2027 NFL draft: Ranking top five prospects at every position

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Sure, there's nearly a year until the 2027 NFL draft kicks off in Washington, D.C. But there's no such thing as being too early when looking at a draft class, especially one with the hype and excitement that the class of 2027 provides.

So, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid compiled their early top fives at every position group. They based this on film study they've done on the class to date, plus conversations with trusted scouts and personnel people from throughout the NFL. They also picked a player whose evaluation is complicated due to external factors (injuries, position changes, transfers, etc.) and identified a non-top-five prospect with the potential to rise over the next 10-plus months.

So, let's take an early look at each position group in the 2027 class, starting with quarterback. Note: Some prospects are listed under different positions for different analysts.

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | G | C

Edge | DT | LB | CB | S

Quarterback

Miller's top five

1. Arch Manning, Texas

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

3. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

4. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

5. Darian Mensah, Miami

Reid's top five

1. Arch Manning, Texas

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

3. Darian Mensah, Miami

4. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

5. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Toughest player to rank: Mestemaker. The third-year sophomore followed head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State after throwing for an FBS-leading 4,379 passing yards with 34 touchdowns (tied for second in the FBS) to only nine interceptions as a first-year starter in 2025. The 6-foot-4, 211-pounder has the tools, but can he thrive against a higher level of competition? Of all the quarterbacks in this class, Mestemaker has the talent to be a Fernando Mendoza-like riser. -- Miller

Player outside of the top five to watch: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina. Sellers was viewed as one of the top signal-callers in the country entering the 2025 season, but an inconsistent campaign resulted in him returning to the Gamecocks. With more up-front protection added through the transfer portal and a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles, Sellers' tools could shine in the team's new-look offense. Many scouts believe that Sellers has Round 1 tools but needs to show more consistency as a passer. -- Reid

Running back

Miller's top five

1. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

2. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

3. Jadan Baugh, Florida

4. Isaac Brown, Louisville

5. Raleek Brown, Texas

Reid's top five

1. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

2. Jadan Baugh, Florida

3. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

4. Isaac Brown, Louisville

5. Nate Frazier, Georgia

Toughest player to rank: Hardy. There's no doubt that Hardy is one of the top returning rushers in the country, but he was shot in the upper leg at a concert in May and had surgery. Hardy is recovering, but his status for the upcoming season is still unknown. If he returns to full health and repeats his performance from last season, Hardy could be the first rusher off the board. -- Reid

Player outside top five to watch: Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech. The former Alabama and Michigan running back popped last season, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Wolverines before having his season shortened by a foot injury. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has proven chops as a receiver, too, with 30 career receptions. Transferring to Georgia Tech will give Haynes the opportunity to be a featured back in a run-heavy offense. That's a good fit and could help Haynes burst into the position's top tier. -- Miller

Wide receiver

Miller's top five

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

2. Cam Coleman, Texas

3. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

4. Ryan Wingo, Texas

5. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Reid's top five

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

2. Cam Coleman, Texas

3. Charlie Becker, Indiana

4. KJ Duff, Rutgers

5. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Toughest player to rank: Coleman-Williams. After a spectacular freshman season, Coleman-Williams was highly inconsistent as a sophomore. His route-running ability and separation shined in 2025, but he struggled making routine catches. His 13% drop rate was the fourth worst in the FBS, and his 10 overall drops were tied for third most in the FBS. -- Reid

play 0:47 Ryan Williams makes leaping grab for a Crimson Tide TD

Player outside top five to watch: Nick Marsh, Indiana. The Michigan State transfer joins Becker to form one of the best receiver duos in the Big Ten. Marsh is a physical wideout with a legit shot at the first round thanks to his 6-foot-3, 203-pound frame and elite ability as a possession receiver. He's also one heck of a blocker in the run game. Marsh is coming off a six-touchdown season on 59 catches -- numbers he should easily exceed in Indiana's offensive scheme. -- Miller

Tight end

Miller's top five

1. Jamari Johnson, Oregon

2. Trey'Dez Green, LSU

3. Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

4. Peter Clarke, Temple

5. Decker DeGraaf, Washington

Reid's top five

1. Jamari Johnson, Oregon

2. Trey'Dez Green, LSU

3. Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

4. DJ Vonnahme, Iowa

5. Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

Toughest player to rank: Carter. He looked good in his first season with the Red Raiders in 2025, catching 55 passes for 624 yards and five scores. But the measurables will be a question mark. Carter is listed at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, numbers that are well below standard for an NFL tight end. But his explosiveness and easy movement in the open field could have scouts thinking of Harold Fannin Jr. as a player comp. Carter needs prolific stats and solid play to ease concerns about his size. -- Miller

Player outside top five to watch: Lawson Luckie, Georgia. Luckie has ascended to TE1 on Georgia's depth chart and is looking to build on the positive moments that he showed in 2025. The production has been limited thus far -- 15 catches for 158 yards and four touchdowns last season -- but he is expected to be a breakout player. His alignment versatility gives the Bulldogs' offense options, as he can be a pass-catching weapon while also being used as a serviceable in-line blocker. -- Reid

Offensive tackle

Miller's top five

1. Trevor Goosby, Texas

2. Jordan Seaton, LSU

3. Jacarrius Peak, South Carolina

4. Carter Smith, Indiana

5. Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Reid's top five

1. Trevor Goosby, Texas

2. Jordan Seaton, LSU

3. Trevor Lauck, Iowa

4. Jacarrius Peak, South Carolina

5. Niki Prongos, Stanford

Toughest player to rank: Peak. The South Carolina offensive line was a letdown last season, which is why Peak was brought in as a transfer after starting 33 games at left tackle at NC State. Peak's numbers are impressive -- he allowed only four sacks in those three seasons -- but there will be questions about play power. He's an agile blindside blocker who could get a bump based on experience, but his tape this season needs to show a knack for finishing that hasn't been present thus far. -- Miller

Player outside top five to watch: Lance Heard, Kentucky. Heard comes to the Wildcats after spending time at LSU (2023) and Tennessee (2024-25). At 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, he's a bruising tackle who has high levels of hand power. Heard's strength creates highlight-worthy blocks when utilized as a puller on gap-scheme runs. He is a high-end run blocker who demoralizes defenders, but he needs more consistency as a pass protector. Some scouts view Heard as a guard at the next level. -- Reid

Guard

Miller's top five

1. Cayden Green, Missouri

2. Brandon Baker, Texas

3. Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

4. Aidan Banfield, North Carolina

5. Greg Johnson, Minnesota

Reid's top five

1. Cayden Green, Missouri

2. Carter Smith, Indiana

3. Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

4. Greg Johnson, Minnesota

5. Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

Toughest player to rank: Johnson. The Minnesota lineman has bounced around the line and has yet to settle into a true home up front. He has showcased promising reps at all five spots, but that has led to major projection for his best position at the next level. While I have Johnson at guard in my rankings, there are NFL teams that like him more at center. Johnson is expected to begin this season at left guard, where he started 11 games in 2025. -- Reid

Player outside top five to watch: Braydon Nelson, North Texas. In talking to scouts this summer, Nelson was often mentioned as a small-school sleeper to watch. The 6-foot-4, 321-pound mauler was a second-team all-conference player last season while starting 13 games -- two at right tackle and 11 on the left side. Scouts see guard as his best pro position, though, as his pure power can shine and his shorter arm length won't be an issue. -- Miller

Center

Miller's top five

1. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

2. Drew Bobo, Georgia

3. Kade Pieper, Iowa

4. Justin Evans, Nebraska

5. Cash Cleveland, Texas Tech

Reid's top five

1. Kade Pieper, Iowa

2. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

3. Drew Bobo, Georgia

4. Justin Evans, Nebraska

5. Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech

Toughest player to rank: Cleveland. An injury prior to last season limited Cleveland to only six games in his first season at Texas Tech after transferring from Colorado. Cleveland will have to battle to crack the starting lineup on an experienced line once healthy and perform at a level that matches his status as a freshman All-American. His former play was good enough for inclusion on this list, but he is a pretty big question mark before the season begins. -- Miller

Player outside top five to watch: Braelin Moore, LSU. After he spent the first three seasons of his career at Virginia Tech, a strong argument could be made that Moore was the Tigers' most consistent blocker last season. With 36 career starts under his belt, Moore is an experienced and gritty center who has already received early Day 3 grades from NFL evaluators. -- Reid

Edge rusher

Miller's top five

1. Colin Simmons, Texas

2. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

3. Teitum Tuioti, Oregon

4. Damon Wilson II, Miami

5. Will Heldt, Clemson

Reid's top five

1. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

2. Colin Simmons, Texas

3. Teitum Tuioti, Oregon

4. Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

5. Will Heldt, Clemson

Toughest player to rank: Heldt. With T.J. Parker and Peter Woods off to the NFL, Heldt is now the top defender along Clemson's defensive front. The Purdue transfer flashed during his first season with the Tigers, finishing with 7.5 sacks. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Heldt has the size and traits to pique the interest of NFL scouts. Many are interested to see how he performs in a bigger role in Year 2 at Clemson. -- Reid

Player outside top five to watch: Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas. There was talk that Rhodes might enter this year's draft, where he was seen as a potential Round 2 target. Rhodes is a fun watch thanks to his length and explosive first step, but he has been more of a project than prospect throughout his first few seasons. If he's able to build a better pass-rush plan this offseason, we could be talking about a first-rounder who rises throughout the season. -- Miller

Defensive tackle

Miller's top five

1. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

2. Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

3. Will Echoles, Ole Miss

4. David Stone, Oklahoma

5. A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

Reid's top five

1. Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

2. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

3. Will Echoles, Ole Miss

4. David Stone, Oklahoma

5. Tavion Gadson, Kentucky

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Toughest player to rank: Holmes. He started 2025 as a backup to Skyler Gill-Howard before starting the final eight games due to injuries. Holmes was good enough to earn various All-America honors on Texas Tech's loaded defensive line, but he will be the spotlight player this season with David Bailey, Lee Hunter and Romello Height off to the NFL. If Holmes can up his production from last season, when he had nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, he'll be a first-round prospect. -- Miller

Player outside top five to watch: Justin Scott, Miami. Moten received plenty of praise during his breakout 2025 season, but his running mate has plenty of fans in league circles. Scott is a 6-foot-4, 298-pound, rugged interior defender who always plays with violent hands. With an excellent get-off, he can win as both a run defender and pass rusher. Scott is a name to circle as a prospect who could quickly climb in a loaded defensive tackle class. -- Reid

Linebacker

Miller's top five

1. Rasheem Biles, Texas

2. Sammy Brown, Clemson

3. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

4. Raylen Wilson, Georgia

5. Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

Reid's top five

1. Sammy Brown, Clemson

2. Rasheem Biles, Texas

3. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

4. Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

5. Chris Cole, Georgia

Toughest player to rank: Viliamu-Asa. There isn't a prospect I have enjoyed studying more on tape so far than KVA. Despite only two starts last season, his effort, play violence and closing speed translate right away to today's NFL. The major caveat will be his injury history, as he suffered a torn ACL last November against Syracuse. -- Reid

Player outside top five to watch: Tony Rojas, Penn State. A torn ACL four games into the 2025 season cut short what was to be a breakout year after Rojas notched three interceptions and 58 tackles in 2024. Now he's back healthy and ready to remind Big Ten offenses how good he can be. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Rojas is an ideal weakside linebacker with range in the passing game and impressive blitzing instincts. -- Miller

Cornerback

Miller's top five

1. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

2. Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

3. Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

4. Zabien Brown, Alabama

5. Ashton Hampton, Clemson

Reid's top five

1. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

2. Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

3. Ashton Hampton, Clemson

4. Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

5. Zabien Brown, Alabama

Toughest player to rank: Jones. Ranked No. 2 on my board, Jones is a contrast between analytics and traits. He was a shutdown cornerback last season, allowing only seven completions on 40 targets and intercepting two passes. But scouts have expressed worry about the quickness and agility of the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder. There are times when his inability to sink and transition in coverage shows, even though opposing quarterbacks didn't test him often. I'm betting on a big season and improved overall play, but he's a difficult study. -- Miller

play 0:30 Kelley Jones picks off Mississippi State Bulldogs

Player outside top five to watch: OJ Frederique Jr., Miami. From a technique standpoint, there aren't many corners better than Frederique. He's a supremely confident player who thrives in press-man coverage. But to enter the early-round discussion, Frederique needs to convert his opportunities into turnovers, as he has only one career interception. He also needs to stay healthy. If he's able to check both of those boxes, Frederique has the technical skills to enter the Round 1 picture. -- Reid

Safety

Miller's top five

1. Koi Perich, Oregon

2. KJ Bolden, Georgia

3. Ty Benefield, LSU

4. Tae Johnson, Notre Dame

5. Zach Lutmer, Iowa

Reid's top five

1. Tae Johnson, Notre Dame

2. KJ Bolden, Georgia

3. Jelani McDonald, Texas

4. Zach Lutmer, Iowa

5. Ty Benefield, LSU

Toughest player to rank: Lutmer. He was a pleasant surprise on tape during my summer scouting. He's an aggressive, physical defensive back who plays primarily at nickel. But he also played sparingly at safety, and a lot of Lutmer's positive plays have come when he is used on the roof of the defense. This is why I'm ranking him at this position, though he's a bit of a projection because of his small sample size at strong safety. -- Reid

Player outside top five to watch: Bray Hubbard, Alabama. A good-sized, rangy safety at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Hubbard has had impressive production, with seven interceptions over the past two seasons. He's a versatile defender who has the strength to play near the box as a deep safety or even at cornerback. Hubbard is a fun all-around player whose proven production could boost his stock. -- Miller