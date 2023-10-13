Open Extended Reactions

Early in the NFL season, you hear a lot about the pace of certain stats. Things like, "Tua Tagovailoa is on pace for 5,400 passing yards." But most of the time when you see "is on pace" stats, we lack the appropriate context.

Over time, player and team performance usually regress towards the mean. Teams and players that started super hot will slow down. Teams and players that were terrible early will get better. So we don't want to compare a team's performance after five games to what other teams have done in full 16- and 17-game seasons. We want to compare that performance to what other teams have done in the same number of games.

We can do that with DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) stats, explained further here. We can go back and re-run every season since 1981 to see what DVOA would have looked like as of a certain week in the past. In other words, we can see how teams are historically rated solely based on what they've done through five games, and opponent adjustments are based only on opponents through five games.

Using these numbers, we can see that it has been quite a year for extremes. Some teams have been historically bad, such as the Denver Broncos (as I wrote last week) and New York Giants. Others have been historically good, including the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills -- not to mention one of this year's rookie quarterbacks. Let's take a closer look and then look at what happened to similar situations from the past to get an idea of where these teams and players might be going over the final three months of the season.

1. San Francisco is the seventh-best team ever through five games

The 49ers (5-0) are red hot after their 42-10 dismantling of the Cowboys on Sunday night. My DVOA ratings say that the 49ers have been historically great, better than almost any team of the past 42 years through five games of the season.