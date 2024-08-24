Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8 at Ford Field.

The game is taking place in the same stadium the Rams ended their season, a loss to the Lions in the wild-card round. While Los Angeles returns a similar offense to the team that made a late run for the playoffs last season, its defense will be missing Aaron Donald, who retired in March.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Rams:

QUARTERBACK (2): Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo