2026 NFL draft grades for 32 teams: Winners, losers, steals

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The 2026 NFL draft wasn't short on excitement. Quarterback Ty Simpson to the Rams midway through the first round? Big defensive additions for the Cowboys? A dynamic running back to the Cardinals? Two brothers going to the same secondary? Eight trades on Day 1 and 41 across all three days? That was fun.

Now we take it all in and try to make sense of the picks. Which teams nailed their selections from start to finish, tackling needs, sticking to the board and actively getting better? Which teams found steals in some places but reached in others? And which teams made real head-scratching moves, missing big opportunities to get value or fill a hole on the roster?

Here are my annual NFL draft grades, where I size up all 32 teams' classes. I evaluated each front office's haul across the 257 selections, pulling in my own Big Board rankings and positional grades to see how efficient each franchise was in maneuvering the board. Trades -- both up and down the draft order -- were also factored in; that's all part of the overall value. I recapped Round 1 on Thursday night and Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday evening, but I'll go a little deeper here and touch on every single team.

We'll start with the best report cards (I handed out four "A" grades) and go to the worst (yes, there is a few "C" marks). Teams that have identical letter grades are listed in alphabetical order. For more on how these rookie classes stack up, check out "NFL Draft Daily" and listen to the final episode of the "First Draft" podcast this week.

NFL draft coverage:

Kiper's Day 1 winners | Kiper's Day 2 winners

Pick-by-pick takes | Overreactions | Every pick

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Cleveland Browns: A

Top needs entering the draft: Left tackle, wide receiver, defensive tackle, safety, guard, cornerback

The Browns came into Thursday with two first-round picks (thanks to last year's trade with the Jaguars so Jacksonville could go up to No. 2 for Travis Hunter) and two big needs. Would they go receiver at No. 6 and offensive tackle at No. 24? OT at No. 6 and WR at No. 24? Or would they completely shake things up and entertain a trade?

They ended up going OT-WR ... and then hitting both positions again on Day 2. The Spencer Fano and Austin Barber picks could be the final touches on a complete offensive line rebuild this offseason. The Browns had 14 different offensive-line combinations play at least 10 snaps last season, third most in the NFL. Then ... everyone was gone. Wyatt Teller signed with Houston, and Cam Robinson, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio and Ethan Pocic are all still unsigned. In their place, Cleveland traded for Tytus Howard, re-signed Teven Jenkins and brought in Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, in addition to getting Dawand Jones back from his knee injury.

But this team needed a left tackle, and Fano could be a solution. He has spent the past two seasons on the right side, but he was a LT back in 2023. He stays square to pass rushers and has pop in his hands, but 32⅛-inch arms might ultimately force a move inside. I love that Cleveland was able to trade back, add picks and still get one of the top two tackles in the class. Barber made the opposite change, going from the right side to the left during his college career. He's a great run blocker, but he gets beaten by power a lot in pass protection at 6-foot-7 and 318 pounds. I thought there were better options out there, and Cleveland having to trade up to get him made this pick a little questionable.

At receiver, the Browns landed two of my top eight guys in the class. I have concerns about KC Concepcion's drop issues (seven last season), but he has a nose for the end zone (25 career TDs) and averaged 15.1 yards per catch last season. I said Denzel Boston would have been the right pick in Round 1 ... and Cleveland got him in Round 2. Even though I would have flipped these two players value-wise, the Browns ended up with two really talented pass catchers. That's critical. The Browns' WR room was at the bottom of the NFL in receptions (117), yards (1,467) and TDs (four) last season. Boston takes defenders out of the play with his 6-4 frame and routinely makes tough catches on balls thrown too high or too low. Like Concepcion, he had a healthy YPC in 2025 at 14.2, and he scored 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The major defensive addition was Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Just sheer value -- my No. 33 prospect at No. 58. Take him out of Toledo and put him in a Power 4 uniform and maybe he goes a little earlier. But I'm not worried about the quality of competition. He flies to the football and generates turnovers (10 forced fumbles, five interceptions).

Among the Day 3 picks, Parker Brailsford and Taylen Green stand out. Brailsford is yet another option for the offensive line, with more then 2,400 snaps at center over his career. And while the Browns don't need any more quarterbacks quantity wise, Green is an explosive player who ran a 4.36 and jumped 43½ inches in the vertical jump at the combine. He needs to work on his accuracy, but he has a big arm and a lot of traits.

The Browns received an A+ from me last year, and the class lived up to expectations. Carson Schwesinger was Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. were the main catalysts of the offense, but all seven picks chipped in at some point during Year 1. I don't know that Cleveland's 2026 group of draft picks will have the same impact, but this is another good group who should have Week 1 roles. Another good draft weekend for the Browns.

Dallas Cowboys: A

Top needs entering the draft: Edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback

You'll notice the only top needs listed here are on defense. The 2025 unit was outrageously bad: 6.1 yards allowed per play (31st), 30.1 points allowed per game (32nd), minus-153 EPA (32nd), 58.4 opponent QBR (29th), 47.3% opponent third-down rate (32nd) ... the list just keeps going. Big plays had an especially big role in the Cowboys' defensive shortcomings, as they allowed a league-high 54 plays of 25 or more yards.

So it's no surprise that the Cowboys' first three picks -- and five of their seven total -- came on that side of the ball. They made some splashes in Round 1, trading up for Caleb Downs and trading down for Malachi Lawrence.

Downs fell out of the top 10 despite ranking sixth in my rankings, and Dallas took the opportunity to trade up one spot to get him. Downs' presnap instincts are elite, which allow him to play top-down and make plays on the ball in coverage (six career INTs). But he can sniff out run plays and wrap up as a tackler in open space, too. He's just a tremendous football player, and he's going to change everything in that secondary. Safety wasn't a top-three need, but he will join free agent addition Jalen Thompson to turn a safety room with 2025 questions into one with 2026 promise. It's tough to get a steal at No. 11, but Dallas might have done it.

Getting Lawrence later in Round 1 made things even better. Edge rusher was my No. 1 need for Dallas, and Lawrence had seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season. Jadeveon Clowney led the team with 8.5 sacks last season, but he's still unsigned. Between trading for Rashan Gary and drafting Lawrence, third-rounder Jaishawn Barham and fourth-rounder LT Overton, the Cowboys are at least building that unit back up after dealing away Micah Parsons before last season. And I thought the Barham and Overton picks were good value.

Las Vegas Raiders: A

Top needs entering the draft: Quarterback, defensive tackle, offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback

The Raiders have a new quarterback!

We've known for months now that Las Vegas would take Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, but the lack of suspense takes nothing away from the fact the team just landed a real franchise QB. The Raiders ranked 30th in QBR over the past two seasons (33.2), with five passers starting at least one game over that time. Geno Smith threw 17 interceptions in 2025. And the team mustered 5.0 yards per dropback, among the four worst in the NFL. But Mendoza changes everything there -- there is suddenly real promise under center.

His rise in 2025 was incredible. He threw 41 touchdown passes en route to an undefeated record, the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and now the No. 1 pick of the draft. Mendoza is very precise with his ball location and can dial up any throw, with a miniscule 7.1% off-target rate. He's going to elevate this offense for coach Klint Kubiak immediately.

There were a lot of strong picks on Day 2 and Day 3, too. Treydan Stukes is a versatile safety who wears a lot of hats. He can stick with receivers in coverage (4.33-second 40-yard dash), he can hit, and he can make plays on the ball (four interceptions last season). If not for a torn ACL in 2024 that cost him a chunk of that season and the first few games of 2025, he might have done enough to warrant a first-round pick. Keyron Crawford can bring some depth and juice to the edge rush.

Outside of Mendoza, Round 4 could define the rest of the Raiders' draft class. To kick off Day 3, Las Vegas stopped Jermod McCoy's slide. McCoy was in the conversation for CB1 in the class all season based on his tape and traits. But he suffered a torn ACL in January 2025, missed the entire season and then sat out the combine. I kept him at No. 29 on my board, but it's clear teams weren't comfortable with how the knee was progressing. When healthy, he's excellent and picked off four passes in 2024. But will he get healthy? At this point in the draft, it's worth finding out.

And then Vegas picked Mike Washington Jr. Ashton Jeanty, last year's No. 6 pick, isn't going anywhere, but Washington can bring a speed factor to the table. The 6-1, 223-pound running back ran a scorching 4.33 in the 40 at the combine. Per ESPN Research, it tied for the fastest 40 time over the past 20 combines for players weighing at least 220 pounds (joining DK Metcalf and Isaac Guerendo). He can add a pass-catching factor on third down, too. Getting my RB3 at No. 122 is a win.

I do wonder where the receivers are, though. Las Vegas was working on improving the supporting cast around Mendoza, signing Kirk Cousins as a veteran mentor and Tyler Linderbaum as his new center. But the skill positions left a lot to be desired beyond the team's past two first-round picks, tight end Brock Bowers and Jeanty. Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor are still the top two WRs on the roster. I would have thought Zachariah Branch or Antonio Williams would have been in play in Round 3.

Philadelphia Eagles: A

Top needs entering the draft: Offensive line, edge rusher, tight end, safety, wide receiver

As draft week kicked off, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that A.J. Brown would very likely be in a Patriots uniform for 2026, though any trade would come after June 1, which means $43 million in dead cap money could be split between years. We've heard the Brown trade rumors for months now, but this firmed things up a bit. So it was no surprise when Philadelphia moved up three spots to No. 20 to stop Makai Lemon's mini slide. If you have any doubt a trade-up was needed to get him, look no further than the video circulating of Lemon on the phone with the Steelers, who had intended to take him at No. 21 before they learned the Eagles had jumped the line.

Lemon (No. 11 on my board) is a tough, physical receiver despite his 5-foot-11, 192-pound frame. He snags the ball on the run and turns upfield through traffic without fear, helping him to 1,156 yards in the 2025 season. He will match well with DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown.

Eli Stowers is another playmaker for the Sean Mannion offense, and he can be Dallas Goedert's future replacement. Goedert is back, but he's 31 years old and on a one-year deal. Next up, offensive tackle support with Markel Bell. Remember, general manager Howie Roseman likes to draft for future needs. There's no guarantee that Stowers takes over for Goedert or Bell develops enough to take one of the tackle spots when 35-year-old Lane Johnson retires, but putting resources into those positions on Day 2 is good work by the Eagles front office. Bell is still developing, but he did a good job manning left tackle at Miami. Philly went down the board for him, but the top OTs were gone.

Cole Payton probably won't beat out Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton for QB2 behind Jalen Hurts, but he ran for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. I think Mannion could use him in some packages. Payton runs a 4.56 at 232 pounds, so I'm envisioning some sort of Taysom Hill role in Philadelphia. As a passer, he's very accurate despite a long delivery. The rest of the Day 3 bunch is filled with dart throws: Micah Morris is athletic, Uar Bernard has some intriguing physical traits, and Keyshawn James-Newby was unstoppable at the end of last season (4.5 sacks over the final five games).

To cap it off, remember that the Eagles made a day-weekend trade for Jonathan Greenard. They sent a pair of third-rounders (one in 2027) to Minnesota for Greenard and a seven-rounder (used on Cole Wisniewski). Greenard had just three sacks last season after hitting at least 12 in the prior two years, but he's an instant starter for Vic Fangio.

Top needs entering the draft: Quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback, linebacker

Let's flash back to 2022, when the Jets had two picks in Round 1 and ended up making three selections -- Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson. Only one of those players is still with the team, and one of them was actually traded for one of the Jets' first-rounders this year, but we're running it back. New York added three playmakers on Day 1, starting with David Bailey.

I made the case that this should have been Arvell Reese, because of his high upside. But Bailey brings tangible production to the table, having led the nation in pressure rate (20.4%) en route to 14.5 sacks -- which also tied for the most among all FBS players. He's a bendy 251-pounder with 4.5 speed that allows him to get on top of QBs quickly. Johnson is in Tennessee now, so the Jets needed a real presence opposite Will McDonald IV. They were 31st in sacks last season with 26.

New York went offense at Nos. 16 and 30. The Jets used a second-round pick on Mason Taylor last year at tight end (44 catches in Year 1), but that didn't stop them from jumping on Kenyon Sadiq in the middle of Round 1. It wasn't the most obvious need, and I had zeroed this one in on receiver Makai Lemon. But Sadiq is going to be used all over the formation and is basically a big receiver when he's flexed out. He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 43½ inches in the vertical jump at 241 pounds. He can box out cornerbacks and safeties and outrun linebackers, so it's no surprise that he's terrific after the catch.

Coming right back with Omar Cooper Jr. after trading back into the first round suddenly turns one of the worst pass-catching groups in the NFL (if not the worst) into a promising unit. Cooper caught 13 touchdowns last season.

The Jets only made one pick on Day 2, but I love what they did. D'Angelo Ponds isn't for every defense at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, but the Jets didn't have a single interception last season. Not one. So adding a slot corner with seven picks and 27 pass breakups over his three-year college career is a good move. Recall that Ponds got a lot of attention at the combine when he leapt 43½ inches in the vertical. He's a tough kid who plays bigger than his size.

Where's the QB, though? Well, probably in 2027, when the class is expected to be very, very good, and when New York is again set up with multiple first-rounders. But the Jets did add Cade Klubnik late. He's competition for Brady Cook for the QB2 role. At one point, he looked like a first-rounder, but 2025 wasn't kind to his résumé, as he went from 36 passing touchdowns in 2024 to 16 last year.

Top needs entering the draft: Guard, center, tight end, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback, defensive tackle

The Ravens' eventful March gave way to an equally eventful April. After nixing a potential Maxx Crosby trade after a failed physical, Baltimore kept its first-round pick. General manager Eric DeCosta said at the time that he was "gutted" that the deal didn't work out. But tasked with finding help for Lamar Jackson at multiple offensive positions, he might have been happy to still have that 14th pick when Olaivavega Ioane was on the board.

Ioane is a 320-pound immovable object at guard and gave up just two sacks over 2,231 career snaps. But he also moves really well for his size and has the run-blocking chops to pave some fresh lanes for Derrick Henry. Ioane has played both sides, but he will probably settle in as the left guard, with new signee John Simpson taking the other side. The loss of Tyler Linderbaum will undoubtedly hurt, but it's good to see Baltimore focused on protecting Lamar Jackson.

Other offensive highlights include Ja'Kobi Lane, who should quickly become a major player in the red zone. He's 6-foot-4 with strong hands, and 11 of his 16 touchdown catches over the past two seasons have come in the red zone. I had him high on the board early in the 2025 season, and he ended up as my WR15. Elijah Sarratt caught 15 touchdowns last season, and Adam Randall is a power back at 232 powers who picks up yards after contact.

OK, defense. According to DeCosta, the original plan in the pursuit of Crosby was to pair him with Trey Hendrickson, going all-in on fixing a dreadful pass rush. The Ravens were 28th in both sacks (30) and pass rush win rate (29.9%) last season, with defensive tackle Travis Jones leading the team with five sacks. The draft-day pivot opposite Hendrickson? Zion Young.

I like this pick for a lot of reasons. He was No. 22 on my board, and the Ravens got him at No. 45. He might have had just 6.5 sacks, but he did have 46 pressures, and with his motor, quickness and power combination, he should start converting some of those into QB takedowns. And the run-stuffing ability can't be overstated. Young can halt running backs on the edge and crashes down the line. He had 26 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage and 16 run stops last season. Part of the allure to Crosby was his run-blocking and three-down ability, and Young will bring some of that to the table.

One more to call out: Chandler Rivers is a tough slot corner at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, and he brings 4.4 speed. Rivers had seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups over his college career.

Top needs entering the draft: Edge rusher, wide receiver, linebacker, safety, offensive tackle

The Colts didn't pick in Round 1, a product of their deadline deal with the Jets to land Sauce Gardner in November. They were 7-2 at that point with Daniel Jones playing great ball, but after an overtime win the following week in Berlin, they became the first NFL team to ever be six games over .500 and still finish with a losing record (per ESPN Research). Jones tore his Achilles in Week 14, and 44-year-old Phillip Rivers, signed out of retirement, was unsurprisingly unable to right the ship.

The CJ Allen pick is going to be huge for the defense. He was a steal at No. 53 -- I had him 28th on the board. He has three-down traits that allow him to impact the game in coverage, as a run stopper and as a blitzer. Just look at his stat line from 2025: 97 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 9 run stops, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks. Paired up with free-agent signing Akeem Davis-Gaither and Day 3 pick Bryce Boettcher, the linebacker unit should take a step forward.

Despite tying for 14th with 39 sacks, this team was 30th in pass rush win rate (29.1%) last season. George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry chip in with Laiatu Latu (who is looking like a promising young pro after 8.5 sacks in 2025) to get after more AFC South quarterbacks, but Indy could have used a little more here. A.J. Haulcy enters as a potential Nick Cross replacement next to Cam Bynum, with eight interceptions and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons. And Jalen Farmer was strong value in Round 4, as I ranked the 6-foot-5, 312-pound guard at No. 81 overall. He didn't allow any sacks last season.

Without the first-round pick, the Colts did pretty well here overall, getting a borderline first-round talent on Day 2.

Top needs entering the draft: Defensive tackle, guard, cornerback, wide receiver

The Giants could have gone a few directions with their two top-10 picks, the second of which was added days before the draft in a Dexter Lawrence II trade with the Bengals. I thought that was a really good trade for general manager Joe Schoen, and it set John Harbaugh's Giants up to do some work early in Round 1. The best case in my eyes would have been Jeremiyah Love at No. 5 and Jordyn Tyson at No. 10. Unfortunately, neither player was still on the board at the respective picks.

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Plan B was landing Reese with the first selection. This is my No. 3 overall prospect and top guy on the defensive side of the ball. I get the confusion considering the Giants just used the third-overall pick on Abdul Carter a year ago and also have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Edge rusher isn't a need. But as a team that is 7-27 over the past two years and has a defense that allowed a league-worst 5.3 yards per rush in 2025, the Giants needed good football players. Reese is a really good one.

He can hopefully develop into an extraordinary edge rusher with his first-step acceleration, 4.46 speed and solid 6-foot-4, 241-pound size. But let's not forget he's an incredible off-ball linebacker, too, and New York needs someone to captain the defense. I love his instincts and nose for the ball. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will have options. I have no problem with taking an elite player and figuring out the perfect way to use him later.

Mauigoa at No. 10 also makes sense, as protecting Jaxson Dart and opening some rushing lanes for Cam Skattebo off his leg injury will be key. Mauigoa will likely move inside to guard for now, with the ability to slide back out to tackle in the future (New York has Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle). Mauigoa has Pro Bowl upside at guard as a mauling, tenacious blocker who allowed just two sacks over his past 1,800-plus snaps.

The one issue I have with this pick is Caleb Downs was still available. Harbaugh had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, and he could have had Downs in New York. If we're talking about "best player available," there's a strong case for my No. 6 prospect at No. 10 overall. But overall, this was a great first round for the Giants.

New York hit more needs on Day 2. It would have surprised no one if Colton Hood was a first-round pick. He's a long, athletic corner. His Senior Bowl week could have been better, but he's physical at 193 pounds. He didn't pile up interceptions (three over 29 games), but he doesn't allow completions, either. And Malachi Fields fits as a potential WR2 behind Malik Nabers. He's a walking highlight reel on downfield catches. Fields shields defenders from the ball with his length and physicality, and he has terrific hands, with just two drops over the past two seasons.

Arizona Cardinals: B

Top needs entering the draft: Quarterback, right tackle, edge rusher, wide receiver, guard

Arizona continued an offseason of offensive change in Pittsburgh. Since the end of the 2025 season, the Cardinals have hired Mike LaFleur as the new coach and brought in Nathaniel Hackett as the new offensive coordinator. They released their quarterback of the past seven years, Kyler Murray. They also signed Isaac Seumalo to shore up the guard spot and added Tyler Allgeier to the running back room -- there's some power in the ground game.

There were still massive holes in this lineup entering draft weekend, though ... most notably at the roster's most important position. Would Arizona make a splashy move for Alabama's Ty Simpson, as many mock drafts (mine included) predicted? Or would GM Monti Ossenfort tread water with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II (another new signee) for a year before what should be a better QB class in 2027?

We knew Arizona wasn't going quarterback at No. 3, but that's all we knew for sure. Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cardinals taking Jeremiyah Love there was a real possibility. A team that won three games last season going running back in the top-three? I've long said that taking RBs early in the draft is bad team building. It's a non-premium position that typically runs deep with other players who can carry the load and be nearly as effective.

But ... Love is not a running back in the classical sense. He's a dynamic offensive playmaker who is going to spark an otherwise dull Arizona offense. He's a Reggie Bush clone with incredible vision and burst, and with 4.36 speed, he can go the distance any time he touches the football. Love averaged 6.9 yards per carry last season, he hit nine 20-yard gains (tied 10th in the FBS), and he forced 60 missed tackles (top 20).

All of that puts him in the first round, but what takes him into another tier and makes him worthy of such a high selection is his ability in the passing game. I'd bet Hackett will get him lined up out wide or in the slot. He will be sprinting out into the flat for quick gains and after-the-catch opportunities. Love has soft hands and runs good routes. Arizona isn't solely going to hand the ball off to him; it is going to target him often in the pass game. The RB room is certainly crowded now, with Allgeier and James Conner, but Love jumps to the top of the list. Heck, the Cardinals could even get two of them on the field, with Love out wide. They have a lot of options and opportunities for creativity, and this pick will absolutely energize the fan base.

From there, Arizona kept reinforcing the offense. At No. 34, the Cards added Chase Bisontis, who should slide in at the other guard spot opposite Seumalo. He's a 34-game starter, and he hasn't allowed a sack since September 2024.

And at No. 65, they took a swing on a quarterback. As we saw throughout the College Football Playoff, Carson Beck can drop the ball in a bucket. His ball placement is really, really good, especially downfield. I don't know that he pushes past Brissett or Minshew to start, but he's a worthy shot in the third round. Arizona couldn't ignore the QB position, and this pick both gives the team another option in 2026 and doesn't keep the team from going in on the 2027 class.

If LaFleur can just get Marvin Harrison Jr. on track, there's some hope for this offense. Even if the real QB answer doesn't come until next year, the surrounding pieces are starting to fall into place. That said, the defense needs to play some catch-up, too. The Cards didn't make a single defensive pick until Kaleb Proctor at No. 104, and they didn't do much there in free agency, either. That kept Arizona in "B" territory.

Carolina Panthers: B

Top needs entering the draft: Tight end, edge rusher, safety, wide receiver, cornerback

Carolina had to do some recalibrating this year. Their draft slot has been of the top-10 variety every year since 2019 (though their original first-overall pick in 2024 belonged to Chicago, and Carolina traded back into Round 1 that year at No. 32). After a surprising run to the NFC South title and a little bit of a Bryce Young breakout, the Panthers might be on the upward trend.

The team's first two picks were good prospects and in line value-wise, but I didn't consider either position as a big need. Carolina added Monroe Freeling to a pretty good group of tackles in Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker. Freeling hasn't quite developed his run blocking yet (he has only 18 career starts and is 21 years old), but he's really good in pass protection. I love his 34¾-inch arms and alertness on stunts. And Lee Hunter is an incredible run defender, with 52 run stops over the past three seasons. The team has Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III there, so D-coordinator Ejiro Evero has some depth at hand.

The Panthers checked a box in Round 3 with Chris Brazzell II, who will team up with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker at receiver. Despite being 6-foot-4, he is explosive and ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the combine. I would have liked to see a tight end, but Brazzell will contribute in similar ways in the red zone.

One of the guys Carolina passed on in Round 1 was Dillon Thieneman, and the Panthers ended up with Zakee Wheatley at safey. The fifth-round pick will back up Nick Scott. He's a thumper with 163 tackles over the past two seasons. I also liked the Sam Hecht and Will Lee III picks as the Panthers rounded out a decent draft class.

Chicago Bears: B

Top needs entering the draft: Edge rusher, defensive tackle, safety, center, wide receiver

Chicago was the only NFL team to not draft a single defensive player in Round 1 between 2019 and 2025. It made five Day 1 selections over that span, and all of them played offense -- including two QB picks.

The good news? It eventually worked. The Bears were top-10 in offensive points per game (25.1), yards per play (5.7) and EPA (68.3) last season. The first-rounders cooked. Quarterback Caleb Williams broke out and showed some of the generational traits we saw when he was coming out of USC in 2024. Receiver Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland were major parts of the passing game, and right tackle Darnell Wright was steady in protection.

The bad news? The defense lagged behind a little, held up by an unsustainable penchant for creating turnovers (33, most in the NFL). Chicago managed just 35 sacks (tied for 22nd) without an edge-rush running mate for Montez Sweat, and opponents averaged 5.0 yards per run (29th). The Bears changed out Tremaine Edmunds for Devin Bush in free agency, and the secondary took a big hit with multiple starters heading elsewhere. Time for a first-round change, even if this Day 1 selection was much later than Chicago had become accustomed to picking.

Dillon Thieneman was a great get at No. 25. Coordinator Dennis Allen can move him all over the place -- deep safety, in the box, out wide, over the slot. He's an instinctive player who had a six-interception season back in 2023 while still at Purdue (before transferring to Oregon), and he should help make up for some of the on-ball production lost in the free agency exodus in the secondary.

The rest of the class was slightly up and down. Logan Jones -- my top-ranked center -- looks like the perfect Drew Dalman replacement. Yes, the Bears traded for Garrett Bradbury, but I wanted to see Chicago make a long-term move there, and Jones is already essentially a seasoned pro with 51 career starts. At receiver, general manager Ryan Poles went down the board a little bit for Zavion Thomas; he was a clear Day 3 guy.

Potentially most important in all of this is Chicago not looking at edge rusher or defensive tackle until Jordan van den Berg at No. 213. Chicago needed someone opposite Sweat and didn't get it, and while I heard some Day 3 sleeper love for van den Berg, he's a depth guy.

Cincinnati Bengals: B

Top needs entering the draft: Cornerback, slot receiver, swing offensive lineman

One week ago, the Bengals shocked everyone by trading their No. 10 pick for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. It was my top need for Cincinnati, even after the team signed Jonathan Allen in free agency. The only team that allowed more rushing yards per attempt last season than the Bengals (5.2) was ... the Giants, Lawrence's old team. Like just about everyone, I was surprised to see the Bengals give up a top-10 pick for a 28-year-old veteran who needed a new contract, but these are draft grades, not trade grades.

Draft grades haven't been kind to the Bengals, either, though. They earned a "C" from me last year, tied with Atlanta for the lowest mark I handed out. I called it a "ho-hum draft" overall, and its centerpiece -- the risky Shemar Stewart first-round pick -- hasn't looked good after one year (one sack in eight games).

This year, Cincinnati came on the clock at No. 41 and took Cashius Howell, an extremely productive edge rusher. Howell had 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season, getting blockers off balance and beating them with super-fast inside moves. He ran a 4.59 at 253 pounds -- that's quick. But will his 30¼-inch arms be a factor?

Mansoor Delane was a popular match for Cincinnati at No. 10 before the Lawrence trade, and while Tacario Davis in the third round isn't that level of premier cover CB1, he should be a solid option opposite DJ Turner II. The Bengals have to find a way to keep Joe Burrow happy and capitalize on the potent offense he leads. That means fielding a better defense; it's hard to win football games when the team is giving up a league-high 6.2 yards per play. Did they do enough? I'm not so sure.

On offense, Connor Lew might have been the top center if not for his ACL injury last season, and Brian Parker II in the sixth round represented a double up at the position, since he's likely kicking inside in the pros. Ted Karras is 33, though, so the same logic I had on the Bears' center selection applies here. Give Burrow a young center with a lot of upside. Lew has 25 starts of experience.

Detroit Lions: B

Top needs entering the draft: Offensive tackle, guard, edge rusher, cornerback, safety

Taylor Decker requesting his release threw a small wrench into the Lions' offseason. It was already a critical offseason after Detroit missed the playoffs in 2025, but there was suddenly a huge hole at left tackle, adding to the overall protection issues. The Lions were 31st in pass block win rate last season at 55.5%. As the team sorted through fixes, coach Dan Campbell floated the idea of Penei Sewell sliding over from the right side, but that would still leave one of the tackle spots wide open and would be taking Sewell away from his more natural, dominant position.

It seems Detroit is sticking to that, using the first-round pick on Blake Miller, a 54-game starter at right tackle in college. It's tough to beat Miller, no matter the pass-rush move. His pressure allowed rate improved every single season, from 4.0% as a rookie to 1.8% last season. That's key for the Lions; Jared Goff has real problems when he's seeing constant pressure. And Miller should become Jahmyr Gibbs' new best friend in the run game -- he can get downfield to spring breakaway runs for his backs.

The other big area of need was the No. 2 edge rusher hole opposite Aidan Hutchinson. This might sound familiar -- along with most analysts, I wanted the Lions to address this last year, too. They didn't take an edge rusher until Round 6 with Ahmed Hassanein. Detroit got 11 sacks out of Al-Quadin Muhammad in a wild 30-year-old breakout season, but he signed with Tampa Bay; the Lions really only signed DJ Wonnum to replace him.

Will a second-round pick in Derrick Moore get the job done? I might have gone with Zion Young, who went one pick later, but I think there's upside for an eventual all-Michigan edge combo of Hutchinson and Moore (who had 10 sacks last season).

Jimmy Rolder (another Michigan player) and Keith Abney II were solid additions on defense, too. Rolder is versatile and has some burst as a blitzer. But where he really stands out is his ability to diagnose. He's a smart football player. Abney is undersized at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, but he gets his hands on the ball. Abney had 20 pass breakups and five picks over the past two years. He should be a good backup.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Top needs entering the draft: Edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver, defensive tackle, tight end, offensive line

Here's something you don't see every year. The Chiefs had a top-10 pick for the first time since they took Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Of course, they traded up to do so, so you'd have to go back to 2013 for the last time the Chiefs were in the top 10 by way of their record (they took OT Eric Fisher at No. 1 that year).

After losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in March via a trade and free agency, respectively, the cornerback room was in rough shape Thursday morning. By Thursday night, things looked a lot better. The Chiefs traded a third- and fifth-round pick to move up to No. 6 overall to land Mansoor Delane, the clear CB1 in this class. Was the trade-up necessary? I'm not sure Delane would have made it to No. 9, but he was 14th on my board. No other cornerback went in the top 20.

Delane is an instinctive, technically sound cover man who both creates turnovers (eight interceptions over four years) and limits production (3.3 yards allowed per attempt, fourth in the FBS). He starts at one spot for the K.C. defense, while Nohl Williams likely takes the other and free agent addition Kader Kohou takes over the slot. Kansas City has now maximized a few CBs on rookie deals in McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed before moving on before contract No. 2 and drafting their replacements. Can Delane be the next standout in line -- and will he make it to a second deal in Kansas City?

The R Mason Thomas pick made sense, too. Kansas City was tied for 22nd in sacks last season with 35, and George Karlaftis (six) was the only edge rusher to have at least four. That was Karlaftis' lowest total since he was a rookie in 2022. Thomas had 15.5 sacks over the past two years, showing good bend and hand usage. He can get offensive tackles leaning, and then he can beat them with either speed or power. If Felix Anudike-Uzomah comes back healthy from his hamstring injury, Chris Jones turns more pressures into sacks on the interior and Thomas hits, this could be a solid pass rush.

That scenario gets even better if Peter Woods finds a way to translate his potential into production. He's a disruptive 3-technique but managed just two sacks last season. If Steve Spagnuolo can unlock his upside, look out.

I'll also call out the Emmett Johnson pick. Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL and needs more playmakers. While Kansas City didn't address WR until No. 176 with Cyrus Allen, it did add an impact pass-catching back in Johnson. He ran for 1,451 yards last season, but he's going to factor in on third down, too. Johnson caught 85 passes over 2024-25.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Top needs entering the draft: Guard, edge rusher, safety, linebacker, defensive tackle

The Chargers absolutely, under no circumstances, could let Justin Herbert get hit as often as he got hit in 2025 next season. He took a career-high 54 sacks, and the offensive line had the worst pass block win rate in the NFL at 53.9%. Granted, it's hard to keep your quarterback clean when your two star offensive tackles both miss most of the season. But the interior was a mess, too.

General manager Joe Hortiz chipped away in free agency, signing Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange and letting Mekhi Becton and Zion Johnson walk. But there's a reason guard was my No. 1 draft need. I wouldn't be satisfied with that.

The problem? Olaivavega Ioane -- who would have been perfect in L.A. -- didn't make it to No. 22. Los Angeles took Akheem Mesidor to take over for Odafe Oweh, who had 7.5 sacks for the Chargers after an in-season trade and got three more in the team's playoff loss to the Patriots. Mesidor is an older prospect with 12.5 sacks last season and the bend, burst and power to consistently annoy opposing QBs. Teamed up with Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, there is a lot of upside.

The Chargers did make an effort to address the interior on Day 2, landing Jake Slaughter. He's one of my favorite players to watch in this class. I know Los Angeles has Biadasz, but Slaughter has the ability to step in as a rookie and start. He has 33 SEC starts under his belt, and he's a powerful dude with solid mobility for his 6-foot-5, 303-pound size. The guard picks came late, with Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey in Round 6. That's still going to be an issue.

The Brenen Thompson pick was fun. He can fly, running a 4.26 at the combine. But he has a lot of untapped potential as a return man, too. He went for 1,054 yards last season, and the 5-foot-9, 164-pound slot receiver could be a reliable outlet for Herbert.

Miami Dolphins: B

Top needs entering the draft: Wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback, right tackle, safety

I ran out of room adding needs to my list. This roster needed everything. Everything. And as such, no one really knew which of their weak positions they'd hit at No. 11 and No. 30. Of course, the latter pick came over from Denver when the Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle. Coupled with releasing Tyreek Hill, that pushed WR to the top of the needs list.

Neither of those first-rounders went that direction, which might cause some problems for new quarterback Malik Willis. But Miami added Kadyn Proctor at No. 12 after a one-slot trade back netted two fifth-rounders. He has the experience (40 starts) and quickness out of his set to handle the right tackle position. Incumbent Austin Jackson missed 11 games last season, and Larry Borom left in free agency. The Dolphins had to do something there, and Proctor has been a buzzy name over the past two months. He played exclusively left tackle at Alabama, but I'm confident he can flip to the right side based on the agility I see on tape. Proctor might not be catching passes for Willis like a receiver at 11 would have -- or maybe he will? -- but he's going to help the Dolphins' new quarterback even so.

The next pick came after a slight trade up, moving up three spots to No. 27 at the cost of moving from No. 90 to No. 138 later in the draft. With 13 picks on hand at that point in the draft, that's 100 percent worth it -- especially to land Chris Johnson, who I bumped up to CB3 in the class. The Dolphins' cornerback room was in shambles, and Johnson immediately brings his ball skills (six interceptions and 16 pass breakups over the past three seasons) to the starting lineup.

But what about receiver? Caleb Douglas was a reach (No. 148 overall going 75th) and Chris Bell is coming off a torn ACL. Granted, Bell has first-round level talent when healthy, and he can produce over the middle, downfield and after the catch. But I didn't see enough done to the WR room. Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert are still the WR1 and WR2 on this roster, respectively. That's an issue.

I'm a big fan of Jacob Rodriguez, and Kyle Louis is a baller who will line up all over the place and make plays. Miami ultimately made 13 picks, and a lot of these players are going to see the field in 2026, whether they're ready or not.

New England Patriots: B

Top needs entering the draft: Edge rusher, offensive line, linebacker, wide receiver, tight end, safety

One year ago, the Patriots drafted Will Campbell at No. 4 overall. He was supposed to be the answer for Drake Maye's lack of protection after the 2024 O-line allowed pressure on 37.4% of the young quarterback's dropbacks. Things started off well, but Campbell went down with a knee injury in Week 12 and wasn't the same when he returned. His relatively short 32⅝-inch arms proved problematic against playoff competition, and he allowed five sacks across four playoff games.

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I thought New England might seek out the K'Lavon Chaisson replacement in Round 1, but the team went back to the offensive line well for a second straight year, taking Caleb Lomu at No. 28 after a slight trade up. Lomu was a top-25 player for me, and he's very consistent as both a pass protector and run blocker. Patriots fans will likely want to know his arm length -- it's 33⅜ inches, much more in line with standards at the position. But Lomu also brings quick feet, which helps him adjust on the fly and keep speed rushers from reaching the corner. I'd like to see him fill out his 6-foot-6, 313-pound frame a little more, but the upside is there.

The lingering question is where he plays. Could he actually push Campbell inside and play left tackle, his college position? It's possible. Would he replace Morgan Moses at right tackle? Eventually, yes, but not yet. Would he fall into a swing tackle role or even kick inside to guard? All of those options should be on the table, and Lomu has the versatility to help this unit form anywhere.

Limiting pressure in 2026 is just as key as getting pressure, though. The Patriots were 21st in pressure rate (31.1%) last season, and I'm not sure Dre'Mont Jones is an upgrade in that regard over Chaisson. The Pats had to do something here at the draft. Gabe Jacas was the team's next pick, and I enjoyed his tape in the predraft process. He had 11 sacks last season, but I actually think that's selling his pass-rush chops short. At Illinois, Jacas took on a lot of other asks, like sealing the edge and dropping in coverage. If the Patriots let him pin his ears back, he could be a real factor in getting to the QB.

Eli Raridon was another one of my guys this year. He has a big 6-foot-6 frame and can make plays down the field. It was probably a round early on him, but considering the other much-worse reaches on tight ends on Day 2, I'm OK with this move, especially since it helps Maye.

New Orleans Saints: B

Top needs entering the draft: Wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive tackle, cornerback

Everything about the Saints' offseason points to boosting the offense around Tyler Shough in an important year for the QB's long-term evaluation. It goes back to November, when the Saints traded Rasheed Shahid but opted not to move receiver Chris Olave, despite him entering his fifth-year option season and a trade making sense on paper. New Orleans also signed guard David Edwards (the offensive line was 29th in pass block win rate last season at 56%) and running back Travis Etienne Jr. (Alvin Kamara is going to be 31 years old, and his performance has dipped).

Next up is taking a contested-catch X factor in Jordyn Tyson. Teams wondered about his durability in the predraft process, as he missed a third of his college games and the combine. But he was my No. 1 receiver for what he put on tape when he was on the field. Tyson had 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 when he played 12 games, and he was well on his way to similar numbers in 2025 if not for a hamstring injury. Look, the injuries are a factor. But with his ability to emerge from smothering coverage with the football and come down with high-point passes in the end zone, this potential pairing of Tyson and Olave has a high ceiling. And going back to the original point, he is exactly what Shough needs in Year 2.

Oscar Delp and Bryce Lance help, too. Delp can develop behind Jawan Johnson and Noah Fant. Lance sells his routes well, displays good body control and can make things happen after the catch.

On defense, Christen Miller is going to push the pocket from inside. But I was hoping the Saints would bring in a young edge rusher to develop before the end of Round 3, considering Cameron Jordan might not be back (and is 37 years old). During the draft, New Orleans traded for Tyree Wilson, but he has never really put it together since being picked No. 7 overall by the Raiders in 2023.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Top needs entering the draft: Quarterback, guard, slot receiver, cornerback, safety

The draft's host-city team is coming off another middle-of-the-road season, finishing 10-7 for a third straight year and getting blown out in the wild-card round. Big changes followed, with coach Mike Tomlin and team mutually deciding to part ways; Mike McCarthy was hired.

But the Steelers are in a weird place (again) at quarterback. They didn't make any additions at the position in free agency, waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers is coming back for another season at 42 years old. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard were the only two passers on the roster before the draft. Fernando Mendoza (obviously) and Ty Simpson (not so obviously) were off the board by the time Pittsburgh was picking at No. 21. It's pretty clear that general manager Omar Khan believes Rodgers will return. But adding Drew Allar -- a big, strong-armed passer from down the road at Penn State -- in Round 3 was a good hedge, with one eye to the future.

Neither Howard (a fifth-rounder last year) nor Allar project as surefire starters, but Pittsburgh at least has a few developmental options now, with the assumption that Rodgers is in black and yellow once more.

While Rodgers' delayed decision complicates things, Pittsburgh ultimately went another direction in Round 1 and picked Max Iheanachor, who has a terrific story. After coming to the United States from Nigeria, Iheanachor picked up football late and didn't play in his first game until 2022. But don't let that fool you. He already has 31 starts of experience. Iheanachor has nearly 34-inch arms and 4.91 speed at 321 pounds, and he keeps getting better. Pittsburgh has two first-round picks manning the tackle spots right now in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu (both selected in the past four drafts), but if Jones has to miss time with his lingering neck injury, there's a path forward. In the meantime, Iheanachor can keep developing; he's just scratching the surface of what he can be.

From there, Pittsburgh jumped from need to need in front of its home crowd. Wide receiver? Check, with Germie Bernard, a versatile slot man who can be used in a variety of ways. He is great after the catch, and watch for new offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio to take a page out of Alabama's book and use him out of the backfield at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds. He's a solid WR3 option behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., especially in the Rodgers quick-game offense.

Cornerback? Check, with Daylen Everette, who provides depth behind Jamel Dean and Joey Porter Jr. Guard? Check, with Gennings Dunker, a tackle moving inside. Returner? Check, with Kaden Wetjen, the best in the class. It was a pretty good few days for the Steelers.

Washington Commanders: B

Top needs entering the draft: Wide receiver, cornerback, safety, center, edge rusher

The Commanders took a big step back last season. After their surprising run to the NFC Championship Game in the 2024 season, they won five games and landed in the top 10 of the draft. Jayden Daniels missed 10 games with various injuries, and the offense tumbled, as you might expect. Washington went from fifth in scoring (28.1 points per game) to 23rd (20.1). Terry McLaurin struggled, and the running backs lacked juice.

Things might have been worse on defense. Washington allowed 6.0 yards per play. Bobby Wagner still did his thing (162 tackles), but he's a 36-year-old free agent, and one of the oldest rosters of the 2025 season needed to get younger.

At No. 7, Jeremiyah Love was suggested as a perfect fit, and he would have been. But he was long gone when Washington was on the clock. I projected Carnell Tate there in my final mock as the other outside receiver opposite McLaurin, but he was gone, too. The Commanders theoretically could have taken Jordyn Tyson, Reuben Bain Jr. or Caleb Downs to check off needs, but they went with the best player still on the board.

Sonny Styles (fourth in my rankings) shows his former-safety self, using 4.46 speed and elite-level explosion to read the play and close in a flash. He doesn't miss tackles and chases down running backs before they can get to the edge. He's a high-floor, high-ceiling prospect who is going to make this team better. It was a really good start to the draft.

Antonio Williams and Kaytron Allen will boost the other side of the ball. Williams catches a lot of passes and is productive after the catch (331 of his 604 yards last year came after securing the football). He missed a little time last season and wasn't as effective as he was in 2024 (11 touchdowns), but he will be a reliable outlet out of the slot for Daniels while also making an impact as a returner. Allen isn't Love, but he did score 15 touchdowns on the ground last season and broke 30 runs for at least 10 yards. The Commanders brought in Rachaad White and Jerome Ford to join Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the backfield, but Allen will see his share of touches.

Joshua Josephs fell a little bit in the predraft process (only four sacks last season), and the Athan Kaliakmanis pick was a little off the wall. He was QB19 on my board. If Washington wanted a backup quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier was still there.

Regardless, Styles will be the centerpiece of this draft class, and he has the chance to be a really effective player for a very long time. I'm excited to see him team up with Frankie Luvu and Leo Chenal to shore up the team's struggling defense.

Top needs entering the draft: Linebacker, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback

There were a lot of directions Buffalo could have gone at No. 26. But trading back not once, not twice, but three times was not on my Bingo card. The Bills went to No. 28, then No. 31 and finally to No. 35. That gave general manager Brandon Beane some maneuverability.

That was key -- entering the draft, Buffalo wasn't slated to pick again after No. 26 until No. 91, super late on Day 2. And after seven straight playoff appearances ended in heartbreak (and the firing of coach Sean McDermott), the pressure is on right now. Quarterback Josh Allen is turning 30 next month; the Bills need to get over the hump and find a way into the Super Bowl. As a result of the trades, Buffalo shuffled their fourth-rounders and moved up from No. 91 to the back end of Round 2 (No. 66).

Salary cap cuts opened some holes on defense this offseason, so Buffalo needed starters. The Bills turned their first two picks into T.J. Parker and Davison Igbinosun. I had higher-rated edges at No. 35 and higher-rated corners at No. 62. However, both players should play big roles for the Bills.

Parker's production dipped in 2025, with his sack total falling from 11 in 2024 to five in 2025. But he has outstanding speed-to-power and active hands, and he changes up quickly when his first pass-rush plan doesn't work. He'd join Bradley Chubb and Greg Rousseau and try to keep Buffalo among the league's better pressure-generating teams. Igbinosun was 103rd on my board, and I would have preferred someone like Malik Muhammad in that spot. He struggled with penalties in college. He gets a little grabby in coverage.

Matt Milano is still unsigned (and 31 years old now), so linebacker was my top need for this roster going into Round 1. Kaleb Elarms-Orr can help. He had 130 tackles last season. Jalon Kilgore is an effective player in the star position with 4.4 speed and explosive traits. And Zane Durant gives Buffalo a 3-technique with 17 tackles for loss and 36 pressures over the past two years.

One of my favorite Bills picks was Skyler Bell. He is a Khalil Shakir-type pass catcher with speed and after-the-catch ability. And he can line up either in the slot or out side.

Top needs entering the draft: Running back, cornerback, edge rusher, guard

Not only were the Seahawks picking at the end of each round by virtue of winning the Super Bowl, but they came in with just four picks. But like magic, general manager John Schneider doubled that number through four trades. And he walked away with a few very good football players.

Part of the reason the Seahawks won the Super Bowl was an incredible playoff stretch from Kenneth Walker III. He totaled 313 rushing yards over three games, and he went for 135 in the Super Bowl. But with big-game performances come big contracts, and Walker left for Kansas City, opening a void at running back. Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL during the playoffs, meaning the RB1 spot is up for grabs, even after the Emanuel Wilson signing.

Jadarian Price steps in as a possible answer. He is a powerful runner with change-of-direction ability and enough speed to get free for the occasional long gain. Fumbles are an issue (three last season), but if he can iron out those issues, he can be a high-volume ball carrier on first and second down. Price doesn't offer a ton as a pass catcher, but he is the clear second-best back in this class behind his former Notre Dame teammate, and he can step in as the new RB1 in Seattle.

Bud Clark is a ball hawk who popped at the combine, running a 4.41-second 40 and finishing in the top five at his position in both jumps. He has 15 interceptions over the past four seasons. Julian Neal, the third-round corner, has four over the past two years. Clark can help fill the Coby Bryant hole, while Neal will likely team up with Josh Jobe to get reps at the CB2 spot, as the Seahawks lost Riq Woolen in free agency. Neal doesn't have Woolen's speed (his 40 time was 4.49), but he has a big 6-foot-2, 203-pound frame on the outside.

Beau Stephens has starting guard upside (no sacks allowed over the past two years), and Deven Eastern is a big presence at defensive tackle (6-foot-5, 315 pounds). Seattle added picks, but there aren't many chances to make an impact beyond the top two rounds.

Top needs entering the draft: Tight end, edge rusher, linebacker, guard

Four streaks came to an end in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers did not win the NFC South for the first time since 2020, did not make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, do not have Mike Evans on the roster for the first time since 2013 and do not have Lavonte David on the roster for the first time since 2011.

It's a different era of Buccaneers football. The Bucs have drafted ahead at receiver, with Jalen McMillan in the third round two years ago and Emeka Egbuka in the first round last April. They are OK there even after Evans signed in San Francisco. Even so, Ted Hurst in the third round gives Baker Mayfield another target as a big 6-foot-4 end-zone magnet (15 scores over the past two years). The Bucs needed a solve at linebacker with David retiring, and signed Alex Anzalone as part of the answer. Josiah Trotter can be another part of the answer. He's a tackling machine, with 183 over the past two seasons.

The two picks that really stand out from this draft class, though, are two kids from across the state at Miami. Reuben Bain Jr. mixes power, bend, good angles and burst to be a real pass-rushing problem for opponents. Offensive coordinators have to account for him. He had 9.5 sacks and 71 pressures last season, and he pitched in against the run, too. A lot has been made about his short 30⅞-inch arms. But there's no denying his consistent ability to get home with all of his other traits. With Al-Quadin Muhammad (11 sacks last season) also coming in, the Bucs' pass rush could be really good in 2026.

I also liked the Keionte Scott pick a lot. He's all over the Miami tape, disrupting opponent offenses as a blitzer, chasing down running backs and making plays on the ball in coverage. Scott could factor in as a slot corner or safety. Tampa Bay got him at good value, too -- he was No. 80 on my board, so I wasn't expecting to see him still out there at the 116th pick.

The tight end position wasn't addressed until the sixth round. I had it as the top roster need, and Kenyon Sadiq was often matched with the Bucs at the 15th pick. I have no issue with the Bucs taking Bain there (Sadiq and Bain were back to back on my board), but they needed to do something at the position before taking Bauer Sharp in the late rounds. Tampa Bay re-signed Cade Otton, but the Bucs could go with a lot of two-tight end sets this season in Zac Robinson's offense, and it was a missed opportunity to not get a higher-rated prospect.

Top needs entering the draft: Wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive line, cornerback, linebacker

The final line of my grade for the Falcons' 2025 draft grade read, "The real hit -- the key reason I gave Atlanta this 'C' -- was trading away the 2026 first-rounder." Well, it didn't help this year's grade, either. Partially due to that 20-pick jump up the board last April to get James Pearce Jr., the Falcons came into draft weekend this year with just five picks. The first was No. 48 overall, midway through Day 2.

It's tough to tackle needs with just five non-first-rounders at your disposal, but the new Falcons braintrust of GM Ian Cunningham, coach Kevin Stefanski and president of football Matt Ryan did its best. And I think the Falcons left Day 2 with two really, really good players. Both Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch spent time in my top 25 during the season, and they were both on my "favorite players in the class" list.

Let's start with Terrell -- the brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell Jr. What a story this is, two brothers lining up in the same NFL secondary. The younger Terrell will be a nickel in the pros, with 5-foot-11, 186-pound size. But like his brother, he's very good in press coverage. He plays a physical brand of football despite his frame, and he can turn and run with the fastest receivers in the league. He could spell Mike Hughes, who had been penciled in as Dee Alford's replacement over the slot.

Speaking of speed and smaller frames, Branch is lightning quick. At 5-foot-9, 177 pounds, he isn't going to outmuscle many defenders, but with his 4.35 speed and elusiveness, he can just run past them. That explosion lends itself to yards after the catch, which will be key for Atlanta. The Falcons leaned on that last season, with 5.7 yards after the catch per reception (sixth in the NFL), and Tua Tagovailoa -- who could start at least until Michael Penix Jr. is back off his ACL injury -- got the ball out faster than everyone not named Aaron Rodgers last season. Toss in his return-game skills, and this is another really good Day 2 pick.

The rest of the selections left a lot to be desired, though. Atlanta didn't take an offensive tackle until Ethan Onianwa in Round 7. Harold Perkins Jr. has a chance to make an impact, but coach Kevin Stefanski needs to figure out his real position. No first-rounder and only a handful of selections hurt the Falcons, but their Day 3 haul wasn't very impressive.

Top needs entering the draft: Offensive line, linebacker, cornerback

When Denver traded the No. 30 selection to Miami, coach Sean Payton said he didn't believe the players who would be on the board in that range would help the team "as much as Jaylen Waddle." Taking contract implications out of the picture, it's hard to argue with that logic.

The best players on the board at No. 30 were probably Denzel Boston, Zion Young and Keldric Faulk. Waddle has hit 900 receiving yards in four of his five seasons and should open up the Broncos' lacking downfield passing game. I would have liked seeing Boston in orange at Mile High, too, but quarterback Bo Nix is going to love having Waddle running routes for him.

The downside is Denver was left with seven total selections and only one in the first three rounds (No. 62). Denver dropped back to No. 66 to add an additional sixth-rounder and took Tyler Onyedim. I heard some buzz on him in the lead-up to the draft, but it was of the "Day 3 sleeper" variety. I ranked Onyedim at No. 109 on my board, but Payton likes to get his guys on Day 2, value be damned. He could help fill the John Franklin-Myers void, playing at a similar weight (292 pounds, compared to 288 for JFM). But there's no guarantee we see a similar pass-rush impact, as Onyedim had 5.5 sacks over 53 career games and is more of a run stopper.

Jonah Coleman is another option at running back, scoring 17 scrimmage touchdowns last season. Kage Casey can be a backup at offensive tackle, Justin Joly is a stretch option at tight end, and Mr. Irrelevant Red Murdock is a tackling machine. But there isn't a ton to get super excited about here.

Top needs entering the draft: Cornerback, edge rusher, defensive tackle, offensive line

The Packers did not have a first-round pick, but remember Micah Parsons is the reason. While Parson's first season at Lambeau ended prematurely with a torn ACL, the Packers likely don't have too many regrets about skipping Day 1, given the quality of prospects where Green Bay would have been picking and, of course, what they got back in the move.

The August 2025 trade did, however, make it that much more difficult to tackle needs, which mainly fall all around Parsons on that defense. They needed another edge rusher opposite Parsons (once he returns), and that's especially true after Rashan Gary was traded to Dallas. They needed another defensive tackle, too, though 33-year-old Javon Hargrave puts a Band-Aid on that issue in the short term. The real problem was at cornerback, though. Green Bay had to upgrade on Keisean Nixon and Carrington Vallentine, and signing Benjamin St-Juste doesn't get it all the way there. The defense managed just seven INTs (28th) and allowed opponents to complete 65.6% of their passes (22nd) last season.

Finally on the clock at No. 52, the Packers took Brandon Cisse. Save for Jermod McCoy, who clearly has some medical concerns with his knee, Cisse was the best CB available. He's quick in transition, but his awareness is pretty special. He anticipates well and doesn't have issues when he needs to turn his back to the football. He's not going to come down with a bunch of interceptions, but he closes quickly and gets his long arms in to make plays, with 12 pass breakups since 2024.

Chris McClellan and Dani Dennis-Sutton touched on those other two needs. McClellan gets interior pressure with six sacks last season, and Dennis-Sutton should be a good rotational pass rusher. There are definitely some contributors here, but the missing first-round pick hurt Green Bay's ability to find Day 1 starters.

Top needs entering the draft: Offensive line, defensive tackle, linebacker

The major concern was on that offensive line, which just underwent yet another makeover. Out went Tytus Howard and Juice Scruggs, in came Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller and Evan Brown. That's definitely an improvement, especially with left tackle Airontae Ersery now having a full year of experience under his belt, but is it enough? It's a crucial year for C.J. Stroud's future as he and the Texans approach extension talks, so making sure he has a firm pocket to distribute the ball was, in my eyes, the No. 1 objective coming into the draft. And Keylan Rutledge is pro-ready with 43 career starts, and he amazingly allowed just two sacks over that entire time.

The pick I really liked came shortly after Round 2 began. The big, bad Texans defense got scarier. For all of Rutledge's experience, McDonald was the opposite. He didn't start until 2025 but you wouldn't know it from the tape. It was a big breakout campaign, with 67 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 17 run stops and three sacks. He's a powerful 326-pounder, but he can move. Sheldon Rankins is occupying the middle, but there's room for McDonald to see meaningful snaps in the Texans' 4-3 defense.

The rest of the picks were a little confusing, at least in terms of value. I was shocked to hear Marlin Klein's name in Round 2. I didn't have him in the top 150, and he was the ninth-best tight end on my board (I split out halfbacks into a different position list, so he's even lower if you combine them). Klein caught 38 career passes, and he needs to work on his blocking. He's a good developmental prospect, but I didn't understand going this early on him when Oscar Delp, Justin Joly, Eli Raridon and Max Klare were all there (and other needed existed).

Top needs entering the draft: Wide receiver, right tackle, linebacker, quarterback

This still makes little sense to me. The Rams were four points from reaching the Super Bowl in February, losing to the Seahawks 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game. They won 12 games last season, and the offense looked unstoppable (outside of Seattle, at least). They brought back league MVP Matthew Stafford for at least one more season, and then they added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie (trade) and Jaylen Watson (free agency) to immediately fix their biggest issue. It was a clear all-in effort to go win another Super Bowl before life after Stafford set in.

I had wide receiver and right tackle as my top two needs for the Rams, and I saw addressing either position in a meaningful way in Round 1 as the potential topper on building a real no-joke contender. When Los Angeles got on the clock at No. 13, Monroe Freeling and Blake Miller were there. Makai Lemon, whom I projected to the Rams in my final mock draft, was still there. It was all lining up for coach Sean McVay and the Rams.

But then Los Angeles shocked everyone and took Ty Simpson. On one hand, smart front offices try to plan ahead, moving on future needs before they actually develop. Stafford is 38 years old, he has dealt with various injuries over the past few years, Stetson Bennett IV was the only other quarterback on the roster, and there was no plan of any sort for QB of the future. That's all valid. But taking Simpson here did not line up with the team's Super Bowl window and current trajectory. It also did nothing to make the team better today.

And while Simpson is accurate, smart and mobile, there's really no guarantee this pick makes the team better tomorrow, either. He had just 15 career starts in college -- all in one season -- and he endured some rough patches. I saw him as a late-Round 1 target for a team with a much bigger QB need. Hopefully he can learn behind Stafford and become a legit starter for the Rams in a year or two, but this was probably the most confusing move of Day 1.

Max Klare was a slight reach on Day 2, but it was another spot where I thought Los Angeles could get that missing WR3 (and maybe future WR2 if Davante Adams isn't on the team in 2027 when his deal expires). Zachariah Branch would have been a jolt of lightning out of the slot. And because I have Keagen Trost kicking inside in the pros, the Rams went into Saturday without a single one of their top three needs accounted for. CJ Daniels caught seven touchdowns last season, but he isn't the WR3 I was hoping to see.

Top needs entering the draft: Edge rusher, guard, center, wide receiver, linebacker

The Titans fired their head coach in the middle of Cam Ward's rookie season, hired Robert Saleh as the new one, brought in Brian Daboll to run the offense and then spent a ton of money in free agency to try to right this ship. This had to be the Project Get-Ward-Help draft for Tennessee.

Ward finished last in QBR among qualified passers in Year 1 (33.2), and while he made some throws that reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 pick in 2025, he was sub-60% in completion rate and threw seven INTs. Where were the playmakers, though? Chig Okonkwo led the team with 560 yards and signed in Washington. Calvin Ridley played only seven games and caught 17 passes. The top two wide receivers were Day 3 rookies, Elic Ayomanor (515 yards) and Chimere Dike (423). While I like the idea of a young quarterback growing with young receivers, Tennessee needed a higher-caliber pass catcher. And while Wan'Dale Robinson is a speedy difference-maker out of the slot, he isn't a WR1.

Tate is. He's a polished route runner who displays fantastic body control and sure hands down the field, helping him to 17.2 yards per reception and nine touchdowns in 2025. He slots in as an immediate impact player. There was a good case to be made that Arvell Reese should have been the pick at No. 4, but I'm not going to knock general manager Mike Borgonzi for prioritizing getting Ward support. Nicholas Singleton is another piece in that effort; the fifth-round pick came at decent value and brings a nose for the end zone (45 career touchdowns). He will slide in somewhere with Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter.

Tennessee went to work on defense quickly from there. It traded up to No. 31, essentially moving back from the fourth to the fifth round to jump four spots to get Keldric Faulk. There are questions about Faulk's production (two sacks last year after seven in 2024), but there aren't any about his physical traits. I'm putting some stock in Saleh being able to maximize Faulk's power and 6-foot-6, 276-pound frame. And Anthony Hill Jr. can serve as a backup linebacker and maybe even push to start ahead of Cody Barton.

The Titans also landed a backup guard in Fernando Carmona and another option at center in Pat Coogan, but this class didn't pack much punch beyond Tate. If Faulk can turn up the sack totals as a rookie, then this grade would improve, but that's a big if right now.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C

Top needs entering the draft: Linebacker, defensive tackle, running back, safety

Honestly, the Emmanuel Pregnon pick kept this grade from dipping even lower.

After the Jaguars' big move up to No. 2 at this time last year to get Travis Hunter, their first selection wasn't until No. 56, late in Round 2. Jacksonville also came into this draft with 11 picks, tied for the second most in the league. Four of them were on Day 2. There was a chance to make some key additions, but three of them seemed like obvious reaches, and very few roster needs were addressed.

Nate Boerkircher was No. 127 on my final Big Board but went in Round 2. Last season was the first time he had more than six catches in a season, and he still had just 19. He's an in-line blocker who can help spring some runs. But I would have rather seen an actual running back here ... or a linebacker ... or a defensive tackle. The Jaguars did get that defensive tackle with the next pick, but Albert Regis was the DT15 on my board. And with the last pick of Day 2, Jacksonville went way off the board for Jalen Huskey. I have concerns about this tackling ability, but he will bring ball skills. The versatile defensive back had 11 interceptions over the past three seasons; I had him graded as a safety.

Pregnon was a fantastic pick. He started for three different schools and saw time at both guard positions, and he's a really good run blocker. At 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds, he can control defenders and move them out of the way, and then he gets to the second level to spring big plays. I had him as a borderline first-rounder -- at worst, second-rounder -- so I'd characterize this as a pretty massive steal late in Round 3.

I had linebacker as the team's most pressing need after Devin Lloyd signed with the Panthers, but Parker Hughes was the only add there, down at No. 240. Coach Liam Coen could have used another running back beyond Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., too. It stings to lose Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency. Yet, there weren't any moves there.

Again, here's another team without a first-round pick. But Jacksonville made 10 selections, so I would have expected more here.

Minnesota Vikings: C

Top needs entering the draft: Safety, cornerback, defensive tackle, running back, center

Save for the Kyler Murray veteran minimum signing, the Vikings didn't do a lot in free agency. The biggest changes might have been releasing Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen on the interior of the defensive line in cap-saving measures. Jalen Redmond had a six-sack campaign in 2025, but defensive tackle was definitely an issue coming into the draft.

Caleb Banks is a good player. He can wreak havoc on opposing linemen and has legit burst to affect the quarterback in the pocket as an interior pass rusher (4.5 sacks in 2024). He's at his best as a run stuffer, closing gaps with his 6-foot-6, 327-pound frame, and he brings scheme versatility to the table. But his foot has been a major problem.

He broke it early last season and was limited to three games. Then he re-broke it at the combine, requiring surgery and putting him on the sideline until at least June. That was enough to push him down the Big Board a little bit. I had him ranked 62nd overall, so taking him at No. 18 was too rich. I was mostly surprised Minnesota passed on safety Dillon Thieneman, but even among the defensive tackles, I had four guys ranked higher, starting with Peter Woods and Kayden McDonald.

Minnesota did take a safety in Jakobe Thomas late in Round 3, and he can create takeaways, with five INTs in 2025. It doubled up on defensive tackle with Domonique Orange and picked up linebacker depth with Jake Golday. But my favorite pick of Day 2 was Caleb Tiernan. I had him ranked 47 spots higher than his draft slot, and he is a massive 6-foot-8, 323-pounder with a ton of experience (44 starts, mostly at left tackle).

The Vikings made four picks on Day 3, and my favorite of the bunch is Charles Demmings. He ran a 4.41 in the 40 at the combine, and with nine interceptions and 35 passes defensed in college, he's a ball hawk. But overall, Minnesota just didn't do enough to move the needle.

San Francisco 49ers: C

Top needs entering the draft: Offensive tackle, guard, safety, edge rusher, tight end, wide receiver

The 49ers traded out of Day 1, and I wrote about their Day 2 on Friday night. There were some really confusing picks in this class. I like De'Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black and some others, but it seemed like general manager John Lynch went off the board to get the guys he wanted, often way ahead of where they were valued.

The Niners needed to fix their depth more than anything. Last season, injuries gutted the roster. San Francisco went 12-5 and lost in the divisional round, but it was a what-could-have-been kind of season. Nick Bosa (knee) missed 14 games. Fred Warner (ankle) missed 11. Mykel Williams missed the back half of his rookie year with his own knee injury. George Kittle was out six games, and the receiver room took its share of hits (perhaps most notable with Brandon Aiyuk not returning at all and now looking like he'll be headed elsewhere).

On top of all that, Trent Williams is turning 38 years old. He recently agreed to a reworked deal that at least ensures he will be there in 2026, but I had San Francisco looking at the OT class even before the two sides settled on a restructure. The team needs to be thinking ahead.

Stribling has wheels, running a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, and he accelerates immediately. Black runs through contact with power. Romello Height has burst and bend off the edge. But all three Day 2 players were significant reaches. Stribing was No. 73 on my board, Height was No. 107 and Black was way outside my top 150. Instead of Stribling, San Francisco could have gotten Denzel Boston. Instead of Height, it could have gotten someone like Jaishawn Barham. There were nine RBs available ahead of Black, including some guys with elite speed (Mike Washington Jr.), great hands (Emmett Johnson) and home-run ability (Kaytron Allen).

Day 3 was more of the same, with the exception of their first pick of the day. Gracen Halton jams running backs at the line of scrimmage despite weighing only 293 pounds. He had 10.5 tackles for loss and 16 run stops last season. He should be in the mix for playing time as a 3-technique, and I'm a fan of the value on this pick. But I'm not sure San Francisco did enough otherwise.