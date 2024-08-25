        <
          New York Jets final 2024 projected roster

          New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and his team watch from the sidelines during a preseason game. Grant Halverson/Getty Images
          • Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff WriterAug 25, 2024, 02:26 AM
              Rich Cimini is a staff writer who covers the New York Jets and the NFL at ESPN. Rich has covered the Jets for over 30 years, joining ESPN in 2010. Rich also hosts the Flight Deck podcast. He previously was a beat writer for the New York Daily News and is a graduate of Syracuse University. You can follow him via Twitter @RichCimini.
          FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets open the 2024 NFL regular season on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium.

          On paper, this could be the Jets' most talented roster since 2010, their last playoff season. Led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it's a veteran-laden team with legitimate stars on both sides of the ball. The biggest question is whether Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick -- a training camp holdout who requested a trade -- will be on the opening-day roster. The Jets traded for Reddick and his $14.25 million salary, so they obviously have big plans for him. A trade seems unlikely. His situation probably won't be resolved by cutdown day, so they can leave him on the "reserve/did not report" list with the hope of ending the stalemate by the first game. This will create a roster spot for another player.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is the 53-man roster projection:

          QUARTERBACKS (2): Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor.