BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

A team that entered training camp with major injury questions hasn't gotten much resolution with the season opener nearing. Running back Nick Chubb and starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin remain on the physically unable to perform list. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, though, has been fully cleared after undergoing season-ending surgery to his throwing shoulder last November and has been a full participant throughout the summer.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson