

The bottom line: Weigh 2026 needs (safety, edge, WR) with big 2027 voids (offensive line, tight end) and try to split the difference.

Picks: Nos. 7, 71, 147, 187, 209, 223

If neither Caleb Downs nor Jeremiyah Love make it to No. 7, the Commanders should trade back. They're missing both their second- and fourth-round picks as a result of the Laremy Tunsil trade, and they have more needs than their first two picks can address.

Another safety to start opposite Nick Cross should be a major focus, especially if new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones wants to field three safeties (as Brian Flores' defense did in Minnesota). Three free agents at edge rusher (Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, Charles Omenihu) aren't enough to fill all the snaps, especially because Oweh and Chaisson both lack the ideal run-defending profile. A trade back could see the Commanders in range of Oregon's Dillon Thieneman at safety or Auburn's Keldric Faulk at edge.

Wide receiver could also be a target either at No. 7 or after a trade back. Carnell Tate (Ohio State) will likely go at the top of that range, while Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and USC's Makai Lemon could go somewhere in the teens. Washington desperately needs a legitimate second pass catcher opposite Terry McLaurin, and ideally someone who can blossom into a WR1 since McLaurin is almost 31. The Commanders have a much bigger chance of taking a wide receiver in the first round than people realize.

This is all well and good ... but after the release of center Tyler Biadasz, the Commanders still need someone to fill those snaps. Jake Slaughter (Florida) and Connor Lew (Auburn) are two likely targets at No. 71.

The bottom line: Trade back to score an extra pick to address receiver, center and at least one of the two outstanding defensive needs.

NFC NORTH

Picks: Nos. 25, 57, 60, 89, 129, 239, 241

The Bears' roster is in a larger state of transition than you'd expect for a team that just lost in the NFC divisional round. Chicago has tricky positions of need at both edge rusher and defensive tackle -- it has depth at those spots but no star player. The Bears would really need to swing for the fences to find an EDGE1 or DT1 at No. 25, especially with this poor defensive tackle class. I love the idea of taking a Caleb Banks (Florida) or Peter Woods (Clemson), as both come with tantalizing upside despite high risk. A healthy Banks would change the complexion of this Bears defense immediately.

The Bears should play the board carefully at edge rusher and consider trading up if someone is falling. Akheem Mesidor (Miami) might slide into range as a 25-year-old rookie, and the Bears need his type of speed opposite Montez Sweat. Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) is historically undersized and not at all a typical Dennis Allen defensive end, but again ... the Bears have to swing for the fences here.

Alternatively, the Bears could trade back and take a more patient approach, hoping to solve the defensive line problem with a midseason trade or internal development. They need a starting safety opposite Coby Bryant, as both Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker left in free agency. They could also use a contender for CB2 to challenge Tyrique Stevenson (in a contract year) and a center to challenge Garrett Bradbury (a low-end acquisition after Drew Dalman retired). I could even see the Bears going for a receiver early to put pressure on Rome Odunze or an early running back to put pressure on D'Andre Swift. And how worried are they about left tackle following Ozzy Trapilo's injury?

Chicago is only two years into Caleb Williams' rookie contract, so it can still play the "best player available" game. With an extra second-rounder, it can load up on cost-controlled talent that allows the team to shed big veteran deals like it did this past season with DJ Moore and Tremaine Edmunds. But if the right player starts falling into range ...

The bottom line: A lot of positions could use a developmental starter, so let the board fall to you -- unless a splash player at defensive tackle or edge rusher is gettable.

play 1:17 What holes do the Bears need to fill on defense? Courtney Cronin breaks down the Bears' picks in Mel Kiper Jr.'s and Field Yates' three-round mock draft.

Picks: Nos. 17, 50, 118, 128, 157, 181, 205, 213, 222

If the Lions walk out of April with a refurbished offensive line, it's an A+ draft. That isn't so easy as drafting a right tackle, flopping Penei Sewell to the left side and calling it a day. The Lions are often paired with Alabama's Kadyn Proctor (on account of his hugeness), but Proctor isn't a reliable Day 1 player. I'd prefer to see Georgia's Monroe Freeling (also very big), who could keep Sewell on the right side, or Clemson's Blake Miller, who would push Sewell to the left side but has been much more consistent than Freeling.

Then the Lions still need to use another pick on the interior offensive line. Christian Mahogany is not a guaranteed starter at left guard and has missed time in both of his pro seasons. Cade Mays was a solid bargain signing in free agency but was a backup for most of his career in Carolina; the Panthers released him in 2024. Neither has a stranglehold on their position, and the Lions should hedge their bets with a middle-round pick accordingly.

Besides the offensive line, the Lions have big needs at EDGE2 and cornerback that could be addressed at No. 17. It's unlikely they go for a pass rusher, as they've historically undervalued that spot and the board isn't strong enough there. But cornerback Terrion Arnold's struggles for consistent availability and penalty-free play, as well as Amik Robertson's departure in free agency, leave plenty of gettable snaps both inside and outside. If Jermod McCoy's knee injury pulls him to No. 17, don't be surprised if the Lions adjust their plans on the fly for the Tennessee corner.

More likely is a CB pick at No. 50, where Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) has the size and athleticism of a boundary corner. In the middle rounds, the safety position also becomes a target. Kerby Joseph was in and out of the lineup with a lingering knee injury from training camp; Brian Branch (still without an extension) tore his Achilles in Week 14 and won't be full-go by Week 1. Also keep an eye on tight end, where a lack of depth behind Sam LaPorta has been prohibitive.

Whenever the Lions draft an edge rusher, look for the biggest frames with the heaviest hands. Zion Young (Missouri) and Gabe Jacas (Illinois) are targets at No. 50. Caden Curry (Ohio State) and LT Overton (Alabama) are Day 3 guys.

The bottom line: Return the offensive line to full strength. Address CB and edge rusher with what remains.

Picks: Nos. 52, 84, 120, 153, 160, 201, 236, 255

A very interesting offseason for the Packers. Tons of free agents left Green Bay (Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs, Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, Quay Walker, Kingsley Enagbare and Rasheed Walker), and OverTheCap.com projects them to snag four compensatory picks for their troubles in 2027. Of course, the Packers don't have first-round picks in each of the next two drafts as a result of the Micah Parsons trade. So this additional capital will allow them to trade their way back into premium picks next year.

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But there are worryingly many needs for a team presumably still in a Super Bowl window. The offensive line is now perilously thin, as both Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton will need to replace the outgoing Walker and Jenkins. Neither has looked like a set-it-and-forget-it starter in limited action, so an early pick with inside/outside versatility would be welcome. Gennings Dunker (Iowa) and Brian Parker II (Duke) fit the bill.

The clearest starting need is defensive tackle, where the departure of Kenny Clark has left a void. Javon Hargrave is a piece of the replacement puzzle, but given Devonte Wyatt's late-season injury and Colby Wooden's departure to Indianapolis, the whole position is in an uncertain state. The Packers aren't missing out on a great class of first-round defensive tackles, so they could target run-plugging standouts like Christen Miller (Georgia) and Domonique Orange (Iowa State) at No. 52.

The Packers won't get an A from me unless they address cornerback, as Carrington Valentine has had serious tackling issues at CB2. Keith Abney II (Arizona State) screams Jeff Hafley corner with his inside/out versatility, coverage instincts and high physicality. But Hafley isn't there anymore, and I'm not so sure defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will run as much patient zone coverage.

Edge depth and linebacker depth are both must-gets on Day 3, but the Packers tend to be very "best player available" oriented. Don't be shocked if they go for developmental upside at running back or wide receiver instead.

The bottom line: Defensive line is the most obvious need, but offensive line might need help just as badly. And please draft a corner!

Picks: Nos. 18, 49, 82, 97, 163, 196, 234, 235, 244

It took a lot of roster-finagling for the Vikings to get to a cap-compliant position when this league year hit. As such, the Vikings have plenty of 2026 needs and plenty more soon-to-be big 2027 needs. That's a tough balancing act under regular conditions but remember the Vikings have an interim general manager right now. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has never been more powerful in the building. This draft might get weird.

First things first: The Vikings desperately need help on the defensive line. Both Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen were released for cap relief, and edge rusher Jonathan Greenard is reportedly on the trade market. I don't think the Vikings will grab either position at No. 18 -- the board isn't great for it -- but a trade down could return Missouri edge rusher Zion Young or Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. With nine picks in hand, I'd say with surety the Vikings make at least two picks along their defensive front.

If Minnesota stays at No. 18, a common mock draft pairing gives it Dillon Thieneman, the safety from Oregon, to fill the shoes of Harrison Smith. It's a deep safety class with a few Day 2 options that coordinator Brian Flores will love for their football IQ -- USC's Kamari Ramsey, TCU's Bud Clark -- so I wouldn't mind the team passing on the position in Round 1.

That clears the Vikings to go for "best player available" at No. 18, which feels great. A tackle to provide insurance for Christian Darrisaw's health and Brian O'Neill's contract would be an excellent pick. A corner to challenge Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre would help the defense take a step. At running back and tight end, Aaron Jones Sr. and T.J. Hockenson both seem unlikely to return for 2027. At center, Blake Brandel is the starter in name only.

Not all of those positions will be optimal at 18, of course. But whenever a coach is in charge of a draft war room, my antennae perk up for aggressive, short-sighted trades that mortgage the future to fill the now. O'Connell's pride is wounded from the offense's failures last season, and I could see him tilting into an unnecessary Kenyon Sadiq trade-up accordingly.

The bottom line: Just take a lot of good players. You'll need them. (Don't trade up for a shiny offensive toy, Kevin O'Connell.)

NFC SOUTH

Picks: Nos. 48, 79, 122, 215, 231

Figuring out how a new front office and new coaching staff values the roster that was inherited is always tricky. Matt Ryan, Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski signed multiple depth wide receivers in Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. But more is needed at the position ... unless, of course, they plan on playing Kyle Pitts Sr. mostly at receiver, in which case the bigger need is at TE2, where only Austin Hooper and Charlie Woerner are on the roster. The Falcons seem to think they need a shifty separator, and Antonio Williams (Clemson) and Deion Burks (Oklahoma) make sense as Round 3 targets.

Atlanta's more pressing need is suddenly right tackle, as Jawaan Taylor was signed to replace the retiring Kaleb McGary. Jake Matthews is 34 and still playing impressively consistent ball, but it's time for the Falcons to regularly invest in a developmental tackle. They just might not have the picks to do it this year -- their first-rounder belongs to the Rams.

There is coaching continuity on defense, where defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was retained. The Falcons have needed help on the defensive line for years, and the issue remains given James Pearce Jr.'s uncertain future in the league. (Pearce was charged with three felony counts in February and has a trial hearing scheduled for May 4.) Because the Falcons lost star blitzer Kaden Elliss, any and all pass-rushing talents in the front seven could be targeted at No. 48. Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State) seems like a good scheme fit if they go for an edge rusher; Caleb Banks (Florida) would be a great gamble if he falls to the middle of the second round.

The Falcons are using 2026 as a QB tryout year, so they should be interested in accumulating 2027 draft capital for a potential trade-up package. It's hard to trade back when you're already missing your first-round pick, but certainly don't use any 2027 capital to trade up.

Bottom line: Beef up the pass rush and plug the remaining offensive gaps if the board falls your way. Don't borrow from 2027.

Picks: Nos. 19, 51, 83, 119, 158, 159, 200

I'm extremely excited for the Panthers' 2026 draft. How could you not be? After two straight offseasons of aggressive defensive spending, coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit looks ready to make the leap. Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd fill out two of the biggest gaps on the roster, though the Panthers should not be discounted from drafting a top edge rusher early. Phillips is a major injury risk and not a sack artist, so he doesn't fully solve the Panthers' 5.3% sack rate from last season (27th in the league). The Panthers might be the Akheem Mesidor (Miami) team, as they need his production immediately.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

The Panthers are also often tagged as the Kenyon Sadiq team, which is very possible. None of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders nor Mitchell Evans has played their way into an unquestioned starting role. But the Panthers do have three tight ends on the roster, two of whom are on rookie contracts. Sadiq would fit nicely in Dave Canales' offense, which has a dynamic screen game and schemes up targets well. But I'd like to see an accompanying move to make room at the position for Sadiq's snaps to love the pick. There's much more room at wide receiver, where a second three-level option to run besides Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan could really bust open this offense.

I could see an early pick spent in the secondary, which might come as a surprise to some. Slot corner Chau Smith-Wade has been fine but could be improved upon if an elite nickel option is available at No. 51 (think D'Angelo Ponds from Indiana or Keionte Scott from Miami). Depth behind the outside corners is also quite thin, and Mike Jackson (29 years old) is in a contract year, so a player with inside-out versatility would have even more value. Clemson's Avieon Terrell, anyone?

The Panthers can also buttress the slot by drafting a safety with good man coverage traits to play opposite Moehrig, as neither Lathan Ransom nor Nick Scott have emphatically secured that role. Treydan Stukes (Arizona) is another pick at No. 51 that would make a lot of sense.

Bottom line: Wide receiver, pass rusher and defensive back are the big needs. Attack them aggressively -- this is the end of Bryce Young's rookie contract, so it's time to push.

Picks: Nos. 8, 42, 73, 132, 136, 150, 172, 190

The Saints are second in dead cap for the 2026 season, but the light at the end of the tunnel is gleaming. They have no dead space yet in 2027 and no big hits are expected to hit the books. They've drafted and developed well, and they have eight 2027 picks to build around a promising rookie-contract quarterback in Tyler Shough. There's a springboard here.

The Saints have perhaps the biggest receiver need in the league. Chris Olave is just off a strong and healthy season, but it's hard to bank on a full season from him with his concussion history. Even if Olave's snaps could be guaranteed, the Saints' depth behind him is brutal; Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton are the primary options if Olave sits out time. Carnell Tate (Ohio State) is a perfect fit with Olave and a slam dunk pick at No. 8. Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) is equally exciting, but his injury history next to Olave's injury history represents a much greater level of risk.

With No. 42 in hand, the Saints can pass on receivers in the first round to grab a pass-rushing complement to the resurgent Chase Young -- maybe Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami). There aren't any top-10 defensive tackles, but Clemson's Peter Woods and Florida's Caleb Banks might still be available as high-upside swings in Round 2 on the interior. I'd bet defensive coordinator Brandon Staley wants an NFL-ready run defender. He'll be standing on the table for either Christen Miller (Georgia) or Kayden McDonald (Ohio State).

But again, there's great depth later. The Saints could land a receiver at No. 42 -- Germie Bernard from Alabama is a great do-it-all WR2 -- and peruse the deep nose tackle class at No. 73, targeting someone such as Domonique Orange (Iowa State) or Lee Hunter (Texas Tech). I would not be surprised at all if they double-dip at defensive tackle, pairing a penetrator with a run stuffer. I also would not be surprised if they double-dip at receiver. Such is the luxury of two fourths and two fifths.

New Orleans' needs match up well with this board, so it should not need to trade around much. Instead, the Saints should pepper the roster with youth as they prepare for aggressive free agent spending in the next few seasons.

The bottom line: Throw picks at receiver and defensive tackle.

Picks: Nos. 15, 46, 77, 116, 155, 195, 229

Under GM Jason Licht, the Buccaneers are perennially strong drafters. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and left guard Ben Bredeson are the only offensive starters who were not drafted and developed, and the Buccaneers' only offensive need is along the interior offensive line. Right guard Cody Mauch is approaching a contract year and returning from a season-ending knee injury. TE2 is also a spot to watch, as the Bucs have probably looked all offseason at that deep class. They could use an impactful run blocker behind Cade Otton. (Sam Roush out of Stanford is a personal favorite).

Defensively, it's a different story. The roster is full of homegrown players, but with far less success. Chris Braswell was a miss at pass rusher and Yaya Diaby is only a strong rotational player, leaving the Bucs without a ringer of a pass rusher. They didn't get involved on Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson but now suddenly need a splashy sack artist at No. 15. Will Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) fall all the way to them? It's unlikely, but with a small trade-up, Licht might be able to snag him. Of course, recent reporting from The Read Optional details Bain's off-field concerns that might impact his positioning on Tampa Bay's board. And Licht rarely trades up in the first round. Since he became general manager in 2014, he has traded up once -- and it was from No. 14 to No. 13.

After Bain, the edge class falls off dramatically. Keldric Faulk (Auburn) is a developmental player who won't provide immediate pass-rush production. Akheem Mesidor (Miami) is much more polished but has only one speed and just started producing at 24 years old. I'm not sure what the avenue is at No. 15 if the top three edge rushers are gone, but none of them feel good. Maybe they call the Vikings about Jonathan Greenard?

The Buccaneers cannot go all out for an edge rusher because they need a starting linebacker next to Alex Anzalone, a challenger at outside cornerback to push Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison, and depth at defensive tackle and linebacker again. The only position that can be considered strong and safe defensively is safety, where Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr. represent one of the league's best duos.

The bottom line: Solve the edge rusher problem (somehow). Hammer the defensive depth with whatever resources remain.

NFC WEST

Picks: Nos. 3, 34, 65, 104, 143, 132, 217

The Cardinals are in desperate need of an offensive identity. Though star tight end Trey McBride is certainly legit, it's hard to run an entire offense through the tight end and nobody else. A few seasons ago, the identity was the physical running game powered by James Conner. But the offensive line hasn't taken a step forward, and Conner is returning from a major foot injury. The hope that Marvin Harrison Jr. would prove so dominant a receiving threat that the offense could run with him looks duller and duller by the day.

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Grabbing a quarterback of the future (i.e. Ty Simpson) at the draft would serve the Cardinals well. Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew collectively hit the cap for less than $15 million in 2026, and neither is signed beyond the season. There's plenty of room for a third passer who can sit and develop. Simpson probably would cost pick No. 34, or perhaps Arizona would make a small trade-up into the first round to secure the fifth-year option. Using such a pick would not at all deter the Cardinals from taking a superior prospect in the early first round of the 2027 draft. After all, this is the same team that selected Kyler Murray No. 1 just one year after drafting Josh Rosen with the No. 10 pick.

If the Cardinals instead elect to approach the quarterback spot patiently, then they should build through the line. Francis Mauigoa (Miami) could slide naturally into the void at right tackle, but the third pick is rich for his talent level -- a small trade back would be best. The Cardinals should pray that the Jets take David Bailey at No. 2, so they can drum up trade interest around Arvell Reese at No. 3. Both center and right guard could stand improvements as well, and No. 34 is a great spot for guards Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) and Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M).

The Cardinals do have a defensive need at edge rusher, though the continued return to health of BJ Ojulari and development of tweener Jordan Burch could be enough at that position. It's a deep edge-rusher class, and adding another speed threat in Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) or Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State) in Round 3 would give Arizona another reasonable dart throw at the position.

The bottom line: Herald in a new offensive identity with either an early QB selection or a heavy investment in the offensive line.

Picks: Nos. 13, 61, 93, 207, 232, 251, 252

The Rams were the second-best team in the NFL last season, and the entire 2026 draft should be about getting over that Seahawks-shaped hump. Los Angeles didn't lose much talent from last year's superteam save for right tackle Rob Havenstein (retirement) and a few CBs, but the latter is no matter: Both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson joined from the Chiefs. Los Angeles' secondary, which was a weakness last season, is closer to a strength now.

I'd like to see the Rams spend their first-round pick on a tackle to replace Havenstein. Warren McClendon Jr. has been strong in spot starts. But why elevate him to full-time starter when you can draft one of many talented tackles in this class, several of whom (Spencer Fano from Utah, Francis Mauigoa from Miami, Blake Miller from Clemson) have right tackle experience?

Many pundits are pushing receivers to the Rams at No. 13 (namely, Makai Lemon from USC), but I think that luxury is better served in the later rounds with a different style of player. Matthew Stafford doesn't need a high-volume slot to check the ball down to. Use the middle rounds to get a big-bodied downfield receiver such as North Dakota State's Bryce Lance or Ole Miss' De'Zhaun Stribling. Yes, a receiver is a must-get, as any long-term injury to Davante Adams (33 years old) or Puka Nacua (takes approximately 100 hits per game) would scupper the offense. I just don't think it elevates to the level of first-round need.

The last position to push the Rams over the top? Linebacker. Nate Landman was a great find and Omar Speights has been a UDFA hit, but a splashier off-ball player would be the crowning jewel in an otherwise finished defensive roster. I'd be eager to take a swing on athletic, if imperfect linebackers such as Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) or Josiah Trotter (Missouri).

It's rare that I write this in the predraft process, but here goes: Don't draft for the future. Draft for the now. Trade up aggressively. Find the last infinity stone. Every year with Stafford might be your last. Eventually the Rams will need a quarterbacking heir, but coach Sean McVay is well-compensated and regarded for a reason -- he'll help solve that problem when it comes. For now, just win.

The bottom line: Push for the Super Bowl. Draft pro-ready players, ideally at tackle, wide receiver and linebacker. Trade up!

Picks: Nos. 27, 58, 127, 133, 138, 139

The 49ers fielded the third-youngest defense in the league last year after drafting five consecutive defensive players to kick off the 2025 draft. Injuries marred the season, but San Francisco's defense should leap back into above-average levels should all those young players take a step forward. The Niners still need another speedy outside rusher, as they're currently loaded with big-bodied tweeners on the edge. The end of the first round could be a spot for Malachi Lawrence (UCF) or Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), but I won't be surprised if new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris prefers a player with more versatility as a dropper. Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) is the name to circle at No. 58.

Safety is another spot to consider, as Ji'Ayir Brown has only one year remaining on his deal and Malik Mustapha is always an injury risk given his physical nature at his size. In a dream scenario, one of Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) makes it all the way down to No. 27, but that's unlikely. Instead, Treydan Stukes (Arizona) or Zakee Wheatley (Penn State) might be the targets later.

One thing in the first round of which the 49ers can be certain: There will be offensive linemen available. It's a deep class. The end of the first round is rich with lingering tackle options (Caleb Lomu from Utah, Max Iheanachor from Arizona State) and rising guards who could fill that struggling left guard spot (Keylan Rutledge from Georgia Tech, Chase Bisontis from Texas A&M). How the Niners address the left side of the line early will tell us what they expect to happen with Trent Williams in their current contract standoff.

One of the earliest listed needs by most others for the 49ers is wide receiver. I disagree. Mike Evans has plenty left to his game and Ricky Pearsall plays well when healthy. Christian Kirk is a fine WR3 and Demarcus Robinson is a fine WR4. In that the 49ers will always funnel league-leading targets to Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, it's wise team-building to try to cut corners at the receiver position. The 49ers should again look for a middle-round developmental type as they have done often in recent drafts (Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, Danny Gray). They should just actually ... hit on one. Chris Bell (Louisville) feels like a 49ers type.

The bottom line: Complete the defensive reload with another splashy edge and a starting safety. Don't chase the flashy receiver when the meat-and-potatoes offensive lineman is there.

play 0:59 49ers add defensive depth ahead of draft Nick Wagoner breaks down the signings of DE Cam Sample and CB Jack Jones.

Picks: Nos. 32, 64, 96, 168

It's nice when draft plans are straightforward. From their Super Bowl winning squad, the Seahawks lost a rotational pass rusher (Boye Mafe), a starting safety (Coby Bryant), a key contributing outside cornerback (Riq Woolen) and a splashy early-down back (Kenneth Walker III). Guess where they have needs?

Seattle is well-prepared to fill Bryant's shoes with the rising Ty Okada, who played during Julian Love's absence last season and performed well. Woolen split his role as the starting outside CB with Josh Jobe, whom the Seahawks extended. Both voids are less pressing than the running back need but could still be addressed early. I love Chris Johnson (San Diego State) and Colton Hood (Tennessee) as targets at No. 32 to contribute to the cornerback rotation, as both have the smarts and technical prowess to immediately thrive under coach Mike Macdonald. Safety Treydan Stukes (Arizona) would also whet Macdonald's appetite for a safety with a cornerback background, as Bryant had.

Running back is the big issue that must be addressed, as Sam Darnold's shaky second half of 2025 was assuaged by Walker's breakout behind the ascending offensive line. It's a poor class for running backs, but Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. is the sort of explosive creator in a bowling-ball frame that GM John Schneider has historically coveted. He should be on the board at No. 64.

Edge is a sneaky-big need. Both Uchenna Nwosu and DeMarcus Lawrence are over 30 and had major injuries in recent seasons. Mafe's departure leaves Seattle low on depth, but whatever backup it adds must be ready to contend for Nwosu's snaps in 2027. Macdonald's edges are all long and heavy-handed, so Gabe Jacas (Illinois) and Derrick Moore (Michigan) are both players to watch late in Round 2.

In that the Seahawks have only four picks in this draft, they feel like a team that must trade back. Their only major pressing needs are running back and guard (to compete with Anthony Bradford), and both of those positions can be addressed easily with middle-round selections. It is not a good draft for zone-blocking guards -- there's nary a fleet foot in this group -- but I'd imagine tackle-to-guard convert candidates such as Gennings Dunker (Iowa) and Brian Parker II (Duke) appeal to Seattle. Both are Round 3 targets.

The bottom line: Trade back unless great value on a safety or cornerback falls your way. Hit guard, edge and running back in the middle rounds.

AFC EAST

Picks: Nos. 26, 91, 126, 165, 168, 182, 220

Are the Bills a team in transition? Most teams with first-year head coaches are. But Joe Brady was an internal hire made by the incumbent general manager with the expectation of playoff success, and the Bills' big offseason move (trading for DJ Moore) seems to indicate they're still pushing for a top-tier offense.

This question raises another question: Will they stay put or trade down from No. 26? I'm screaming trade down. This isn't a great draft for a few early picks, but rather many middle-round dart throws. The Bills' roster has endured some turnover and could easily absorb five-plus rookies. Depth at tackle and guard is needed, and a wide receiver addition should challenge Joshua Palmer at the third spot behind Moore and Khalil Shakir. On defense, linebacker needs a potential starter over Dorian Williams, and CB3 behind Maxwell Hairston and Christian Benford is a huge question.

None of these needs feel huge, but they're all potentially season-derailing if they don't break Buffalo's way -- such are the margins of postseason football. This roster got thin after a season of cap shedding, and the Bills would be better served turning pick No. 26 into two or three selections -- especially since their next turn is currently 65 picks later. I would prioritize linebacker, given Terrel Bernard's injury history, and I'd love a corner with inside-out versatility to back up both spots (Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds sure feels like a culture setter similar to Taron Johnson).

I do not think wide receiver demands a first-round pick, though I'd understand if GM Brandon Beane tilted into the selection out of frustration. Denzel Boston (Washington) would be a great fit with the Bills' current depth chart, but I'd also love some middle-round speed to keep Moore in more of a possession role -- think De'Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss) or Bryce Lance (North Dakota State).

The bottom line: Have to move back. There are depth needs everywhere, but the biggest ones are at linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver.

Picks: Nos. 11, 30, 43, 75, 87, 90, 94, 130, 151, 227, 238

Far be it from me to say that Miami's current depth chart is anything better than brutal. But with seven picks in the top 100, new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan can quickly turn this from depressing to exciting.

It's easier to talk about the positions the Dolphins don't need to draft. Center and left tackle are secured by Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul, respectively, and Brewer should get an extension this offseason. Running back De'Von Achane is a foundational player. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was a deserved first-team All-Pro player last year. That's about it.

Of course, the Malik Willis signing allows the Dolphins to pass on a quarterback and build for 2027. I'd like for them to use some of their capital on the first two days to accumulate picks for 2027, but not all. This is a good class to double-dip at CB, as there are plenty of inside/out tweeners (Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds, Clemson's Avieon Terrell and Arizona State's Keith Abney II) who would benefit from coach Jeff Hafley's zone-heavy defense. In Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Chop Robinson, the Dolphins have plenty of young players along the defensive front, so an early pick on the edge (Clemson's T.J. Parker or Missouri's Zion Young at No. 30) could round out that group.

There's no correct approach to all of these positions. The Dolphins should be willing to trade down to accumulate 2027 capital in case Willis doesn't work out. They should also take big risks on high-ceiling/low-floor players, as they aren't competing anytime soon and can afford a huge swing and miss (or two). Players such as CB Jermod McCoy, OL Kadyn Proctor, edge Cashius Howell, TE Eli Stowers, WR Chris Bell and LB Kyle Louis all have big questions around measurables, production, fit or injury. They'll be off some boards, but the Dolphins should be more accepting.

The bottom line: Make a lot of picks, trade down for more picks and trade down for 2027 picks to prepare for a potential QB trade-up. Draft risky players.

play 1:14 How vital is the NFL draft for the Dolphins? Kimberley A. Martin and Harry Douglas break down how vital the draft will be for Miami with De'Von Achane not available for a trade.

Picks: Nos. 31, 63, 95, 125, 131, 171, 191, 198, 202, 212, 247

One of the draft's big questions is if and how the Patriots address wide receiver at the end of Round 1. They have a clear need besides Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte, and a bona fide WR1 is the best fit next to those two well-rounded talents. Of course, A.J. Brown is definitely a WR1, and guys such as Denzel Boston (Washington) and KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) also might be. If I were Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel, I'd pass on wide receiver in Round 1 but still hit it on Day 2 to keep leverage on the Eagles, who could eventually lower their demands this summer.

Another potential solution? Kenyon Sadiq. Hunter Henry is turning 32 this season and playing on the final year of his contract. Julian Hill, signed in free agency, has only ever been a rotational player and is known for his blocking. Sadiq both solves the long-term tight end need and occupies some of the projected Brown targets in the event a deal does not get done.

The Patriots should get a developmental TE no matter what (great class for that) and look for a developmental safety behind Kevin Byard III on his one-year deal. The other position with major needs in 2027 and beyond is the offensive line. Will Campbell's rookie season ended on a downswing, but he generally looked like a plus blocker who might still eventually face a move to guard. Similarly, Jared Wilson had good flashes and now moves to his best position at center. Otherwise, the Patriots are starting Alijah Vera-Tucker (oft-injured), Morgan Moses (just turned 35) and Mike Onwenu (one year left on his deal).

The five-across on the line is nice for now, but future starters are needed. Both Campbell and Wilson struggle with their length, so I imagine the Pats want more size. Think Miami's Markel Bell or Memphis' Travis Burke in Round 3 at tackle, or Kentucky's Jalen Farmer or Auburn's Jeremiah Wright at guard in a similar range.

These are all forward-looking needs, which speaks to the health of the Patriots' roster. If they were pursuing a Year 1 contributor to get over the AFC hump, I'd target edge at No. 31. Both Harold Landry III and Dre'Mont Jones can be displaced from snaps on pass-rush downs by a first-step maven such as Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) or Malachi Lawrence (UCF). R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) screams Vrabel toughness and was a predraft visit for New England.

The bottom line: Prioritize long-term roster health by investing in future starters along the line, at safety and at tight end. Draft a receiver to keep the heat on the Eagles.

Picks: Nos. 2, 16, 33, 44, 103, 140, 179, 228, 242

When coach Aaron Glenn was the defensive coordinator of the Lions, they kicked off their rebuild with a legendary 2023 draft class featuring two firsts and two seconds. Trade back for Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch. Flawless.

Now Glenn needs the same sort of draft luck to keep his job in New York. The Jets are reportedly picking between Arvell Reese (Ohio State) and David Bailey (Texas Tech) at No. 2, but I'd bet they'd take a trade back offer if they could get one. It might not be in the cards, and Bailey and Reese are both exciting picks at No. 2. I'd lean Reese over Bailey, but I'm not going to get too upset either way.

No. 16 is way more interesting. Wide receiver seems the targeted position, with Makai Lemon (USC) and Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) as the likely options. I think receivers are always easier to find in the middle rounds than other positions, so the Jets should look hard at guard (if Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane makes it to them) or corner (neither Brandon Stephens nor Nahshon Wright have locked up starting roles).

play 1:46 Why Schrager feels Jets are targeting David Bailey at No. 2 Peter Schrager tells Pat McAfee that he expects the Jets to select David Bailey with the second pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

With that said, the Jets' current WR2 is Adonai Mitchell, and WR3 is probably 2025 fourth-rounder Arian Smith. A double-dip at the position is almost inevitable; a triple-dip would even be justified. The Jets should look for a big-bodied outside receiver in the middle rounds to free up Garrett Wilson for more slot reps -- think Elijah Sarratt (Indiana), Malachi Fields (Notre Dame) or Ja'Kobi Lane (USC).

Throughout the draft, the Jets should take a "best defensive player available" approach. They made tons of Band-Aid additions in free agency -- Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai at edge, David Onyemata at defensive tackle, Demario Davis at linebacker, Wright at cornerback, Dane Belton and Andre Cisco at safety. Not one of those deals should preclude them from snagging a top-of-the-board faller at any point. The Lions drafted Campbell when they already had Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes, and they took Branch when they already had Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker III. Just get good talent in the building.

The bottom line: Pick several receivers while letting the defensive board come to you.

AFC NORTH

Picks: Nos. 14, 45, 80, 115, 154, 162, 173, 174, 211, 250, 253

Over the past two seasons, only the Panthers have a worse pressure rate than the Ravens when sending four rushers. Yet the Ravens are rarely paired with a first-round pass rusher, as Baltimore had a second glaring issue last season: guard play. Daniel Faalele (who has since followed coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants) and Andrew Vorhees were consistent problems in pass protection. John Simpson was signed to take over one of the interior spots, but there's a big void at center now that Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders.

Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane is accordingly the chalk pick at No. 14, and deservedly so. But if the Ravens get beat there, I'd imagine they're interested in Keldric Faulk (Auburn) along the edge, as new coach Jesse Minter likes strong run defenders at his edge spots. Don't sleep on a first-round receiver such as Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) or Makai Lemon (USC), either. The WR2 behind Zay Flowers has been Rashod Bateman for years now, yet he has never risen to the call. With Isaiah Likely gone and Mark Andrews getting older, Kenyon Sadiq's (Oregon) range starts here as well.

In short, the Ravens are a lot more flexible at No. 14 than people realize. With so many picks on Day 3, they could easily reposition on Day 2 to draft multiple starters along the interior offensive line. Sam Hecht (Kansas State) and Logan Jones (Iowa) are scheme fits at center, and Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) and Jalen Farmer (Kentucky) fit their type at guard.

No matter what, the Ravens need a strong third pass catcher behind Flowers and Andrews. The team's lack of an oversized pass catcher over Lamar Jackson's time as the Ravens' quarterback is extremely frustrating, given his skill as a middle-of-the-field passer. So Baltimore could be a great Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) landing spot as he explores a TE-to-WR conversion, or a Chris Bell team (Louisville) as he returns from injury. Similar to a receiver add, a middle-round CB might be CB4 this season ... and CB2 by next season.

Bottom line: Remain flexible at No. 14, but just draft Ioane if he's there. Look to double-dip on the interior and add a pass catcher to challenge Flowers and Andrews.

Picks: Nos. 6, 24, 39, 70, 107, 146, 149, 206, 248

I think the Browns are wise to wait a year on the quarterback position. As Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel duke it out for QB1 reps, GM Andrew Berry should prepare the bedrock for QB development in 2027. That means aggressive O-line investment. Left tackle could use an improvement over Dawand Jones. I love the rumors of Monroe Freeling (Georgia) at No. 6 and worry about the Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) buzz. I'd also like to see a contender at right guard over Teven Jenkins, for which No. 39 might be the call. That's the range for Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M) and Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech).

If the first cornerstone of quarterback development is the offensive line, the second is the receiving corps, where they have some depth but no star. Carnell Tate (Ohio State) would be a marvelous pick at No. 6, and new coach Todd Monken's experience maximizing Zay Flowers means undersized options at No. 24 (like Texas A&M's KC Concepcion) are still viable for WR1 snaps.

Both the offensive line and wide receiver positions are dire enough to warrant a double-up. But the Browns could also still use a running mate at defensive tackle besides Mason Graham. In new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg's defense, tweeners can prosper. I like the Browns for Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) or Zane Durant (Penn State) around No. 70.

Also, watch for a strong blocking tight end in the middle rounds (perhaps Notre Dame's Eli Raridon) and a safety to insure the position as both Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman approach contract years. I do not expect the Browns to draft a quarterback at all -- even if a fun project such as Drew Allar (Penn State) is falling -- simply because they do not want to ride the four-quarterback training camp carousel again.

The bottom line: Eschew quarterback to prepare for 2027. Draft multiple offensive linemen and multiple receivers, unless safety and defensive tackle fall your way in the middle rounds.

Picks: Nos. 10, 41, 72, 110, 189, 199, 221, 226

In my opinion, no team is sitting in a better position than the Bengals at No. 10. They have defensive needs at every level of the depth chart, and their confidence that a top-10 talent falls into their lap should be fairly high. Caleb Downs (Ohio State) isn't viewed as a top-five pick given his lack of elite physical traits. Sonny Styles (Ohio State) has the elite physical traits, but off-ball linebackers tend to not go that early. Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) was always in jeopardy of falling because of his arm length, and his off-field concerns might make his draft profile even more uncertain. Mansoor Delane (LSU) also figures to come off the board in this range.

The Bengals don't really have a big CB need given the emergence of DJ Turner II and the improving play of Dax Hill. So Downs, Styles or Bain would all represent strong value picks for a defense in need of three-down splash players who can elevate their teammates.

How the Bengals address linebacker if they can't get Styles will be interesting -- they're worryingly pot-committed on their rising second-year LBs Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., though neither played too well last season. I'd hope they're interested in a Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) or CJ Allen (Georgia) at No. 41.

With Boye Mafe signed in free agency to play ahead of Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart, I don't think edge is as big of a need either. Their interior defensive line does need a boost, as Jonathan Allen and B.J. Hill are rotational players over 30. Look for Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) or Kaleb Proctor (SE Louisiana) as disruptive penetrators who would benefit from coordinator Al Golden's stunt-heavy front.

Offensively, the Bengals are in great shape. They should continue adding interior depth to prepare for the departure of Ted Karras at center, and they might need an heir apparent to Andrei Iosivas, who is approaching a contract year in the dirty-work slot. Altogether, that side of the ball is extremely healthy.

Bottom line: Draft the best defensive player at No. 10. Profit.

Picks: Nos. 21, 53, 76, 85, 99, 121, 135, 161, 216, 224, 230, 237

The draft is in Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh owns the draft. With 12 picks, the Steelers have more capital than any other franchise this year. And boy, do they have a lot to do with it.

The Steelers are old. By snap-weighted age, only the Commanders were older last season. Having a 41-year-old quarterback certainly tilts things in that direction, but the Steelers' defense also was the fourth oldest because of players such as Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers invested in a young pass rusher (Jack Sawyer) to anticipate Watt's career progression and two young defensive tackles (Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black) to anticipate Heyward's expected decline, but they should not pass on either position if the board falls their way. Both spots also might take another hit after 2026 as nose tackle Keeanu Benton and edge rusher Nick Herbig approach contract years.

The Steelers would really benefit from an infusion of youth in the secondary, where the age cliff can come faster. Projected starting safeties Ramsey and DeShon Elliott are 31 and 29, respectively. Free agent CB signing Jamel Dean will be 30 this season. Don't sleep on a linebacker pick either. Patrick Queen is only 27, but he's approaching the final year of his deal and was shaky last season. The Steelers need his potential replacement, and that guy isn't on the roster right now.

play 1:02 Why Tannenbaum says Steelers should draft Ty Simpson Mike Tannenbaum and Jason McCourty discuss why the Steelers should consider drafting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson even if Aaron Rodgers returns.

I've advocated for the Steelers to take Ty Simpson at No. 21 to prepare for life after Aaron Rodgers (if he's back), but that looks increasingly unlikely. Still, a developmental quarterback would serve their long-term roster health. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is the son of Doug Nussmeier, who worked for Mike McCarthy in Dallas. He's a nice scheme fit with some preexisting familiarity.

If not quarterback, two major spots of need stand out: left guard and wide receiver. The departure of Isaac Seumalo needs to be addressed, as the Steelers' weakest spot on their line last season was left tackle Broderick Jones. Pairing him with an average guard seems like a recipe for disaster. Brian Parker II (Duke) seems like a Steelers technician, and they had Beau Stephens (Iowa) visit earlier this month.

Speaking of visits, Pittsburgh's brass has met with plenty of early-round receivers such as Denzel Boston (Washington) and Makai Lemon (USC). Lemon is a great fit in a McCarthy offense and would work well with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. No. 21 feels like his floor.

Bottom line: Get younger in the secondary and along the defensive line with multiple picks apiece. Get some sort of developmental quarterback on the roster.

AFC SOUTH

Picks: Nos. 28, 38, 59, 69, 106, 141, 167, 243

Count me among the Texans believers. The defense is championship ready. The young playmakers (Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell) must collectively take a step forward behind Nico Collins, but I'm confident QB C.J. Stroud's strong finish to the regular season is a better predictor of future success than two dreadful postseason performances. Another year in Nick Caley's offense also will help.

The big issue is their offensive line. The Texans have had the 31st-ranked rushing attack (by EPA and success rate) since Stroud entered the league in 2023. Once that improves, they'll be able to control game pace and field position a lot better. The starting offensive line is technically set, but challengers at center for Jake Andrews and right tackle for Braden Smith would raise the floor of the group. Centers should start coming off the board around pick No. 69, where Sam Hecht (Kansas State), Jake Slaughter (Florida) and Connor Lew (Auburn) are all vying to be the first taken. Brian Parker II (Duke) is also a great candidate for the Texans as he has five-position versatility.

In the long-term, Houston's starting linebackers (Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o) are both on contract years, as is 2025 breakout defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. The Texans have an extra second-rounder and can treat both positions as open for competition, should they take a rookie highly. Caleb Banks (Florida) at No. 38 would be one of the sickest picks of the draft.

As the Texans have four picks in the top 70 and no major pressing needs, they should indulge themselves with a splashy offensive playmaker should one fall to them. Could Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) at No. 28 give Caley the H-back play they hoped to get from Cade Stover or Brevin Jordan? You bet. Are David Montgomery and Woody Marks enough to discourage them from taking Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) at No. 38? I'd hope not. Exciting ideas!

The bottom line: Keep investing in the offensive line, then take some high-impact gambles.

Picks: Nos. 47, 78, 113, 156, 214, 249, 254

Without a first-round pick in the next two drafts and high expectations for AFC contention, GM Chris Ballard and the Colts need to be highly precise. Indianapolis has immediate needs at edge rusher, where it has length and power but no juice; linebacker, where journeyman Akeem Davis-Gaither and special-teamer Austin Ajiake are the current starters; and safety, where Juanyeh Thomas, Jonathan Owens and Hunter Wohler are the options to replace the outgoing Nick Cross.

It will be hard to go 3-for-3, and the Colts might need to adjust on the fly if a good tackle or receiver falls -- they have needs at both spots and must stack the deck for QB Daniel Jones. Pick No. 47 could be a great spot to fill safety, as coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense needs savvy safeties for it to work. A.J. Haulcy (LSU) and Bud Clark (TCU) are natural fits in the box below Cam Bynum.

If they pass on the speed rushers at No. 47, then Keyron Crawford (Auburn) and Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State) slide into range at No. 78. Linebacker is a deep position that could be filled at any time. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) has the sort of testing Ballard typically prioritizes at the position, but 47 would be too early, and 78 probably would be too late.

Because the Colts are all-in on the Jones hand, they make sense as a trade-up team targeting pro-ready players who might slip for size or experience concerns. Ballard has typically prioritized developmental players above all else, but this is a year to attack short-term needs.

The bottom line: Use Day 3 picks to trade up and fill immediate gaps at linebacker, safety and edge rusher. If a tackle or receiver falls, go for it.

Picks: Nos. 56, 81, 88, 100, 124, 164, 166, 203, 233, 240, 245

Only the Steelers (12) have more picks than the Jaguars next week. Of course, they don't have their first-rounder (sent to the Browns in the Travis Hunter deal), which could make them primed for an exciting couple of days. Package some Day 2 picks to move back into Round 1? Or completely reload the roster with James Gladstone-Liam Coen originals?

I'd wager the Jaguars sit and make a ton of selections. The only positions that clearly need an impact starter are defensive tackle (and it's a dreadful year for first-round DTs) and linebacker (after Sonny Styles, there's a big drop-off to LB2). I'd expect the Jaguars to use No. 56 on a linebacker to replace the outgoing Devin Lloyd and anticipate the decline of Foyesade Oluokun, who is turning 31 this summer. Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) and CJ Allen (Georgia) have the sort of intangibles Gladstone would admire.

Once the Jaguars get into the bulk of their picks (three throughout the third round), I'd expect them to grab a committee running back to split time with Bhayshul Tuten. Clemson's Adam Randall, a WR-convert, is a cool name to consider with his size and pass-catching chops. Defensive tackle is also a must-get, perhaps with Round 3 developmental gems such as Tyler Onyedim (Texas A&M) and Gracen Halton (Oklahoma). And I think this safety class is too good to pass up, as the starting roles for Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson could be challenged by Zakee Wheatley (Penn State) and Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina).

Bottom line: Stay, pick, develop, prosper. The only must-gets are defensive tackle and linebacker.

Picks: Nos. 4, 35, 66, 101, 142, 144, 184, 194, 225

The numbers on QB Cam Ward's rookie season? Not great. He was 33rd of 33 high-volume quarterbacks in both EPA per dropback and success rate. But the film was way better. Ward endured a much-needed coaching change midseason and still pushed the ball downfield to Chig Okonkwo, James Proche II and Elic Ayomanor.

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If anything, the developmental note for Ward is to scramble more and take more checkdowns. But the better long-term team-building approach is to surround a live-armed QB with dynamic pass catchers. The Titans probably will not take Carnell Tate (Ohio State) or any other receiver at No. 4, but they should consider it. If Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) or Denzel Boston (Washington) slips out of the first round, the Titans should snag them at No. 36 and find a way to fit them in with Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley (who probably will be with the team for only one more season).

I don't think running back is a big need in Tennessee. Tony Pollard is a fine starter, and Tyjae Spears a solid change-of-pace alternate when healthy. Certainly Jeremiyah Love would be a big improvement over both, but the Titans have too many offensive needs to justify that pick at No. 4 (and making him the seventh-highest paid back in the league). A premium position like edge rusher makes much more sense, as the Titans are thin behind trade acquisition Jermaine Johnson. David Bailey (Texas Tech) is a great scheme fit for the speed-oriented Robert Saleh.

The Titans should also hammer the interior line once they hit the middle rounds. Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson are both placeholders at center and guard, respectively, and it's a good year for experienced, NFL-ready centers with Connor Lew (Auburn), Sam Hecht (Kansas State) and Jake Slaughter (Florida). Better pass protection for Ward will go a much longer way for his development than Love stuck behind a shoddy interior push.

Bottom line: Build around Ward (but don't take Love at No. 4).

AFC WEST

Picks: Nos. 62, 108, 11, 170, 246, 256, 257

The Broncos don't have a pick in the first or third rounds. You know what else the Broncos don't have? Holes. With the key trade for Jaylen Waddle and internal re-signings of contributors such as J.K. Dobbins and Alex Singleton, Denver's roster is ready, right now, to beat just about anyone in the AFC.

To find needs, we can take a longer view in the O-line room. Left guard Ben Powers is turning 30 and has one year left on his deal; right tackle Mike McGlinchey is turning 32 and has two expensive years left on his contract, and his play has begun deteriorating. I like developmental offensive lineman at No. 62 more than any other position -- especially because Denver has spent exactly one fifth-rounder and two seventh-rounders along the offensive line in the past four drafts.

But if not offensive line, then linebacker. Singleton and Justin Strnad get picked on in coverage, so sudden cover men such as Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh) and Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) could be targets with their first pick. In the spirit of development, both outside corner Riley Moss and slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian are up after this season. Denver is well-equipped to handle a McMillian departure (with 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron), but adding to the depth outside would be wise. Will Lee III (Texas A&M) and Hezekiah Masses (Cal) have the man-coverage traits that coordinator Vance Joseph covets.

The bottom line: The roster is really, really good. Anticipate departures at offensive line and corner, and otherwise have a chill day in the war room.

Picks: Nos. 9, 29, 40, 74, 109, 148, 169, 176, 210

The good news is the Chiefs have a lot of picks: two first-rounders, three total selections in the top 40 and three fifth-round picks. The bad news is this is the worst defensive roster of the Patrick Mahomes era. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is the lone splash player, and at 32 years old, his game is no longer dominant on a snap-to-snap basis. The second-best Chiefs defender is ... Nick Bolton? George Karlaftis?

With shrewd free agent signings such as Khyiris Tonga, Alohi Gilman and Kader Kohou, the Chiefs aren't forced into any one position. But the departures of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, along with the inconsistent play of Chamarri Conner, means snaps are open at both outside and slot corner. For as excited as I am about second-year pro Nohl Williams, no job in the secondary should be unchallenged save for Gilman's spot.

play 1:07 Why Schrager has 'most polarizing prospect' going to Chiefs in his mock draft Peter Schrager breaks down why he has Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson going ninth to the Chiefs in his NFL mock draft.

Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has always identified and developed middle-round DBs wonderfully, but the need is so great that early picks might be required. Avieon Terrell (Clemson) and Colton Hood (Tennessee) both bring the nonnegotiable tackling that Spagnuolo loves. Terrell could play on the inside, and Hood is a press-man boundary player.

If the Chiefs choose to trust Spagnuolo with middle-round corners (such as Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun or Miami's Keionte Scott), then the early picks should go to pass-rush help. Though Karlaftis is a reliable three-down edge setter, he isn't a sack artist. Last year's third-round selection Ashton Gillotte profiles as a similar type. The Chiefs need a speed rusher, and they could have their choice of Malachi Lawrence (UCF), R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) or Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) at No. 29.

Adding another penetrating defensive tackle to spell Jones is critical. If any team takes the risk on Peter Woods (Clemson) or Caleb Banks (Florida) at the end of the first, it'll be the Chiefs -- but both might still be available at No. 40.

I don't think the Chiefs need to force a pick at right tackle, where Jaylon Moore is expected to fill Jawaan Taylor's spot. Nor do I think they need to take a first-round receiver. But they should strike if Carnell Tate (Ohio State) or Francis Mauigoa (Miami) are still there at No. 9. Otherwise, I like the Chiefs to add some size at wide receiver in the middle rounds (De'Zhaun Stribling from Ole Miss) and a pass protector who can fight for the right tackle job in 2027 (Miami's Markel Bell gives off some Orlando Brown Jr. vibes).

Bottom line: Leave Pittsburgh with enough defensive talent to start the new era of Super Bowl contention under Mahomes. Sounds easy enough!

Picks: Nos. 1, 36, 67, 102, 117, 135, 175, 185, 208, 219

Think of the Raiders less as a team with the No. 1 pick and more as a team with a young franchise quarterback they need to support. So the big riddle to solve: Will they address the offensive line? The Raiders spent two third-round picks on developmental offensive linemen last year in Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, but the coaching staff kept both players shelved for much of the season. Now that Pete Carroll is out as coach, general manager John Spytek is more likely to get his guys some action. So I think the Raiders will stay relatively quiet along the offensive trenches.

As such, wide receiver is the priority at No. 36 and/or No. 67. Mendoza loves a big-bodied receiver who can win on a back-shoulder ball. His guy in college was Elijah Sarratt, who figures more as a Round 4 target in this draft. I could see Denzel Boston (Washington) as a hand-in-glove fit at No. 36 if he falls out of the first round. Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee) could make sense ... but the Raiders just swung on that archetype in Dont'e Thornton Jr. (also from Tennessee) last offseason. Malachi Fields (Notre Dame) might be a better option at No. 67. With a large X receiver, the roles for Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech make a lot more sense, and the Raiders suddenly have an exciting young room.

If not a receiver at No. 36, the Raiders sure could use stronger interior defensive tackle play. The plan was always to pair Maxx Crosby with Christian Wilkins, but as that fell apart, the Raiders' lack of depth on the interior was laid bare. Now Adam Butler and Thomas Booker IV have provided some good rotational play, but a great three-down player such asKayden McDonald (Ohio State) or Peter Woods (Clemson) would raise the ceiling of the room. I'm more confident the Raiders draft a defensive tackle by No. 102 than I am in them taking a wide receiver in the same range.

Finally, the Raiders invested in Darien Porter last year as a developmental cornerback, but he was cut from the Carroll cloth: long, fast and raw. If the new front office wants to go a different direction, finding a CB2 to contend for starting reps in the middle rounds is also a must. Devin Moore (Florida) and Will Lee III (Texas A&M) are two personal favorites.

The bottom line: Support presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza at QB with a big-bodied receiver (and, please, an offensive lineman, pretty please). Find a 600-plus snap player at defensive tackle and a potential starting corner.

play 1:54 Jordan Rodgers: Cousins signing with Raiders is best thing for Mendoza The "Get Up" crew reacts to the news that Kirk Cousins will sign with the Raiders, and analyzes what this means for Fernando Mendoza.

Picks: Nos. 22, 55, 86, 123, 204

Here's a list of the Chargers' offensive starters under 28 years old: RB Omarion Hampton, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Quentin Johnston, WR Tre' Harris, TE Oronde Gadsden, OT Rashawn Slater and OT Joe Alt. (OG Trevor Penning is another one, but I'm not sure that's a good thing.) QB Justin Herbert just turned 28.

That's a great young core, and it's high time the Chargers get an elite offense out of a Herbert-led team. They finally have the right coordinator in Mike McDaniel and now need an offensive line to match. The Chargers would love to take a guard early to contend with either Penning or Cole Strange, but Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State) probably won't make it to No. 22, and that's too early for Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M) or Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech). I'd really like to see the Chargers move back and get one of them 10 picks later.

The Chargers shouldn't say no to a developmental field stretcher, as Johnston is on the final year of his deal, nor a high-caliber blocking tight end to rotate with Gadsden. Otherwise, they should spend their meager picks (tied for second fewest) on defense.

Starting edge duo Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack are both in contract years, though Tuipulotu probably will be extended. Safety Derwin James Jr. is approaching a contract year as well and turns 30 in August, and LB2 Denzel Perryman turns 34 in December. Los Angeles should let the board fall to them and see if the correct heir apparents are available. Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina) is a great box safety candidate, as is Kyle Louis (Pitt) as a LB-to-safety convert. Michigan edge Derrick Moore reminds me of Tuipulotu at times and comes with the Jim Harbaugh connection.

But the Chargers should pass on all of them -- every single one -- to just take another offensive lineman. A good swing tackle. A challenger to Strange at right guard. Herbert had a pressure rate of 43.3% last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That was the seventh highest of a quarterback (minimum 400 dropbacks) over the past decade. Just solve that.

The bottom line: Draft a good guard, prepare for defensive departures and age regression, and then draft another guard.