          Dallas Cowboys final 2024 53-man roster projection

          Will the Dallas Cowboys keep Trey Lance (19) and Cooper Rush (10) to back up starting QB Dak Prescott? AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
          • Todd Archer, ESPN Staff WriterAug 24, 2024, 11:07 PM
              Todd Archer is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Dallas Cowboys.
          The Dallas Cowboys open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

          Could a quarterback-needy team reach out to the Cowboys for Dak Prescott backups Cooper Rush or Trey Lance? Would Dallas even listen? The Cowboys like their offensive line depth, but it's untested. The defensive line depth is a real concern.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Cowboys:

          QUARTERBACKS (3): Dak Prescott, Trey Lance, Cooper Rush