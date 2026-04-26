2026 NFL draft: Best picks, trades, QB fits and predictions

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Seven rounds and 257 picks have come and gone in the 2026 NFL draft. Players landed with their new teams during a three-day run that saw a record run of pass-catchers during the first two days and a few first-round curveballs.

Draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller have spent more than a year evaluating this class and have their opinions ready to go. So we asked them to break down this draft in 29 categories, from best (and worst) picks to a few long-term predictions.

Who were the best value selections in each of the seven rounds? Which teams dominated and what were the best trades? Which picks surprised the most and what are the most ideal quarterback fits? Was Ty Simpson really the best first-round play for the Rams? And how many of these rookie receivers are destined for stardom? Reid and Miller also made Rookie of the Year predictions, picked standout classes, pointed to confusing slides, found intriguing developmental prospects and suggested big takeaways. Let's get to it.

Jump to a section:

Big takeaway | Best pick | Future star

Simpson | WR class | Best value | Best fits

Surprises | QBs | Team breakdown | Trades

Rookie of Year | Fantasy | Love | Predictions

What was your biggest overarching takeaway from the draft?

Miller: This was a draft with talent and depth in the trenches, which played out during the first two days. Nine offensive linemen were drafted in Round 1, and nine tight ends came off the board in the first three rounds. We also saw 13 edge rushers go off the board in the first 70 picks. We knew this wouldn't be a quarterback or running back draft early, and there were only six backfield players (four QBs, two RBs) picked in the top 100. The trench players more than picked up the slack.

Reid: The NIL effect has really reduced the amount of small-school talent, especially early in the draft. Only three players from schools not in Power 4 conferences (San Diego State CB Chris Johnson, Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Georgia State WR Ted Hurst) were picked in the first two days. The remaining 97 came from the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Notre Dame.

What was your favorite pick of the entire draft?

Miller: S Caleb Downs to the Cowboys. Downs was my No. 3 overall player in this class, so drafting him at No. 11 after trading up one spot was fantastic value for Dallas. But my praise is also about the player the Cowboys are getting, and Downs has All-Pro potential at safety. He's a Budda Baker-level talent and should immediately help Dallas' defense.

Reid: DT Kayden McDonald to the Texans. I love it when teams keep adding resources to build up the strongest parts of their roster. The Texans weren't satisfied with having an already-dominant defensive front. McDonald's ability to eat up space and make plays behind the line of scrimmage will provide even more freedom for star pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

Who is your guaranteed future star of the class?

Miller: Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love. The new Arizona running back doesn't have an immediate infrastructure around him, but he's the type of talent who can carry the team until a franchise quarterback is added. Love will be on par with recent elite running backs drafted in the top 10 like Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson.

Reid: Downs. I not only love the landing spot with the Cowboys, but he'll be a key contributor right away. Downs brings an immediate identity to a defense that's starved for young talent and difference makers.

Who should the Rams have picked instead of Ty Simpson?

Miller: An offensive playmaker, namely wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon was my top-ranked available player when the Rams came on the clock. He would have been an instant-impact receiver and a likely successor to Davante Adams, who will turn 34 during the upcoming season.

Reid: Matt mentioned Lemon, so I'll go with tight end Kenyon Sadiq. The Rams are in a win-now window, and it would have wise to add another playmaker for reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford. Sadiq's sub-4.4 speed would have made much more sense for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

play 1:57 Domonique Foxworth: Rams' selection of Ty Simpson is a 'risky bet' Dan Graziano and Domonique Foxworth detail why the Rams' decision to draft Ty Simpson in the first round isn't expected to pay off immediately.

Of the record-tying 17 wideouts drafted in first three rounds, how many will have at least one 1,000-yard season in the next five seasons?

Miller: Three. Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Lemon will be those guys early in their careers. And while I'd love to mention my guy Omar Cooper Jr. here, he's sharing too many targets with Garrett Wilson, Sadiq and a bevy of running backs to break out during his rookie contract.

Reid: I also think three. Tate and Tyson have clear paths to a lot of targets right away, but another I will throw in there is KC Concepcion. I believe the Browns' first-rounder has upside as a WR1 in the future.

Who was the best value pick in Round 1?

Miller: Lemon to the Eagles. Philadelphia traded up to No. 20 to steal Lemon from the Steelers (who were set to pick at No. 21), and landed my No. 8 overall player in the process. Lemon was my WR1 in the class thanks to his toughness in the middle of the field and his fantastic run-after-catch ability.

Reid: Edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to the Bucs. Bain was my top-ranked edge rusher in this draft, so Tampa Bay getting him at No. 15 was a steal. Bain's versatility and power profile fit perfectly with the team's scheme.

Who was the best value pick in Round 2?

Miller: Edge rusher Cashius Howell to the Bengals at No. 41. My No. 25 overall player, Howell slipped to Cincinnati, which will love his first-step quickness off the edge. Edge is position of need after Trey Hendrickson left in free agency for Baltimore, and Howell's 11.5 sacks last season showed what he can provide.

Reid: The Browns getting McNeil-Warren with the No. 58 pick is one of the biggest steals of the draft, as many thought the safety could've been a top-25 pick entering the week.

Who was the best value pick in Round 3?

Miller: S A.J. Haulcy to the Colts at No. 78 overall. Haulcy is a physical playmaker at 6-foot, 215 pounds with excellent instincts in coverage and the strength to play in the box. The Colts have a need at safety, so Haulcy has a shot to make an early impact.

Reid: WR Chris Bell to the Dolphins at No. 94. Bell tore his ACL in November, which caused him to fall to this pick, but this is a worthy risk for the Dolphins to get a player who was once viewed as a first-round prospect.

Who was the best value pick in Round 4?

Miller: Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton to the Packers. I'd love to take Jermod McCoy like Jordan did below, but let's highlight Dennis-Sutton's value. My No. 56 overall player fell to the Packers at pick No. 120 and will immediately boost the outside pass rush. With Micah Parsons' return date unknown, Dennis-Sutton will have a chance to play early.

Reid: McCoy to the Raiders. The corner was my No. 12 overall player and slipped to the fourth round because of injury concerns, as he missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL last January. This is a low-risk, high-reward move by the Raiders. If McCoy is able to return to his pre-injury form, then the franchise has a true shutdown CB1.

play 1:14 Raiders kick off Day 3 of NFL draft by selecting Jermod McCoy Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 101st pick in the NFL draft.

Who was the best value pick in Round 5?

Miller: CB Keith Abney II to the Lions. With pick No. 157, the Lions got a physical, instinctive cornerback who can live at the line of scrimmage and is feisty in press-man situations. Abney doesn't have great size or elite speed but is a worker in the slot.

Reid: C Sam Hecht and S Zakee Wheatley to the Panthers. I cheated and took two players, but Carolina got tremendous value in getting prospects I had fourth-round grades on. Hecht projects as the center of the future behind Luke Fortner and the team also needed another young, high-upside safety.

Who was the best value pick in Round 6?

Miller: RB Kaytron Allen to the Commanders. Allen was ranked No. 123 on my board and was selected at No. 187. He could boost a Washington backfield that had enough of a running back need to be in the conversation as a potential landing spot for Love in Round 1.

Reid: RB Demond Claiborne to the Vikings. The Vikings traded up to select the former Wake Forest back. While Minnesota restructured Aaron Jones Sr.'s contract this offseason, there's room for another receiving running back in the roster. Claiborne could potentially fill Jones' role in 2027.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Who was the best value pick in Round 7?

Miller: CB Toriano Pride Jr. to the Bills at No. 220. Pride has excellent speed (ran a 4.32 40 at the combine) and length at the cornerback position. He showed starter-level tape at Missouri, but his technique was a bit inconsistent and he occasionally would bite on fakes. But he is great value in Round 7.

Reid: RB/WR Eli Heidenreich to the Steelers. One of the best moments of Day 3 was when the former Navy playmaker was selected at No. 230. He's a shifty runner who can make defenders miss in space. He'll likely have to start out as a core special teams player as he tries to find his long-term role on offense.

What is your favorite prospect-to-team fit?

Miller: OT Francis Mauigoa to the Giants at No. 10. The Giants needed a right tackle who can open lanes in the run game and also keep quarterback Jaxson Dart clean. Not overthinking this selection and drafting the best offensive lineman in the class is a win on value, but it's also a great scheme fit with John Harbaugh determined to establish the run.

Reid: OT Blake Miller to the Lions at No. 17 was an absolutely perfect fit. With longtime left tackle Taylor Decker now gone and All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell potentially moving to left tackle, Miller is a plug-and-play starter on the right side in Detroit.

Which pick surprised you the most?

Miller: WR Caleb Douglas to the Dolphins at No. 75 overall. Douglas was ranked No. 244 on my board. And while individual rankings can vary from team boards, no club I polled had Douglas ranked inside the top 100. Miami needs receivers, and there was an elite run of them drafted on Day 2, but Douglas was the biggest reach of the first three rounds based on consensus rankings.

Reid: QB Drew Allar going to the Steelers at No. 76. It wasn't so much the player-to-team fit but it was more the fact that Allar was picked as QB4 and went way before passers such as Cole Payton and Garrett Nussmeier.

play 1:07 Graziano on Cardinals' pick of Love: 'Awesome player, terrible pick' Dan Graziano details why the Cardinals selecting Jeremiyah Love third was not a great financial decision.

What is the best QB landing spot beyond Mendoza to the Raiders?

Miller: Carson Beck with the Cardinals. The lack of a franchise quarterback in Arizona makes this kind of an obvious pick, but Beck is also a fantastic scheme fit with what Mike LaFleur wants to do with a timing-based passing attack. I'm not saying Beck will become the long-term starter, but he has a shot.

Reid: Nussmeier with the Chiefs. While it took a lot longer than expected, Nussmeier went to Kansas City at pick No. 249 and gets a chance to learn under coach Andy Reid. With Patrick Mahomes recovering from an ACL injury, Nussmeier has a chance to compete with Justin Fields for significant reps in training camp.

What is the most questionable QB landing spot?

Miller: Taylen Green to the Browns. Green is a fantastic all-around athlete with a rare combination of arm strength and running ability, and he's a fine fit in Todd Monken's offense. The question here is why the Browns felt the need to add a quarterback. Green joins a depth chart that features Deshaun Watson and two draft picks from last year (Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel).

Reid: Athan Kaliakmanis to the Commanders and Behren Morton to the Patriots. I was surprised that both got drafted. Them coming off the board before Nussmeier or Luke Altmyer, who would have been better options at those draft slots, was highly questionable.

Which team should have addressed -- or better addressed -- the QB position?

Miller: This is the first year in recent memory where I have no complaints about where the quarterbacks were drafted or how teams attacked the need. We must remember the 2027 class is expected to mirror the 2024 class, with a potential for five or six Round 1 passers.

Reid: The Packers usually take a QB during the late rounds, so I'm surprised they didn't select one considering this was a draft to find a long-term backup. But with only six picks, they elected not to add to their QB room that isn't exactly secure at the backup spots (Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord) after losing Malik Willis in free agency.

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Which team produced your favorite class?

Miller: The Raiders. Sure, it's easy to nail the draft when you have the No. 1 overall pick, and that plays into this, but I loved how the Raiders addressed needs in their secondary with McCoy, Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson and Hezekiah Masses. The secondary has long been an issue, and John Spytek aggressively tried to fix it.

Reid: The Panthers. The value that Carolina was able to get in each round was exceptional. Monroe Freeling has the versatility to be their right or left tackle of the future. They continues to emphasize the trenches by adding defensive tackle Lee Hunter in Round 2 while also giving Bryce Young another playmaker in the third round in wide receiver Chris Brazzell II.

Which team produced your least favorite class?

Miller: The Jaguars. Jacksonville didn't pick until Round 2, but general manager James Gladstone started the class with two players who were not ranked in the top 150 of any of our boards. Tight end Nate Boerkircher was seen as a Round 5-6 player, and defensive tackle Albert Regis was in that same range. Given the lack of early-round picks, it was a rough year for the Jaguars to have needs at edge rusher, safety and running back, but completely ignoring those for consensus reaches on Day 2 was puzzling.

Reid: Outside of Jacksonville, there really weren't any other teams that stuck out as making major reaches. But I had to add another team I was skeptical of it would be the Bills. They waited until Day 3 to add a receiver and traded back multiple times when they could've stayed put and selected Cooper or Denzel Boston.

Which team checked off the most needs?

Miller: The Jets. No, New York didn't draft a quarterback early, but it crossed off plenty of other needs with picks at edge-rusher, tight end, wide receiver, cornerback, defensive tackle, guard and safety to go alongside Day 3 quarterback Cade Klubnik. And the Jets head into the 2027 draft with three first-round picks in tow to get that franchise quarterback.

Reid: The Ravens. They had huge needs at guard, pass rusher and wide receiver. They filled all three in consecutive rounds, adding Olaivavega Ioane, Zion Young and Ja'Kobi Lane. I also love the additions of CB Chandler Rivers and RB Adam Randall as depth players to round out their roster.

What was your favorite in-draft trade?

Miller: The Chiefs moving up to No. 6 to select cornerback Mansoor Delane. There was enough buzz that the Commanders or Saints would consider Delane to where the Chiefs had to be aggressive in moving up from No. 9 to get him. Desperately needing corners in a draft with only one elite CB prospect, it was smart of them to secure Delane by moving up three spots.

Reid: The Texans moving up to select McDonald at No. 36. They did that by leapfrogging the Giants, a team which was likely to select him with the very next pick to help replace the recently traded Dexter Lawrence II. McDonald will be a commanding presence in the middle of Houston's defense.

What was your least favorite in-draft trade?

Miller: My least favorite trade is one that didn't happen but should have -- the Rams needed to move back from No. 13. If the plan all along was to select Simpson, they didn't need to stay at the 13th pick to do it, especially since he was unlikely to be selected until the late 20s. Sometimes understanding resources is as important as getting the player you want.

Reid: Helping an intra-division foe will never make sense to me, and that's what the Cowboys did by allowing the Eagles to trade up for Lemon. Aiding Philadelphia in securing one of the top receivers in the draft is a move that I simply don't understand.

In five years, we're all going to wonder why ___ fell in the draft?

Miller: Cooper. It's a head-scratcher that the Indiana receiver fell to the No. 30 pick, and he'll be a steal if the Jets can figure out the quarterback position. Cooper's ability to make tough catches without decelerating is his best trait, and he'll do serious work on underneath routes while Wilson keeps safeties on their heels.

Reid: McNeil-Warren. I'm confused why he fell to the latter part of Round 2. He has good size, is versatile on the back end and has the ball production to match. He also went to the perfect spot, as Cleveland already has excellent defensive backs, which will free McNeil-Warren up to wear multiple hats in the secondary.

Make your early call for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Miller: Love. The hope with this pick is that the Cardinals will use Love as the No. 1 back and not have him split too many carries with Tyler Allgeier. If Love is given the reps he deserves as the No. 3 overall pick, he has the tools as a runner and receiver to accumulate the necessary numbers to take home the trophy.

Reid: Tate. Three of the past five Offensive Rookie of the Year award winners have been receivers, and I think that trend will continue. The former Ohio State receiver steps into a situation where he's going to be asked to be the leading receiver right away. Tate's skill set aligns well with quarterback Cam Ward's appetite for attacking down the field.

Make your early call for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Miller: Downs. He'll have plenty of opportunities to make big plays as an overhang safety in Christian Parker's defense. Downs' football IQ, instincts, and ability to read quarterbacks will give him the interception and pass breakup numbers you need to win awards.

Reid: Edge David Bailey. I believe the No. 2 overall pick is going to be a constant terror off the edge. Don't be surprised if he gets double-digit sacks during his rookie season.

Predict one rookie (besides Love) who will win you fantasy leagues in 2026

Miller: Tate. The Titans' first-rounder went to a landing spot where he can actually emerge as the WR1. Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson might be in place, but Tate will get big share of the targets right away thanks to his ability to win over the top and separate with vertical stretch ability.

Reid: Jadarian Price. With Kenneth Walker III gone, Price steps into a huge void left in the Seahawks' offense. Price will not only be a threat running the ball, but he's shown that he's a versatile option as a pass catcher and return specialist, too.

Call your shot: Where will Love rank among fantasy running backs in Year 1?

Miller: Fifth. Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs are locks in the top 5 if healthy, but Love is on par with each of these backs as both a prospect and a three-down asset.

Reid: Fourth. Robinson, Gibbs and McCaffrey are the clear top three, but Love could be slotted as high as the RB4 spot, as he could be the most potent playmaker on the Cardinals' offense.