KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs return a bulk of the roster that won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Much of the roster change was concentrated in three areas: the offensive and defensive lines, and wide receiver, where in two seasons the Chiefs have turned the position over completely after losing Tyreek Hill, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Chiefs: