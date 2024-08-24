        <
          Philadelphia Eagles final 2024 projected roster

          • Tim McManus, ESPN Staff WriterAug 24, 2024, 08:00 PM
          PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 in São Paulo, Brazil. The roster is full of household names, including skill players Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. But there are some depth questions at a few spots, such as offensive line and tight end.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Eagles:

          QUARTERBACK (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee