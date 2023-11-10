Open Extended Reactions

The midway point of the 2023 NFL season has passed. There are a lot of ways to analyze NFL teams so far, going from the macro to the micro. We can look at the entire team improving from year to year. We can look at specific players. Or we can look in between at how specific units have changed. Is the pass rush better? The secondary? Perhaps the offense is driven by better receivers or better blocking.

I've taken a look at eight units across the league that have improved significantly from 2022. In some cases, these units have helped drive their teams towards overall improvement -- hello, Texans, who actually make the list twice for two different components. In other cases, these units have made up for declines elsewhere on the roster. And some of the units will surprise you.

Others you surely know about, starting with the first unit: the Browns' defensive line.

Jump to:

CLE | HOU | JAX | KC | MIN | SEA | TEN

The Cleveland Browns' defensive line