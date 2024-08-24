        <
        >
          Baltimore Ravens final 2024 projected roster

          One of the bigger questions is whether the Ravens will stick with Josh Johnson as Lamar Jackson's primary backup or will they look to upgrade. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterAug 24, 2024, 07:55 PM
          The Baltimore Ravens open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.

          One of the bigger questions is whether the Ravens will stick with 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson as Lamar Jackson's primary backup or will they look to upgrade. Johnson has had an up-and-down summer, but coach John Harbaugh has never wavered in his support of him.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Ravens:

          QUARTERBACK (2): Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson