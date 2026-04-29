2026 NFL draft: Ranking the 100 best picks, steals, fits

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The 2026 NFL draft saw 257 prospects selected by NFL teams. Some franchises fared better over the three days than others -- I was down with what the Raiders did, in particular -- but this exercise is looking at picks on the individual level. The top 100 picks, in fact.

Talent is a big factor in these rankings, but we dove deeper than that. We factored in value (where a player was drafted vs. where he was ranked predraft), scheme fit, how the selection addressed a need, what the prospect brings on the field and what draft assets were given up or added via trade in getting each player. Every round is represented, and 40% of this list consists of Day 3 picks.

Which picks crack the top 10? What moves in Rounds 4 to 7 make the list? And which teams filled this list with multiple highly ranked additions? Let's stack the best 100 picks of the 2026 draft, starting with one of the best defenders in the class.

Note: When each player was selected is listed by Round-Pick in parentheses.

Jump to the best pick of each round:

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

My final overall ranking: No. 3

My favorite pick of the draft, Downs will be an immediate playmaker in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme. A three-time All-American and a national champion, Downs' work ethic and culture-setting ability are as important as his on-field skills. He has football savvy and a great feel for the game, which gives him alignment versatility and will allow him a faster acclimation than most rookies. The expectation is that he'll become a high-end starter with All-Pro potential during his rookie contract. The combination of player, need and value made this the best pick of the 2026 draft.

My final overall ranking: No. 10

There's always a really good player who slips due to injury. Ranked as my No. 10 overall prospect, McCoy fell to No. 101 based on concerns that a surgical procedure he had done following a January 2025 ACL tear might need to be redone. But McCoy was cleared to work out at Tennessee's pro day and excelled with a 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds. Las Vegas aggressively attacked its secondary needs, but getting McCoy here could be the weekend's biggest steal if he's healthy. It was a smart bet to make and shows that general manager John Spytek is correctly thinking about risk, value and potential.

My final overall ranking: No. 12

Trading up from No. 9 to No. 6 to draft Delane was one of my favorite moves for a couple of reasons. With three Super Bowl wins and two more appearances since 2019, the Chiefs don't pick this high very often, so I liked that they maximized this rarity and aggressively pursued the only corner with a Round 1 grade. And Delane could have easily been off the board had they waited, as the Commanders (No. 7) and Saints (No. 8) were realistic landing spots. The Chiefs also needed an impact corner after the offseason departures of Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie, whom Delane reminds me of due to his ball skills, toughness and speed in-phase.

My final overall ranking: No. 8

Lemon ranked as my top wide receiver in the class and was an exceptional value at No. 20, especially because predraft rumors had him going to the Rams at No. 13 or the Jets at No. 16. An added factor is the shrewd move by the Eagles to trade up and jump the Steelers -- who were on the phone with Lemon telling him he would be their pick at No. 21. Draft-day drama involving trades is the best, and Philadelphia played the board brilliantly to secure a future running mate for DeVonta Smith. Even with A.J. Brown destined to be a Patriot once his contract is tradeable after June 1, adding a premier wideout in this class wasn't expected. But it ended up being one of the best picks of the draft.

My final overall ranking: No. 15

I wasn't shy about my love for Cooper, so to see the Jets trade back into Round 1 to select him was my favorite pick from a team that had so many great selections. Pairing Cooper with Garrett Wilson was discussed often in the run-up to the draft, but most expected the Jets to have to take him at No. 16. Getting Cooper 13 picks later and surrendering only a late fifth-round pick to move up from No. 33 was exceptional. What's more interesting is that the 49ers reached for De'Zhaun Stribling to start the second round with the pick they got from New York. Why didn't the 49ers stick and draft Cooper?

My final overall ranking: No. 6

Here's another Jet, which will be a theme. Choosing Bailey over Arvell Reese gets high praise, though I had Reese ranked higher. Bailey's pro readiness is a major reason this pick ranks here. Unlike Reese, who will need to develop as a pass rusher after spending much of his college career at off-ball linebacker, Bailey is ready to step in right away as an edge rusher. The Jets need to show progress in 2026, and Bailey will help do that in ways Reese probably couldn't in Year 1. Though predraft rankings and where a player is drafted factor into the order of this list, sometimes a team's trajectory and a player's fit are more important.

My final overall ranking: No. 1

My top-ranked player in the class, Love will make an immediate impact in Arizona. He should be the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and be the No. 1 pick in most dynasty fantasy drafts. So why isn't this selection ranked higher? It boils down to money. Love will enter the NFL with the most guaranteed money ever paid to a running back at just under $53.9 million for four years. He will need to play like an All-Pro quickly, if not right away, to justify that number. He easily could -- he was my top overall prospect, after all -- but it's a question of asset allocation for a franchise without a proven quarterback. But I still love this pick.

My final overall ranking: No. 36

Three Jets picks in the top eight? What's happening!? GM Darren Mougey was in his bag last weekend and stole one of my favorite players of the past few draft classes at this pick. Ponds is an enforcer and a fantastic blitzer on top of being a fast, feisty playmaker in coverage. Turn on clips of him running in-step with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith -- a likely top-five pick next year -- and making plays on the ball despite being just under 5-foot-9 and you'll see why Ponds is so beloved by scouts. And how great is it that he'll join a team coached by Aaron Glenn -- a former undersized cornerback who also excelled with toughness and timing?

My final overall ranking: No. 2

The predraft process didn't feature much buzz around Mendoza, with his selection at No. 1 a foregone conclusion. Unfortunately, that led to too little talk about how talented he is. Mendoza's poise, accuracy, decision-making and running talents are franchise-quarterback material, and his ceiling is closer to a top-10 quarterback in the league than many comparisons would indicate. My predraft comparison of Joe Burrow stands, and the team is building around him with offensive line additions and by cultivating a fierce young defense. Receiver is still lacking, so expect wideouts to be given to the Raiders in 2027 mock drafts.

My final overall ranking: No. 4

The idea that Reese might fall to No. 5 wasn't widely discussed. And when it was, the talk was that his upside as a pass rusher seemingly wouldn't fit on a team that already has Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge. What we didn't consider was that John Harbaugh might draft Reese to initially play off-ball linebacker while giving him a slow entry into a pass-rushing role. Expect to see Reese play in a role similar to what he did at Ohio State, where he primarily lined up at inside linebacker but added 97 pass-rush reps. Unlocking his ability as inside blitzer will give New York an even scarier pass rush.

My final overall ranking: No. 17

The Bears' offseason started with zero safeties under contract. GM Ryan Poles added Coby Bryant in free agency, but safety was a glaring hole we knew would get addressed in the draft too. What we didn't know was that Thieneman would slip to them at No. 25. Being patient and playing the board paid off, as the Bears didn't have to trade up to land a prospect who was frequently mocked to the Vikings at No. 18. Thieneman will be the point guard of the secondary, aligning at free safety but moving around the formation. With eight career interceptions, he is the playmaker Chicago's secondary needs.

Eli Stowers, Dillon Thieneman & Mansoor Delane ESPN

My final overall ranking: No. 5

Styles is a future star at middle linebacker and one of my favorite picks now that we know he'll be working in Dan Quinn's defense. Styles' range and aggressive ability in the backfield should give him a chance to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Quinn's scheme, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he becomes the "green dot" linebacker, calling plays early in his career. My predraft comp for Styles was Fred Warner, and if he hits that ceiling the Commanders' defense could become one of the league's best in a hurry.

My final overall ranking: No. 20

One of the major surprises of the draft was McNeil-Warren falling to the second round. Often slotted in the late teens or early 20s in mock drafts, teams pushed him down the board after an average combine workout (4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash). That, coupled with the annual slippage of safety prospects, left him available toward the end of Round 2. Safety might not have ranked as a cardinal need for Cleveland, but we can't preach "best player available" and then not applaud when a team follows through. I have mixed feelings about the Browns' draft, but getting McNeil-Warren 38 picks later than his ranking is a steal.

My final overall ranking: No. 37

Dolphins fans are hoping this Texas Tech linebacker turns out like Hall of Famer Zach Thomas did. This was a fairly even play on value, but the need and scheme fit bump the pick into my top 15 selections. Rodriguez will join Jordyn Brooks (another former Texas Tech player) to form a linebacker duo loaded with playmaking ability. Watching Rodriguez force seven fumbles and intercept four passes last season made him one of my favorite players in the class, and that ability in space and coverage will be welcomed in Miami. And don't worry, this isn't the only Dolphins linebacker to make the list.

My final overall ranking: No. 41

Linebacker was one of Colts' biggest needs, and GM Chris Ballard added a downhill thumper with good coverage ability. Allen was once seen as a potential first-round talent, and Indianapolis hopes he'll become its next Shaquille Leonard-level linebacker. To get a value of 12 picks only adds to the praise this selection should receive. Checking off a crucial need without a first-round pick, and doing so with a player many had in the top 32 when the season ended, is good drafting. Allen and fellow rookie Bryce Boettcher will be fun to watch develop, with Allen expected to crack the starting lineup early in the 2026 season.

My final overall ranking: No. 33

I love this pick for football and human reasons. Terrell was seen as a potential Round 1 player through much of his career, but had a late slip due to a hamstring injury in the predraft process. That injury prevented him from working out for teams and answering questions about his speed, which is why he lasted 15 picks longer than where I ranked him on my board. Terrell will make an instant impact, likely in the slot. And he gets to join his older brother, star corner A.J. Terrell Jr., in Atlanta. How much fun is that? A lot ... unless you're an NFC South quarterback.

play 0:33 What Avieon Terrell brings to the Falcons What Avieon Terrell brings to the Falcons

My final overall ranking: No. 7

The predraft discourse surrounding Mauigoa was about whether he would play right tackle or right guard at the next level. The Giants didn't answer that question long term when selecting him, but they did give us a hint as to where he'll begin his career. Mauigoa, who started three years at right tackle at Miami, will be the Day 1 right guard, with Jermaine Eluemunor entrenched at right tackle. We could see an eventual move to the outside -- Eluemunor is 31 years old -- but Maiugoa's first home will be at guard, where scouts I spoke with believe he has high-end potential.

My final overall ranking: No. 32

The Packers needed length at cornerback while also getting younger and better at the position. Cisse is a press-man dream with 4.41 speed and 31⅜-inch arm length. With Keisean Nixon in the final year of his deal, Cisse could be in for an early starting role. Grabbing him 20 spots later than he was ranked shows that GM Brian Gutekunst is still one of the league's best at attacking value and drafting high-leverage positions early. The Packers were limited on pick capital after the Micah Parsons trade, so this mix of need and value makes this one of my favorite Day 2 picks.

My final overall ranking: No. 14

Ioane to the Ravens was one of the most popular mock draft matches, and for good reason. He is a powerful, experienced trench player who was a perfect selection for Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta as far as fit and value. Although there were valuable prospects available at the Ravens' other positions of need (WR and TE), the depth at those positions was superior to guard. In a draft in which the Ravens had 11 selections, they did great to walk out of the first round with an instant starter with All-Pro potential at a high-value position of need. That's expert-level drafting.

My final overall ranking: No. 60

All draft analysts have a player or two whose play they fall in love with. That was Haulcy for me. At 6 feet, 215 pounds and built like a linebacker, Haulcy looks like a safety who should be in the box on 90% of his snaps, but he dropped into deep coverage and picked off passes in pressure situations for LSU. He can also play in the box and stack up against the run. He'll combine with Cam Bynum to form a reliable back-end duo with a ton of speed and big-play potential.

My final overall ranking: No. 9

This was the first real surprise, with the Titans selecting Tate with Reese and Styles on the board, but that doesn't mean it was a bad pick. Tate checks off a huge need for a team that lacks a true future WR1. Calvin Ridley is 31 years old, and although he has two years left on his contract, the Titans needed to start planning long-term, even after adding Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. Tate was my WR2 in the class, but his route-running skills and sure-handed nature are exactly what second-year quarterback Cam Ward needs. Creating a young QB-WR combo who can grow together is great team-building.

My final overall ranking: No. 11

So maybe the Jets don't have a quarterback yet, but once they find one he'll have plenty of skill players to work with. Sadiq was the top tight end in the class by a large margin -- ranked 47 spots higher than TE2 -- with 4.39 speed and elite burst. Sadiq is an effort blocker in the run game who immediately gives offensive coordinator Frank Reich options with his personnel packages and scheme alignment. Thought to be an option for Baltimore at No. 14, having Sadiq team up with Mason Taylor -- a 2025 second-rounder -- gives the Jets one heck of a 12 personnel package.

play 0:42 Dan Orlovsky: Jets have as bright a future as anyone in NFL Dan Orlovsky explains why he is optimistic about the Jets' future after the 2026 NFL draft.

My final overall ranking: No. 46

Scott somehow fell to Round 4 despite being ranked as a top-50 player on my board. But Tampa Bay picked up the best blitzing cornerback in the draft and a player with starting safety or nickel cornerback traits. Scott's initial position will be settled in camp, but the Buccaneers announced the selection with him listed at safety. If that's where he plays, he will likely align opposite Tykee Smith while allowing Antoine Winfield Jr. to be a bit of a rover. There is also an option where Scott replaces Jamel Dean at outside cornerback -- something he did at Auburn before finding success in a hybrid nickel role after transferring to Miami.

My final overall ranking: No. 31

Hill would have been a great selection for the Titans with their late first-round pick based on predraft intel and new coach Robert Saleh's defensive background. Waiting until the end of Round 2 to grab the linebacker, who has great versatility, athletic tools and experience, is amazing value. A three-year starter at Texas, Hill was often used as a blitzing linebacker and even showed upside as an edge rusher as a sophomore. He finished with 17 career sacks while showing the burst and agility to be an asset in coverage (three interceptions). He should immediately compete with Cody Barton and Cedric Gray to start.

My final overall ranking: No. 77

Seattle's young secondary fueled its Super Bowl win, and now the Seahawks add one of the draft's best safeties in the hard-hitting, playmaking Clark. He ran a 4.41 at the combine at 6-1, 188 pounds and set a TCU record with 15 career interceptions. Clark makes plays in the run game with his downhill ability, but in Seattle he should be seen as a potential Coby Bryant replacement who will allow Nick Emmanwori to continue to roam and make plays. In hindsight, I should have ranked Clark higher, but he landed in a fantastic spot with a team that has shown the ability to maximize his type of skills.

My final overall ranking: No. 13

The Buccaneers weren't deterred by Bain's subpar arm length, and GM Jason Licht was in love with his skills throughout the process. Bain is a no-nonsense rusher who wins with power and leverage while being a relentless pursuit player once he gets into the backfield, notching many second-effort pressures and sacks. Drafting Bain and signing Al-Quadin Muhammad were two big moves to boost the pass rush. Tampa Bay rolled the dice in 2023 on another undersized pass rusher in Calijah Kancey, whose fifth-year option was recently picked up, and Bain could be used in a similar inside/outside role. It's easy to see a pathway to early playing time for the rookie.

My final overall ranking: No. 58

At an almost even value, the Eagles made a brilliant pick that addresses both immediate and long-term needs while continuing to build around quarterback Jalen Hurts. Stowers broke records at the combine in the vertical (45½ inches) and broad jump (11-3) while running a 4.51 40 at 6-4 and 251 pounds. He's a seam-stretching target who maximizes yards with the ball in his hands. Given Dallas Goedert's age (31) and the fact that his contract expires after this season, Stowers should be seen as his heir apparent. By adding Lemon and Stowers back-to-back, Philadelphia went all-in on offense, which should pay off.

My final overall ranking: No. 22

The Lions love mean, physical, experienced offensive linemen. The selection of Miller, who started 52 games in college at right tackle, is a clear sign that All-Pro Penei Sewell will move to the left side. Miller's length (34¼-inch arms), agility and experience were so impressive that he consistently moved up my rankings throughout the season and the predraft process. Grabbing him at No. 17 was only a slight reach, but three offensive tackles were already off the board. That evens up the value, and Miller was the best right tackle fit in the draft for Detroit.

My final overall ranking: No. 52

The Jaguars were panned for making a bunch of reaches in this class, but Pregnon wasn't one of them. He had some late Round 1 buzz in the predraft process and fills an immediate need at right guard. It shouldn't be a surprise if he's the Week 1 starter there. But Pregnon's beauty is his versatility, given his 12 starts at right guard at Wyoming and 39 starts at left guard at USC and Oregon. The Jaguars don't have long-term solutions at either spot, with Ezra Cleveland locked up for only one more season at left guard. Pregnon is one of the most likely third-rounders to start as a rookie.

My final overall ranking: No. 59

Good luck dealing with the Cowboys when they get into nickel defense with Downs in the box and Barham coming off the edge. A former linebacker at Michigan, he made the move to edge rusher in 2025 and was fantastic. Playing in a pro-level scheme under former NFL defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Barham thrived after making the position change in Week 3, with 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Getting Barham in Round 2 would have been a hit, but drafting him at the back end of Round 3 is a steal.

My final overall ranking: No. 57

Bell is an investment pick after he tore an ACL in November. The hope is that he'll be ready for training camp, but the Dolphins can afford to take it slow. This is a team with a decimated wide receiver depth chart, though, so he'll have the chance to be WR1 when healthy. Before the injury, Bell was playing like a top-25 pick. He's a physical runner at 6-2 and 222 pounds with the speed to run away from defenders with the ball in his hands. One of five pass catchers added by Miami in this draft, Bell could be the breakout star of the class once he's back on the field.

My final overall ranking: No. 16

Tyson satisfies need and scheme fit in New Orleans. My only quibble is with the value, as Tyson was ranked as my WR4. With Tate off the board, Tyson was the best pure outside receiver available, as both Lemon and Cooper are seen as more slot-based players. From that perspective, it is more understandable that New Orleans made the move to get a true X receiver. Chris Olave is locked up through 2027 and is only 25 years old, so this will be a fun duo to watch moving forward.

My final overall ranking: No. 19

Freeling was picked exactly where he was ranked on my final board, making this a smooth pick for the Panthers. But where will he fit long term? Freeling started one season at left tackle in Georgia and could replace former first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu, who ruptured his right patellar tendon in the wild-card loss to the Rams. Ekwonu has flashed, so his return plus Freeling's selection would give the Panthers options, whether it's Ekwonu moving to right tackle or Freeling moving around the line. Either way, left tackle should be secure even if Ekwonu can't go in 2026.

My final overall ranking: No. 61

A value pickup at the end of Round 3, Tiernan should be viewed as the long-term plan at right tackle. Brian O'Neill is still a very good player at 30 years old, but the team must make a decision on his expiring contract after this season. Drafting Tiernan might give us a hint about Minnesota's long-term plans. A six-game starter at right tackle (38 at LT), Tiernan has experience on the right side and a frame many scouts think projects better to that side or at guard. He's worth monitoring in training camp to see where and how Minnesota plans to use him.

My final overall ranking: No. 21

Proctor played at left tackle exclusively in college, but many scouts have discussed moving him to guard or right tackle, where his power in the run game might be more useful. The Dolphins' offensive line needed plenty of upgrades, but left tackle Patrick Paul has played well and is only 24. Proctor could be an eventual left tackle when Paul's contract ends in two years, but right guard was the biggest hole on the roster, so Proctor could move there, too. Miami was one of several teams that picked the best offensive lineman on the board first to figure out where to play him later.

My final overall ranking: No. 18

The Browns deserve credit for not only addressing the offensive line early, but also for taking the first lineman off the board after getting more picks in a trade-down. But Fano's fit in Cleveland is unclear. He started his career at left tackle before flipping to right tackle for his final two college seasons. But many scouts have him pegged as a guard or even a center in the NFL due to his sub-33 inch arms. Cleveland gets points for trying to improve its O-line, especially in a draft without a sure-thing left tackle, but Fano's primary college position (right tackle) seems filled already by offseason acquisition Tytus Howard.

play 0:39 Mel Kiper Jr. grades Browns' draft an A Mel Kiper Jr. grades Browns' draft an A

My final overall ranking: No. 69

Tight end wasn't a top-five need for the Saints predraft, but Juwan Johnson is 29 years old and the team was lacking an explosive element at that position. Delp has shown elite position-specific athletic ability but was never that productive at Georgia despite his talent and tools. If Kellen Moore & Co. can unlock a 6-5, 245-pounder with 4.49 speed, they could have a formidable passing attack, with Tyler Shough delivering balls to Delp, Olave, Tyson and Bryce Lance (more on him later).

My final overall ranking: No. 23

Cornerback was the specialty of Jeff Hafley in his days as a position coach and coordinator, and Johnson was the best fit in the draft for the coach's press man scheme. At 6 feet and 193 pounds, Johnson has the size to handle outside receivers at the line of scrimmage but also the 4.40 speed to turn and run in-phase or close the gap with the ball in the air. Johnson's size, speed and technique were so good throughout the predraft process -- most notably the Senior Bowl -- that he jumped from a Day 2 prospect into the first round. He'll be thrust into the lineup early with CB1 responsibilities.

My final overall ranking: No. 24

The Patriots' offensive line was beat up in the Super Bowl. The team added reinforcements in the draft via Lomu and sixth-rounder Dametrious Crownover. The question will be where the coaching staff uses Lomu and Will Campbell, last year's first-rounder. Like Campbell, Lomu exclusively lined up at left tackle in college. So someone is moving. Will it be Campbell, a player many believed would be better suited at guard? The left side of the line will look different regardless, with free agent Alijah Vera-Tucker slotting in at guard. Lomu might slide to the right side and learn from 35-year-old Morgan Moses for a season.

My final overall ranking: No. 87

Louis was a consensus top-100 player after elite predraft performances at events such as the Senior Bowl, scouting combine and pro day. The Dolphins halted his fall in Round 4 and will enjoy utilizing his unique talents. Louis is undersized at 6 feet and 220 pounds, but his playmaking ability in coverage and in the run game consistently show up on tape. The fun will be deciding where to play him. He could see snaps as a nickel linebacker or safety depending on the look and matchup each week. But Louis has the skills and heart to outplay his draft positioning very early.

My final overall ranking: No. 89

Hecht was ranked as my top center in the class and had a Round 3 grade. The Panthers stole him 55 spots later than his ranking and could slide him into the starting lineup tomorrow. Hecht is a mauler and an expert at pulling and trapping thanks to his quickness and agility. The offensive line in Carolina could feature two rookie starters, but that's how you win in the NFL if you're paying a quarterback top-tier money. Picking Hecht and Freeling gives Bryce Young more protection and gives Carolina more data as it decides whether to give Young a lucrative, long-term extension.

My final overall ranking: No. 40

On value, Simpson wasn't a match for where he was selected. But the idea of drafting a quarterback before you need one is strong. It worked for Green Bay -- twice. It worked for Kansas City when Alex Smith was taking the Chiefs to the playoffs. And though no one would say that Simpson will be Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes or Jordan Love, it's a sound thought process. If you're a perennial Super Bowl contender such as the Rams, you believe that you won't have an early enough pick in the first round of the next two drafts to select Matthew Stafford's successor. So although the value is off -- and I would have selected a wide receiver such as Lemon -- the Rams' team-building plan is sound.

play 1:57 Domonique Foxworth: Rams' selection of Ty Simpson is a 'risky bet' Dan Graziano and Domonique Foxworth detail why the Rams' decision to draft Ty Simpson in the first round isn't expected to pay off immediately.

My final overall ranking: No. 48

The biggest surprise of Round 1 -- more than Simpson or Tate -- was Banks finding his way into the top 20. Foot injuries sidelined Banks throughout last season and in the predraft process, but he should be seen as an immediate starter when healthy with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave being released this offseason. The middle of the Vikings' line was low on talent, and Banks is easily the most traits-rich player on the roster. Based on value, this pick is a big reach, but it fills a massive need. And the high-end potential from Banks makes it understandable in a draft class that was low on starting-level defensive tackles.

My final overall ranking: No. 84

Tampa Bay has an eye for receivers, drafting Jalen McMillan in 2024 and Emeka Egbuka in 2025. Now it adds the speedy field-stretcher from Georgia State. Hurst has 4.42 speed at 6-4 and was utilized in college as a true "X/Y" receiver. He'll have a chance to play that spot for the Buccaneers once Chris Godwin Jr. hangs up his cleats, with Egbuka moving around the formation and working more from the slot. Hurst was a clean value at No. 84 and checked off a future need.

My final overall ranking: No. 62

Arizona State defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington texted me his comparison for Abney in the weeks before the draft -- D.J. Reed. Abney will get to learn under Reed as the two join forces in Detroit. A slot cornerback with 4.45 speed, Abney is a menace at the line of scrimmage and a playmaker when the ball is in flight. His tape screams starter, and having an opportunity to learn under Reed will only boost his impact.

My final overall ranking: No. 70

Further addressing the secondary by picking Muhammad was another step by the Bears to reform a unit that was heavily affected in free agency. Muhammad projects as a future starter opposite Jaylon Johnson and could fill that role as early as 2027, when Tyrique Stevenson's rookie contract expires. Expect a lot of early reps as a rookie for the former Longhorn, who excelled in zone coverage in college and has 4.42 speed.

My final overall ranking: No. 45

The Steelers had to ad-lib after Philadelphia jumped up the board for Lemon, so perhaps they panicked a little. But they still managed to check off a need. Left tackle Broderick Jones' future is in question following a neck injury in 2025, opening the door for the rookie to potentially slide into his spot or go to right tackle while Troy Fautanu moves to the left side. This pick might have been a reach, but there was run on tackles, so it was now or never to land a starting-caliber player. By adding Iheanachor and guard Gennings Dunker in the top 100, Pittsburgh invested heavily in an offensive line that needed an upgrade.

My final overall ranking: No. 26

Mesidor was often mentioned as the Chargers' Round 1 target, especially once Ioane came off the board. In Mesidor, the Chargers got solid value and grabbed one of the last edge rushers to have a first-round grade after an early run at the position. He'll be an outside rusher with stand-up ability but also has the skills to kick inside on some downs, which he did often in college. It's easy to see Mesidor being very similar to new teammate Tuli Tuipulotu in terms of fit and usage. If Mesidor can equal Tuipulotu's production, the Chargers will be ecstatic.

My final overall ranking: No. 50

Based on value, the Texans reached with this pick. Based on scheme fit and the run on offensive linemen (eight had been drafted), it made sense to jump on the best remaining interior lineman. This class was loaded with top-end tackles (seven went in Round 1), but teams were skeptical of the interior talent. Rutledge, who can play either guard or center, was seen as a late first-round riser in the weeks leading up to the draft. Exclusively a right guard at Georgia Tech, Rutledge's mean streak and punishing blocking style in the run game are a dream fit for a Houston team that's built on toughness.

My final overall ranking: No. 43

When the Texans traded up to No. 36, it was obvious they were targeting McDonald to be the anchor of a defensive line that suddenly looks unstoppable. McDonald will hold down the middle while Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter work the edges. With veteran Sheldon Rankins 32 years old, McDonald should represent Houston's defensive tackle future. Interestingly enough, he was frequently projected to be taken with their first-round pick. When thinking about value, it wouldn't have been surprising if the Texans had drafted McDonald in Round 1 and Rutledge in Round 2.

My final overall ranking: No. 42

Woods did not rank as a first-rounder on my board despite entering the year as a top-10 prospect. But there is a need for a 3-technique of the future in Kansas City with Chris Jones being 32 years old and starting to decline. Woods' movement ability is easy to see on tape and in workouts, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have to get more consistency from him. At just 21, there is plenty of room for Woods to grow. And if I had to pick one defensive tackle in this class who should be a better pro than college player, it would be Woods thanks to his position-specific tools and traits.

My final overall ranking: No. 39

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III left in free agency to Kansas City, leaving an opening in the backfield alongside Zach Charbonnet, who tore an ACL in the playoffs. Price is a hard-charging back at 5-11 and 203 pounds with 4.49 speed. He's also an elite return man, with three college kick return touchdowns. Seattle made a slight reach on value, but this was a running back class with poor overall depth -- only one other back was drafted in the top 100. To get a back with three-down skills to replace Walker was one of the better value-meets-need picks in the draft, especially considering how shallow the RB class was.

play 1:09 Seahawks upgrade the run game with Jadarian Price Brady Henderson breaks down the Seahawks' plans for Jadarian Price.

My final overall ranking: No. 51

After taking the top running back, the Cardinals needed to support him with a quarterback and some linemen. There wasn't a worthy quarterback available at 34, but they were able to get one of the top interior linemen in the class. Bisontis will be penciled in as a Week 1 starter at right guard and might be the finishing piece on a rebuilt offensive line if newcomer Elijah Wilkinson holds it down at right tackle. Bisontis was a slight value reach, but with nine offensive linemen having been selected, the Cardinals couldn't risk waiting longer.

My final overall ranking: No. 25

Howell will combine with free agent signing Boye Mafe to help replace the departed Trey Hendrickson. Edge rusher was among the Bengals' top needs after last years' first-rounder, Shemar Stewart, failed to impress. The Bengals have thrown picks and money at the position (they also drafted Myles Murphy in Round 1 in 2024) but haven't quite figured it out. Howell gives Cincinnati a stand-up rusher on the outside of the defensive line and led the SEC with 11.5 sacks last season. Drafting him to help fill Hendrickson's void was the right call, especially at a 16-pick value.

My final overall ranking: No. 30

The Ravens get praised every year for drafting great value at positions of need and did it again by getting Young 15 picks lower than I had him slotted. He's an ideal fit for new coach Jesse Minter's defense. Hendrickson was added to handle one side, but Young's power and all-around game might be a better fit opposite him than Mike Green, last year's second-round pick. After a 2025 season in which the team struggled to get pressure, addressing edge was the Ravens' No. 1 priority. With Young joining Hendrickson in the fold, DeCosta was successful yet again.

My final overall ranking: No. 29

Scheme fit and coach preference play a huge role in determining how much we like a pick. When he was San Francisco's defensive coordinator, Saleh had mammoth defensive linemen in DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. He just got his next one in Faulk. The 6-6, 276-pound lineman will likely kick inside for Saleh after playing all over the line at Auburn, but the versatile Faulk can be moved around the chess board to attack offenses in a variety of ways.

My final overall ranking: No. 49

One of the hottest names in the weeks leading up to the draft, Lawrence was seen as a potential pick by Kansas City (No. 29) and Seattle (No. 32). Dallas loved him more than that, taking him at No. 23. It is a reach on value, but the scheme fit and need were enough for this pick to make the list. Lawrence is a speedy rusher with tons of unlocked potential and will be a nightmare flying off the edge, especially with Rashan Gary and Quinnen Williams demanding attention up front. Dallas poured resources into edge rusher this offseason, but taking Lawrence shows how important it was for the Cowboys to get speed and athleticism on the corners of the defensive line.

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My final overall ranking: No. 34

The Browns already had some exciting young offensive talent but needed playmakers at receiver, so adding Concepcion to the mix was a great move. An explosive player from the outside and the slot, Concepcion scored 25 college touchdowns and got into the end zone as a receiver, runner and return man. Concepcion has to limit the drops, though, after putting 19 passes on the ground in 38 college games.

My final overall ranking: No. 64

Safety was a priority need for the Raiders and has been for a long time. Stukes is a physical presence in the back end of the defense, and his experience as a cornerback will help get him onto the field early. Stukes' athletic tools, versatility and the team's need at the position aligned even if the value is a little off. Stukes was a late riser and wasn't going to be around much longer than this.

My final overall ranking: No. 83

A talented wide receiver corps gets a deep threat in Thompson. With a 4.26 40, Thompson was the fastest offensive player at the combine. That speed showed during his Mississippi State career, as he led the SEC in receiving yards last season. The Chargers have possession receivers in Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris, and the hope is that Quentin Johnston will continue to develop in the final year of his rookie deal, but drafting Thompson gives them a true field-stretching talent who can loosen up coverages.

My final overall ranking: No. 103

We're seeing the Seahawks lean into their reputation as the bullies of the NFL. Neal is a big, strong cornerback at 6-2 and 203 pounds but has impressive 4.49 speed. With Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe already in place, Neal will allow Witherspoon to play from the slot and could be the team's answer for the departed Riq Woolen. Neal has the size and speed to excel on the outside, and he was battle-tested on an Arkansas defense that often left him on an island against No. 1 wide receivers.

My final overall ranking: No. 65

It wouldn't have been a surprise to see Washington draft a wide receiver in Round 1 -- they might have if Tate were available. With no selection in Round 2, drafting a wideout in Round 3 became a must given Terry McLaurin's age (31) and the lack of obvious options behind him. Williams is a silky-smooth route runner who can line up on the outside or in the slot. The Commanders might have found a future WR1 in Round 3.

My final overall ranking: No. 105

With no quarterback of the future on the roster, the Steelers needed to take a swing in this draft and did so by betting on Allar's traits and developmental upside. Allar represents a reach based on value, but with Carson Beck off the board he ranked as the lone available quarterback with starting-level traits. Allar seemed to be held back by Penn State's offense, and while his lack of development in college is concerning, it also points to a player with raw, moldable tools. This is an upside pick, especially at a point of the draft where the risk is small.

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My final overall ranking: No. 74

The Bills made a lot of moves in this draft, trading out of Round 1 but still managing to check off needs. Wide receiver was a big one, even after trading a second-round pick for DJ Moore. But Moore is 29 and coming off a season in which his production declined. But even if Moore regains his top-level form, depth was needed, especially with 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman looking like a miss. Bell is a smooth yards-after-catch player who can make an impact from the slot.

My final overall ranking: No. 27

Let's stay in Buffalo, where trading out of Round 1 netted them needed draft capital and one of the top edge rushers in the class. After losing Joey Bosa and AJ Epenesa in free agency, edge rusher was seen as Buffalo's biggest need in the draft, and selecting Parker checked that box. The Bills would have gotten solid value if they took him at their original pick at No. 26, but trading down, acquiring two additional picks and still getting Parker is a win.

My final overall ranking: No. 56

With Parsons' early-season status unknown due to an ACL tear, the Packers need bodies at the edge but also need young, long-term options after trading Gary to Dallas. Dennis-Sutton was one of the best value picks of the entire class and his availability midway through Round 4 was puzzling. Teams I spoke with said he had a floor of Round 3 given his 23.5 college sacks and a good athletic profile at 6-5, 256 pounds. The Packers stole Dennis-Sutton to start an impressive Day 3 run.

My final overall ranking: No. 81

Injuries decimated the Chargers' offensive line in 2025 to the point that drafting a tackle early became a priority for depth purposes. Burke started 30 games at left tackle and 16 at right tackle in college, making him the ideal swing tackle prospect. If he can hold down the third tackle position as a fourth-round pick, it'll be a win for the Chargers given the history of injuries to starting left tackle Rashawn Slater.

My final overall ranking: No. 68

The Vikings doubled up at defensive tackle with "Big Citrus." As discussed earlier, defensive tackle was one of two weak links on the roster (along with safety), and with the safety class showing more depth, the Vikings went heavy early at D-tackle. The return on investment will be huge if they can get two starting-level defensive tackles on rookie contracts. Like Banks, Orange will be given every opportunity to start in Week 1.

My final overall ranking: No. 78

The yearly plea to add big-bodied playmakers around Lamar Jackson was finally heard. Sarratt represents one of four pass catchers the Ravens added in this draft, all of whom are 6-2 or taller. Sarratt excelled at Indiana in making plays on back-shoulder fades and using his frame to shield defenders from the ball. That has been missing in Baltimore, as the previous regime seemed to favor speed on the edges to widen out defenses. That still exists with Zay Flowers, but Sarratt's ability to win at the catch point was needed.

play 0:19 Indiana goes up 24-0 on Mendoza's TD pass to Sarratt Fernando Mendoza throws it up to Elijah Sarratt, who comes down with the football to give Indiana a 24-0 lead.

My final overall ranking: No. 94

Ted Karras projects as the Bengals' starting center, but Lew is the future. A torn ACL in the middle of last season might delay the start to his career, but I had Lew ranked as my top center before that injury. Keeping Burrow happy, healthy and protected is the No. 1 priority in Cincinnati, and Lew could help do all three long term.

My final overall ranking: No. 80

Wheatley's selection in Round 5 capped off a strong all-around draft for the Panthers. Tre'von Moehrig is Carolina's enforcer in the box, and Wheatley could give him the long-term running mate he needs with Nick Scott set to be a free agent after the season. A big safety at 6-3 and 202 pounds, Wheatley fell in the draft after a slow 40 time at his pro day (4.62 seconds). But he plays much faster, especially when coming downhill.

My final overall ranking: No. 99

Farmer won't start immediately, but we love teams that draft for the future. And it has to be pointed out that Quenton Nelson has just one year left on his deal and is 30 years old. The hope is that Nelson will be back in Indianapolis long term and will remain one of the NFL's best guards, but Farmer could be the next man up at either guard spot given his college experience at right guard.

My final overall ranking: No. 163

J.K. Dobbins is locked up for two more years, and the Broncos drafted RJ Harvey in Round 2 last year, but Coleman walks into a team that loves to use a heavy running back rotation, dating to Sean Payton's days with the Saints. Coleman's power at 5-8 and 220 pounds is legit, and he'll quickly factor into the Broncos' short-yardage plans. Oddly, he's very similar to the team's starter in Dobbins. That makes a seamless projection of his fit and usage.

My final overall ranking: No. 55

Jacas was one of the top picks of Round 2 based on scheme fit and need, as the Patriots needed to boost the edge even after adding free agent Dre'Mont Jones. Jacas has big-time power and the athletic tools to be an edge-setting defender. With a background as a stand-up linebacker at Illinois, Jacas reminds me of Matthew Judon and can be used similarly. With 27 sacks in college, Jacas is ready to make an impact on a defense that needed to get younger and faster after relying heavily on veterans with one-year deals last season.

My final overall ranking: No. 167

The last pick of the draft, Murdock was a 90-point value on the board and fills Denver's need for more depth at linebacker. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are entrenched as starters, but Murdock has real value as a third linebacker. And with the two starters deep into their careers -- Singleton is 32 and Strnad is 29 -- there's room for Murdock to eventually become a starter.

My final overall ranking: No. 119

The 49ers' draft class featured reach after reach, so Halton is their only representation on this list. A penetrating defensive tackle, he checks off a need and has 4.82 speed at 6-3, 293 pounds. Halton is a slashing pass rusher with the ideal body type to play the 3-technique position similar to Osa Odighizuwa, whom the 49ers traded for this offseason. They could rotate, even early in the season.

My final overall ranking: No. 98

Terrel Bernard is a budding star at linebacker, but the Bills must keep getting younger and faster at the position. It shouldn't be a surprise if Elarms-Orr works his way into the lineup early, especially as a nickel linebacker, thanks to his coverage prowess with 4.47 speed. Could he become Matt Milano 2.0?

My final overall ranking: No. 85

The Saints took two pass catchers in the first two days of the draft before adding another early on Day 3. The 6-4 younger brother of Chargers backup quarterback Trey Lance offers the size and downfield speed that the rest of New Orleans' wide receiver room doesn't. Bryce Lance excelled as a downfield option at North Dakota State, showing the ball-tracking ability and vertical jumping skill set to be a big slot or an outside receiver who allows Olave to line up inside more often.

play 0:32 Bryce Lance crosses goal line for 75-yard rushing touchdown Bryce Lance rushes in for 75-yard touchdown

My final overall ranking: No. 185

One of the best moments of the weekend was when Heidenreich, a Pittsburgh native, was drafted by the Steelers while in attendance. The playmaking, versatile running back is an excellent runner and receiver, with 951 yards receiving and 499 rushing last season for a combined nine touchdowns. The Steelers will find a way to get him onto the field as a return man, third-down back or slot receiver.

My final overall ranking: No. 91

One of the largest point differentials in this draft was the selection of Rivers at No. 162 when he was ranked No. 91 on the board. With Marlon Humphrey entering his age-30 season, the Ravens had to start planning for their future at corner. Rivers' value in the middle of Round 5 was obvious, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him getting work in dime situations this season given the lack of proven cornerback talent outside Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, last year's first-rounder.

My final overall ranking: No. 95

Linebacker didn't rank as a top-five need in Chicago, but sometimes value and getting the best player available matters more. Elliott had a Day 2 grade and was stolen by the Bears in Round 5. Versatile and fast (he ran a 4.58 40 in the combine), Elliott had seven sacks last season while playing off-ball linebacker. Elliott was a high-character captain at Arizona State and should be one of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's favorites.

My final overall ranking: No. 107

Safety was one of the top needs for the Chargers this offseason, and Smith was one of my favorite late Day 2 targets who ultimately fell to Day 3. With great size at 6-2 and 200 pounds, Smith didn't post stellar 40 times in predraft workouts, but he's an instinctive playmaker who can patrol deep and use his power to drive on ball-carriers and middle-of-the-field receivers. Tony Jefferson sees significant snaps despite being 34, so Smith should quickly find a home in sub packages.

My final overall ranking: No. 126

When a fullback comes off the board in Round 5, we're going to celebrate. Bredeson was a rock for Michigan and has the flexibility to line up as a fullback or H-back. A former quarterback and walk-on, Bredeson was invaluable to the Michigan offense thanks to his ability to align in multiple roles. He had no peers in the class as a blocker. If there's going to be a power run game in Minnesota, Bredeson is the fullback you want kicking it off.

My final overall ranking: No. 128

The selections of Lew and Parker in the same draft highlighted the Bengals' worry about their interior offensive line. Parker played left and right tackle at Duke, but teams loved his ability to slide inside, his versatility and skill set to play all five offensive line positions. He started 33 games in college, so getting a quality swing tackle or third round this late in the draft is the best thing about this pick.

My final overall ranking: No. 160

Claiborne can be the lightning to the thunder of veteran Aaron Jones Sr. and Bredeson. A speedy back at 5-10, 188 pounds, Claiborne lit up the combine with a 4.37 40 but also runs with good power on a compact frame. His value as a third-down back will be seen early, and his 51 catches over the past two seasons show what he can do coming out of the backfield as a receiver.

My final overall ranking: No. 133

During commercial breaks on Day 3, we often talked about when Curry would go. The Colts ended his slide toward the end of Round 6 to get one of the best value picks of the day. At 6-2, Curry lacks length but has power in his game and should provide a version of what the Colts got from Kwity Paye last season. Curry has to work to move up the edge rotation, but the Colts should be thrilled to get a player who had 11 sacks last season in a stifling, pro-style Ohio State defense led by former NFL coach Matt Patricia.

My final overall ranking: No. 111

Perkins is a talented player who flashed at times at LSU, especially early in his career, but never seemed to get fully comfortable. He was moved around constantly, serving as a pass rusher, linebacker and even slot defender. Now he'll have the opportunity to learn one position under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and the hope is that Atlanta unleashes his speed at off-ball linebacker. Perkins' ceiling could be as an Azeez Al-Shaair-level player.

play 0:23 Harold Perkins picks off Arkansas Razorbacks Harold Perkins picks off Arkansas Razorbacks

My final overall ranking: No. 127

Along with the earlier wide receivers and tight ends, the Saints potentially stole a valuable cornerback in Round 7. Hall didn't test well at the combine (4.59 in the 40), but he'll be an option as a fourth corner who can play on the inside or outside of the formation. His technique and experience at the line of scrimmage give him a great chance to make the team.

My final overall ranking: No. 149

Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample are both 30 years old and the Bengals needed a young, long-term pass catcher at the position. With an explosion of 12 and 13 personnel, getting Endries' three-down skill set late in the draft was a steal. The Bengals need to find a way to tap into the play we saw from him at Cal in 2024. If that happens, Endries will be a future starter.

My final overall ranking: No. 136

Payne was one of the biggest value plays in the draft, with the Jets getting a 92-pick benefit with this selection. A hard-hitting safety with 4.40 speed, he'll have to excel on special teams first, but there might be room in this secondary for a player with his size (6-3, 206 pounds), speed and traits. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Malachi Moore are locked up long term, but Andre Cisco and Dane Belton are on one-year deals, opening the door for Payne in 2027.

My final overall ranking: No. 153

Here's a value swing of almost 100 points. Benny was widely ranked as a fourth-round prospect, with many evaluators believing he would go off the board in the top 150. But his fall landed him in an ideal situation. With Nnamdi Madubuike's neck injury still a question mark, the Ravens found another fast, undersized penetrator at defensive tackle. It would be irresponsible to suggest a seventh-round pick could be Madubuike, but the player type is a perfect match.

My final overall ranking: No. 108

Burks' Day 3 fall was a massive surprise, as he sat atop my "best available" list for hours. He's undersized but has slot potential and should be able to help in the return game. Though Josh Downs is a rock-solid slot, the Colts need depth at receiver after trading Michael Pittman Jr. in the offseason and with Alec Pierce recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Burks' special teams ability gives him a legitimate shot to make an early impact despite his draft status.

play 1:04 John Mateer fires a strike to Deion Burks for a 37-yard Oklahoma TD John Mateer fires a strike to Deion Burks for a 37-yard Oklahoma TD

My final overall ranking: No. 140

Miami had to add edge rusher depth with Chop Robinson as the lone standout player at the position. Joshua Uche and David Ojabo were added as reclamation projects, but Llewellyn will have a chance to make an early impact as a strongside depth player. At 6-6 and 258 pounds, he has the size and strength the rest of this roster lacks.

My final overall ranking: No. 180

I will always be a fan of teams rolling the dice late on players with standout traits. Spears-Jennings is a 6-2, 205-pound safety who turned heads with a 4.32 40 at the combine. His college production was wanting, which is why he was available in Round 7, but he can absolutely scoot at a position of future need with Jalen Ramsey (31), DeShon Elliott (29) and Darnell Savage (28) all close to aging out.

My final overall ranking: No. 134

The Chargers double-dipped at guard in Round 6, picking up Taylor and Alex Harkey within four picks of each other. Taylor's value was just slightly better as the No. 134 player on my board. Picking up a versatile lineman who started 25 games at left tackle, 11 at left guard, eight at right guard and two at right tackle late on Day 3 is how you secure valuable depth.

My final overall ranking: No. 123

Rachaad White, Jerome Ford and Jacory Croskey-Merritt make up Washington's backfield, meaning Allen will have a very good shot at making the roster as a sixth-round pick and carving out an immediate role. Coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons at Penn State, Allen seemed to get better as a blocker last season, too, which should add to his value.

My final overall ranking: No. 86

The Chiefs obviously don't need a quarterback, but selecting Nussmeier in the final 10 picks after he was universally regarded as a top-100 selection is smart value. And why not invest in a quarterback who showed Round 1 talent in 2024 as a potential fixer-upper who could be flipped for extra draft capital down the road? Justin Fields is locked in as Patrick Mahomes' backup for this season, but the future of that spot is open and not a bad living for Nussmeier.

play 0:36 What Garrett Nussmeier brings to the Chiefs When healthy, Nussmeier does have quality talent.

My final overall ranking: No. 130

Now, this pick was interesting. The Eagles drafted a Round 5 quarterback who has excellent running ability, a big arm and throws a beautiful deep ball. But he also has been used as a Wildcat quarterback, and some scouts believe his best NFL usage will be as a do-it-all option a la Taysom Hill. The Eagles seemed intent on adding playmakers for Hurts in this draft, so Payton could fit in that realm. But with 38-year old Andy Dalton currently the backup, there's room for Payton to carve out a QB2 role in time.

My final overall ranking: No. 212

We knew Chiefs GM Brett Veach couldn't resist adding speed at wide receiver in this class. Allen can fly, with great short-area quickness and burst to go alongside good long speed (4.49) and vertical stretch ability. He'll need to work to show he can contribute on returns, but with Rashee Rice on the last year of his contract and Xavier Worthy not producing like a former first-rounder so far, it was wise of Kansas City to throw late-round picks at a position of need.

My final overall ranking: No. 157

The Titans close out this list with their fourth top-100 player, and Singleton has a shot to make a huge impact right away. Let's remember, this was seen as a no-brainer spot for Love at No. 4 overall given the Titans' unproven backfield. Singleton will be walking into that backfield situation and will be given every shot to steal carries from Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.