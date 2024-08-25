Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets open the 2024 NFL regular season on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium.

On paper, this could be the Jets' most talented roster since 2010, their last playoff season. Led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it's a veteran-laden team with legitimate stars on both sides of the ball. The biggest question is whether Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick -- a training camp holdout who requested a trade -- will be on the opening-day roster. The Jets traded for Reddick and his $14.25 million salary, so they obviously have big plans for him. A trade seems unlikely. His situation probably won't be resolved by cutdown day, so they can leave him on the "reserve/did not report" list with the hope of ending the stalemate by the first game. This will create a roster spot for another player.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is the 53-man roster projection:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor.