2026 NFL mock draft: 32 first-round predictions, plus intel

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When the 2026 NFL draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday in Pittsburgh (ESPN, ABC and ESPN App), we're confident that the first pick will have the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

As for the other 31 picks in Round 1? The possibilities are endless.

In an attempt to cut through the rumors and silliness that envelop draft week, Matt Miller has used info from NFL scouts and evaluators to power this final mock draft. He has been making calls and firing off text messages to get the latest about each team's draft strategy. He also got help from national NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who canvassed his sources to get the latest info. Fowler has shared nuggets from his own calls below for a handful of picks, too.

Of course, this could all be made moot on Thursday with a trade or an unexpected pick, especially in a year in which prospects with first-round grades are few and far between. But this is Matt and Jeremy's best attempt to forecast the rapidly approaching draft.

Here is what we're hearing entering Thursday, including information on when the second quarterback (Ty Simpson) could be picked, which teams could be the most aggressive, and where the elite Ohio State foursome might end up. We even forecast a trade! We'll start things off with Mendoza and the Raiders.

See Miller's final rankings

Miller's pick prediction: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The 2026 draft might be the most difficult to predict in a long time, but it won't start that way. There are no surprises coming at No. 1: Mendoza will be the first selection and the Raiders are thrilled to have him. The biggest question might be what the Raiders plan to do with their remaining nine picks. I'm told the Raiders don't anticipate a move back into Round 1 from pick No. 36 given the lack of players with a true first-round grade in this class. The Raiders view any player available late in Round 1 as similarly graded to the players who will be available at 36.

Miller's pick prediction: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The buzz entering this week was that the Jets preferred Bailey here. Despite some late speculation that momentum might have swung to Arvell Reese, I'm sticking with the consistent info that Bailey is the pick. It's essentially a choice between two strategies -- build for the future with Reese's higher ceiling or get the more pro-ready, sure thing in Bailey. The Jets can afford to go either route, but all signs right now point to Bailey as the pick based on conversations with more than a half dozen NFL sources.

Fowler's intel: The Jets had settled on their pick as of late last week and have shifted to the No. 16 selection and how the board might fall there. The team had not received any inquiries for the No. 2 pick as of midday Wednesday. My potential sleeper QB for the Jets in the middle rounds is Carson Beck (Miami).

Miller's pick prediction: Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

Arizona is one of the toughest teams to predict given the buzz around it wanting to move out of this spot. I called around multiple times to see if this might be a place where the Chiefs move up from No. 9 for a pass rusher but was told it's unlikely the Cardinals would want to move back that far. I wouldn't rule out a surprise here -- maybe Jeremiyah Love or Francis Mauigoa -- but I'm sticking with the chalk pick of Reese to boost a defense that allowed 28.7 points per game last season (29th in the NFL). But if you're looking for a spot for your mock draft to get shaken up, it's right here.

Fowler's intel: The Love buzz has persisted for a few weeks, with the belief that Arizona really likes him. But the Cardinals could be looking to drum up trade interest, too, with either Love or Reese as a catalyst. The draft, in a way, starts at No. 3. And some teams are wondering if Arizona is bluffing on the Love pick when edge rusher and offensive tackle are such obvious needs.

play 1:50 Why Graziano says Cardinals should avoid drafting Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 Dan Graziano discusses why taking Jeremiyah Love early in the NFL draft could be a bad financial decision.

Miller's pick prediction: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Here's another team that would love to trade down in Round 1. However, there's not a logical trading partner for the Titans at this point of the draft, especially with the top two edge rushers off the board. Mike Borgonzi would start his second draft as Titans GM by getting my top-ranked player in the class, as Love is an impact running back to pair with second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Fowler's intel: Tennessee has considered linebacker Sonny Styles (Ohio State) at this spot, per a source. The Titans like his game. One of the top edge rushers would also be an option, and possibly an offensive tackle such as Spencer Fano (Utah). Rival teams say Love makes a lot of sense for Tennessee to help Ward.

Miller's pick prediction: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

I went back and forth on this pick multiple times. I heard from a reliable source that the Giants don't expect Love to be on the board but would make him the pick if he's available. With Love going to Tennessee in this mock, there are three real options: Styles, Tyson or safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State). In the three-way battle among the two Buckeyes defenders and Tyson, I'm told the team has Tyson as WR1. "No team did more work on Tyson or visited Tempe more than the Giants," a rival area scout said.

Fowler's intel: The Giants' coaching staff is very high on Tyson. So, if New York prioritizes such a thing, Tyson very well could become a Giant. But if Love falls to No. 5, there will be some in the building who will be lobbying for him to become the pick.

Miller's pick prediction: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Browns have been linked to the top offensive tackles in this class by rival scouts, with some thinking Mauigoa is the move here. But there has been steam picking up this week that Cleveland could trade out of this spot and target Fano. But if no deal emerges that the Browns like, sticking and selecting the consensus best offensive tackle is a great way to boost a unit that needs immediate attention. One thing is certain: Cleveland plans to leave Thursday night with a new tackle and a new wide receiver. The order in which it does that is the biggest question mark.

Fowler's intel: Fano is also an offensive tackle who has been matched to the Browns in league circles late in the process. "That makes a lot of sense for the Browns," a veteran NFL personnel evaluator told me.

The Browns have a short list of players, and not all of them fill their two major needs (offensive tackle, receiver). As one team source cautioned, Cleveland was unpredictable last year with the Travis Hunter trade and could be again. To peg it solely as going receiver/tackle in Round 1 is short-sighted, the source said. So, while I don't expect the Browns to take Styles or Downs, defensive help isn't totally off the table, even if it's an entry point to trade back. And yes, like many others, Cleveland wants to trade down, not up.

Miller's pick prediction: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

I've consistently heard that Styles will be the pick if he's on the board. The Commanders have also done work on the wide receiver class in the event that Styles is gone. But Commanders coach Dan Quinn has reportedly told contacts that Styles is his favorite player in the class, and without a second-round pick, Washington must determine which positions have depth. Wide receiver is one of them, as Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee) could be the team's Round 3 target.

Fowler's intel: Teams I've talked to believe Styles would be a dream Dan Quinn pick, but they also wonder whether the Commanders are leaning offense. Wide receiver Carnell Tate (Ohio State) is a popular name here, and Washington has spent a lot of time with him.

Miller's pick prediction: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Saints would be upset if Tyson was off the board, but getting another Ohio State wide receiver to join former Buckeye Chris Olave would be a good consolation prize. Tate's floor seems to be No. 8 overall, with the possibility he could go as early as No. 4. The other consideration here could be another Buckeye in Downs, as the team would love to add an overhang safety in Brandon Staley's defense.

Fowler's intel: Tate is considered the "cleanest" receiver prospect among some league personnel evaluators, and the Saints have been linked to him. But it's possible that Tate is gone before this. Defensive line is also an option here since the Saints have receivers they like on Day 2 such as De'Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss). A pass rusher is also on the table for New Orleans.

Miller's pick prediction: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

As one source in Kansas City told me, "We don't expect to be drafting this high again for a long time," and the Chiefs have inquired about moving up the board even more. While I wouldn't completely rule it out, they're likely to stick and pick at No. 9 unless Bailey slips a bit. Based on multiple conversations with scouts, Bain's sub-31-inch arm length is not a concern, despite defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo historically preferring players with long arms. Bain's speed and power off the edge are seen as difference-making traits.

Fowler's intel: Bain is firmly on Kansas City's radar. The Chiefs would like to address corner, wide receiver and possibly offensive line at some point early in the draft, depending on how things fall. It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs, who have worked the phones, sense the Saints would take Bain and try to maneuver. Some people I've talked to think that's at least a possibility.

Miller's pick prediction: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs would be in play for New York's first pick at No. 5, but based on what we're hearing, the Giants are doing homework and having discussions to see which of their two targets -- Tyson or Downs -- could conceivably fall to No. 10. As a premium player at a nonpremium position, Downs is more likely to slip, which is common for safeties in Round 1. In this scenario, the Giants would have to hope the Saints don't select Downs. He is my No. 3 overall player.

play 0:49 Caleb Downs' NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Ohio State's Caleb Downs.

Miller's pick prediction: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

When polling NFL sources on what the Dolphins' new regime led by former Packers scout Jon-Eric Sullivan might do, opinions varied between wide receiver, cornerback and offensive line. "If they're going with the Green Bay philosophy, it'll be tackle, then cornerback," an NFC North area scout said. Fano, who played both tackle spots at Utah, has positional flexibility across the offensive line -- another hallmark trait coveted by the Packers' scouting staff. There is buzz that Miami really likes Makai Lemon (USC), but it would be a surprise if this staff drafted a wide receiver in Round 1.

Miller's pick prediction: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Cowboys could be aggressive in trading up -- that rumor hasn't gone away -- and it sounded as if they were willing to package both first-round picks in order to make a super-bold move up the board for one of the top defenders. As I've heard it, the Cowboys don't consider Bain one of them based on the team's move to a 3-4 scheme. That leaves them in play for a corner, and in talking to teams and agents during the predraft process, Delane's range to come off the board is anywhere between No. 7 and this pick.

Fowler's intel: Dallas is monitoring a trade market that has been quiet so far. The Cowboys are comfortable staying put at Nos. 12 and 20 if need be because they feel they can get impact players at both picks, per a team source. Whether they can get a true blue-chip defensive player at 12 is the question, as this draft is short on them. If the Cowboys do move up, some league scouts believe Styles would be a possible target. At receiver, Dallas has a high grade on Tyson.

Miller's pick prediction: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The chatter around the Rams trading up in Round 1 to grab one of the top receivers has grown louder. If that isn't possible, or if the board falls this way, I expect the Rams to stay local and pick Lemon. Could the Rams consider drafting quarterback Ty Simpson (Alabama) here or even after trading down? I was told Los Angeles sees this as a Super Bowl year and plans to use this draft accordingly. "They want impact guys, more like what they did in '24," a rival GM said.

Fowler's intel: Lemon going to the Rams has been a heavy link for a while. "They love him," a source said. But one GM believes the Rams will look at pass rusher somewhere early in the draft because of rising contract costs for veteran rushers. (Byron Young is a 2027 free agent and Jared Verse enters his third season.) If Los Angeles selects a receiver outside of Day 1, Germie Bernard (Alabama) is a player it has spent time on.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. ESPN Illustration

Miller's pick prediction: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

In talking to my sources, no one knows what to expect from the Ravens at this spot. Rival scouts identified two likely players: Ioane and tight end Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon). Ioane is a plug-and-play mauler with elite run-game ability, and there's a need for a blue-chip interior player with the loss of center Tyler Linderbaum. One source also told me that Baltimore has done considerable work at the safety position, but not necessarily for its Round 1 pick.

Miller's pick prediction: Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

The Buccaneers believe they have a talented roster in "win-now" territory, making their Round 1 direction more focused on immediate impact than long-term projects. At 25 years old, Mesidor is an older prospect who should be able to play right away after racking up 12.5 sacks for Miami last season. If Mesidor is not the pick, the Bucs have done a ton of work on the defensive tackle class. This might be too early for any of the DTs, but it will be an early priority.

Fowler's intel: The Bucs are open to a trade. They have a good offensive line and most likely won't take an offensive tackle, so if another team wants to move up for one, Tampa Bay is a potential pivot point. The team will likely attempt to add defensive talent early but could surprise based on best-player-available thinking. That was the case last year, when the Bucs took WR Emeka Egbuka. Also, someone from a team picking in the late 20s told me they think Mesidor is likely gone by the time they pick. So him going at No. 15 makes sense.

Miller's pick prediction: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Jets weighted their 30 visits toward Round 1-caliber talent, which included Cooper. A source in their scouting department told me the ideal situation with their two first-round picks "is edge and then getting a wide receiver." If the board falls this way, the Jets are in great shape to address both. When asked if Simpson was in consideration here, I received a quick "no" in reply. The Jets' next pick is at No. 33, where they could reconsider the Alabama QB.

Miller's pick prediction: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

One consistent piece of buzz I've heard throughout the pre-draft process was linking the Lions to Proctor as a seamless replacement for Taylor Decker. Said one rival scout from the NFC North: "That whole talk about moving [Penei] Sewell to left tackle was Dan Campbell trying to convince people they don't want Proctor." The 6-foot-7, 352-pound three-year starter had one of the best combine and pro day combinations of any player in the class to boost his stock. Another name connected here is cornerback Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), so watch him as a potential draft-night surprise.

Fowler's intel: One team exec told me that Detroit has called around for a potential trade. Though these could be feeler calls, it's worth noting an offensive tackle run could happen early, with four possibly going in the top 15. And Detroit has an obvious need at one of the tackle spots.

Miller's pick prediction: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The most widely predicted pick in Round 1 mock drafts after pick No. 1, Thieneman is seen as an ideal fit for the Vikings based on his versatile play and the age of star safety Harrison Smith. The concern in Minnesota, I'm told, is whether Thieneman will make it to this point. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) would be the fallback plan if he didn't. One name mentioned by a Vikings source if the safeties are gone was cornerback Chris Johnson (San Diego State).

Fowler's intel: I'm told that Thieneman is confident he goes in the top 20. So, consider Dallas (sitting at 12 and 20) as his ceiling and floor, barring a surprise slide.

Miller's pick prediction: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Tight end and safety were the two positions that came up most when polling league sources about the Panthers. This spot is seen as Thieneman's potential floor but also serves as a popular landing spot for the speedy Sadiq. Though Carolina keeps its workouts quiet, especially when it comes to Round 1 targets, Sadiq fits what it lacks at tight end. One source within the organization wouldn't rule out wide receiver but noted that the Panthers probably wouldn't reach for Denzel Boston (Washington) or KC Concepcion (Texas A&M).

Miller's pick prediction: Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

My first run through this mock draft had Dallas taking a safety, but after additional calls and texts, it sounds like the Cowboys view edge rusher as a bigger area of need. Faulk's name was brought up as a potential 3-4 defensive end in Christian Parker's defense. "They need big boys that can control gaps," said an offensive coach who has schemed against Parker before. At 6-6 and 276 pounds, Faulk has the size and power to do just that.

play 1:17 Stephen A.: Cowboys' 2026 letdown could begin on draft night Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the position the Cowboys find themselves in ahead of the first round of the NFL draft.

Miller's pick prediction: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that left tackle Broderick Jones "suffered a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season," putting him in question for 2026. Tackle was already in play for the Steelers based on Jones' on-field performance, but this would make it a highly important Round 1 need. Freeling was a one-year starter at Georgia but has the athletic tools and ascending ability to be a building block on the offensive line, an area in which Pittsburgh has invested heavily in recent drafts.

Miller's pick prediction: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

My No. 10 overall player, McCoy is an interesting evaluation, as multiple scouts told me he's their No. 1 cornerback. But there are concerns about the January 2025 ACL tear that kept him out last season. Team doctors generally get involved in these situations, which is expected to cause McCoy to fall later into Round 1 than his ranking indicates. There's no concern about his ability to play in 2026 but more about the long term, according to sources from multiple teams. The Chargers have a need at cornerback and would be lucky to get McCoy here.

Fowler's intel: Pretty much every team I've consulted in the past few days has at least some level of concern about McCoy's knee. This will be a risk-tolerance issue for teams picking in the mid-to-late first round. While one AFC exec predicts McCoy could slide to the second round, another thinks he'll go Thursday night. "With the way he tested at his pro day, I don't think he will experience a fall like [Will] Johnson did last year," the exec said. "He ran really well (4.37-second 40) and did all the drills." Teams are concerned, but Round 1 still appears to be in play.

Miller's pick prediction: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

No team drafts ahead of need better than Philadelphia, which makes its offensive line situation confusing. Both right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson considered retirement last offseason with no clear-cut replacements on the roster. Expect that to change in this draft. Miller was not brought in for a predraft workout with the Eagles, per a source close to the player, but that shouldn't be an indicator of their interest given his profile of 53 career starts.

Fowler's intel: Miller has been a riser through the process. "He's the cleanest tackle prospect," an NFC exec said.

Miller's pick prediction: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Browns will be nervously watching and hoping a receiver run doesn't wipe out the board prior to this pick. If that happens, I believe they'd target McNeil-Warren at safety. But in this mock, they're able to stand pat and pick the big-bodied Boston. Cleveland generally tips its hand with its predraft visits, so it's notable that Boston has visited. Leaving the first night of the draft with a starting tackle and a playmaking wide receiver would be another win for GM Andrew Berry after a home run 2025 draft.

Could a quarterback be in play? I've been told the Browns don't anticipate drafting a QB this year after selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last April.

Fowler's intel: If Cooper falls, this could be his floor. He is on the Browns' radar and is considered a clean fit in new coach Todd Monken's offense due to his run-after-catch prowess.

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Miller's pick prediction: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Offseason speculation has centered around the Bears going after an edge rusher or safety here, but my conversations with league sources throughout the past week kept going back to left tackle. Rookie Ozzy Trapilo played well in six starts before suffering a season-ending knee injury that is expected to keep him out in 2026. That opens the door for a left tackle to be picked if one is available. At only 21 years old, Lomu is a two-year starter who is plug-and-play ready on the blindside.

Fowler's intel: Lomu is a popular name in league circles in the back half of Round 1. He is on the radar of the Eagles, Lions, Texans and 49ers, among others.

Miller's pick prediction: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

With DJ Moore now in the fold and no second-round pick, it might seem like overkill for the Bills to add another receiver at this point. That was my original thought, but the feedback I received throughout the past two weeks was to not rule out Concepcion. "The Bills have guys, but they don't have a guy that really scares a defense. [Concepcion would] be DJ Moore in two years," said a rival AFC East coach I spoke to about the fit. Sources noted the Bills have also done considerable work on the safety class and could add one here or with their Round 3 pick.

Fowler's intel: Several execs and coaches consulted by ESPN have Conception as WR3 in the process. He's considered a riser.

Miller's pick prediction: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The 49ers seemed to check left tackle off the list by extending Trent Williams through 2027. There was a lot of movement for Lomu here -- he could still be in play if he makes it to this point -- but it's sounding more like a best-player-available approach. Sources around the league considered San Francisco a potential edge rusher team in Round 1 considering its league-worst 20 sacks, but the edge board has been wiped out. So after seeing the impact Nick Emmanwori had for division-rival Seattle, the 49ers would get their own version in McNeil-Warren, who could come off the board in the teens.

Fowler's intel: Expect the 49ers to address positions where they are older. That includes offensive tackle and wide receiver, a position on which they did a lot of late homework. The Williams extension alleviates the immediate OT need, but this way they can draft and develop a successor.

PROJECTED TRADE: Cardinals make a deal with the Texans, move back into Round 1

Arizona has been speculated as a team that would be willing to move up, and in this scenario the Texans would trade out of Round 1 for a second straight draft. (They flipped with the Giants last year before New York drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart.) Is this the place for QB2 to go off the board?

28. Arizona Cardinals (via projected trade with HOU)

Miller's pick prediction: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson's wait would end here. I'm told Houston is a natural trade-up point based on Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort's past dealings with Texans GM Nick Caserio -- they pulled off a blockbuster trade for the No. 3 overall pick in 2023. Simpson's suitors are limited, at least based on predraft conversations, with many around the league believing the Cardinals would be the only legitimate option for him inside the top 40. Moving up here could fend off the Jets at No. 33. Is Arizona willing to miss out on a QB it likes by waiting?

Fowler's intel: The Cardinals are considered the most natural suitor for Simpson in league circles. The Jets are a threat with the first pick of Day 2, but a few teams I've spoken to believe New York is looking toward 2027 to spend an early pick on a quarterback and could try to leverage the 33rd pick as Simpson trade bait if he's there. Arizona seems to be gauging whether it needs to move up to get Simpson or whether he'll be available with its second-round pick (No. 34).

If Houston stays put, it has done a lot of homework on the offensive line. Guard Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) is a player the Texans like, and they are also high on defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (Ohio State).

Miller's pick prediction: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Getting Bain at No. 9 allows Kansas City flexibility here. I believe wide receivers would be in play if the board fell differently, as a team source mentioned that Rashee Rice's off-field conduct might prevent the Chiefs from re-signing him after his deal expires after the 2026 season. Xavier Worthy also has not broken out yet, but this mock draft is not favorable for K.C. getting a wideout here. Instead, Spagnuolo would get a fast, long-limbed cornerback with the tenacity to consistently win fights for the ball. With Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson off to the Rams, a need exists at outside corner.

Miller's pick prediction: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

This was considered a trade-back spot, especially if the Cardinals don't trade up with Houston, as Miami prefers more picks to more prolific picks this year considering the diminished state of its roster. Should the Dolphins stay here, word is that new coach Jeff Hafley would like to bolster the cornerback position by adding players capable of excelling in his press-man scheme. That fits Hood, who is pound for pound the toughest cornerback in this class.

Fowler's intel: Hood is the most popular CB3 option among multiple scouts consulted this week, though San Diego State's Johnson is considered a riser. And with McCoy's health, there's a scenario where Hood becomes the second corner selected.

Miller's pick prediction: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Right tackle Morgan Moses is entering his age-35 season, and we recently watched left tackle Will Campbell struggle in Super Bowl LX. The Patriots have a need up front, and Iheanachor is one of the hottest risers in the predraft process. When asking a Patriots source if they liked this pick, the reply was: "Do you really think he'll be there for us?" Iheanachor has great movement ability but is raw. He could learn behind Moses for a season before taking over a starting job.

Miller's pick prediction: Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Another hot name over the past month has been Lawrence. Many rival teams thought this pick could be a trade-out point for the Seahawks, who have a draft-low four selections, to pick up additional draft capital. "I think Seattle moves out ... maybe they're the team Arizona swaps with, but it's hard to imagine an inner-division trade," said a rival GM. If Seattle doesn't find a desirable trade partner, adding Lawrence's speed would be a dream fit for Mike MacDonald's defense.