2027 NFL mock draft: Reid's early first-round predictions

Daniel Jeremiah joins Rich Eisen and explains why he is leaning toward Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to be the first selection in next year's NFL draft. (1:10)

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Already looking ahead to the 2027 NFL draft? With the 2026 draft concluded, it's time to start embracing the hype.

Sure, we're still dissecting team fits, best (and worst) picks and the overall landscape of last week's draft. There are also still 12 full months of studying tape, watching games and traveling to predraft events before we get to next year's first round. But the 2027 class has the chance to rival 2024 as far as the depth at quarterback and the sheer volume of talent, both on offense and in general.

To get an early gauge on the class, I'm finding first-round landing spots for top prospects in my way-too-early mock draft. A few notes before we get rolling:

I did not make the draft order. The order of these teams doesn't reflect who I think will make the playoffs or who is going to the Super Bowl. We simply took the inverse of Super Bowl odds from DraftKings, tweaking the back end to ensure the appropriate number of teams from each conference are in the playoff slots (Nos. 19-32).

This is super early. I'm only in the beginning stages of watching tape on this class and reaching out to sources I trust. So these projections are based solely on where things stand right now, what I've seen from the class so far and what I'm hearing around the league.

I also expect plenty to change between now and next April (or really even this fall). Of the 32 players in last year's way-too-early mock draft, 12 ended up going in Round 1 and four returned to school.

Here are my early first-round projections for April 2027. Four quarterbacks are projected to go in Round 1, with three going off the board right away. And the first is a player you might have heard of.

Note: Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas*

Pairing Manning with Jeremiyah Love would give the Cardinals two elite building blocks. Manning, at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, is a sturdy dual-threat quarterback. He finished with 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdown throws and seven interceptions in his first year as a starter while adding 10 rushing touchdowns. Manning's throwing motion, footwork and progressions are still inconsistent, leading to scattershot ball placement and holding on to the ball too long, but he continued developing as the season went on. He has all the traits of a No. 1 pick -- he just needs to unlock the next stage of his development.

Even after they drafted Carson Beck in the third round last week, QB is absolutely in play for the Cardinals if they have a high pick.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State*

Quarterback would be a consideration if the Dolphins pick this high, but getting a truly elite receiver would be hard to pass up, especially with the Dolphins moving on from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Smith has a great blend of size and speed. He's a swift vertical mover who eats up coverages in a hurry while showing exceptional strength at the catch point. Eight of Smith's 12 receiving touchdowns last season came in the red zone, as he's an upper-echelon player in that area. But he can also make big plays down the field. Andre Johnson and Julio Jones come to mind as easy NFL comparisons.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon*

The Jets loaded up on skill position players in last week's draft, getting tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in Round 1. But 2027 is a great time to draft a young signal-caller. Despite being mocked as a high first-round pick in early 2026 projections, Moore decided to return to school and expand on his 20 career starts. He was one of the best passers in the country last season, finishing with 3,565 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He's a smooth operator but must do a better job of withstanding pressure, as his accuracy tends to wane when defenses hit him early.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame*

Every year a QB ascends from the pack and shoots up the draft. Carr could be that guy in 2027 after an encouraging first season as a starter. He finished last season with 2,741 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions. He has a snappy release and excellent command at the line. And Carr has polished throwing mechanics, with his eyes, base and throwing motion all tying together.

The sample is small (12 starts), but expanding on his 2025 season would put him in position to be taken by a team such as the Browns, who will likely be willing to take a swing at a QB early despite selecting three in the past two drafts.

Cam Coleman, WR, Texas*

There haven't been two receivers drafted in the top five since 2003 (Charles Rogers and Andre Johnson), but that could happen in 2027 with Coleman and Smith. Coleman excelled in two seasons at Auburn despite inconsistent QB play, finishing last season with 56 catches for 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Transferring to Texas and pairing up with Manning could unlock even more production, as he's a sure-handed target with good hands. That would be ideal for the Raiders, who need a No. 1 wide receiver to help the development of this year's top pick, Fernando Mendoza.

Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas*

With the unexpected retirement of Kaleb McGary and Jawaan Taylor on a one-year deal, the Falcons will be searching for a long-term answer at right tackle. At 6-foot-7 and 326 pounds, Goosby is a long-limbed prospect who still has plenty of room on his frame to add mass but has all the traits to be high-level starter at either tackle spot. His above-average length makes it challenging for rushers to bypass him off the edge, as he allowed only one sack last season. He is an upper-tier athlete with plenty of lower-body quickness to gain depth on his pass sets and make blocks outside of his island.

Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU*

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. didn't provide much return after the Titans signed him to a four-year, $82 million deal in 2025, so the Titans could be in the market for an upgrade. Seaton transferred to LSU after two seasons at Colorado. He's an easy mover as a pass protector, as his excellent feet allow him to easily mirror and match pass rushers. Seaton also has strong hands that help him shock and shut down rush moves at the point of attack. He enters next season with high expectations and needs to improve his run blocking to be drafted this high.

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame*

Like in 2024, it could be a while before the first defensive player is selected. Moore is a long, fluid prospect who is a high-quality press-man corner. He finished with five interceptions last season and allowed only 12 receptions. Moore's length, speed and recognition of passing concepts also allow him to clog windows in zone coverage. He needs to improve as a tackler and can be overly handsy, but Moore reminds me of Christian Gonzalez and can be a true shutdown corner in the NFL. With Mike Jackson entering a contract year, Moore could be a great pairing with Jaycee Horn in Carolina -- if he makes it this far.

Could Dylan Stewart, Arch Manning, Leonard Moore and Jeremiah Smith all be early picks next April? ESPN Illustration

Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina*

The Saints haven't been able to figure out edge rusher since Trey Hendrickson departed after the 2020 season and need a dynamic rusher opposite Chase Young. Stewart is an electric player with high-end lower-body flexibility, which helps him consistently race past blockers. Despite a slender frame, he has good initial pop in his hands, but he must get stronger to anchor and sustain as an edge setter. Stewart also needs to turn more of his pass rushes into sacks, as he had only 4.5 last season. Being more consistent with counter moves would lessen the amount of "almost" plays. If that happens, Stewart could be the first non-QB off the board.

Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia*

Robinson struggled early in his redshirt freshman season in 2025 before flipping a switch to become one of the Bulldogs' best defenders. He's a springy athlete with excellent ball skills (four interceptions last season) and good zone instincts. He's also fearless as a tackler and has a linebacker-like appetite for contact. He's young, so his technique needs to catch up a bit with his athletic traits. But Robinson is one of the best defenders I've studied in this class and could form a young, potent cornerback tandem with Colton Hood, the Giants' second-round pick last week.

Colin Simmons, Edge, Texas*

The Commanders just drafted a dynamic linebacker in Sonny Styles, and Simmons could be their next defensive playmaker. He operated mainly from a two-point stance last season and had an SEC-leading 12 sacks. Simmons can accelerate in a hurry and uses sudden movements to get free of blockers. He's a high-effort, energetic rusher who showcases strong hand swipes to clear the hands of linemen. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher reminds me of the Falcons' Jalon Walker. Establishing counter moves is the next step in Simmons' development, as is increasing his lower-body strength to stand up better against the run.

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma*

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Stone can play any spot up front. He's difficult to displace with his excellent play power and is capable of latching and disengaging from blockers with ease. Stone wins as a pass rusher with overwhelming strength, but right now he's more of a pocket collapser than true finisher (1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss last season). He needs to develop a true go-to move, but with further development, he could join T'Vondre Sweat and help fill the hole in the Jets' defensive front left by Quinnen Williams' departure.

Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon*

With T.J. Hockenson set to be a free agent in 2027, the Vikings could use a tight end. So why not go with the latest Oregon tight end prospect? At 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, Johnson uses his frame to stretch the deep middle of the field. A smooth athlete for his size, he's capable of playing inline as well as being a flexed out in the passing game. Johnson's size makes it challenging for defenders to bring him down in the open field, and he's a willing blocker who can fit into 12 and 13 personnel sets. With Kenyon Sadiq off to the NFL, it's Johnson's time to shine.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State*

The Steelers have been in the QB wilderness since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. With Aaron Rodgers expected to do the same shortly, is this Pittsburgh's opportunity to swing for a franchise QB? Mestemaker is an incredible story, going from a zero-star walk-on at North Texas to throwing for 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns with nine interceptions last season. He uses a fiery, three-quarters release, and his passes rarely lack velocity. He excelled in a spread-and-shred scheme and followed coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. His overconfidence is a gift and a curse, as he can get fixated on first reads and make head-scratching decisions. Cleaning that up on the Big 12 stage could make him a first-rounder next spring.

play 0:31 Drew Mestemaker throws 31-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Dorner Drew Mestemaker connects for 31-yard TD pass

Damon Wilson II, Edge, Miami

Wilson had nine sacks at Missouri in 2025 before transferring to Miami in the offseason. He has a chance to fill the edge rusher void for the national runner-ups, who just saw Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor get drafted in Round 1. Wilson could be next after a year working with defensive line coach Jason Taylor and has excellent length and acceleration to close on QBs. The Jaguars had only 32 sacks in 2025 (27th in the NFL) despite having Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, so Wilson could give them a key rotational rusher.

Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

The Bears went surprisingly light on the interior defensive line in last week's draft, waiting until the sixth round to address the position. Moten is an explosive disruptor who finished with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season. He has quick and powerful hands to swipe away interior blockers and is a stout run defender who can stand his ground in gaps. Moten needs to play with better pad level, as his aggressiveness can cause him to play high and be pushed out of position, but he could be the Grady Jarrett heir apparent in Chicago.

Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama*

We took a possible Williams replacement with the Jets' last pick, so now it's time for Sauce Gardner's. Brown is a savvy and poised corner who is a competitive technician and plays with great awareness. The 6-foot, 192-pound corner has a knack for timely plays, as both of his interceptions last season went for touchdowns. His patience in his technique at the line and in route stems stands out, as he had six pass breakups in 2025. Brown is scheme versatile, shows comfort in zone and man coverage, and is good at recognizing routes.

Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State*

An angular corner at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Jones understands how to maximize his length to shield throwing windows. He's a zone-based defender who is at his best playing on a vertical plane, with sufficient hips to close on underneath attempts. He's a bit feast and famine -- even though he allowed an FBS-low seven receptions last season, five went for 20 or more yards and two went for touchdowns. He'll have to work on that, but he could be a good fit for a Bengals defense with starting cornerbacks (Dax Hill and DJ Turner II) who are scheduled to be free agents.

Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU*

Green is a glorified, supersized receiver who is labeled as a tight end because of his 6-foot-7, 240-pound frame. He's a mismatch playmaker inside the opponent's 25-yard-line, where he scored all seven of his touchdowns last season. His height and leaping ability help him tower over defenders in one-on-one situations, and expect new coach Lane Kiffin to expand Green's production from last season (33 receptions for 433 yards). Green could provide Tampa Bay with an upgrade over Cade Otton at tight end and give the Bucs options in 12 personnel.

A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Washington joined Moore and Matayo Uiagalelei as Oregon players who turned down being Day 1 or early Day 2 draft picks this year to return to school. Washington is quick off the snap and capable of freezing the frame of interior blockers before moving quickly past them. His straight-line strength gives him the power to bull rush blockers into the laps of passers. His ability to collapse pockets would play well alongside Zach Allen in the Broncos' defense, and Denver could use more defensive tackles after losing John Franklin-Myers in free agency.

Cayden Green, G, Missouri

The Lions addressed their need at tackle by drafting Blake Miller in the first round last week, but guard remains one of their biggest question marks. Green shifted to tackle last season, but his long-term NFL outlook is at guard. He's a physical presence at 6-foot-5, 324 pounds who is able to latch onto defenders to create run lanes. Green makes good initial hand contact in pass protection but still needs to improve his strike timing. His mobility was limited last season because of a foot injury, so that's worth watching this upcoming season.

Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss*

Lacy is one of my favorite players to watch on tape in the 2027 class regardless of position. He's a long-striding, slashing runner whose sudden movements give him the A-level short-area quickness to create explosive plays. His 24 rushing touchdowns last season were the third most in SEC history. His outstanding vision and awareness keeps runs on track and creates positive yardage. He's also a competitive pass protector. The Texans need all of this, as they've struggled to find a long-term solution at running back to help take pressure off the passing game.

play 0:49 Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy bursts free for a 73-yard TD Kewan Lacy goes untouched for a 73-yard touchdown to give Ole Miss a 7-3 lead.

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana*

George Pickens has been franchise-tagged for the 2026 season but it could be too expensive to keep long term, so the Cowboys might need a No. 2 receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb. Becker became a go-to option toward the end of last season during Indiana's championship push. He averaged 19.9 yards per catch in 2025, the seventh-best mark in the FBS. He's a former state champion hurdler, and that leaping ability is apparent on jump balls, as he makes tough catches look routine. He's inexperienced (eight career starts), but Becker has Round 1 potential if his upward trend continues.

Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss*

Echoles took a major leap last season, going from a half-sack in 2024 to five sacks in 2025 and nine tackles as a freshman to 68 as a sophomore. His pass-rush disruption comes and goes in spurts, but he creates trouble for blockers because of his combination of quickness and strength. Echoles needs to work on his ability to take on double teams but could be attractive for the Chargers, as Dalvin Tomlinson is 32 years old and on an expiring contract.

Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana*

A transfer from Michigan State, Marsh is set to assume Cooper's role in Indiana's offense. Although he's bigger than Cooper at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, Marsh plays like the Jets' first-rounder and is best deployed in the short to intermediate area as a strong, in-breaking route runner. Marsh is competitive in getting yards after the catch and plays with the feeling he can score every time he gets the ball. Receivers Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte are set to become free agents, so Marsh could be a good match with New England.

KJ Bolden, S, Georgia*

Bolden is an instinctive and intelligent safety, which is why he's tasked with being the communicator on the back end of Georgia's defense. Despite his slight frame (6-foot, 185 pounds), Bolden isn't afraid to run the alley and crash down in run support. He's able to play multiple secondary spots and has good ball skills. The Eagles lost Reed Blankenship in free agency and didn't pick a safety until Round 7 last week, so Bolden could be a nice fit.

Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame*

Johnson burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman last season, finishing with four interceptions, and is a candidate to make a big rise in 2026. He's an excellent blend of speed, football IQ and versatility, and his fluid movement ability allows him to be a mistake eraser on the back end. Along with his strong coverage skills, Johnson is an enthusiastic tackler who can make plays against the run. The 49ers didn't draft a safety last week, and Ji'Ayir Brown is set to be a free agent, so Johnson could work here.

Quincy Rhodes Jr., Edge, Arkansas

Rhodes is a big-bodied base defensive end at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds. Many evaluators thought he would declare for this past draft, as he received Day 2 grades from multiple scouts. He primarily plays 5-technique but is a classic tweener who is capable of two-gapping in a 3-down defensive front. While he had eight sacks last season, Rhodes needs to be less prone to volatile highs and lows. The Chiefs took R Mason Thomas in the second round last week, and Rhodes could be a complement to Thomas' speed as Kansas City addresses its future defensive line.

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri*

Derrick Henry has been an extremely productive and durable running back, but he'll be 33 years old in January. This would be a great spot for the Ravens to bring in his heir apparent, and the 5-foot-10, 206-pound Hardy was one of the FBS' best running backs last season. He finished with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns but was especially devastating after contact, with his 1,208 yards ranking first in the FBS. He's a no-nonsense, powerful downhill runner who can run through or around defenses. Kind of sounds like Henry, no?

Yhonzae Pierre, Edge, Alabama*

Pierre was a breakout star last season, finishing with eight sacks. His impact went beyond pressuring quarterbacks, though, as he also forced three fumbles last season. He's capable of standing up as a 3-4 outside linebacker and playing with his hand in the dirt. He's a scheme-versatile defender, which would make him a great match with Mike Macdonald's defense in Seattle, especially considering Boye Mafe's departure and DeMarcus Lawrence's age.

play 0:31 Yhonzae Pierre forces a safety for Alabama Yhonzae Pierre is credited for a sack on Joey Aguilar that results in a safety.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama*

Coleman-Williams was fantastic as a freshman in 2024 but tailed off a bit last season while struggling with drops. The talent is clear, and many are expecting a bounce-back year. He's a three-level threat with excellent vertical speed to stack defenders. Coleman-Williams also has unique body control to put his frame into positions to catch passes outside of the strike zone. If he can recapture his freshman form, he could be that big-time receiver the Bills desperately need.

Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon

As mentioned above, Uiagalelei was one of several Ducks who opted to return to school despite being seen as Day 1 or Day 2 prospects in this past draft. He had six sacks last season and is expected to take another step in 2026. The 6-foot-5, 272-pound Uiagalelei has shown flashes and can win with his length, diverse set of moves and power profile. Byron Young's free agency is looming, so the Rams could be in play for a player of Uiagalelei's ilk.