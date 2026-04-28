2026 NFL draft: Yates' five favorite picks in every round

Dan Orlovsky explains why he is optimistic about the Jets' future after the 2026 NFL draft. (0:42)

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The dust has settled on the 2026 NFL draft, and what a week it was in Pittsburgh.

Of course, the Raiders kicked off Round 1 by drafting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but then the real fun began. The Rams shocked everyone by taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13. Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who was No. 16 on my board, fell all the way to Round 4 because of injury concerns. And there were 41 draft-day trades by the end of Round 7, the second most in a single draft since 1990, per ESPN Research.

Draft preparation for what should be an exciting 2027 class starts soon, but here is my annual look at the five picks I loved most in each round. These aren't necessarily the best players from each round, but rather the picks I loved the most when factoring in player, value and scheme fit.

Let's start with the Ravens, who snagged one of the most steady Round 1 prospects in this class.

Jump to round:

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Round 1

Note: For the first round, I've focused on picks outside of the top 10, as the first 10 picks were all top-13 players on my final rankings.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Baltimore Ravens (No. 14)

Baltimore's long-standing "stick and pick" preference yielded another strong value in Round 1. Ioane fills a significant need and was the clear-cut best natural guard in the class (I do believe No. 10 pick Francis Mauigoa will move from tackle to guard for the Giants). Ioane is nasty, tough, extremely reliable and disciplined.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers (No. 19)

Freeling was the No. 11 player on my final board as he has the upside to become the best pass protector from this class. He has only one season of starting experience and needs to add more core strength, but Carolina affords him an ideal landing spot.

With Rasheed Walker signed this offseason, Freeling has a chance to grow into a starting role at left tackle. In a year or two, this pick could look shrewd.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears (No. 25)

The Bears had to remodel their entire safety room this offseason and have successfully done so with the addition of Thieneman and free agent signee Coby Bryant. Thieneman has the best ball skills in the class and can fly down into the box in run support. He should be a favorite of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots (No. 28)

Lomu finished at No. 23 in my final rankings, possessing a starter kit of NFL-level tools: excellent athletic ability, light feet and very good length. He didn't yield a sack in 2025 and helped Utah finish with the highest yards per rush in the FBS (6.0). Lomu must add more mass to his frame, but he's only 21 years old and can be used at right tackle or guard.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets (No. 30)

The Jets traded back into the first round to land Cooper, completing a productive Thursday night that featured three picks. He is an instinctive run-after-catch player who has very good contact strength, vision and toughness.

In 2025, Cooper did the dirty work as a blocker, hauled in 13 receiving touchdowns and made clutch plays when it mattered. Garrett Wilson will enjoy his new running mate.

Round 2

Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans (No. 36)

After the Giants traded away Dexter Lawrence II, McDonald seemed like the perfect pick for them at No. 37. But Houston leapfrogged ahead of New York to get the best nose tackle in this class.

Though Houston's defense is already a top-three unit in the league, adding youth and long-term contract control was important at defensive tackle. McDonald is an immovable force who clogs running lanes and makes linebackers happy by giving them room to run.

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 40)

I was bullish on Thomas, as I thought he was a top-25 prospect despite some concern with his arm length. He is an explosive pass rusher who can bend and turn the corner against offensive linemen; he also has powerful and active hands that show up against the run. The Chiefs needed juice off the edge and could sacrifice size (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) for speed in the case of Thomas.

play 0:51 What R Mason Thomas brings to the Chiefs What R Mason Thomas brings to the Chiefs

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins (No. 43)

From the start of the 2025 CFB season to April 23, few players did more to bolster their case as a prospect than Rodriguez. The instinctive, disruptive linebacker forced seven fumbles in 2025 and scored touchdowns on both offense and defense. Then, he crushed the Senior Bowl and NFL combine.

What Rodriguez lacks in size (6-1, 231 pounds), he makes up for in myriad ways. Miami's linebacker duo of Jordyn Brooks and Rodriguez will be fun to watch.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 46)

Trotter has a throwback nature to his game as a downhill, physical linebacker who blends strong instincts and the ability to sort through traffic. He exploded in 2025 during his lone season at Missouri and projects as a starter the Bucs, whose star linebacker Lavonte David retired this offseason.

Trotter is a reliable tackler in the running game. In pass coverage, he has good zone instincts and a feel for space.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Cleveland Browns (No. 58)

The Browns had one of my favorite drafts across the board, hammering away at needs while not reaching based on consensus rankings. I thought McNeil-Warren could go 20 or so spots higher than this as the long, rangy safety showed up around the football and has excellent ball skills. Cleveland's defense is already excellent, but safety was a need beyond 2026.

Round 3

Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals (No. 65)

The Cardinals knew they had to come away from this draft with a young signal-caller and made Beck the third one taken with the first pick of the third round. Beck is a battle-tested quarterback with a live arm and the mobility skills to impact the game with his legs on occasion. Scouts raved about his football intellect during the predraft process, and he'll have a chance to vie for playing time as a rookie.

Keyron Crawford, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 67)

Crawford began his football career as a senior in high school, yet he has quickly figured out how to be an effective pass rusher. He was a more disruptive edge rusher in 2025 than Auburn teammate Keldric Faulk, who went No. 31 to the Titans.

Though Crawford is still learning nuances of the position, his ability shines on tape. I am a big fan of Las Vegas' picks to build around quarterback Fernando Mendoza and shore up the defense.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders (No. 71)

Tough, reliable, good after the catch, selfless and with strong hands. Those are among the ways to describe Williams, who gives the Commanders a potential WR2 next to Terry McLaurin. The rookie will take on a slot role for the Commanders, whose depth was immensely tested in 2025 amid injuries. Williams was No. 64 in my final rankings.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 88)

If you're looking to get more physical and tougher, Pregnon is your type of guard. He's got heavy hands, broad shoulders and a bulldozer mentality in the running game.

Pregnon will have to improve his quickness at handling pass rushers, but he has a good starter kit of tools to work with. He spent six years at the college level, finishing with one season at Oregon.

Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Dallas Cowboys (No. 92)

The weekend went very well for the Cowboys, including this selection of Barham. The former Maryland standout began his college career as a stand-up linebacker before moving to a hybrid role during his final season at Michigan. Barham has aggressive hands and is explosive when rushing the passer. Still, he needs to develop a better rush plan at the NFL level.

Round 4

Jermod McCoy, CB, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 101)

At some point, the health risk surrounding McCoy's right knee is outweighed by the upside a team was getting by taking him. I'd argue that point was well before the start of the fourth round, so I loved this pick by the Raiders.

McCoy's 2024 tape was downright exceptional, landing him in the top 15 of my prospect rankings. He is fast and confident as a man-to-man coverage corner.

Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 105)

If I could have picked an offensive coordinator for Thompson to begin his career with, Mike McDaniel would have topped the list. The fastest player at the combine (4.26 seconds), Thompson is a stick of dynamite in the passing game. Los Angeles will have to be careful as he was also the lightest at the combine (164 pounds), but he changes the dimensions of an offense by forcing safeties to play way deep in coverage.

Jalen Farmer, G, Indianapolis Colts (No. 113)

Farmer is a quintessential "first guy off the bus" type of guard, bringing a mean streak to the field. He's got great size and nimble feet, and he can drive defenders with ease when he engages. Farmer will need to work on his hands at the NFL level, but I'm bullish on his strength making an early impact for Indy.

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Keionte Scott, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 116)

Scott finished at No. 57 on my board, so this was great value for the Buccaneers in the middle of the fourth round. Though he will turn 25 in August, Scott's nose for the football made him an invaluable member of a dominant Miami defense. He has great ball skills, blitzing ability (five sacks) and blazing speed (4.33 40-yard dash at Miami's pro day). There are questions about his pure coverage ability as a slot player, but he offers a lot of utility with his versatility.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Green Bay Packers (No. 120)

Like Scott, Dennis-Sutton was much higher on my board (No. 70) than where the Packers got him. He has NFL size (6-5, 268 pounds) and produced at the college level, registering 8.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. The Packers are looking for complementary rushers to Micah Parsons, and Dennis-Sutton is an inexpensive option to fill that need.

Round 5

Nick Barrett, DT, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 145)

When sizing up Day 3 picks, I like to look at prospects who can fill specific roles. Barrett won't register much in the sack department (just 2.0 in four seasons), but he's like a house to move for run blockers. He's massive, plays with a strong base and eats up blockers in a way that frees up linebackers to roam and hit. A tough L.A. defensive front should get tougher with Barrett.

Max Bredeson, FB, Minnesota Vikings (No. 159)

The best pure fullback in the class, Bredeson is a throwback type of player who can step into the role C.J. Ham played before his retirement this offseason. Bredeson didn't handle a single rushing attempt in college (he caught 12 passes), instead serving as a pave-the-way blocker. He's physical, selfless and plays with the body control to operate in space as a second-level blocker.

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans (No. 165)

Had Jeremiyah Love been available at No. 4 overall, he would have been a consideration for the Titans. The team needs a young running back behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as both are entering contract years.

Singleton was a good pickup this late as he had an extremely productive college career. He rushed for 12 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022 (also scoring on a 100-yard kickoff return), ran for more than 1,000 yards in 2024 and had 65 catches over the past two seasons.

Riley Nowakowski, FB/TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 169)

On an Indiana team that dominated in 2025, Nowakowski was the glue guy who made plays when it mattered most. Given Indiana's talented trio of wideouts, he was not a prominently featured target in the passing game. Nowakowski had a pair of receiving touchdowns, a pair of rushing TDs and held his own as an end-of-the-line blocker and out in space in 2025. He can absorb the role Connor Heyward played for the Steelers in recent years.

play 0:29 Indiana's Riley Nowakowski powers into end zone for game's 1st TD Riley Nowakowski scores a 1-yard touchdown to give Indiana a 10-0 lead over Miami.

Enrique Cruz Jr., OL, San Francisco 49ers (No. 179)

San Francisco got to work on the offensive line Saturday, taking offensive tackle Carver Willis in Round 4 and Cruz here. He cruised to a 4.94 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and has positional versatility that will serve him well in San Francisco.

Coach Kyle Shanahan prefers specific traits from his offensive linemen, including good length and the movement skills to play in space. Cruz packs both of those attributes.

Round 6

Bobby Jamison-Travis, DT, New York Giants (No. 186)

After not landing Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in Round 2, the Giants had to pivot in terms of finding some sort of replacement for Dexter Lawrence II. Jamison-Travis provides the team some of what it needed, which is size, core strength and brute force at the point of attack. Jamison-Travis is limited as a pass rusher, but he does the dirty work in the run game.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Seattle Seahawks (No. 199)

The defending champs didn't need much heading into the draft, and there isn't a huge role available for a rookie wide receiver if the current starters stay healthy. But I like Henderson (a former RB), who starred in his one season at Kansas and is downright explosive. He had a sensational performance versus Cincinnati this past September, finishing with five catches, 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Detroit Lions (No. 205)

Gill-Howard was overlooked on Texas Tech's defense, as four other players from that unit were picked ahead of him. But he was such a fun study in this predraft process. He had a 55-yard pick-six last season, which was one of the best plays I saw all year in college football. Gill-Howard is undersized and missed part of last season with an injury. However, he has the traits to be a pest as a pass rusher for the Lions.

Micah Morris, G, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 207)

The Eagles have a track record with offensive linemen that speaks for itself, which alone piqued my interest with this pick. Morris drew divergent opinions from scouts during the predraft process, as some were not convinced that he could convert his unique traits into more consistent play. But at 6-foot-5, 334 pounds, he really did jump off the screen in college with effortless power when he engages on a defender. If the Eagles can get steadier play from one snap to the next, he can carve out a role as a reserve lineman.

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons (No. 215)

The hardest question to answer about Perkins throughout the predraft process was whether he would play off-ball linebacker or edge rusher in the NFL. Either way, this is strong value for Atlanta this late in the sixth round.

Perkins played all over for LSU during his college career, showcasing electric speed and open-field movement skills. He has some pass rush and coverage ability that will travel to the NFL. At the very least, he can be a factor on special teams.

play 0:23 Harold Perkins picks off Arkansas Razorbacks Harold Perkins picks off Arkansas Razorbacks

Round 7

TJ Hall, CB, New Orleans Saints (No. 219)

The final player in my top-150 rankings, Hall is a scheme-specific corner but a tough and rugged one at that. His speed is below average (4.59 seconds at the combine), which is a reason he fell to Round 7. But his willingness and physicality in the running game really shine. His instincts should also allow him to hold up in zone coverage.

Jack Endries, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 221)

Fernando Mendoza's favorite target at Cal in 2024, Endries finished his college career with one season at Texas. He is Mr. Dependable as a receiver, with zero drops in 2025. Endries came on strong in the final two games of the season, recording nine catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Tim Keenan III, DT, Los Angeles Rams (No. 232)

The Rams didn't have many needs coming into this draft and made only five selections, but Keenan was a nice way to wrap up their draft class. The 327-pounder is a lane clogger against the run and does a rock-solid job of holding his ground when taking on double-teams. Though he had just 5.5 sacks in four seasons, he can contribute on early downs.

Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, G, Buffalo Bills (No. 241)

I'm all about traits on Day 3, and the Bills landed a massive prospect with their final pick of the weekend. At 6-6, 314 pounds, Reed-Adams is highly experienced and aggressive as a blocker. He showed major improvements late in the 2025 season, with just one penalty in his final eight games. Quicker interior rushers will give him fits, but he's a hard player for rushers to get disengaged from.

Dallen Bentley, TE, Denver Broncos (No. 256)

The Broncos made the draft's final two selections, using the penultimate pick on Bentley. He's a long tight end who can be a factor in the middle of the field with his strong hands and useful run-after-catch ability. Bentley had 48 catches for 620 yards in 2025 and will compete with fellow rookie Justin Joly for an opportunity to take on coach Sean Payton's "joker" role on offense.