2026 NFL draft trades: Live tracking deals of picks, players

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are likely to deal A.J. Brown to the Patriots after June 1. (2:00)

Schefter: A.J. Brown likely to be traded to the Patriots post-June 1 (2:00)

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We're tracking every single trade in the 2026 NFL draft, from Round 1 to Round 7. Which picks exchanged hands?

There were 35 draft-weekend trades last year, more than the 29 we saw in 2024 but still eight shy of the record 43 we had in 2023. Five of those 35 moves came during Round 1, marking the fourth straight year there were at least that many on Day 1.

Wondering which teams could be active? According to ESPN Research, the Eagles and Patriots are tied for the most in-draft trades since 2010 with 60 apiece. The Texans, however, led the way last April with seven deals.

Let's follow all the wheeling and dealing. Here are the draft-day trades of the 2026 draft:

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2026 NFL draft trades