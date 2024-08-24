        <
          Los Angeles Rams final 2024 projected roster

          After a monster rookie season, Puka Nacua looks to carry over his success into year two. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
          • Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff WriterAug 24, 2024, 08:00 PM
              Sarah Barshop covers the Los Angeles Rams for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2016 to cover the Green Bay Packers for ESPN Milwaukee. She then moved to Houston to cover the Texans. She came to ESPN after working as a writer and editor for Sports Illustrated. You can follow her on Twitter @sarahbarshop.
          LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8 at Ford Field.

          The game is taking place in the same stadium the Rams ended their season, a loss to the Lions in the wild-card round. While Los Angeles returns a similar offense to the team that made a late run for the playoffs last season, its defense will be missing Aaron Donald, who retired in March.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Rams:

          QUARTERBACK (2): Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo