The Baltimore Ravens open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.

One of the bigger questions is whether the Ravens will stick with 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson as Lamar Jackson's primary backup or will they look to upgrade. Johnson has had an up-and-down summer, but coach John Harbaugh has never wavered in his support of him.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Ravens:

QUARTERBACK (2): Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson