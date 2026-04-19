2026 NFL draft: Mel Kiper's favorite prospects by position

Open Extended Reactions

You'll see a lot of rankings for the 2026 NFL draft this week, and I'll have my final top-150 Big Board on Tuesday before the first round begins Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN the app). But some of my favorite players in the class aren't necessarily the best ones.

Every April, I put together a list of my favorite prospects at every position -- players whom I like more than consensus after studying their film. To be clear, these aren't the best prospects at their positions. It's possible none of them will go in Round 1, and a few of them will most likely still be on the board on Day 3.

But I love watching their tape. They are the underrated ballers of the class -- 15 tough, hard-nosed prospects who play football the right way. Coaches rave about their love of the game, high football IQ and work ethic. They are exactly the type of players you want on your team.

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | G | C

Edge | DT | LB | CB | S

NFL draft coverage:

Kiper's Big Board | Latest mock drafts

Quarterback

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Payton waited for his turn, sitting behind Cam Miller for three years before finally becoming the Bison's starter in 2025. Payton impressed over 13 games, completing 72% of his throws for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Payton has the arm to make some tough throws. And despite a long delivery, his accuracy is on point. He has the traits to be a developmental guy in the NFL.

But his rushing ability should get him on the field in sub-packages as a rookie. Payton ran for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. North Dakota State used him as a ball carrier in prior years, too, and he averaged 6.7 yards per carry and accumulated 31 rushing touchdowns over his career. I could see an NFL offensive coordinator putting his 4.56 speed and 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame to good use in a Taysom Hill-esque role. I love the way Payton plays, and I think he's off the board in Round 4.

Running back

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Johnson is a one-cut-and-go back who carried the load for the Cornhuskers last season. He had 251 carries for 1,451 yards (fourth in the FBS) and 12 touchdowns. At 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds, he is a compact back who displays burst through the hole and finishes his runs. Johnson was fourth in the nation with 93 forced missed tackles last season.

But he's also a playmaker in the passing game, totalling 85 catches over the past two seasons (656 yards, five TDs). Among FBS running backs, that ranks third over that time. He has reliable hands, and he can be a three-down back in the pros. Johnson was the glue of that Nebraska team last season, and his coaches rave about him. I have him as my RB3, and he should be a third- or fourth-round pick.

Wide receiver

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

I'm highlighting two receivers. Branch has been my guy since last summer, and he has been in and out of my top 25 since then. He's consistently the fastest guy on the field, and he ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. Just get the ball in his hands in space, and he's off to the races. Branch had 81 catches for 811 yards and six TDs last season, and 636 of his yards came after the catch. Georgia used him a lot underneath, but I think he's more than that in the right pro system.

At 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, he won't be a perfect fit for every team. But with his sure hands -- he looked smooth in the gauntlet drill at the combine -- lightning quickness and ability to return kicks, he can be a real NFL playmaker. I see some Zay Flowers in him. Round 2 for me.

play 0:56 Zachariah Branch's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Georgia's Zachariah Branch.

Brazzell might come off the board slightly after Branch -- think late Round 2 or sometime during Round 3. But he has all the traits coaches want. He's 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds. He runs a 4.37-second 40. He has a wide catch radius and knows how to adjust to poorly thrown balls to still make the grab. And the stats spell out all that: Brazzell caught 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine TDs last season, averaging 16.4 yards per reception.

Tight end

Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

I've scouted three generations of Raridons. Scott Raridon Sr. was an offensive lineman for Nebraska in the early 1980s and was drafted by the Eagles in 1984. Then, Scott Raridon Jr. played offensive line for Notre Dame in the early 2000s.

The third in line, Eli, is a big target at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, and he makes tough catches down the field. Raridon was making a lot of plays early in the season, finishing with 97 yards against Miami and then 85 against Texas A&M in his next game. But he hit that threshold only one more time over the rest of the season, finishing with 482 yards in nine games. There's room to further fill out his frame, and he should keep getting better. Raridon is likely a role player in the NFL, and has the ability to line up at H-back or in-line, but he will be a good one. I'd expect him to go in Round 4.

Offensive tackle

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Iheanachor should be a first-rounder based on his potential, but he's probably a second-rounder when it's all said and done. For those who don't yet know his story, Iheanachor grew up playing soccer in Nigeria and didn't start playing football until 2022. Four years ago! I love everything about his journey to this point and how he just keeps getting better and better.

He's 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, and he has 33⅞-inch arms. Iheanachor ran an incredible 4.91-second 40 at the combine, too, showcasing his quickness. Despite being new to the game, he started 31 games in college, and he went up against some good edge rushers at right tackle. The arrow is pointing up on Iheanachor.

play 0:56 Max Iheanachor's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Arizona State's Max Iheanachor.

Guard

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Pregnon started at three different schools. He started 11 games at right guard for Wyoming in 2022. Then, he started 25 games at left guard for USC from 2023 to 2024. And finally, he was a 15-game starter at left guard for Oregon last season. Add it all up, and Pregnon has allowed just seven sacks over 3,087 career snaps.

If you watch one game of tape for Pregnon, check out the matchup with Iowa in 2025. Oregon ran for 261 yards at 7.3 yards per carry, and a lot of that was behind Pregnon's blocking. He sustains, gets to the second level and will physically overwhelm defenders on the inside at 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds. And Pregnon is solid in pass protection, with heavy hands and the ability to lock out defensive tackles. I wouldn't be shocked if he goes late on Day 1, but I'd safely say Pregnon is a second-round pick.

Center

Jake Slaughter, Florida

I like everything about Slaughter's game. He has a lot of experience -- 33 starts and over 2,000 snaps at the pivot -- and comes battle-tested, having played in the SEC. And he has allowed only six pressures and three sacks over all that time. At 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds, Slaughter can drive defenders out of the way to open rushing lanes, and he shows good lateral agility and footwork. I really love his awareness on stunts. Overall, Slaughter is just a really good, consistent football player, and I'd expect him to go in Round 4.

Edge rusher

Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Jacas handled a lot of responsibilities at Illinois. He wasn't just getting after the quarterback every snap like other top edge rusher prospects. Instead, he was doing a lot of the tough work, such as sealing the edge and dropping into coverage. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds (with 33-inch arms), Jacas is a multidimensional edge who can do pretty much anything asked of him.

And yet ... he still managed 11 sacks, 34 pressures and 12.5 tackles for loss last season. Jacas is very underrated, and he should hear his name called Friday in Round 2. At worst, he's a third-rounder. I really like watching him play.

play 0:26 Gabe Jacas' NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Illinois' Gabe Jacas.

Defensive tackle

Kaleb Proctor, SE Louisiana

Proctor doesn't have ideal size for an interior defender at 6-foot-2 and 291 pounds, so he's a bit of a tweener. But he is quick as a cat, as we saw during his 4.79-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Proctor can get interior push, with nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss last season. And if you want to chalk that up to playing in the FCS, watch the LSU game from September, when Proctor had five tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

And frankly, it impresses me that Proctor stayed at SE Louisiana. In today's game, most players with his talent are transferring to better programs at the FBS level. Proctor stuck around and saw it through; that's rare. NFL teams will love that. I have a fifth-round grade on Proctor.

Linebacker

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

I've highlighted Rolder on the "First Draft" podcast. There's a lot to like about him as a Day 3 target. Rolder was a backup for three years, but he quickly became one of the Wolverines' best defensive players -- and a leader for the unit -- as a starter in 2025. He had 69 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 10 run stops and an interception.

He has versatility and the speed to close on the QB as a blitzer. But I have him graded as an off-ball linebacker, where the 6-foot-3, 238-pounder jumps off the screen. Rolder has the football IQ, diagnose skills and burst to drop in coverage, and he wraps up as a tackler. I had fun watching the Michigan State game, during which he had 10 tackles and a sack and then recovered a fumble. Rolder will be a steal in the early parts of Day 3.

Cornerback

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Chandler Rivers, Duke

I went three-deep at cornerback, but Terrell, Ponds and Rivers are all somewhat similar as prospects. All three have versatility, but are likely slot corners in the NFL. Terrell is 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds. Ponds is 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds. And Rivers is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. Not the most ideal size across the board.

But they all play a spunky brand of football. They maximize their ability with sound route recognition, good awareness and a knack for making plays. Ponds used his explosion (43½-inch vertical jump at the combine) and ball skills to tally seven picks and 27 pass breakups over three seasons. Rivers nearly matched Ponds, with seven INTs and 23 pass breakups over four years. He locates the ball well and can then plant and drive with his 4.4 speed. And Terrell can flip his hips, stick on even the fastest receivers and then find the ball at just the right moment. He had three picks and 27 pass breakups over three seasons.

Terrell, Ponds and Rivers aren't shy about contact despite their frames. They're tough cornerbacks. And I'd bet all three do a lot of the same impactful things they did in college -- pick off passes, force fumbles, block kicks, etc. -- in the pros. Terrell and Ponds are second-rounders to me, and I'd say Rivers comes off the board in the third or fourth round.

Safety

Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

For the second year in a row, my colleague Louis Riddick and I have the same safety on our lists of our favorite prospects. Last year, we both had Andrew Mukuba, who was off to a good start in Year 1 with the Eagles before breaking his ankle. This year, it's Louis. The only difference is that Riddick has him at linebacker, whereas I like him more at safety.

2026 NFL Draft Day Predictor simulator Our mock draft simulator allows users to act as the general manager of their favorite team, giving them the opportunity to make picks in all seven rounds and conduct trades throughout the draft.

Draft Day Predictor » | Simulator »

But it doesn't really matter. Louis will line up all over the place. It's what he does. A savvy defensive coordinator will have him as a box safety, an off-ball linebacker, at outside linebacker, in the slot and over the top. No matter where he aligns on any snap, Louis finds the football and gets himself into the middle of the action. With 4.53 speed, he gets from Point A to Point B fast. And at 6-foot and 220 pounds, with good length, he is a tackling machine once he arrives on scene.

Over the past two seasons, Louis had 183 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 30 run stops, 10 sacks, six interceptions and two forced fumbles. That's incredible production, and it's a testament to his A-plus instincts on the field. He's a true baller, and he's a second- or third-rounder.