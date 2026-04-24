2026 NFL mock draft: Rounds 2-3 predictions, best available

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The San Francisco 49ers are officially on the clock for the No. 33 pick after trading out of the first round, so it's time for a first look at which prospects could go where on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL draft Friday.

There are several top prospects available, including safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, receiver Denzel Boston, cornerback Avieon Terrell and quarterback Carson Beck.

Where could these prospects land Friday night?

Here's how I think Rounds 2 and 3 will shake out based on fit, need and how every team could fill roster holes. I will not predict trades, though it is likely a few might happen.

Let's start with the 49ers.

(*compensatory picks)

More NFL draft coverage:

Kiper's Round 1 recap: Winners, losers

Pros, cons for every first-round pick

Experts debate Round 1: Biggest steals

Scouting reports | DraftCast

Round 2 mock draft

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The 49ers moved out of Round 1, but the chance to take the player I originally predicted for them is still here as McNeil-Warren slips to Round 2. After watching rival Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori neutralize offenses, former safety and 49ers general manager John Lynch drafts his own version.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Is this a reach for Beck? It is, based on predraft rankings of him, but the Cardinals are in quarterback purgatory and need to take swings to find a capable starter. Beck's excellent play in the College Football Playoff changed the narrative on him and there are believers around the NFL in his ability as a future starter.

play 0:50 Carson Beck's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Miami's Carson Beck.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston was considered a potential target for Buffalo in Round 1 if the team stayed at No. 26. The big-bodied wide receiver is exactly what Josh Allen needs in the red zone as a complement for DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir.

Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

Stukes is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the draft, and teams fell in love with his 4.33 speed in the predraft process and the fact that he was a three-time team captain. The Raiders' need at safety was almost as big as the need at quarterback.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy ranked as my No. 10 overall prospect in the class based off film study, but questions surrounding the long-term health of his knee following an ACL injury in January 2025 caused him to slip. The Giants will jump on the opportunity to select a top-10 player at a core position of need.

play 0:36 Jermod McCoy's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Tennessee's Jermod McCoy.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald was a possibility for Houston in the first round. Giving coach DeMeco Ryans a space-eating nose tackle who was active enough to make 65 tackles last season almost seems unfair. With the starter-caliber offensive tackles off the board, this is an easy pick for Houston.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

The offensive line rebuild in Cleveland continues with a powerful, aggressive run blocker in Bisontis. He has to work on cutting down penalties after having 19 flags thrown his way in his career, but his bully-like mentality will make him a fixture at guard for the Browns.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

After addressing cornerback and defensive tackle in Round 1, the Chiefs stick with defense and add the long-armed, powerful strongside defensive end in Parker. Wide receiver also would be a consideration here, but the depth at receiver is good enough to wait until Round 3.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Bengals watched Dexter Lawrence II highlights Thursday night after trading the No. 10 pick, but are now on the clock with a good group of cornerbacks still available. Hood is the draft's most aggressive corner and gives Cincinnati size on the outside of the defense.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

There was buzz Thursday that the Saints might trade up for linebacker Arvell Reese and multiple teams asked about the truth of it. After staying put, New Orleans needs pass rush help. Howell had 11.5 sacks in 2025 and has the quickness off the snap to be a problem in space.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The Dolphins made it out of Round 1 without adding a wide receiver, despite it being the team's biggest need. Bernard is a bit of a gadget-guy thanks to his ability to create yards from the backfield or wide receiver, but his big-play ability is sorely needed in Miami.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

With no third-round pick, the Jets will cross off the need at cornerback that was created when Sauce Gardner was traded to the Colts. Cisse has excellent length and explosive closing speed.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

It happens every year: The Ravens play the board and a great player falls into their laps. Terrell is a fighter at cornerback with excellent press technique and short-area quickness that would allow him to thrive in the slot.

play 0:33 Avieon Terrell's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Clemson's Avieon Terrell.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Replacing Lavonte David won't be easy, but Rodriguez is a playmaker. The middle linebacker had seven forced fumbles and four interceptions last season. Oh, and he also can take snaps in the Wildcat formation.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Losing Zaire Franklin in free agency left a hole in the middle of the defense. Allen is a solid run defender who is raved about by coaches and scouts. He would be the green dot Mike linebacker here in no time.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Falcons focus again on the defensive line after selecting two edge rushers in the first round last year, this time grabbing an anchor in nose tackle Miller. The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder easily projects as a one-technique or nose tackle starter who has shown the strength to be a presence in a two-gapping situation.

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

We were all stunned when the Vikings didn't select a safety in Round 1 after virtually every mock draft since February predicting one of them. In Haulcy, Minnesota gets a strong safety with 215 pounds of power, but also playmaking ability that saw him pick off 10 passes in college.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Finding a running mate opposite Aidan Hutchinson has been a priority for Detroit since he was drafted. The Lions will have one in Young, a player who projects as a strong three-down defensive end with the strength to be as good against the run as he is in pass-rush settings.

play 0:30 Zion Young's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Missouri's Zion Young.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The Panthers have drafted highly athletic projects at tight end in the past, but haven't hit on one yet. Stowers is in the similar mold with 4.51 speed and record-setting jumps of 45.5" (vertical) and 11'03 (broad) at the combine, but his production (9 TDs the last two seasons) stands out.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Finding fast, rangy linebackers that can also impact the game as a pass rusher is rare, but Hill is available in Round 2 after teams were uncertain about his run game instincts. All he did in the last three seasons was fill up the box score with 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Steelers are betting that Aaron Rodgers returns in 2026, but what's the long-term plan? Nussmeier's 2024 tape, when he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, looked like a first-round caliber player. If he can get back to that, the Steelers have a franchise quarterback.

play 0:36 Garrett Nussmeier's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Talk of a potential retirement from Landon Dickerson should have the Eagles thinking long-term at guard. Pregnon had fans in NFL scouting departments thinking he might go late Round 1.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Ponds is one of my favorite players in the entire class, but concerns about a lack of size (5-foot-8) pushes him down the board. Coach Jim Harbaugh would love the feisty slot cornerback who is also an elite blitzer.

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

The speedy Thomas is a blur around the edge and has the versatility to drop into coverage when needed. He's undersized at 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, but he's an ideal situational pass rusher who can develop into more as he adds strength.

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

The Bears went defense in Round 1 and they'll stay there in Round 2 with Jacas. At 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds he plays with big-time power and wracked up 26.5 tackles for loss the last two seasons.

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

San Francisco added Mike Evans in free agency, and they like Ricky Pearsall as a deep threat, but an intermediate option from the slot is needed. Williams is a precise route-runner with consistent hands and yards-after-the-catch ability.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

There is no better blitzing cornerback in this draft than Scott, and he might be one of the NFL's best as soon as he puts on a Texans' helmet. He also has 4.33 speed at 5-11 and 191 pounds, making him an option to play inside or outside in the NFL.

Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Waiting until Round 3 to grab a center might be possible given the depth of this class, but the Bears jump on Hecht. He's my top center and is an elite run blocker.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

The Rams first-round pick Ty Simpson is in place as the quarterback of the future, but Fields can be an immediate asset on offense with his 6-foot-4, 218-pound ability to beat defenders at the catch point.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Denver's first pick of the draft aims to solve the lack of depth at linebacker. Trotter is a force in the run game with an attacking, downhill style.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

It's a trenches draft for the Patriots so far with Lomu in Round 1 and now Hunter. He's an active defensive tackle with nose guard experience but has the tools to move around the line.

play 0:32 Lee Hunter's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Texas Tech's Lee Hunter.

Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

The rich get richer as Seattle's defense adds an edge rusher who created 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season.

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

66. Buffalo Bills (from TEN): Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

68. Philadelphia Eagles (from NYJ): Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYG/HOU/BUF): Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

70. Cleveland Browns: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

71. Washington Commanders: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

72. Cincinnati Bengals: De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

2026 NFL Draft Day Predictor simulator Our mock draft simulator allows users to act as the general manager of their favorite team, giving them the opportunity to make picks in all seven rounds and conduct trades throughout the draft.

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73. New Orleans Saints: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

74. Cleveland Browns (from KC): Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

75. Miami Dolphins: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from DAL): Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daylen Everette, CB, Alabama

78. Indianapolis Colts: Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

79. Atlanta Falcons: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

80. Baltimore Ravens: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

82. Minnesota Vikings: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

83. Carolina Panthers: Bud Clark, S, TCU

84. Green Bay Packers: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

87. Miami Dolphins (from PHI): Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

89. Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

90. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU/MIA): Markel Bell, OT, Miami

91. Houston Texans (from BUF): Connor Lew, C, Auburn

92. Dallas Cowboys (from SF): Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

93. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

94. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

95. New England Patriots: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

96. Seattle Seahawks: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

97. Minnesota Vikings*: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

98. Philadelphia Eagles*: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

99. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

100. Jacksonville Jaguars* (from DET): Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State