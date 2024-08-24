Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The NFL's league-leading offense from a season ago returns its core skill players, including wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also returns after leading the league in passing yards in 2023 -- with a fresh contract extension in hand.

There are some changes after Miami parted ways with seven key contributors from last season's defense and hired defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. First-round pick Chop Robinson adds to a pass-rush rotation that includes Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb -- although the latter is still working his way back from a late-season ACL tear.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Dolphins:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White