EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8 at MetLife Stadium.

One of the questions general manager Joe Schoen faces is whether to uncharacteristically keep three quarterbacks on the active roster. That will determine Tommy DeVito's fate.

Wide receiver is another position with some tough decisions, with proven players like Allen Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins and Gunner Olszewski on the bubble. The new injured reserve rule (where two players can be placed on IR in addition to the initial 53) will likely come into play.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Giants:

QUARTERBACK (3): Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito