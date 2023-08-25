The Trey Lance era in San Francisco is essentially over before it even began. What felt like a dramatic declaration of intent from one of the league's best franchises in March 2021 ended meekly on a depth chart Wednesday. The 49ers confirmed that they intend to use Sam Darnold as the primary backup to second-year quarterback Brock Purdy. In the course of 12 months and after playing just five competitive quarters of football, Lance has gone from being the team's quarterback of the future to a third-stringer and trade candidate. The trade that was supposed to signal San Francisco's future turned out to be one of the worst deals in recent memory.

Before we get to what happened Wednesday, think for a moment about what has happened in Lance's life since he posted a nearly flawless 2019 season at North Dakota State. At 19 years old, he ran for 1,100 yards and threw 28 touchdown passes without a single interception, and the Bison went 16-0 to win the FCS national title. Even allowing for the level of play, it had to have been one of the most impressive redshirt freshman seasons in college football history.

What happened next is hard to believe. A global pandemic shut down the world and limited Lance to one game in 2020. He declared for the draft and was selected by the 49ers at No. 3 overall -- they gave up a huge haul to move up the board -- but a preseason injury to his index finger prevented him from getting consistent reps in practice in 2021. He started two games as an injury fill-in for Jimmy Garoppolo, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt and running for 168 total yards. Given the QB1 job last season, Lance started Week 1 in near-unplayable mud in Chicago and then broke his leg in the first quarter of Week 2 against Seattle.

Now, after Purdy's emergence and a frustrating preseason, Lance's career with the 49ers is likely done. It would be a surprise if he was on their roster after the trade deadline on Oct. 31.

This a defensible move for the 49ers, who have Super Bowl aspirations and a quarterback who has proven himself to be a valuable contributor. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 draft, excelled during the second half of the season in an offense that thrived attacking linebackers and safeties in coverage with the duo of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Again, consider Lance's luck: McCaffrey was acquired after he was injured, and while Kittle played 15 games, the two games he missed were Lance's two starts.

How did Lance and the 49ers get here? How much value does Lance, who just turned 23 in May, have in a potential trade? Which teams would be smart to try to add him? And what does this draft miss say about San Francisco's future? Let's dig into the ramifications of Lance's drop down the depth chart:

Jump to a topic:

What's Lance's value right now?

Seven teams that should consider a trade

Are the 49ers just bad at drafting?

Why the Lance miss matters for SF

Did Lance actually get a fair shot?