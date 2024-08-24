Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Texans' 53-man roster will have some surprise cuts at wide receiver and some unexpected guys make the roster on the defensive line. Once it was announced that defensive end Denico Autry would have to serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, other defensive linemen took advantage of the opportunity.

The Texans are tracking to enter the season with a healthy roster, as they are hoping to build on last season's success.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is the 53-man roster projection:

QUARTERBACKS (2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills.