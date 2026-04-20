2026 NFL draft intel, notes: What Adam Schefter is hearing

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The 2026 NFL draft begins Thursday night in Pittsburgh, so it's a good time to share some intel and insights from around the league.

Every draft has its surprises, and everyone will spend this week trying to figure out what will happen once Round 1 begins. A few days before the 2025 draft, this column suggested, "New [Jaguars] GM James Gladstone -- who has 10 picks to work with, including four in the top 90 -- might not be that predictable. As one league executive said recently: 'Jacksonville is a wild card -- watch.'"

Sure enough, moments after the Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 selection, the Jaguars traded the No. 5 pick, a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder and a future first-rounder to the Browns in exchange for a fourth-rounder, sixth-rounder and the No. 2 pick -- which Jacksonville used on cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. The trade had actually been agreed to roughly two weeks before the draft and managed to stay quiet until the Browns were on the clock, per sources.

Two years ago, a few days before the 2024 draft, this column stated: "One NFL general manager said he believes 'there is an undercurrent of support for Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix,' even though his team doesn't have a first-round grade on either. This particular general manager said he believes both Penix and Nix are Day 2 picks. Some teams disagree, and there now is speculation Penix could go as high as No. 8 to the Falcons." It turned out to be the exact spot Penix was picked.

Now, there could be more surprises. What follows is information about the 2026 draft accumulated over weeks of calls to NFL front offices and coaching staffs. Let's again try to get a sense of what each team might do.

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This is the second time that Pittsburgh has hosted the NFL draft, the first being in December 1947, when 300 players were selected over 32 rounds. The draft has now become more of an event -- and it should be a true celebration of how far it and the league have come over the past 80 years when the first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, live on ESPN, ABC, the ESPN App and the NFL Network. Cue "Renegade."

One GM said last week that this was not a great year to have a top-10 pick. Another front office executive called the first half of Round 1 "uninspiring," saying, "There are good players, but not a lot of star power." Other executives say they believe that one of the strong suits of this class might be in the third and fourth rounds, where many of those good players and opportunities await.

Still, this is always one of the best weeks of the year, with unknowns throughout the draft and developments few saw coming. "What I love about the draft," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said at last month's owners meetings, "is the unpredictability of it."

As difficult as it is to predict, it doesn't stop many from trying to figure out how it will unfold. Here is some of the informed speculation floating around leading into this week's draft.

Jump to a section:

A.J. Brown, Eagles trade talk

Other trade candidates to watch

Jeremiyah Love's stock

Teams looking to move up, down

Ty Simpson landing spots

Questions for the Steelers

Buzz on the WR class

Mendoza and the QB class

Seahawks, Chiefs targets

Brown likely to become a Patriot

No matter what happens at this week's draft, an A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1, per league sources. The two sides have discussed a deal, but neither has been willing to commit to it until after June 1, when Brown's $40 million salary cap charge would be split between this and next year.

All the elements remain in place to make it happen, and Brown to the Patriots is still the likely outcome ... just not during this week's draft, per sources. Put the trade on hold just for now, but things will soon quickly warm back up. The Eagles remain open to trading Brown, the Patriots remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver, and conversations are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, probably culminating in a deal, per league sources.

As one source said about the Patriots' pursuit of Brown, they'll "definitely be engaging then."

And to be clear, the Eagles are also not concerned about adding draft capital for this week's draft; acquiring additional picks in 2027 and 2028 is even more enticing to them, per sources. Picks in future years were the compensation that was discussed when the Eagles and Rams had extensive trade conversations regarding Brown, which did not materialize into a deal.

Since then, the Eagles have signed Hollywood Brown on March 17, signed Elijah Moore on March 24 and traded for Dontayvion Wicks on April 10. The added receiver depth gives the Eagles more flexibility. The Patriots remain at the forefront of trade talks for Brown, but another team could always emerge, and there's a lot of time between now and June 1. But as of now, multiple sources say they believe Brown and the Patriots are likely to become a tandem.

Eagles might not stop there

The Eagles could be making more trades beyond any Brown-related move. League sources say that general manager Howie Roseman is plotting to make a deal on draft weekend. Roseman usually has a trick or two up his sleeve, and other front office executives suspect there's one coming this week.

One possibility is adding Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard, whom the Eagles have checked in on at various points this offseason, per sources. Greenard had 12 sacks in 2024, but he managed only three last season over 12 games, despite a solid 23.3% pass rush win rate. The Vikings have been adamant about getting a premium Day 2 pick for Greenard. Philadelphia holds pick Nos. 54, 68 and 98 on Day 2 this year.

League sources say the Eagles and Vikings could revisit discussions they already have had during the upcoming draft, but talks have lost steam in recent weeks. The Eagles' wish list of trade candidates goes well beyond Greenard, per sources, though. Roseman almost always has a Plan A, B, C and D, and his team is one to monitor on one of the busiest weekends of the NFL calendar.

play 2:09 Darlington: Eagles to operate in draft as if A.J. Brown will be traded Jeff Darlington, Domonique Foxworth and Mike Tannenbaum discuss the Eagles' potential draft plans and what it could mean for A.J. Brown.

Other trade candidates to watch

Though Brown and Greenard are two of the biggest trade candidates -- and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II was already traded Saturday to Cincinnati for the No. 10 pick -- there are plenty more who could be dealt during the upcoming draft.

Those who could gain interest include Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., Titans quarterback Will Levis, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, among others.

One quarterback not expected to go anywhere is San Francisco's Mac Jones, whose market never heated up this offseason. Asked at last month's owners meetings why he thought there had not been a more robust market for Jones, Browns coach Todd Monken told reporters he could not comment because the 49ers quarterback is under contract and any comment could be construed as tampering.

"I would just tell Kyle [Shanahan] to cut him," Monken joked. "And then we'll see what the market is."

A lot of love for Love

Even though he will not go No. 1, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is considered by many to be the best player in this class and could become the first running back drafted in the top five picks since the Giants selected Saquon Barkley No. 2 in 2018. There are some who believe he could go as high as No. 3 to Arizona and no lower than No. 7 to Washington, which has been pushing to upgrade its backfield in each of the past two offseasons.

There is growing chatter in league circles that Love is truly in play at the high end of that range with Arizona. Ideally, the Cardinals would like to find a team willing to trade up so they can acquire more picks, and there have already been "exploratory" calls, as one source described it, regarding the No. 3 selection. But if the Cardinals hold on to their pick, some around the league believe they could pull an early draft surprise and select Love in a slot slightly higher than he has been projected to go.

Even if Love does not wind up going No. 3, he will not slide far. The Commanders at No. 7 would seem to be his floor. Last spring, the Commanders planned to pursue Aaron Jones Sr. before he returned to the Vikings. This offseason, Washington added Rachaad White and Jerome Ford to join Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but the team still does not have much money invested in the position. If the opportunity presents itself, some expect the Commanders would rush to turn in the card for Love, giving Washington a great offensive tandem with him and Jayden Daniels.

play 0:52 Woody: Jayden Daniels and Jeremiyah Love would be 'terrifying' together Damien Woody and Dan Graziano talk about how Jeremiyah Love would fit on the Commanders.

Fewer first-round trades possible, but watch the Browns

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is predicting an active Thursday with plenty of trades. Others are not so sure.

More teams want to trade down than up this year, per multiple sources. This means there could be fewer first-round deals than in recent years, as it takes two to make a deal come together. There were five draft-day trades in Round 1 last year, five in 2024, seven in 2023 and nine in 2022. Teams expect the trades we do see to be more jockeying for position than earthshaking blockbusters, such as the deal we saw last year between the Browns and Jaguars, when Cleveland moved out of the No. 2 pick in a stunning trade with the Jaguars.

One year later, the Browns are already taking calls about the No. 6 pick, and sources said they're open to moving it. Another move back would give the Browns more capital in a draft in which they are already scheduled to have nine picks, including Nos. 6 and 24 in the first round.

A potential trade-up candidate in the eyes of some front office executives is the Cowboys. They have two first-round picks -- though they are said to want to hold onto pick No. 20 -- and needs for a big-time defensive player. Speaking of which ...

One long-shot scenario to keep an eye on

There are draft surprises every year, with players going in spots no one forecasted. Here's one that, depending on how the first few picks play out, has generated some speculation in a handful of front offices.

If the Jets take Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2, which many believe will happen ...

If the Cardinals then take Love, which appears to be gaining some traction ...

And if the Titans then take Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, which is one of Tennessee's options ...

Then Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese -- or Bailey, if the Jets take Reese at No. 2 -- could slide to No. 5. It would suddenly be very tempting for a team such as the Cowboys to potentially trade up for a top-tier pass rusher. Again, the draft would have to go a specific way for this scenario to play out. But two teams raised this scenario this weekend, wondering if it somehow could unfold this week. It's exactly the type of scenario that makes the draft so compelling.

The trade that affected Simpson and what's next

When the Rams sent the No. 29 pick to the Chiefs in a deal for cornerback Trent McDuffie, it had one unintended consequence that some might not have realized: It hurt the chances that quarteback Ty Simpson would be a first-round pick.

League sources say the Rams had been eyeing him, but more so with the No. 2 pick than No. 13, which they still hold. Had the Rams not traded for McDuffie and held onto No. 29, sources say that Simpson would have been square in the conversation to land in Los Angeles behind Matthew Stafford.

As it is, the Rams still are scheduled to have seven picks, but after picking at No. 13, their next selection isn't until the end of Round 2 (No. 61), and many say Simpson will be off the board by then.

The two teams that seem to be most interested in Simpson are the Jets and Cardinals. The Jets hold the No. 16 pick in the middle of Round 1 and the No. 33 pick at the top of Round 2. The Cardinals hold No. 34 in Round 2, right behind the Jets. If Arizona wants to leapfrog New York, it could not only land Simpson but also get the fifth-year option on his rookie contract by taking him in Round 1.

Quarterback gap year

After the Raiders select Indiana's Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, this class could harken back to the drafts of 25 years ago, when there was typically a lengthy gap between the first quarterback selected and the next one. In the 2001 draft, the Falcons used the No. 1 pick on Michael Vick, and the next quarterback was not selected until the first pick of the second round (No. 32), when the Chargers took Purdue's Drew Brees. And one of this draft's most intriguing questions is where the second quarterback -- widely expected to be Simpson -- will be picked.

If Simpson does go to the Jets (No. 33) or Cardinals (No. 34) on Day 2, it would be very similar to that 2001 draft. But others say a team could trade up into the first round to take him.

There have been seven instances of a team moving up for a QB in the first round at the 25th pick or later in the common draft era (since 1967), including the Giants with Jaxson Dart last year, per ESPN's ace researcher Evan Kaplan. The Packers also traded up to 26th in 2020 to draft Jordan Love, the Ravens traded up to 32nd in 2018 to draft Lamar Jackson, the Broncos traded up to 26th in 2016 to draft Paxton Lynch, the Vikings traded up to 32nd in 2014 to draft Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos traded up to 25th in 2010 to draft Tim Tebow and Washington traded up to 25th in 2005 to draft Jason Campbell.

Now, some say that could be the range in which a team could jump up to land Simpson, who has impressive traits but started only 15 games in college.

Host-city Steelers have QB, OL questions

Heading into this week's draft, host-city Pittsburgh has 12 picks, more than any other team. Yet the Steelers also have their share of unresolved issues.

For starters, left tackle Broderick Jones had a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season, and is scheduled to be examined this week to determine whether he will be ready for training camp and/or the start of the season, per league sources. That could influence whether Pittsburgh needs to find a new left tackle during the first two days of the draft.

As for quarterback, Aaron Rodgers was originally going to give the Steelers an answer on whether he would play in 2026 about a month after the 2025 season ended, but that has now stretched far into the offseason. If Rodgers has not informed the team by Thursday night that he does in fact intend to return, Pittsburgh will need to have conversations about whether Simpson is in play with the No. 21 pick. But either way, the team is looking at taking a QB somewhere over the course of seven rounds.

play 1:02 Why Tannenbaum says Steelers should draft Ty Simpson Mike Tannenbaum and Jason McCourty discuss why the Steelers should consider drafting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson even if Aaron Rodgers returns.

The Steelers met with three QBs at the combine: Simpson, Penn State's Drew Allar and Miami's Carson Beck (who also went to Pittsburgh for a top-30 visit). But the longer the Steelers go without an answer from the quarterback they want, the more they will have to consider using a higher pick at the position.

Better explaining the Bengals' blockbuster

The Bengals traded the No. 10 pick to the Giants for Dexter Lawrence on Saturday, and though the move seemed surprising on paper, a few front office executives explained why the deal makes sense for Cincinnati. For starters, the defensive tackle group in this year's draft is not considered strong. But one general manager said the defensive tackles in the next two drafts are sub-standard. Lawrence can rightfully be expected to have a bigger impact for the Bengals this season than any DT -- and probably any other defensive player -- who would have been available at No. 10.

And then there is a subplot. This is considered to be a hugely significant season for Joe Burrow and his future in Cincinnati. If the Bengals cannot turn it around, some have speculated about whether Burrow might wonder whether he is better off playing in another NFL city. The Bengals had to give Burrow and the franchise the best chance to win now. Lawrence does that, more than any player they could have picked at No. 10.

Waddle's replacement in Miami

When Denver decided to trade the No. 30 pick to Miami to land wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, it thoroughly analyzed why it made sense.

"We spent a lot of time looking at that selection and trying to determine [who would be an option]," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said at last month's owners meetings. "We could safely say that pick would've been one of these seven or eight players. We didn't feel like that [pick] would help us as much as Jaylen Waddle."

From Miami's vantage point, the Dolphins are in rebuild mode and are looking to add as many picks as possible. Heading into the draft, the Dolphins' top receivers include Malik Washington, former Rams wideout Tutu Atwell and former Cowboys wideout Jalen Tolbert. Miami most certainly will be looking to use some of its upcoming draft capital -- which includes seven picks in the first three rounds and Nos. 11 and 30 in Round 1 -- on a wide receiver.

Injury concerns on Mauigoa

Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is still expected to be the first offensive lineman selected Thursday night despite the fact that sources say he has a herniated disc in his back.

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Mauigoa returned to Indianapolis for a medical recheck two weeks before the draft. The back injury is not a significant issue now, and it is asymptomatic, but teams say that if it worsens at all, Mauigoa would then need surgery that could sideline him roughly three months. Some teams think he'll eventually need the surgery at some point either way. One front office executive said last week that if the injury flares up in training camp and requires surgery, it might potentially end Mauigoa's rookie season.

No team sounds overly concerned about the long-term ramifications of the injury, but the herniated disc has at least been discussed in draft rooms across the league.

Buffalo not worrying about no second-rounder

After the Bills traded their 2020 first-round pick to Minnesota to get wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Buffalo played highlights of their new acquisition when that No. 22 pick rolled around. Now the Bills traded their 2026 second-round pick (No. 60) to Chicago as part of a package to acquire wide receiver DJ Moore. As much as Buffalo didn't like parting with its second-rounder, and it's not happy about currently being out of that round, it landed a playmaker who drew the interest of multiple teams. And when the No. 60 pick rolls around, the Bills can now play Moore's highlights.

Overheard on this interesting WR class

It feels as if opinions on this year's wide receiver class vary widely, differing from one exec and team to another.

There were a few front office executives who predicted that USC wide receiver Makai Lemon would go slightly later than projected, yet one coach compared him with Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Lemon is ninth on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

"This kid is a baller," the coach said about Lemon. "This kid's ball skills are just as good, if not better, than St. Brown's. If he would block in the run game, this kid is going to have the same impact if you use him the right way."

Multiple teams said Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is the most talented wide receiver in this draft, and two said he would go higher than projected. But other teams expressed concerns about both his durability and maturity. Many teams say Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II has elite talents that rival Tyson -- one general manager even compared him with George Pickens -- but there are even more questions about his maturity. And in the eyes of some, Washington's Denzel Boston might be the safest receiver in this draft pool, but he doesn't offer the same upside of others.

In short, these receivers are like magnets: some attract, some repel.

play 1:07 Why Schrager has 'most polarizing prospect' going to Chiefs in his mock draft Peter Schrager breaks down why he has Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson going ninth to the Chiefs in his NFL mock draft.

Fernandomania in Las Vegas

Minutes after Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick, walked into his first meeting with the Raiders' front office and coaches at the combine in February, they put him on a FaceTime call with the team's limited partner owner, Tom Brady. Mendoza finally got to speak to the quarterback that he idolized, and they spoke for about five minutes, exchanging pleasantries for the first of what should be many times. Mendoza then met with the team's staff for the next 30-plus minutes and was asked to draw plays on a whiteboard.

When their first meeting ended and Mendoza was leaving the room, he was visibly mad at himself and said loud enough for those around him to hear, "I messed that up."

One Raiders scout walking with him insisted to him that he hadn't, that Mendoza had done great. He did well enough to help convince Las Vegas to select him with the No. 1 pick, while leaving the team with the impression that its soon-to-be quarterback is always striving to improve. But the Raiders have also created an ideal situation for him by signing Kirk Cousins. Vegas paid Cousins like a starter and is now leaning on him to take away some of the pressure.

If there were an NFL comparison for Mendoza, it might be former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2008 draft. Ryan measured 6-foot-5, Mendoza measured 6-foot-5. Ryan weighed 228 pounds, Mendoza weighs 236 pounds. Ryan's arm length is 32⅝ inches, Mendoza's arm length is 31⅞ inches. Ryan has 9½-inch hands, Mendoza has 9½-inch hands. And if Mendoza can go on to have the type of NFL career that Ryan had, the Raiders would be more than satisfied.

Eyes already on 2027

Though there might be only one quarterback drafted in this year's first round, multiple are expected to be square in the first-round mix in the 2027 NFL draft.

Quarterbacks already on the NFL's radar for 2027 include Oregon's Dante Moore, Texas' Arch Manning, Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Miami's Darian Mensah, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Notre Dame's CJ Carr, LSU's Sam Leavitt, UCLA's Nico Iamaleava and Oklahoma's John Mateer. Not all of those players will be first-round picks, but there are great expectations for many of them, and it provides a glimpse of the potential.

But some teams aren't even waiting. At least evaluator acknowledged that, while they were out at pro days scouting the prospects for this year's draft, they took a long hard look at some of the aforementioned quarterbacks in next year's class. At least one team put in some extra work with a few of these QBs while it was in those college towns, and chances are, that team was not the only one. The NFL is already thinking about the Class of 2027.

Pavia's draft status

One of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's strongest traits is his confidence. He says he believes his skills rival any QB in this draft, and that teams are making a mistake going off potential and measurables rather than production and intangibles. He threw for 3,539 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, and he also rushed for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Some teams are taking a closer look. The Panthers recently had Pavia in for a visit, and others are doing their own work on him. Expect his name to be called this weekend, allowing him to set out to prove he can win wherever he plays.

Seahawks' RB situation

Two of Seattle's greatest needs are running back and ... more draft picks. The Super Bowl champion Seahawks enter this week's draft with only four picks -- Nos. 32, 64, 96 and 188. The Seahawks could be looking to trade out of the first round to stockpile more selections.

After losing Kenneth Walker III in free agency to the Chiefs, the Seahawks' running backs include Zach Charbonnet (coming off a torn ACL), former Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. Seattle could have its choice of many of this draft's top backs this week, including Notre Dame's Jadarian Price, Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. and Washington's Jonah Coleman. But nobody would be surprised if the Seahawks move off the 32nd pick to land more picks and address the position a bit later in the draft.

Regardless of what Seattle does, running backs could make history this week. In the common draft era, there has never been a year in which the top two running backs were selected from the same school. Now both Love and Price could accomplish that feat for the Fighting Irish.

As one coach said last week, "Jadarian Price is the best pure runner in the draft, but Love is the best pure player in the draft."

Chiefs cornering the market

The Chiefs have three top-40 picks (Nos. 9, 29 and 40), and many expect at least one of those to be used on a cornerback. Kansas City traded Trent McDuffie to the Rams, lost Jaylen Watson to the same team in free agency and is now left with its projected starting cornerbacks as Kristian Fulton and second-year player Nohl Williams.

At last month's owners meetings, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised the play of Williams, who played 44% of the snaps last season; the team believes in him. But the Chiefs also have holes at the position that are expected to be addressed this week.

play 1:49 Jeff Darlington: Chiefs' 9th pick is 'pivot point' in NFL draft Jeff Darlington and Domonique Foxworth discuss the importance of the Chiefs' draft pick at No. 9.

More tight end value picks

The past two NFL drafts have produced elite tight end talents in Brock Bowers, Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren. But many of the league's top tight ends -- such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Tucker Kraft, Jake Ferguson and Harold Fannin Jr. -- have come from the middle rounds.

This draft has the chance to produce more middle-round values, with some teams saying this is one of the deeper tight end classes in years. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is likely to be the only one selected in the first round, but teams will have plenty of interest in players such as Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, Ohio State's Max Klare and NC State's Justin Joly down the board.

And if a team prefers to invest in a veteran tight end, it always could call the Falcons about Kyle Pitts Sr. At last month's owners meetings, Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham told reporters that, though he was excited to have Pitts on his roster, he was also willing to entertain offers for his franchised player.

"It's my job as the general manager to do what's best for the organization," Cunningham said. "Kyle is a great player. We've seen his skill set. Also, it's my job to listen."

Short-term gain, long-term loss

There has been a noticeable shift, per NFL front office executives, and it has them aware if not alarmed. With NIL a reality in college sports, more players are staying in school longer, and the average age of players in the draft has risen over the past decade.

Players entering the NFL today are at least a year older, sometimes two, than they were a decade ago. The age difference has been noted and pointed out by multiple front office executives. Some NFL teams say they are not only getting older players but also players who are more banged-up. The thinking now is that college football's gain is the NFL's loss.

College players are being subjected to more hits and injuries, and when they stay in school, as one source said, "their upside flattens. A 24-year-old player doesn't have as much upside as a 21-year-old."

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Another front office executive added: "They're hurting their marketing value, not helping it. We know it's true. They make more money in college, but they're not getting it in the NFL, and it's hurting their growth."

And it's a point that has gained more attention and conversation. "When the official decision date for the underclassmen came, I believe we moved over 25 guys off our board that we had top 75, top 100," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters at the combine earlier this year. "So it really impacts, I think, the draft, and then you're getting older, older prospects as you go on."

Other prospects to watch

Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes seems to be climbing on some draft boards. He has been busy traveling in recent weeks, with 11 top-30 visits, including to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Kansas City on Tuesday and Seattle last Monday. Stukes had four interceptions last season and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Teams say they think he can play both safety positions, nickel corner and outside CB.

One NFL general manager called Stukes "one of the best safeties I've seen [in my time as a GM]," and added he would draft him ahead of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. "This guy makes freaky plays that I haven't seen other safeties make." It would not be a shock to see Stukes sneaks into Round 1.

Ole Miss receiver De'Zhaun Stribling has also been busy traveling. He wrapped up his eight total visits last week in Philadelphia, New England and Chicago. He also had private workouts with Dallas and New Orleans. Stribling had back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons and ran a 4.36-second 40 that has generated attention.

The kick felt in the middle rounds

When Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson booted a career-long 60-yard field goal to beat the Chiefs 14-12 on Jan. 4, Las Vegas celebrated. But the Raiders will be paying the price for the kick and win this week. It meant the Raiders finished with the same 3-14 record as the Jets, Cardinals and Titans. Because of strength of schedule, the Raiders will hold the No. 1 pick Thursday night. But because they had the same record as those other three teams, the four franchises will rotate the top picks in the other rounds.

The Raiders will move to the fourth pick in the second round when the Jets have the top pick, the third pick in the third round when the Cardinals have the top pick and the second pick in the fourth round when the Titans have the first pick. Had Carlson missed the kick and the Raiders lost the game, Las Vegas would have had the first pick at the top of each round. And the division rival Chiefs wouldn't have been in the top 10. Pretty impactful kick more than four months later.

play 1:54 Jordan Rodgers: Cousins signing with Raiders is best thing for Mendoza The "Get Up" crew reacts to the news that Kirk Cousins will sign with the Raiders, and analyzes what this means for Fernando Mendoza.

Fun facts and quick-hitters