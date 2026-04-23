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          2026 NFL draft updates: Pros, cons for all Round 1 picks

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          Jordan Rodgers: 'Ty Simpson will be a first-round pick' (1:56)

          Jordan Rodgers and Dan Orlovsky are in agreement on their evaluation of Ty Simpson ahead of the first round of the NFL draft. (1:56)

          • NFL NationApr 23, 2026, 07:00 PM
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              NFL Nation is made up of 32 team-specific reporters who cover the NFL year-round across ESPN.com, ESPN television shows, ESPN Radio, ESPN+ and social media platforms. It was established ahead of the 2013 season.

          The 2026 NFL draft begins Thursday night in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. (on ESPN/ABC/ESPN App).

          We will be tracking all 257 picks for Rounds 1-7, and you also can check out all the best available draft prospects.

          The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon ET).

          ESPN's team of reporters will submit pros and cons below for each of the 32 players selected in Thursday's first round.

          More coverage:
          Top prospects at every position
          Kiper's position rankings

          Round 1 picks / order

          1. Las Vegas Raiders

          2. New York Jets

          3. Arizona Cardinals

          4. Tennessee Titans

          5. New York Giants

          6. Cleveland Browns

          7. Washington Commanders

          8. New Orleans Saints

          9. Kansas City Chiefs

          10. New York Giants

          11. Miami Dolphins

          12. Dallas Cowboys

          13. Los Angeles Rams

          14. Baltimore Ravens

          15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          16. New York Jets

          17. Detroit Lions

          18. Minnesota Vikings

          19. Carolina Panthers

          20. Dallas Cowboys

          21. Pittsburgh Steelers

          22. Los Angeles Chargers

          23. Philadelphia Eagles

          24. Cleveland Browns

          25. Chicago Bears

          26. Buffalo Bills

          27. San Francisco 49ers

          28. Houston Texans

          29. Kansas City Chiefs

          30. Miami Dolphins

          31. New England Patriots

          32. Seattle Seahawks