2027 NFL draft quarterback class: Top prospects to know

Open Extended Reactions

The past two NFL draft classes haven't been flush with early-pick quarterbacks, as only two were selected in Round 1 each year. That shouldn't be an issue for the 2027 draft, with household names such as Texas' Arch Manning and Oregon's Dante Moore leading the way. But the loaded class doesn't stop there.

I'm setting the stage for the 2027 quarterback class below, with an introduction to 22 signal-callers NFL evaluators are watching. One of those quarterbacks is Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby, whose status for the 2026 college football season and the 2027 draft is in question after he was deemed ineligible by the school and the NCAA after admitting to making hundreds of bets on college sports. For the sake of this exercise, I included him for now.

I hit on each passer's strengths and weaknesses, and then I answered a couple of questions about NFL teams that might take a long look at these signal-callers next spring. Let's get to it, with players in each section listed in alphabetical order.

Jump to a section:

Top names | One question mark

Best of the rest | QB-needy NFL teams

Top names to know

CJ Bailey, NC State

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 210 pounds

Class: Junior

Where he excels: Bailey was one of the better non-draft-eligible passers I saw when live scouting last season. In his second season as the starter, he finished with 3,105 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has the arm to drive the ball in the middle of the field and complete passes vertically. He also can be an asset in the QB-designed run game with his long strides, which help him outrace defenders. Bailey turned 20 years old earlier in May and still needs more experience, but he's a prime candidate to make a big rise this season.

Where he needs work: Bailey must add mass to his frame, but there's room to do so. His play in big games needs to improve as well, as five of his nine interceptions last season came against ranked opponents, including his two worst games (Notre Dame and Miami). Bailey's base and mechanics under pressure can get wonky and lead to poor ball placement or hanging onto the ball too long, resulting in avoidable sacks.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 215 pounds

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Where he excels: Carr won a training camp battle as a redshirt freshman last season and ran with it, finishing with 2,741 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has an easy throwing motion that generates beautiful spirals. When he's on schedule, his eyes match his feet and he plays the game with a quiet lower half. Though he's an average athlete, Carr can buy time with his quickness and isn't afraid to gain yards on the ground when they're available. Multiple scouts indicate Carr is the most popular choice as the signal-caller who could shoot high in Round 1. Notre Dame lost a lot of top skill players last season, so if Carr can shoulder the load and play well, his stock will rise.

Where he needs work: The next step in Carr's development is limiting chaotic and forced plays. He tries so hard to make every play overwhelmingly positive that he will run in circles in hopes of finding things that simply aren't there. That causes situations in which he's too aggressive in attacking throwing windows that have already slammed shut. Learning to relegate to his checkdown or simply throw the ball out of bounds can prevent him from taking unnecessary sacks and straddling the line into turnover-worthy plays.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Height: 6 feet | Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Sixth-year senior

Where he excels: Chambliss was a major find in the transfer portal out of Division II Ferris State, assuming the starting role in Game 3 and leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He threw for 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 527 rushing yards and eight more scores. Chambliss is dynamic as a runner and a passer, as his sudden circular throwing motion helps him get the ball out quickly and was a big reason he was sacked on only 2.9% of his dropbacks (seventh best in the FBS). His jittery, controlled running style makes him a challenge in the rushing game, too. After being granted a sixth year of eligibility, how he fares in Ole Miss' new-look offense will determine how much Chambliss rises in the rankings.

Where he needs work: Chambliss' elusiveness can sometimes be his biggest downfall, as he doesn't always understand when plays are over. He needs to learn when to take the easier option to keep drives alive. Evaluators also want to see if he can replicate his success from his first season as a starter. Now that he's the unquestioned starter, Chambliss will have an opportunity to prove that his 2025 play wasn't just a one-year blip.

Jayden Maiava, USC

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 225 pounds

Class: Redshirt senior

Where he excels: Maiava completed his first full year as a starter in 2025 with 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He is a composed passer who is a perfect fit in Lincoln Riley's adaptable scheme. His best moments come when stretching defenses vertically, as he consistently throws with excellent touch. His 37 completions on passes of 20 or more air yards led the FBS; he excels when able to layer throws downfield. Maiava is also a quick decision-maker who gets the ball out of his hand with confidence.

Where he needs work: When Maiava struggled last season, he tended to compound mistakes and create bigger issues. His completion percentage dropped to 50.8% when he was pressured, and constant misses resulting from pressure led to unsettled feet, an uneven base and more inaccuracy. He's also a below-average athlete and isn't a passer who can consistently create outside of the normal designs of the offense. This minimizes his margin for error and magnifies the amount of protection that will be needed around him.

Arch Manning, Texas

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 219 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior

Where he excels: Manning has a strong arm that allows him to access all three levels of the field. He finished last season with 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he has explosive dual-threat capability, adding 399 yards and 10 scores rushing. His first year as a starter was a mixture of highs and lows, starting with an underwhelming season-opening performance against Ohio State. Things started to click in mid-October, with his physical and mental toughness shining down the stretch. He consistently withstood pressure and made throws under duress. Can he continue to build on those moments? If he can, Manning will be a strong contender to become the No. 1 overall pick, which is why I had him in that slot in my early 2027 mock draft.

Where he needs work: Manning's footwork is inconsistent, which, when coupled with unnecessary alterations to his release, leads to spurts of inaccuracy. He completed fewer than 48% of his passes in three games last season (Kentucky, UTEP and Texas A&M). His mechanics tend to go on vacation at times, causing poor ball placement and routine throws becoming too hot to handle for his receivers. Manning will also need to improve in working through his progressions. He gets stuck on his primary read too often, hoping it will come open instead of moving on to secondary options.

Darian Mensah, Miami

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior

Where he excels: Mensah is on his third school, having spent his first two seasons at Tulane before accumulating 3,973 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions for ACC champion Duke last season. He plays with poise and has by-the-book mechanics, with a fluid throwing motion and a strong base. His above-average creativity helps him find extra opportunities, while his confidence allows him to locate and layer throws down the field. His best work came in the red zone, where he was nearly automatic (24 touchdowns to zero interceptions). He joins a Miami offense that helped Cam Ward and Carson Beck thrive the past two seasons.

Where he needs work: Ball security was a constant issue for Mensah in 2025. He can be careless with the football, as he had eight fumbles (five lost) last season. His failure to step up in the pocket and inconsistency in feeling pressure points allows edge rushers to swipe the ball out of his hands way too easily. I'd like to see him incorporate more slight pocket moves and be stronger with his hands on the ball.

play 0:50 Sam Acho breaks down why Darian Mensah is perfect for Miami Sam Acho discusses why he loves Darian Mensah's fit with the Miami Hurricanes on "College Football Live."

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215 pounds

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Where he excels: As a former walk-on, Mestemaker was relatively unknown prior to last season. His fiery, three-quarters release helped him excel in Eric Morris' spread-and-shred offense at North Texas, where he finished with an FBS-high 4,379 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He followed Morris to Oklahoma State and has a chance to boost his draft appeal against a higher level of competition. He has a live arm and the confidence to test the tightest windows from various platforms. His style is unconventional, as he holds the ball at his waistline, but Mestemaker is capable of a couple of "wow" throws every game. He has operated diverse passing concepts, including quick-hitters and high-low reads.

Where he needs work: Mestemaker's confidence can hurt him, especially when throwing over the middle. Too often he's unaware of underneath defenders. He also tends to lock onto his initial read and force passes instead of working through his progressions. Morris' offense is diverse, and Mestemaker could struggle to find the exact type of scheme that fits him. He also lacks experience (14 starts), but the jump up in competition -- along with a Week 2 game against Oregon -- gives him a chance to emerge as a Round 1 option.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 206 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior

Where he excels: Despite being in the running to be the No. 1 pick in 2026, Moore opted to return to school. He was one of the FBS' best passers last season, finishing with 3,565 yards, 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions while completing 71.8% of his throws. From his footwork to his release, Moore is a natural in every aspect of the position. He distributes the ball in a timely, efficient manner with his smooth, effective throwing motion. Moore is an underrated athlete but uses his mobility only as a last resort. He has a wealth of experience with the progression-based concepts that will be asked of him in the NFL. And with 20 career starts, he's on track to shoot past the 30-start threshold many teams have for quarterback prospects.

Where he needs work: Evaluators want to see Moore become more consistent against top-tier defenses. He also struggled when plays went off kilter, as his overall process got sped up and his effectiveness dwindled. Defenses that hit Moore early can get him to become timid as games go on. Speaking of which, scouts would like to see him take more shots and be more forceful with his arm in testing tight windows. Several times on tape Moore was too patient and not aggressive enough, passing over open targets in deeper parts of the field for more comfortable throws underneath.

play 1:10 Why Daniel Jeremiah leans Dante Moore over Arch Manning for 2027 No. 1 pick Daniel Jeremiah joins Rich Eisen and explains why he is leaning toward Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to be the first selection in next year's NFL draft.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 208 pounds

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Where he excels: Sayin excelled in his first season as a starter, finishing with 3,610 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He's a point guard-like distributor whose game centers on accuracy. His 77% completion percentage led all passers last season. His placement makes the after-catch process seamless for receivers, as he puts the ball on the proper parts of their frames. Sayin repeatedly takes what defenses give him underneath while also being aware of when to loft throws downfield. His alertness with protections at the line is also obvious, as he gets a lot of freedom to alter playcalls.

Where he needs work: Sayin doesn't have ideal size, and his lack of arm strength to drive the ball into tight areas is apparent, resulting in few throws in the middle of the field. The Buckeyes' offense has a lot of predetermined deep throws to the outside and quick-game concepts attacking the off coverage by defenders. Pre- to post-snap coverage rotation was a constant battle for Sayin last season, especially in losses to Indiana and Miami. Scouts also want to see Sayin use his mobility more. His youth might lead him to wait until 2028 to enter the draft.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 240 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior

Where he excels: Sellers is an explosive dual-threat passer with A-level attributes such as arm power, mobility and strength. He was labeled as one of the top 2026 prospects entering the 2025 season thanks to his ability to throw an excellent deep ball, but he went back to school after an inconsistent year. He has a great feel for the trajectory and touch on long passes and can "drop it in the bucket" when attacking downfield. His compact release helps him fire the ball into condensed windows in the intermediate areas of the field. He's also a game changer on designed QB runs and scrambles. Though he didn't have the best 2025 season (2,437 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions), his traits and potential are still major selling points.

Where he needs work: Sellers was sacked at the second-highest rate in the FBS last season (11.1%) and was often forced into superhero mode. That resulted in many bad habits surfacing. He is a high-variance passer who always straddles the line between making great throws and turnover-worthy ones. Yet he played too stiff and programmed last season and seemed too set on proving that he could be an instinctive thrower from the pocket. He has long-term, upper-tier potential but must be in a situation in which he's paired with proven talent developers and afforded years of patience.

If he's eligible ...

Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

A transfer from Cincinnati, Sorsby was set to be a Round 1 candidate in the 2027 draft after finishing last season with 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. But his status for the 2026 season is in doubt, as he's under investigation for gambling on college and pro sports, which is forbidden by the NCAA. He is currently ineligible to play, but he entered a residential treatment facility to treat gambling addiction in late April and recently filed for an injunction against the NCAA to restore his eligibility.

Should he be ruled ineligible for the 2026 season, Sorsby could apply to enter the NFL supplemental draft but would need to be approved by the June 22 deadline. The NFL hasn't had a supplemental draft since 2023, and no one has been selected in one since 2019, when the Arizona Cardinals picked safety Jalen Thompson with a fifth-round bid. A team using a supplemental pick forfeits the selection they bid for the standard draft the following year. Many evaluators I talked to were noncommittal about what type of pick they'd bid for Sorsby and preferred to let his process play out, but a few suggested a late Day 3 pick.

play 1:29 Would an NFL team take a chance on Brendan Sorsby in supplemental draft? Adam Schefter and Tim Hasselbeck evaluate Brendan Sorsby's prospects in the supplemental draft if he's not able to play in college.

If Sorsby is ruled eligible for 2026, he has appealing traits to be an early pick next year. He's a quick-twitch thrower who can operate from all types of body positions and arm slots. His whippy throwing motion helps create plenty of velocity. But because of those standout traits, he tries to fit passes into nonexistent lanes. NFL teams could be willing to deal with that ... whenever he becomes draft-eligible -- if he can address his off-field concerns in a satisfactory manner.

Best of the rest

Byrum Brown, Auburn

Brown thrived alongside coach Alex Golesh at South Florida and now follows him to Auburn after throwing for 3,158 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. Having an unconventional and long-winding release hasn't hampered Brown from being one of the more consistent dual-threat quarterbacks in the FBS. If he can carry his success over to the SEC, he could quickly climb the late-round passer ranks.

Jaden Craig, TCU

Craig contemplated entering the 2026 draft, as there were scouts who had strong Day 3 grades on him after he finished with 2,869 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions at Harvard last season. He finished as the Crimson's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Craig chose to transfer to TCU, where he'll fit in well with the Horned Frogs' passing attack with a high-arching release that helps him layer the ball downfield with ease.

Josh Hoover, Indiana

Hoover has the unenviable task of following Fernando Mendoza after transferring from TCU. But he arrives fresh off back-to-back seasons of 3,000-plus passing yards and slots well into the Hoosiers' quick-operating, RPO-centric offense with his fiery, over-the-top throwing release. With excellent skill players surrounding him and a proven system that finds leaks in defenses, Hoover could vault up draft boards like Mendoza did.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

After a contentious transfer from Tennessee, Iamaleava showed promise in spurts during his first season with the Bruins. The 6-6, 215-pound passer finished last season with 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a natural throwing motion that can dissect and deliver. A long-striding athlete, Iamaleava added 504 rushing yards and four touchdowns and is capable of picking teams apart with his legs.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings followed a breakout 2024 season with an even better 2025, finishing with 3,641 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's an exciting passer who continuously puts defenses in conflict because of his ability to throw downfield and create plays with his legs. When protected, Jennings is a drop-and-settle thrower who can scan and sling the ball to all levels of the field despite his slender build (6 feet, 192 pounds). He needs to limit the turnover-worthy plays and find the balance between making things happen and putting the ball in harm's way.

DJ Lagway, Baylor

Lagway was a highly touted recruit in 2024 but didn't live up to the hype at Florida before transferring, finishing last season with 2,264 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. At 6-3, 247 pounds, Lagway has physical tools and stature few passers can match. He also has a live arm that has scouts intrigued about his potential. Lagway is still highly inconsistent and needs to prove that he can put together long stretches of positive play. Durability has also been an issue; he has suffered multiple soft-tissue injuries and had issues with his throwing shoulder.

Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt made this list last year after a breakout 2024 season but battled injuries in 2025. He finished last season with 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions before undergoing foot surgery last October. Leavitt transferred from Arizona State and is viewed as an integral member of Lane Kiffin's first LSU class, as his skills fit well in the coach's attacking offense. Leavitt needs to be more in control, as he can become skittish and unnecessarily seek to escape clean pockets when progressing off his initial read.

Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

At 6-5, 230 pounds, Lindsey is a big, strong-armed pocket passer who can rocket the ball to any part of the field. He finished his first season as a starter with 2,382 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has the downfield arm strength that makes you sit up in your chair. Lindsey isn't shy with making risky throws and trusting his targets to haul them in. They aren't showcased much in the Golden Gophers' scheme, as his 6.9 air yards per pass attempt ranked 119th in the FBS.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Mateer's first season with the Sooners after three years at Washington State resulted in 2,885 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions along with 431 yards and eight more scores rushing. He started hot, but he had an early hand injury and then put too many erratic moments on tape down the stretch. Possessing a shortstop-like throwing motion, Mateer can make plenty of big-time passes. However, his competitive mindset prompts him to needlessly throw from funky arm angles, sometimes resulting in frustrating, inaccurate passes.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed broke out as a redshirt sophomore, finishing last season with 3,169 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has a thin frame at 6-1, 185 pounds, but he has a quick throwing motion and can release the ball with a quick flick of the wrist. He has never seen a throwing window he doesn't like. Reed's daring mentality can be a double-edged sword, as he has spurts of puzzling decision-making. His accuracy is also inconsistent, with his unpredictable ball placement making receivers work harder than should be necessary.

play 0:48 Marcel Reed tosses his 3rd passing TD of 3rd quarter to bring A&M closer Marcel Reed connects with Nate Boerkircher for a 14-yard Texas A&M touchdown.

Demond Williams Jr., Washington

An electric but undersized passer at 5-11 and 190 pounds, Williams can slice and dice defenses in multiple ways. He finished with 3,065 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first season as a starter. His quickness helps him slither through defenses outside of structure and presents headaches for opponents when he runs. Williams is an exciting college player, but there are major question marks about his transition to the next level given his size.

Other QBs to watch: Alonza Barnett III (UCF), Rocco Becht (Penn State), Aidan Chiles (Northwestern), Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska), Devon Dampier (Utah), Noah Fifita (Arizona), Avery Johnson (Kansas State), Austin Mack (Alabama), Beau Pribula (Virginia), Gunner Stockton (Georgia)

Big QB questions for NFL teams

At this point, which team most needs to draft a quarterback to build around?

Arizona Cardinals. Jacoby Brissett turns 34 next season and is holding out in hopes of being paid like a starter. The team drafted Carson Beck in the third round this year, but he is seen more as a long-term backup. The team's other option is veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew II. The Cardinals should be a contender for a top pick in 2027, which could allow them to find their long-term solution under center.

What is a sleeper team to watch at quarterback?

Minnesota Vikings. They are in the middle of a QB competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy for the starting job, with Carson Wentz behind them as the QB3. If Murray and McCarthy don't drastically improve from what they put on tape last season, Minnesota could be looking for its next franchise signal-caller as soon as the 2027 draft.