Open Extended Reactions

Four NFL coaching spots have been filled, but four more remain open as we gear up for the conference championship games. The Patriots got the ball rolling by promoting Jerod Mayo to fill Bill Belichick's shoes, and then the Raiders gave interim coach Antonio Pierce the full-time gig, and the Titans chose to bring in Brian Callahan to replace Mike Vrabel. Most recently, the Chargers hired former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday night. That leaves the Falcons, Seahawks, Commanders and Panthers.

NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano dove in on those four situations, making calls around the league for the latest intel. Which direction might those teams go? Who are the favorites in each spot? Who is interviewing? And when could we know where Belichick and Vrabel might land? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy empty their notebooks with everything they've heard on the NFL's coaching landscape.

Jump to an open job:

Falcons | Seahawks

Commanders | Panthers

What's the latest on the Falcons job?