2026 NFL draft: Analysis of every pick for all 32 teams

The crowd chants "Dan-O" as Dan Orlovsky is hyped after Ty Simpson is drafted No. 13 by the Rams. (0:22)

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The 2026 NFL draft began Thursday night in Pittsburgh with the Las Vegas Raiders making former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza their No. 1 pick.

The draft continues Friday with Rounds 2 and 3 and Saturday with Rounds 4-7, all on ESPN, ABC and ESPN the App.

NFL Nation's team of reporters are providing insights on every draft pick throughout the three-day event. Plus: We have updated depth charts for all 32 teams.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC East

With three first-round trades Thursday night, the Bills did not have a selection and now will turn their focus toward the No. 35 pick in Friday's second round.

The Dolphins drafted offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 selection after trading the 11th pick to the Cowboys. Then, they selected cornerback Chris Johnson No. 27 overall. Consistency will be key for Proctor, the Alabama product who was viewed as a potential top-5 pick entering the 2025 college football season.

Games are won up front and the Patriots made a solid move to give up a fourth-round pick (125) to move from No. 31 to 28 to ensure they landed their last first-round-caliber tackle in Utah's Caleb Lomu before a notable drop-off at the position. Lomu, 21, will likely become the immediate swing tackle behind Will Campbell (left) and Morgan Moses (right).

The New York Jets made three picks in the first round, drafting edge rusher David Bailey (Texas Tech) at No. 2, tight end Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) at No. 16 and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 30. The Jets passed on the ultra-talented and versatile Arvell Reese to take the most accomplished pass rusher in Bailey -- a decision that will be scrutinized for years.

AFC North

There's a reason why Olaivavega Ioane (No. 14 overall) is the first interior lineman ever to be drafted in the top half of the first round by the Ravens. Baltimore's theme this offseason is: Protect quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens used their first pick on Ioane, who is considered the top guard in this draft. Baltimore will make a significant upgrade by plugging Ioane at left or right guard.

The Bengals are scheduled to make the No. 41 selection in the second round on Friday night after trading away their first-round pick to the Giants for Dexter Lawrence II.

The Browns traded the No. 6 pick to the Chiefs and selected Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9. With their second first-round pick, the Browns drafted Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24. The left tackle is a position that has plagued the Browns' offense over the past few years, and Fano will help overhaul the line. Cleveland needed to upgrade its wide receiver room, and Concepcion is a dynamic playmaker who will compete for a starting spot.

The Steelers had their sights on wide receiver Makai Lemon when the Eagles jumped them to snag the USC product. As a result, Pittsburgh quickly pivoted to draft an offensive lineman in Iheanachor at No. 21 overall who doesn't have extensive experience playing the sport but has huge upside.

AFC South

The Texans made their first pick at No. 26 after trading up two slots to select guard Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech). Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Rutledge has an "elite" makeup and was the one prospect that all the scouts were unanimous on.

The Colts are scheduled to make their first pick at No. 47 overall in Friday night's second round.