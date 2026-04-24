2026 NFL draft: Best, worst first-round picks, trades, QBs

Open Extended Reactions

As rumored for months, quarterback Fernando Mendoza went to the Las Vegas Raiders to start Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft. But status quo went out the door after that, especially with the Rams throwing a curveball at No. 13.

So with the 32 first-round picks now official, it's time to go over everything that's happened -- the good picks, the overzealous reaches and the teams that perfectly filled their draft needs. NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates answered some of biggest lingering questions. Which trades stood out? Which teams filled their needs best? What are our biggest mock draft regrets?

The second round will get underway on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN App). But first, here's our instant reaction to Day 1.

Jump to a section:

Best pick | Biggest surprise | Mock regrets

Glaring need | Best trade | Multiple first-rounders

Jeremiyah Love

Who was the best pick of the night?

Miller: Safety Dillon Thieneman to the Bears. No one thought Thieneman would get past the Vikings at No. 18 overall, but he slipped and the Bears were smart to patiently wait and select him to be the new free safety next to enforcer Coby Bryant. The Bears are a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, and Thieneman's versatility and alignment flexibility are perfect for what coordinator Dennis Allen wants to do defensively.

Reid: Safety Caleb Downs to the Cowboys. He's my second-ranked player in the class, and the Cowboys got him with the No. 11 overall pick. Dallas needed help on the back end of their defense, as they struggled with giving up explosive plays. Downs helps solve that problem right away.

Yates: LB Sonny Styles to the Commanders. Not only did Washington get great value here by picking my No. 5 overall player at No. 7, but he fills a gigantic need on a Commanders defense that needs playmakers. As a former safety, Styles excels in coverage and also showed pass-rushing chops with the Buckeyes. He could really be a star for coach Dan Quinn.

What was the biggest surprise of the night?

Miller: QB Ty Simpson to the Rams. Simpson was ranked No. 40 overall on my big board after starting only 15 games at Alabama, so the Rams drafting him at No. 13 overall was the first, and biggest, real shocker of the night. Simpson doesn't help L.A. get to Super Bowl LXI, but the Rams are betting on him being their next signal-caller after 38-year-old Matthew Stafford decides to retire. But it was startling to see a prime Super Bowl contender go for a long-term need instead of someone who could help them win the next title.

Reid: The Cowboys trading back from No. 20 overall and allowing a division rival (the Eagles) to get the WR it wanted in Makai Lemon. The Cowboys made a surprisingly risky move, and I don't understand why they allowed the Eagles to trade up and find what could eventually be A.J. Brown's replacement. Lemon fits perfectly alongside DeVonta Smith, as they have skill sets that complement each other well.

Yates: DT Caleb Banks to the Vikings. As far as talent, Banks makes sense, as he's a top-15 player when healthy. But he hasn't been healthy for nearly a year. Banks was limited to only 90 snaps last season due to foot injuries and recently underwent foot surgery after being injured at the combine. If he's ready to go, he could be a big-name player for Minnesota. But that's a big if.

What is your biggest regret from your final mock draft after seeing Day 1 play out?

Miller: The buzz surrounding Arizona selecting Jeremiyah Love was heating up in the days before the draft, but there was enough pushback from sources who knew the Cardinals' front office that I got scared off and stuck with the chalk pick of Arvell Reese. Sometimes the buzz is right, and you'd love to use hindsight to say you should have connected the dots and realized the pick was happening.

Reid: Not having the Chiefs taking a CB early. The Chiefs lost three corners this offseason in Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams. It was clear that they were going to have early interest in drafting a corner. Mansoor Delane fits their scheme perfectly and has a chance to be a true CB1 on the next level.

Yates: I was this close to nailing the draft slots for Rueben Bain Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq. I had Bain going to the Ravens at No. 14 and Sadiq coming off the board to the Buccaneers at No. 15. Of course, Bain went to the Bucs and Sadiq went to the Jets at No. 16. So close to mock draft glory!

Which team best addressed a glaring need (or needs) on Day 1?

Miller: Delane to the Chiefs. The trade up to select Delane was a bit surprising, but I'll applaud the move as Kansas City was desperate for cornerbacks after trading McDuffie to the Rams, then seeing Watson follow him to Los Angeles in free agency. Delane will be tasked with replacing the All-Pro McDuffie; interestingly enough, that was my predraft comparison for the former LSU corner.

Reid: OT Blake Miller to the Lions. After the release of Taylor Decker, offensive tackle was a clear need in Detroit. Miller immediately becomes a plug-and-play starter opposite All-Pro Penei Sewell, who's likely to move over to left tackle. Miller could settle into his natural spot at right tackle and help the Lions get their line right again.

Yates: OT/G Francis Mauigoa to the Giants. Mauigoa is a tough, physical player with the ability to play both inside and outside. Even though he was a three-year starter for Miami, Mauigoa is more than able to slide inside to guard and fortify the Giants' protection of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

What was the best trade up, down or for a player during Round 1?

Miller: I'll go back to the Delane move. It was important to jump the Commanders at No. 7 to secure Delane, but this was also a draft with just one sure-thing at cornerback after injury concerns surfaced surrounding Jermod McCoy (Tennessee). The Chiefs clearly believed cornerback was a primary need, and with no guarantees that a starter-level grade corner would be available at No. 29, the aggressive move to get Delane was wise.

Reid: The Browns trading down and still getting OT Spencer Fano. One of the worst kept secrets heading into the draft was the Browns desire to trade down. They were able to accomplish that and still end up with one of the more versatile offensive lineman in this years class. Fano has the potential to play all five positions up front.

Yates: The Cowboys moving up one spot to get Downs. It wasn't a huge move, but when a player like that is available, you can't leave things to chance. Downs is an immediate starter in Dallas and will be essential in improving one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2025.

Which team with multiple first-rounders fared best on Thursday?

Miller: The Jets absolutely cooked on Thursday night. David Bailey, Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. is a heck of a haul for a team that badly needs impact players. Bailey is ideal for the transition to a 3-4 defense thanks to his world-class speed off the snap. And while we don't know who the Jets' long-term quarterback will be, whoever it is will have two fun playmakers with the speedy Sadiq and Cooper, who is a playmaker in the middle of the field.

Yates: The Cowboys. I really liked the Downs pick (the player and the value) and Malachi Lawrence was one of the biggest risers late in the predraft process. The Cowboys' defense needed an upgrade in talent, and both of these players should contribute immediately. Dallas also accumulated some picks in trading down before the Lawrence pick. It was a great night at The Star.

Predict Jeremiyah Love's stat line for 2026.

Miller: 1,100 rushing yards. 450 receiving yards. 15 touchdowns.

Reid: 1,200 rushing yards, 400 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns

Yates: 1,025 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns