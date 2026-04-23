2026 NFL draft updates: Pros, cons for all Round 1 picks

Jordan Rodgers and Dan Orlovsky are in agreement on their evaluation of Ty Simpson ahead of the first round of the NFL draft. (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NFL draft begins Thursday night in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. (on ESPN/ABC/ESPN App).

We will be tracking all 257 picks for Rounds 1-7, and you also can check out all the best available draft prospects.

The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon ET).

ESPN's team of reporters will submit pros and cons below for each of the 32 players selected in Thursday's first round.

More coverage:

Top prospects at every position

Kiper's position rankings

Round 1 picks / order